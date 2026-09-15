Who Was the Greater Miami Conference Football Player of the Week? Make Your Pick (Sept. 10-12)

Week 4 of the Ohio high school football season produced another collection of standout individual performances in the Greater Miami Conference, with this week's candidates nearly evenly divided between offensive and defensive players.

Lakota West running back Kenyon Norman rushed for more than 200 yards and four TDs, Lakota East receiver Braxton Thurman caught 11 passes for 127 yards and a score, and Colerain defensive back Jojo Crooks recorded 15 tackles in an overtime win over Fairfield.

High School On SI has selected 12 candidates for Greater Miami Conference Football Player of the Week, with nine of the conference's 10 programs represented. Read about each nominee below, then cast your vote for the performance that impressed you most.

Congratulations to last week's winner: Cordell Ball of Oak Hills.

Voting concludes at 11:59 p.m. PT on Sept. 20. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.

Chris Hyde, LB, Middletown

Hyde made eight tackles and recorded a sack, three tackles for loss and defended a pass in the Middies' win over Oak Hills.

Jarrard Harper, DL, Oak Hills

Harper was busy on defense in Oak Hills' loss to Middletown. He tallied six tackles, 2.5 sacks and two tackles for loss.

Braxton Thurman, WR, Lakota East

Thurman caught 11 balls for 127 yards and one touchdown in a Lakota East win over Mason

Nile Knutson, QB, Lakota East

Thurman's teammate, Knutson, was 24-for-32 with 218 yards and three TDs.

Jojo Crooks, DB, Colerain

Crooks strung together 15 tackles from his DB position and defended a pass in an overtime win against Fairfield. Crooks has 28 total tackles on the season.

Jayden Scott, LB, Hamilton

Scott was the bright spot for a Hamilton squad that didn't have many answers for the Lakota West running attack. Scott had nine tackles and an interception in a losing effort.

Theo James, S, Mason

James registered a pick and defended a pass, while logging four tackles.

Lorenzo McMullen Jr., WR, Princeton

McMullen snagged three receptions for 85 yards and a touchdown in a decisive victory over Sycamore.

Kolby Morgerson, QB, Middletown

Morgerson led the Middie offense to a win, passing for 194 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for a TD.

Corrious Booker, RB, Fairfield

Booker ran for 121 yards on 21 carries and scampered for a nine-yard TD run.

Cordell Ball, WR, Oak Hills

Once again, the highly recruited three-star pass catcher is on the list, raking in seven passes for 104 yards and a score last Friday evening.

Kenyon Norman, RB, Lakota West

It is nearly impossible to not include Norman on a weekly basis. This past week the Northwestern commit cataloged 203 yards on 14 carries and racked up four touchdowns.