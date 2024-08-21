Ohio high school football: Top junior offensive linemen recruits for the 2024 season
The 2024 Ohio high school football season is upon us, and it is time to take a look at some of highest rated recruits in the state. In this series, we will focus on the top recruits at a handful of positions for a specific graduating class.
We started by introducing you to the top senior recruits at 10 different positions - quarterbacks, running backs, linebackers, edge rushers, wide receivers, defensive backs, tight ends, offensive linemen and defensive linemen.
Then we moved to the top junior recruits, where we started with the quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers and tight ends. Now we take a look at the top junior offensive linemen recruits in Ohio for the 2024 season.
Maxwell Riley of Avon Lake is the No. 1 overall recruit in Ohio's junior class, while Archbishop Hoban's Sam Greer is No. 9 overall.
All rankings are based off 247Sports.com.
Top 5 junior offensive linemen recruits in Ohio:
1. Maxwell Riley, Avon Lake; 6-foot-5, 280 pounds (No. 1 overall)
Uncommitted
The top-ranked recruit in the 2026 class in Ohio, he holds nearly 30 offers and has narrowed down his decision to seven schools - Ohio State, Alabama, Oklahoma, Missouri, Michigan State, Florida State and Clemson.
2. Sam Greer, Archbishop Hoban; 6-foot-6.5, 310 pounds (No. 9 overall)
Uncommitted
Plays football and basketball for the Knights, and holds more than 15 offers on the gridiron, including Ohio State, Michigan, oregon and Penn State.
3. Will Conroy, St. Ignatius; 6-foot-3, 275 pounds (No. 13 overall)
Uncommitted
Currently holds more than 20 offers, including Ohio State, Michigan, Oregona nd Wisconsin.
4. Adam Guthrie, Miami Trace; 6-foot-7, 285 pounds (No. 19 overall)
Uncommitted
His more than 20 offers include Texas A&M, Texas, Oregon and Auburn.
5. Lucas Tielsch, Copley; 6-foot-6, 270 pounds (No. 27 overall)
Uncommitted
Holds offers from Kentucky, West Virginia, and Pittsburgh, among others.
-- Ryan Isley | ryan@scorebooklive.com | @sbliveoh