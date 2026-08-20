Ohio High School Football Schedule, Scores & Live Updates (OHSAA) — August 20-22

The 2026 Ohio high school football season officially kicks off this week with more than 300 OHSAA games on the schedule from Thursday, August 20, through Saturday, August 22.

To see live updates and every final score from each classification in Ohio, click on the scoreboard links below.

There are 29 games on the slate for Thursday evening, with the first games beginning at 6 p.m.

St. John's Jesuit vs. Scott — 6 p.m.

Gamble Montessori vs. Stivers School for the Arts — 6 p.m.

Pandora-Gilboa vs. Columbus Grove — 7 p.m.

River vs. Notre Dame — 7 p.m.

Lehman Catholic vs. St. John's — 7 p.m.

Fairbanks vs. Colonel Crawford — 7 p.m.

Avon vs. St. Ignatius — 7 p.m.

Memorial vs. Liberty — 7 p.m.

Cardinal vs. LaBrae — 7 p.m.

Archbishop Hoban vs. West Orange — 7 p.m.

Cambridge vs. Indian Creek — 7 p.m.

Antwerp vs. Montpelier — 7 p.m.

Garfield vs. Norton — 7 p.m.

Ironton vs. Williamsburg — 7 p.m.

Fairless vs. Sandy Valley — 7 p.m.

Leipsic vs. Calvert — 7 p.m.

Archbishop Alter vs. Fairmont — 7 p.m.

Shawnee vs. Lima Central Catholic — 7 p.m.

Harvest Prep vs. Versailles — 7 p.m.

John F. Kennedy Catholic vs. Garfield — 7 p.m.

Northwest vs. Piketon — 7 p.m.

Frontier vs. Bridgeport — 7 p.m.

Jackson-Milton vs. Mathews — 7 p.m.

Rootstown vs. Southeast — 7 p.m.

Leetonia vs. Lisbon Anderson — 7 p.m.

Conotton Valley vs. Tuscarawas Central Catholic — 7 p.m.

Archbishop Moeller vs. Princeton — 7 p.m.

Jackson vs. Chardon — 7 p.m.

Jackson vs. Unioto — 7:30 p.m.

There are 323 games scheduled for Friday night, highlighted by a pair of Power 25 showdowns with Washington Massillon hosting Glenville and Olentangy Liberty traveling to take on St. Edward.

Brookside vs. University School — 5 p.m.

John Adams vs. Woodward — 5 p.m.

Wickliffe vs. Bradford — 6 p.m.

North College Hill vs. Harding — 6 p.m.

Madeira vs. Shroder Paideia Academy — 6:30 p.m.

Cedarville vs. Cincinnati College Prep Academy — 6:30 p.m.

Walnut Hills vs. Withrow — 6:30 p.m.

Springfield vs. Waterloo — 7 p.m.

Plymouth vs. Windham — 7 p.m.

Kennedy Catholic vs. Sebring McKinley — 7 p.m.

Greenville vs. Eaton — 7 p.m.

Heath vs. Philo — 7 p.m.

West Muskingum vs. Lakewood — 7 p.m.

Martins Ferry vs. Mt. Gilead — 7 p.m.

Seneca East vs. Gibsonburg — 7 p.m.

Portsmouth West vs. Fairland — 7 p.m.

Butler vs. Franklin — 7 p.m.

South Gallia vs. Southern — 7 p.m.

Upper Sandusky vs. Northmor — 7 p.m.

Jefferson Township vs. Bradford — 7 p.m.

Worthington Christian vs. Grove City Christian — 7 p.m.

Steele vs. Sandusky — 7 p.m.

Alliance vs. Northwest — 7 p.m.

Rossford vs. Northwood — 7 p.m.

New Miami vs. Dixie — 7 p.m.

Piqua vs. Lima Senior — 7 p.m.

Wilmington vs. Northwest — 7 p.m.

Richmond Heights vs. Beachwood — 7 p.m.

Athens vs. Logan — 7 p.m.

New London vs. Woodmore — 7 p.m.

Caldwell vs. Buckeye Trail — 7 p.m.

John Hay vs. Orange — 7 p.m.

Newcomerstown vs. Crooksville — 7 p.m.

Ridgewood vs. Fort Frye — 7 p.m.

Liberty Union vs. Monroe Central — 7 p.m.

