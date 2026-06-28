Pickerington North Gets Early Shot at Defending State Champion

Pickerington North won't have long to settle into the 2026 football season. Within the first month, the Panthers will renew their rivalry with Pickerington Central before traveling to face defending Division I state champion Olentangy Orange in one of Ohio's marquee early-season matchups.

The Varsity Football Schedule for 2026.

See you there!!! #WeArePN pic.twitter.com/ieTt3csDTZ — Pick North Football (@pnfootball) June 1, 2026

Rivalry Momentum on the Line

When Pickerington North meets rival Pickerington Central in Week 3 on September 11, it is a chance for the Panthers to extend their longest winning streak in program history against the Tigers.

A 17-3 win last season was the third straight win for the Panthers in the series, which dates back to 2008.

Pickerington Central won the first four games in the series before back-to-back wins for North in 2012 and 2013. But Central then responded with seven straight wins.

North has won the last three and four of the last five games, while Central holds a 12-6 advantage in the series.

State Champions Await

Week 5 of the season features a road game against Olentangy Orange, who is the defending Division I state champion. Both teams are in Division I, Region 3, meaning they could have a rematch in the postseason.

Nine Straight Wins Set the Stage

After opening with a loss to St. Edward, Pickerington North responded by winning nine straight games, including a perfect 5-0 record in Ohio Capital Conference play. Four of those conference victories came by at least 28 points, including three shutouts.

Pickerington North won four of those games by 28 or more points, including three shutouts - Westerville Central (32-0), Central Crossing (62-0) and Gahanna Lincoln (35-0). The only game that was closer than 28 points was a 31-21 win over New Albany.

The Panthers' season ended with a 30-27 loss to Upper Arlington in the Division I, Region 3 quarterfinals on a field goal in the final seconds.

Pickerington North finished the 2025 season ranked No. 13 in the final High School On SI Ohio Power 25.

Below is Pickerington North’s schedule for 2026.

(All games on Friday unless noted; All games at 7:00 pm unless noted)

2026 Pickerington North Football Schedule

Aug. 21: at Troy

Aug. 28: vs. St. Ignatius

Sept. 4: at Pickerington Central

Sept. 11: vs. Dublin Coffman

Sept. 18: at Olentangy Orange

Sept. 25: at Westerville Central

Oct. 2: vs. Central Crossing

Oct. 9: vs. Grove City

Oct. 16: at New Albany

Oct. 24: vs. Gahanna Lincoln