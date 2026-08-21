Ohio State 5-Star Commit Suspended for First Two Games of Senior Season

Ohio State commit Jamier Brown will miss Wayne High School's first two football games of the 2026 season because of two separate rules violations, according to the Ohio High School Athletic Association.

Brown, one of the nation's top-ranked wide receivers in the 2027 recruiting class, will sit out Wayne's season opener Friday, Aug. 21, at Fairfield and the Warriors' Aug. 28 home game against Cincinnati St. Xavier.

Wayne athletic director John Augustine confirmed the suspension to Michael Cooper of the Dayton Daily News, which first reported the news Wednesday.

OHSAA Director of Communications Tim Stried told the Dayton Daily News that Brown committed two separate and unrelated infractions, each resulting in a one-game suspension. The nature of those violations has not yet been made public.

"The student-athlete who transferred back to Wayne did meet a transfer exception, but due to two unrelated infractions, he will miss the first two games of the regular season," Stried told the Dayton Daily News. "He will be eligible to participate in Week 3."

According to the report, the OHSAA plans to disclose information about the violations at its Board of Directors meeting Thursday, Aug. 27.

Brown Eligible to Return Against St. Edward

Provided nothing changes with his eligibility, Brown can return Sept. 5 when Wayne faces perennial Ohio power Lakewood St. Edward.

The OHSAA told the Dayton Daily News that the two-game suspension is unrelated to Brown's transfer back to Wayne or the name, image and likeness lawsuit involving Brown during his junior year.

Brown transferred from Wayne to Big Walnut High School near Columbus in January before returning to Wayne earlier this month. While at Big Walnut, he won three individual state championships in track and field in June.

The 5-foot-11, 190-pound senior is committed to Ohio State and is rated by 247Sports as the No. 1 prospect in Ohio and No. 25 overall player nationally in the 2027 class, according to the Dayton Daily News.

Wayne Loses Its Top Receiver for Two Games

Brown's absence leaves Wayne without one of Ohio's most productive receivers for two significant early-season matchups.

He caught 73 passes for 1,009 yards and 10 touchdowns last season, finishing second in the Greater Western Ohio Conference in receiving yards. Brown also made an impact on special teams with multiple kickoff and punt returns for touchdowns.

Brown has indicated that he intends to graduate early and enroll at Ohio State next spring.

For now, Wayne will have to navigate its first two games without its biggest offensive weapon before potentially getting Brown back for another major test against St. Edward.