Clinton-Massie vs. Waynesville — 7 p.m.

Wauseon vs. Fairview — 7 p.m.

Evergreen vs. Jefferson — 7 p.m.

Bryan vs. Van Wert — 7 p.m.

Canton South vs. Garaway — 7 p.m.

Marietta vs. Morgan — 7 p.m.

Cloverleaf vs. Buckeye — 7 p.m.

Monroe vs. Loveland — 7 p.m.

Mansfield Senior vs. Hilliard Davidson — 7 p.m.

Waterford vs. Vinton County — 7 p.m.

Aiken vs. Clark Montessori — 7 p.m.

Westerville South vs. Dublin Jerome — 7 p.m.

Trimble vs. Nelsonville-York — 7 p.m.

North Baltimore vs. Bucyrus — 7 p.m.

Berne Union vs. River Valley — 7 p.m.

South Dearborn vs. Little Miami — 7 p.m.

Licking Heights vs. Newark — 7 p.m.

Union Local vs. Warren — 7 p.m.

Delta vs. Ayersville — 7 p.m.

Olentangy Orange vs. Olentangy Berlin — 7 p.m.

Portsmouth vs. Wheelersburg — 7 p.m.

St. Henry vs. Celina — 7 p.m.

Ross vs. Wyoming — 7 p.m.

Villa Angela-St. Joseph vs. Perkins — 7 p.m.

Norwayne vs. Keystone — 7 p.m.

Bluffton vs. Benjamin Logan — 7 p.m.

Genoa Area vs. Archbold — 7 p.m.

Lexington vs. Ontario — 7 p.m.

Elgin vs. Arlington — 7 p.m.

Talawanda vs. Taylor — 7 p.m.

Edison vs. Patrick Henry — 7 p.m.

Dalton vs. Danville — 7 p.m.

Ross vs. Columbian — 7 p.m.

Northmont vs. Lebanon — 7 p.m.

Hilliard Darby vs. Lancaster — 7 p.m.

Roosevelt vs. Twinsburg — 7 p.m.

Arcadia vs. Cory-Rawson — 7 p.m.

Africentric Early College vs. Groveport-Madison — 7 p.m.

Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy vs. Brecksville-Broadview Heights — 7 p.m.

Elmwood vs. Lakota — 7 p.m.

Liberty-Benton vs. Ottawa-Glandorf — 7 p.m.

Fort Recovery vs. Ponitz Career Tech — 7 p.m.

Arcanum vs. Covington — 7 p.m.

Alexander vs. Miller — 7 p.m.

Garfield Heights vs. Canfield — 7 p.m.

Meadowbrook vs. Tri-Valley — 7 p.m.

Firestone vs. Barberton — 7 p.m.

Bath vs. Indian Lake — 7 p.m.

Waite vs. St. Francis de Sales — 7 p.m.

West Liberty-Salem vs. Jonathan Alder — 7 p.m.

Greeneview vs. Blanchester — 7 p.m.

Logan Elm vs. Zane Trace — 7 p.m.

Huron vs. Oak Harbor — 7 p.m.

Pickerington Central vs. Lincoln — 7 p.m.

Dublin Coffman vs. Bishop Hartley — 7 p.m.

Canal Winchester vs. Grove City — 7 p.m.

North Ridgeville vs. Lake — 7 p.m.

Mineral Ridge vs. Pymatuning Valley — 7 p.m.

Maysville vs. Zanesville — 7 p.m.

Woodridge vs. Revere — 7 p.m.

Hubbard vs. Brookfield — 7 p.m.

Brooklyn vs. Grand Valley — 7 p.m.

Black River vs. Hillsdale — 7 p.m.

Trinity vs. Anderson — 7 p.m.

Indian Hill vs. Roger Bacon — 7 p.m.

Linden-McKinley vs. Bexley — 7 p.m.

Edgerton vs. Edon — 7 p.m.

Anna vs. Spencerville — 7 p.m.

Fredericktown vs. Highland — 7 p.m.

McClain vs. Adena — 7 p.m.

Elida vs. Rogers — 7 p.m.

River View vs. Tri-County North — 7 p.m.

Nordonia vs. St. Vincent-St. Mary — 7 p.m.

Trinity vs. Malvern — 7 p.m.

Bloom-Carroll vs. River Valley — 7 p.m.

