Ohio high school football: Top junior wide receiver recruits for the 2024 season
The 2024 Ohio high school football season is upon us, and it is time to take a look at some of highest rated recruits in the state. In this series, we will focus on the top recruits at a handful of positions for a specific graduating class.
We started by introducing you to the top senior recruits at 10 different positions - quarterbacks, running backs, linebackers, edge rushers, wide receivers, defensive backs, tight ends, offensive linemen and defensive linemen.
Then we moved to the top junior recruits, where we started with the quarterbacks and running backs. Now we move outside to take a look at the top junior wide receiver recruits in Ohio for the 2024 season.
The wide receivers in 2026 are led by Archbishop Hoban's Payton Cook, Watkins Memorial's Jaedon Ricketts, Ursuline's Devonte Taylor and Walsh Jesuit's Milan Parris. Of the four, only Ricketts is committed and he is headed to Ohio State.
All rankings are based off 247Sports.com.
Top 4 junior wide receiver recruits in Ohio:
1. Payton Cook, Archbishop Hoban; 6-foot-2, 170 pounds (No. 12 overall in Ohio 2026 class)
Uncommitted
The top wide receiver recruit in the class of 2026 in Ohio, Cook has received offers from Michigan, Purdue, Tennessee and Kentucky, among others.
2. Jaeden Ricketts, Watkins Memorial; 6-foot-0, 187 pounds (No. 18 overall)
Committed to Ohio State
The speedster holds the school record in both the 60-meter and 200-meter dashes. He comitted to Ohio State and help offers from other schools such as Illinois and seven offers from the Mid-American Conference.
3. Devonte Taylor, Ursuline; 6-foot-2, 185 pounds (20 overall)
Uncommitted
Made 40 catches for 680 yards and eight touchdowns as a sophomore. Currently holds offers from Cincinnati, Indiana and East Carolina among others.
4. Milan Parris, Walsh Jesuit; 6-foot-4, 185 pounds (No. 22 overall)
Uncommitted
Holds offers from Wisconsin, Purdue and Kentucky, among others.
-- Ryan Isley | ryan@scorebooklive.com | @sbliveoh