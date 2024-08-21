Ohio high school football: Top junior tight end recruits for the 2024 season
The 2024 Ohio high school football season is upon us, and it is time to take a look at some of highest rated recruits in the state. In this series, we will focus on the top recruits at a handful of positions for a specific graduating class.
We started by introducing you to the top senior recruits at 10 different positions - quarterbacks, running backs, linebackers, edge rushers, wide receivers, defensive backs, tight ends, offensive linemen and defensive linemen.
Then we moved to the top junior recruits, where we started with the quarterbacks, running backs and wide receivers. Now we take a look at the top junior tight end recruits in Ohio for the 2024 season.
The top tight end in the 2026 class is Brayden Fogle of Lexington, who is the No. 4 overall recruit in Ohio's junior class.
All rankings are based off 247Sports.com.
Top 5 junior tight end recruits in Ohio:
1. Brayden Fogle, Lexington; 6-foot-3, 225 pounds (No. 4 overall in Ohio 2026 class)
Uncommitted
Hauled in 33 catches for 529 yards and eight touchdowns as a sophomore. Fogle, who also plays basketball for the Minutemen, has offers from schools such as Georgia, Michigan, West Virginia and Wisconsin.
2. Landen Miree, Princeton; 6-foot-4, 215 pounds (No. 21 overall)
Uncommitted
Made 24 catches for 371 yards and holds more than 20 offers, including Florida, Oregon, West Virginia and Wisconsin.
3. PJ MacFarlane, Lakota East; 6-foot-5, 205 pounds (No. 23 overall)
Uncommitted
Had 12 catches for 126 yards for the Thunderhawks last season. His offers include Indiana, Kentucky and Michigan State.
4. Cooper McCutcheon, Archbishop Moeller; 6-foot-4, 220 pounds (No. 28 overall)
Uncommitted
Already holds nearly 20 offers, including Kentucky, Louisville, Indiana and Pittsburgh.
5. Preston Fryzel, Toledo Central Catholic; 6-foot-4, 210 pounds (No. 37 overall)
Uncommitted
Had 300 yards receiving last season with a pair of touchdowns as Toledo Central Catholic took home the Division III state title. Has more than 10 offers, including Cincinnati, Kentucky, Minnesota and Pittsburgh.
Stay tuned to SBLive Ohio all season long for all of your high school football coverage. You can check out our Ohio high school football scoreboards all season long.
-- Ryan Isley | ryan@scorebooklive.com | @sbliveoh