St. John vs. Edgewood — 7 p.m.

Amanda-Clearcreek vs. West Jefferson — 7 p.m.

Geneva vs. Shaker Heights — 7 p.m.

Independence vs. Columbia — 7 p.m.

Crestline vs. Buckeye Central — 7 p.m.

Norwood vs. Deer Park — 7 p.m.

Rhodes vs. Firelands — 7 p.m.

Turpin vs. Archbishop McNicholas — 7 p.m.

Tri-Village vs. Bethel — 7 p.m.

Edgewood vs. Oak Hills — 7 p.m.

New Albany vs. London — 7 p.m.

Belmont vs. Woodward — 7 p.m.

Catholic Central vs. National Trail — 7 p.m.

Bowsher vs. Otsego — 7 p.m.

Stow-Munroe Falls vs. Aurora — 7 p.m.

Lake Catholic vs. Cardinal Mooney — 7 p.m.

Ravenna vs. Field — 7 p.m.

St. Joseph Central Catholic vs. Holgate — 7 p.m.

Twin Valley South vs. Troy Christian — 7 p.m.

East Canton vs. Chippewa — 7 p.m.

Van Buren vs. Fostoria — 7 p.m.

Ellet vs. Tallmadge — 7 p.m.

Riverside vs. Steubenville — 7 p.m.

Wayne Trace vs. New Bremen — 7 p.m.

Westerville Central vs. Marion-Franklin — 7 p.m.

Canton Central Catholic vs. Perry — 7 p.m.

Oberlin vs. Wickliffe — 7 p.m.

Westlake vs. Midview — 7 p.m.

Dublin Scioto vs. Thomas Worthington — 7 p.m.

Upper Arlington vs. Olentangy — 7 p.m.

Federal Hocking vs. Green — 7 p.m.

West Clermont vs. Mt. Healthy — 7 p.m.

Trotwood-Madison vs. Central Catholic — 7 p.m.

North vs. Champion — 7 p.m.

Wapakoneta vs. Clay — 7 p.m.

Brookville vs. Parkway — 7 p.m.

Hilliard Bradley vs. Big Walnut — 7 p.m.

Twin Valley South vs. Bethel — 7 p.m.

Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin vs. Struthers — 7 p.m.

Carroll vs. Stebbins — 7 p.m.

Oakwood vs. West Carrollton — 7 p.m.

Orrville vs. Wooster — 7 p.m.

Clear Fork vs. Granville — 7 p.m.

Watkins Memorial vs. Worthington Kilbourne — 7 p.m.

Sheridan vs. Licking Valley — 7 p.m.

Fisher Catholic vs. Belpre — 7 p.m.

Symmes Valley vs. Chesapeake — 7 p.m.

Centerburg vs. Utica — 7 p.m.

Bishop Rosecrans vs. Shenandoah — 7 p.m.

Ridgedale vs. Triad — 7 p.m.

Middletown vs. Elder — 7 p.m.

Galion vs. Memorial — 7 p.m.

Rocky River vs. Manchester — 7 p.m.

Columbiana vs. Lowellville — 7 p.m.

Crestview vs. Beaver Local — 7 p.m.

Southeastern Local vs. Northwestern — 7 p.m.

Marysville vs. Westerville North — 7 p.m.

Chaminade Julienne vs. Miamisburg — 7 p.m.

Winton Woods vs. Springfield — 7 p.m.

McDonald vs. Valley Christian — 7 p.m.

Conneaut vs. Cuyahoga Heights — 7 p.m.

Ada vs. Upper Scioto Valley — 7 p.m.

South vs. Mifflin — 7 p.m.

Start vs. Norwalk — 7 p.m.

Springfield vs. Lakeview — 7 p.m.

Wynford vs. Cardington-Lincoln — 7 p.m.

Lake vs. Hopewell-Loudon — 7 p.m.

St. Charles vs. Central Crossing — 7 p.m.

Bellefontaine vs. Sidney — 7 p.m.

Circleville vs. Chillicothe — 7 p.m.

Elyria vs. Mayfield — 7 p.m.

Shaw vs. Clearview — 7 p.m.

Wayne vs. Fairfield — 7 p.m.

McKinley vs. Howland — 7 p.m.

Walnut Ridge vs. East — 7 p.m.

Milton-Union vs. Carlisle — 7 p.m.

