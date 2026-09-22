Ohio High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Sept. 22, 2026)

The first month of the 2026 Ohio high school football season has come and gone.

Bishop Watterson continues to claim the top spot in this week’s rankings, but the order of the top five has swapped positions. Elder, Washington, Walsh Jesuit and St. Edward now rounds things out in that order.

Two new teams – Indian Valley and Nordonia – have broken into the rankings. The teams they beat – Steubenville and Hudson – have been knocked out.

The fourth week of High School On SI’s 2026 Ohio high school football Top 25 rankings out of the Buckeye State are here:

High School On SI

The Eagles beat Harvest Prep, 50-6. Watterson will host St. Francis DeSales on Friday.

Previous rank: 1

The Panthers recorded their second straight shutout over the weekend. Elder will host St. Xavier on Friday.

Previous rank: 3

The Tigers recorded a 23-21 win over St. Edward. Washington will welcome Clarkson North (Ontario) to its home field on Friday.

Previous rank: 5

Following a bye week, the Warriors will host Archbishop Hoban on Friday.

Previous rank: 4

Following a loss to Massillon Washington, St. Edward will host St. John’s, the top-ranked team in the D.C. area.

Previous rank: 2

The Golden Eagles secured a 45-14 win over Westerville South.

Previous rank: 6

The Raptors edged Kings for a 40-33 victory. Anderson will hit the road on Friday to face Milford.

Previous rank: 7

The Vikings squeezed out a 27-24 win over Lakota West. Princeton will face Lakota’s counterpart on the east side this Friday.

Previous rank: 9

The Irish topped St. John’s Jesuit, 45-14. Central Catholic will head to Michigan this weekend to face Lumen Christi Catholic.

Previous rank: 10

The Firebirds will look to bounce back from a loss to Princeton with a home game against Fairfield on Friday.

Previous rank: 8

The Fighting Crusaders notched a 30-15 win over St. Xavier. Moeller takes on La Salle this weekend.

Previous rank: 11

The Hornets blanked Medina, 47-0. Highland goes up against Stow-Munroe Falls on Friday.

Previous rank: 13

The Golden Bears shut out Marysville by a 28-0 result. UA will face Hilliard Bradley on Friday.

Previous rank: 15

The Eagles rode to a 58-33 win over Olmsted Falls. Avon will host Berea-Midpark on Friday.

Previous rank: 16

The Tigers overwhelmed Bryan with a 61-6 victory. Liberty takes on Patrick Henry this weekend.

Previous rank: 17

The Lions escaped with a 10-7 win over Hilliard Derby. Lincoln will be pitted against Central Crossing on Friday.

Previous rank: 18

The Wildcats took down John Marshall, 60-0. St. Ignatius will take on Benedictine this weekend.

Previous rank: 19

Following a loss to Archbishop Moeller, St. Xavier will face Elder on Friday.

Previous rank: 14

Following a loss to Bishop Watterson, the Tarblooders grabbed a 50-6 win over Rhodes. Glenville takes on John Hay this weekend.

Previous rank: 20

The Panthers recorded a 51-7 win over Olentangy Orange. North will face Westerville Central on Friday.

Previous rank: 21

The Grizzlies beat North Royalton, 38-0. Wadsworth will host Medina on Friday.

Previous rank: 22

The Rams cruised to a 72-0 win over Taft. T-M will host Cathedral (Ind.) on Friday.

Previous rank: 24

The Stallions notched a 27-14 win over River Rouge. DeSales will hit the road to face Bishop Watterson on Friday.

Previous rank: 25

The Braves knocked Steubenville out of the rankings with a 41-13 victory over the weekend. Indian Valley will go up against Ridgewood on Friday.

Previous rank: None

The Explorers topped Hudson, 23-9. Nordonia will host North Royalton on Friday.

Previous rank: None

Dropped out: Steubenville (4-1), Hudson (4-1).