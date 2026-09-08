Six Can’t-Miss Iowa High School Football Week 3 Games, With Predictions

It is hard to believe, but we will be a third of the way through the Iowa high school football regular season by this time next week, as Week 3 action is set for the gridiron.

Several of the teams represented in the latest High School On SI Iowa Top 25 will be involved in key games, including a third straight ranked matchup for No. 1 Dowling Catholic.

Dallas Center-Grimes at Dowling Catholic

The reigning Class 5A state champions have been tested through two weeks, earning high grades in both. Dowling Catholic first topped rival West Des Moines Valley, 21-0, before getting the best of Johnston, 41-35.

Henry Smid is making a name for himself, rushing for 306 yards and a pair of touchdowns to lead the Maroons while sophomore Beau Williams has seven receptions for 249 yards and three scores. Ethan La Cava has completed 19 of 28 for 380 yards and five scores to direct the offense.

On the other side sits the Mustangs, who have outscored Ottumwa and Urbandale, 99-7. They are led by quarterback Chase Engel and running back Osborn Grimm. Engel has 380 yards and five TDs while Grimm has 280 and four scores.

Last year, Dowling Catholic earned a 27-0 victory over Dallas Center-Grimes.

Prediction: Dowling Catholic 34, Dallas Center-Grimes 7

Iowa City Regina Catholic at Alburnett

This one will hit the gridiron a day early, as Iowa City Regina and Alburnett square off on Thursday.

The Regals have been a machine so far, blowing out West Branch, 49-6, and Wilton, 36-0. New faces like Zachary Poe and Gabriel Hegelheimer have led the offense, as Poe has 270 yards passing and two touchdowns while Hegelheimer has 193 yards rushing, 153 yards receiving and six combined touchdowns

After shutting out Center Point-Urbana in Week 1, the Pirates hung on for a 35-28 victory over Mid-Prairie last Friday. Alburnett is led by all-state rusher Laken Caves, as the University of Northern Iowa commit has 504 yards and six touchdowns on just 37 attempts.

Prediction: Iowa City Regina 44, Alburnett 24

Solon at Mount Vernon

This series has been one-sided in favor of Solon, as the Spartans have won three straight and 17 of 19 since 2008. Last year, Solon scored a 35-20 victory, and they have looked the part of a contender with wins over Williamsburg (42-0) and Davenport Assumption (48-14).

In his first year at quarterback, Maddox Kelley has fit right in. The senior has thrown for 292 yards and six TDs while rushing for 269 and four scores. Kaden Hoeper is his top target, hauling in seven passes with five of them going for scores.

Mount Vernon knocked off Monticello and Benton, as Jakob Yock has 265 yards rushing and two touchdowns. Holden Hlavacek has been one of the top receivers, catching 13 passes for 183 yards and five TDs.

Prediction: Solon 28, Mount Vernon 20

North Polk at ADM

These two have been contenders regularly and have played some memorable games over the years. Both have three wins against the other, with the Comets winning the last three after the Tigers did the same in the first three meetings.

Last year, North Polk secured a 38-37 victory. Many of the names have changed since that encounter, but Carson Reinhart continues to lead North Polk, as the senior has rushed for 186 yards and five touchdowns.

Freshman Trace Hansen has started off his career strong, catching seven passes for 95 yards and two scores. Daniel Storck, just a sophomore, has 256 yards passing and 190 yards rushing.

Prediction: North Polk 21, ADM 17

Western Dubuque at Waverly-Shell Rock

Another game where the two teams have traded wins, with both Western Dubuque and Waverly-Shell Rock each winning four times in the series since 2014. Last year, the Bobcats scored a 20-7 decision.

Western Dubuque is coming off a tough 21-13 loss to defending Class 4A state champion Cedar Rapids Xavier, as Waverly-Shell Rock bested Pella, 7-3.

Two elite prospects will be on the field in Drew Bergfeld for the Bobcats is an Iowa State commit with 212 yards rushing and three scores. Meanwhile, Jayden Stephens, a junior with multiple offers, has nine receptions for 159 and a TD.

Prediction: Waverly-Shell Rock 13, Western Dubuque 6

Iowa City High at Waukee Northwest

Will Waukee Northwest start the year 0-3? That is what stands in front of the Wolves as they prepare to welcome Iowa City High to town after losses to West Des Moines Valley and Ankeny.

Mack Heitland continues to light up the sky, throwing for 544 yards and running for 144 with seven combined TDs.

The Little Hawks rebounded from a 30-29 loss to Iowa City West, running past Bettendorf, 49-21. Savion Miller, an all-stater for Iowa City Regina Catholic last year, has 294 yards rushing and five TDs, as Illinois transfer Jackson Grabinski has 321 yards passing on 20 completions with 94 yards rushing.

Prediction: Waukee Northwest, 45, Iowa City High 40