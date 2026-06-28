Princeton Football (Ohio) Gets One Tune-Up Before Nine Straight GMC Battles

There won't be much easing into the 2026 season for Princeton football. After opening against Ohio Division I powerhouse Archbishop Moeller, the Vikings won't play another non-conference game, diving directly into nine consecutive Greater Miami Conference matchups.

Here is a breakdown of the 2026 Princeton football schedule.

Only One Chance to Prepare

If you are only going to play one non-conference game in a season, why not schedule a game that will not only provide a challenge but will also prepare you for a potential run in the postseason? That's what the Vikings have done again this season, opening with a home game against Archbishop Moeller.

The teams also opened the 2025 season against one another, with Moeller prevailing 41-20. It was one of only two regular season losses for Princeton.

Straight Into Conference Play

The Vikings will move directly into conference play after facing Moeller, with nine straight games against Greater Miami Conference opponents.

The Vikings will host six of the nine conference matchups, including three in a row from Weeks 3-5 and the final two of the regular season - Colerain (Sept. 4), Sycamore (Sept. 11), Lakota West (Sept. 18), Mason (Oct. 2), Oak Hills (Oct. 16) and Fairfield (Oct. 23).

The most notable road conference game comes in Week 2 with a trip to Middletown, where Princeton will attempt to avenge last season's only conference loss - a 14-6 setback in Week 10.

A Season That Ended One Play Too Soon

The Vikings went 9-3 last season, including 8-1 in conference play.

Princeton opened the playoffs with a dramatic 23-22 win over Winton Woods, taking its first lead with 1:33 remaining before surviving a missed field goal in the closing seconds.

Princeton's season came to an end a week later with a 32-30 loss in the Division I, Region 4 regional semifinals to Elder.

Princeton finished the 2025 season ranked No. 16 in the final High School on SI Ohio Power 25.

Below is Princeton’s schedule for 2026.

(All games on Friday unless noted; All games at 7:00 pm unless noted)

2026 Princeton Football Schedule

Aug. 21: vs. Archbishop Moeller

Aug. 28: at Middletown

Sept. 4: vs. Colerain

Sept. 11: vs. Sycamore

Sept. 18: vs. Lakota West

Sept. 25: at Lakota East

Oct. 2: vs. Mason

Oct. 9: at Hamilton

Oct. 16: vs. Oak Hills

Oct. 23: vs. Fairfield