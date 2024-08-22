Ohio high school football: Top junior edge rusher recruits for the 2024 season
The 2024 Ohio high school football season is upon us, and it is time to take a look at some of highest rated recruits in the state. In this series, we will focus on the top recruits at a handful of positions for a specific graduating class.
We started by introducing you to the top senior recruits at 10 different positions - quarterbacks, running backs, linebackers, edge rushers, wide receivers, defensive backs, tight ends, offensive linemen and defensive linemen.
Then we moved to the top junior recruits, where we started with the quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, tight ends and offensive linemen. Now we take a look at the other side of the ball with the top junior defensive edge rusher recruits in Ohio for the 2024 season.
Of the 43 ranked players for the class of 2026 on 247Sports.com in Ohio, there are two edge rushers listed - Caden Turner of Dawson-Bryant and Elijah Durham-Smith of Pickerington North. Both 3-star recruits are currently uncommitted as they start their junior seasons.
All rankings are based off 247Sports.com.
Top 2 junior edge rusher recruits in Ohio:
1. Caden Turner, Dawson-Bryant; 6-foot-5, 225 pounds (No. 29 overall in Ohio 2026 class)
Uncommitted
Finished his sophomore campaign with 43 total tackles, 26 solo tackles, three tackles for loss and one sack. He currently holds offers from Bowling Green and Appalachain State.
2. Elijah Durham-Smith, Pickerington North; 6-foot-3, 220 pounds (No. 30 overall)
Uncommitted
Heads into his junior season with offers from Akron, Eastern Kentucky, Eastern Michigan, Toledo, Massachusetts and Gardner-Webb.
