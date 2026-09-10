Who Was the Greater Miami Conference Football Player of the Week? Make Your Pick (Sept. 3-5)

Week 3 of the Ohio high school football season produced another collection of standout performances in the Greater Miami Conference, with defense taking center stage among this week's nominees.

Lakota West running back Kenyon Norman continued his impressive start with another 200-yard rushing performance, while Princeton defensive end Terrence Jones Jr. filled the stat sheet with 3.5 sacks and 4.5 tackles for loss. Fairfield leads all GMC teams with three nominees this week.

Here are the High School On SI Greater Miami Conference Football Player of the Week nominees for games played Sept. 3-5. Read about each candidate below, then make your pick in the poll.

Congratulations to last week's winner: Roman Garr of Colerain.

Voting concludes at 11:59 p.m. PT on Sept. 13. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.

Kenyon Norman, running back, Lakota West

Norman continued his strong start to the season, rushing 25 times for 212 yards and three TDs in Lakota West's 35-10 win over Mason. The senior running back has rushed for nearly 600 yards through the Firebirds' first three games.

Terrence Jones Jr., defensive end, Princeton

Jones recorded six tackles, 3.5 sacks and 4.5 tackles for loss in Princeton's win over Colerain. The 225-pound defensive end has 14 tackles through three games, with 11 coming on sacks or tackles for loss.

Kobe Lewis, linebacker, Fairfield

Lewis made plays throughout Fairfield's loss to Middletown. The linebacker recorded seven tackles, a sack, a tackle for loss, an interception and a fumble recovery.

Fletcher Kenkel, linebacker, Oak Hills

Kenkel recorded a team-high 12 tackles and two tackles for loss in Oak Hills' loss to Lakota East. The 6-foot-1 linebacker has been a productive part of the Highlanders' defense through the first three weeks of the season.

Jonathan Balsly, linebacker, Mason

Balsly recorded 13 tackles against Lakota West, giving the linebacker 31 tackles through Mason's first three games. His performance against the Firebirds marked another double-digit tackle game early in the season.

Ty Moore, defensive back, Fairfield

Moore recorded six tackles, forced a fumble and broke up six passes for Fairfield. The defensive back's six pass breakups highlighted a busy night in the secondary.

Hunter Gagen, kicker/punter, Fairfield

Gagen contributed in both phases of the kicking game for Fairfield. He averaged nearly 40 yards per punt, including a long of 54 yards, and converted both of his field-goal attempts and both extra-point attempts.

Amerious Stringer, running back, Hamilton

Stringer rushed 23 times for 159 yards and two TDs in Hamilton's win over Sycamore. The running back averaged 6.9 yards per carry while helping the Big Blue earn the victory.

Jordan Hall, running back, Princeton

Hall made the most of his 10 rushing attempts, finishing with 100 yards and four TDs in Princeton's win over Colerain. The running back averaged 10 yards per carry and accounted for four of the Vikings' scores.

Cordell Ball, receiver, Oak Hills

Ball continued his productive start to the season, catching seven passes for 149 yards and two TDs for Oak Hills against Lakota East. The wide receiver has been one of the GMC's most productive pass catchers through the opening weeks of the season.