Waverly vs. Miami Trace — 7 p.m.

Cleveland Central Catholic vs. Hawken — 7 p.m.

Franklin Heights vs. West — 7 p.m.

Dunbar vs. Briggs — 7 p.m.

Westland vs. Teays Valley — 7 p.m.

Mt. Vernon vs. Marion Harding — 7 p.m.

Swanton vs. North Central — 7 p.m.

Fairview vs. West Geauga — 7 p.m.

United vs. Minerva — 7 p.m.

Lucas vs. Plymouth — 7 p.m.

Barnesville vs. John Glenn — 7 p.m.

New Philadelphia vs. Louisville — 7 p.m.

Millersport vs. East — 7 p.m.

Green vs. Indian Valley — 7 p.m.

Lockland vs. Finneytown — 7 p.m.

Clyde vs. Bellevue — 7 p.m.

Bellbrook vs. Tippecanoe — 7 p.m.

Minford vs. Rock Hill — 7 p.m.

Hamilton vs. Badin — 7 p.m.

La Salle vs. Colerain — 7 p.m.

South Central vs. Willard — 7 p.m.

Cardinal Stritch vs. Windham — 7 p.m.

Berkshire vs. Harvey — 7 p.m.

Northeastern vs. Urbana — 7 p.m.

Miami Valley Christian Academy vs. East Clinton — 7 p.m.

Ashland vs. Bay — 7 p.m.

Northland vs. Columbus Academy — 7 p.m.

Miami East vs. Dayton Christian — 7 p.m.

St. Bernard-Elmwood Place vs. Northridge — 7 p.m.

Ansonia vs. Riverside — 7 p.m.

Centennial vs. Grandview Heights — 7 p.m.

Vermilion vs. Johnstown-Monroe — 7 p.m.

Monroeville vs. McComb — 7 p.m.

Buckeye Local vs. Bellaire — 7 p.m.

Hillsboro vs. Western Brown — 7 p.m.

Walsh Jesuit vs. Highland — 7 p.m.

Kenton Ridge vs. Graham Local — 7 p.m.

Carrollton vs. East Liverpool — 7 p.m.

Mohawk vs. Margaretta — 7 p.m.

Loudonville vs. Mapleton — 7 p.m.

Fairborn vs. Tecumseh — 7 p.m.

Salem vs. Poland Seminary — 7 p.m.

Coventry vs. Girard — 7 p.m.

Mississinawa Valley vs. Waynesfield-Goshen — 7 p.m.

Southview vs. Northview — 7 p.m.

Harrison vs. Milford — 7 p.m.

Sycamore vs. Kings — 7 p.m.

Lutheran West vs. Elyria Catholic — 7 p.m.

Western Reserve vs. Whetstone — 7 p.m.

Madison Comprehensive vs. Shelby — 7 p.m.

Riverdale vs. Ridgemont — 7 p.m.

Carey vs. Marion Local — 7 p.m.

John F. Kennedy vs. Rittman — 7 p.m.

New Lexington vs. Fairfield Union — 7 p.m.

Bishop Watterson vs. Anthony Wayne — 7 p.m.

Bedford vs. East — 7 p.m.

Lorain vs. Maple Heights — 7 p.m.

Eastmoor Academy vs. Bishop Ready — 7 p.m.

Ottawa Hills vs. Vanlue — 7 p.m.

Allen East vs. Perry — 7 p.m.

Buchtel vs. Hoover — 7 p.m.

Maumee vs. Springfield — 7 p.m.

Minster vs. Fort Loramie — 7 p.m.

St. Thomas Aquinas vs. Strasburg-Franklin — 7 p.m.

East Knox vs. Northridge — 7 p.m.

South Range vs. Padua Franciscan — 7 p.m.

Paint Valley vs. Valley — 7 p.m.

Paulding vs. Crestview — 7 p.m.

South Point vs. Eastern — 7 p.m.

Hayes vs. Buckeye Valley — 7 p.m.

Eastwood vs. Kenton — 7 p.m.

Wellington vs. Western Reserve — 7 p.m.

South vs. Cuyahoga Falls — 7 p.m.

Paulding vs. Swanton — 7 p.m.

Madison Plains vs. Westfall — 7 p.m.

Pleasant vs. North Union — 7 p.m.

Hughes vs. Batavia — 7 p.m.

KIPP Columbus vs. Beechcroft — 7 p.m.

Smithville vs. Tuslaw — 7 p.m.

Defiance vs. Napoleon — 7 p.m.

Mariemont vs. Clermont Northeastern — 7 p.m.

Streetsboro vs. Copley — 7 p.m.

Tinora vs. Liberty Center — 7 p.m.

Wellston vs. Oak Hill — 7 p.m.

Waynedale vs. Tuscarawas Valley — 7 p.m.

Huntington vs. Newark Catholic — 7 p.m.

Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy vs. Bishop Fenwick — 7 p.m.

Edison vs. Coshocton — 7 p.m.

Shawnee vs. Greenon — 7 p.m.

Southeastern vs. Fairfield Christian Academy — 7 p.m.

Hicksville vs. Hilltop — 7 p.m.

Northwestern vs. Crestview — 7 p.m.

Washington vs. Mechanicsburg — 7 p.m.

Chagrin Falls vs. Jefferson Area — 7 p.m.

North vs. North Olmsted — 7 p.m.

Toronto vs. Southern — 7 p.m.

Perry vs. Madison — 7 p.m.

Hamilton Township vs. Whitehall-Yearling — 7 p.m.

Toledo Christian vs. Hardin Northern — 7 p.m.

Valley Forge vs. North Royalton — 7 p.m.

Cincinnati Country Day vs. Summit Country Day — 7 p.m.

Harrison Central vs. Claymont — 7 p.m.

Newton Falls vs. Wellsville — 7 p.m.

Shadyside vs. East Palestine — 7 p.m.

Russell vs. Dawson-Bryant — 7 p.m.

Crestwood vs. Mogadore — 7 p.m.

Manchester vs. Fayetteville-Perry — 7 p.m.

Benedictine vs. Gilmour Academy — 7 p.m.

Goshen vs. Reading — 7 p.m.

Marlington vs. Warrensville Heights — 7 p.m.

Pickerington North vs. Troy — 7 p.m.

Bethel-Tate vs. New Richmond — 7 p.m.

Euclid vs. Brush — 7 p.m.

West Holmes vs. Triway — 7 p.m.

Ursuline vs. St. Francis DeSales — 7 p.m.

Centerville vs. Lakota East — 7 p.m.

Xenia vs. Beavercreek — 7 p.m.

Hudson vs. Austintown-Fitch — 7 p.m.

St. Xavier vs. Lakota West — 7 p.m.

Holy Name vs. Normandy — 7 p.m.

Kenston vs. Solon — 7 p.m.

GlenOak vs. Dover — 7 p.m.

Medina vs. Findlay — 7 p.m.

Wadsworth vs. Cleveland Heights — 7 p.m.

Brunswick vs. Berea-Midpark — 7 p.m.

Glenville vs. Washington Massillon — 7 p.m.

Strongsville vs. Avon Lake — 7 p.m.

Perrysburg vs. Bowling Green — 7 p.m.

Reynoldsburg vs. Whitmer — 7 p.m.

Harding vs. McKinley — 7 p.m.

Olmsted Falls vs. Mentor — 7 p.m.

Olentangy Liberty vs. St. Edward — 7 p.m.

Trinity vs. Anderson — 7:04 p.m.

Gallia Academy vs. Boyd County — 7:30 p.m.

Valley View vs. Coldwater — 7:30 p.m.

West Branch vs. St. Clairsville — 7:30 p.m.

Western Hills vs. Corbin — 8:30 p.m.

There are 13 games on Saturday, August 22.

Meigs vs. Eastern — 7 a.m.

Purcell Marian vs. Thurgood Marshall — 12 p.m.

Lakewood vs. John Marshall — 12 p.m.

Independence vs. Meadowdale — 4 p.m.

Chalker vs. Stryker — 5 p.m.

Columbus Crusaders vs. Grand Valley Christian Patriots — 6 p.m.

Lucas vs. Catholic Central — 7 p.m.

Peebles vs. North Adams — 7 p.m.

Danbury vs. Sandusky Central Catholic — 7 p.m.

Landmark Christian vs. West Union — 7 p.m.

East Tech vs. Catholic Central — 7 p.m.

Lakeside vs. Lutheran East — 7 p.m.

Taft vs. Kirtland — 7 p.m.

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