5 Must-See Oklahoma High School Football Games to Watch in Week 0

A state championship rematch in the largest high school football classification in Oklahoma is already on tap as the 2026 season starts this week.

Bixby and Owasso, the respective top two ranked teams in the High School On SI Oklahoma preseason Top 25, meet up on Friday night in a rematch of last season’s Class 6A-I title game, won by the Spartans.

But the Bixby-Owasso game is far from the only must-see game this week in the state. A game between one of the top programs in Oklahoma and one of the elite teams in Texas, as well as a game between two teams that each won a state title last season, also highlight the schedule in what is already shaping up to be a huge opening week.

Here is a closer look at five of the biggest Oklahoma high school football games to watch in Week 0:

Jenks vs. Southlake Carroll (Texas): Opening Night In Dallas

When: Thursday, Aug. 27 at 7 p.m. - Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas

The Cotton Bowl, site of the annual college football clash between Oklahoma and Texas, will also be the venue of a tantalizing matchup between two powerhouse programs from those states on the opening night of the season.

For Jenks, it will be the first time the Trojans have opened a season in the state of Texas since 2021, when they won in overtime against Mansfield Summit. Later that season, Jenks won its most recent state championship, which is number 18.

Southlake Carroll knows what it takes to win state titles as well. The Dragons have won eight crowns themselves, but none since 2011.

It will also be the debut of first-year Carroll head coach, Lee Munn, who was promoted from defensive coordinator to replace Riley Dodge, who left to join the staff at SMU.

The Trojans return eight offensive starters from a squad that averaged 53 points and 513 yards per game. Those include senior quarterback Landon Kizzar, who threw for nearly 2,800 yards and 28 TDs a season ago, and senior receiver Kailib Dillard, who caught 75 passes for 1,300 yards.

Lincoln Christian at Jones: Clash of the Champions

When: Thursday, Aug. 27 at 7 p.m.

Two teams that got to hoist a gold ball last season in separate classifications can do the same thing this season in the other team’s previous classification.

Lincoln Christian won Class 3A for the third consecutive season, and the Bulldogs bring a 42-game winning streak into Thursday’s season opener. But the Bulldogs have dropped down to Class 2A-I.

The team that took the 2A-I title last season? None other than Jones, and the Longhorns have now moved up to 3A.

But both teams are definitely familiar with one another over the years, though it is the first game in the series since 2023. Lincoln Christian has posted six straight wins against the Longhorns, who last beat the Bulldogs in 2017.

At least early in this season, though, the Bulldogs may experience some growing pains, having to replace virtually all of their offensive standouts from their recent title squad. Major Brooks, a sophomore, may get the nod at quarterback.

Thursday is also the first game for Jones coach Jeremy Reed, who had been the coach at Altus. His son, Jeymon Reed, had a phenomenal freshman season at quarterback playing for his father, throwing for 34 TDs and has joined Jeremy Reed at Jones. The Longhorns also have an impressive crop of targets for Jeymon Reed to throw the ball to, with players like Hunter Purvis, who hauled in 52 passes for 816 yards and 15 TDs a season ago.

Bixby at Owasso: First And Last Again?

When: Friday, Aug. 28 at 7 p.m.

These two suburban Tulsa powerhouses are no stranger to facing off in the first game of the season, not to mention the last.

Since the series resumed in 2022, with the Spartans and Rams squaring off in the season opener, the two teams have also met in three of the four Class 6A-I championship games, all won by Bixby, the latest a 31-17 triumph to end the 2025 season with the Spartans claiming their eighth consecutive championship. It’s possible the two teams could meet once again this December in Edmond for another gold ball.

The last time the two teams faced off at Owasso, the Rams posted a convincing 40-21 win in the 2024 season opener. But Bixby got the last laugh, upending an Owasso team going for a perfect season in the 6A-I title game on a game-winning two-point conversion in overtime.

While Bixby - which is 7-1 against Owasso since the resumption of its series four years ago - come in at No. 1, the Rams might have the more experienced team on paper, as Bixby must replace several standouts on both sides of the ball. That is definitely true at quarterback with Drew Frankenfield returning for his third season behind center for the Rams. Frankenfield has thrown for nearly 5,700 yards and 60 TDs the past two seasons.

Norman North at Norman: The 'Crosstown Clash' Continues

When: Friday, Aug. 28 at 7 p.m.

This will be the 30th edition of the city rivalry known as the “Crosstown Clash.” Norman High owns a 17-12 lead in the all-time series.

Friday’s game also marks the first time Norman North has visited Harve Collins Stadium, which served as the home field for both schools before the Timberwolves got their own on-campus facility last season. In that first “Crosstown Clash” game at Norman North, the Tigers came away with a hard-fought 19-13 win.

Entering the latest renewal of the city rivalry, North brings in more experience, as the Timberwolves return eight starters on both sides of the ball. Junior quarterback Nash Henry threw for 3,224 yards and 29 TDs a season ago and has plenty of weapons at his disposal, notably senior tight end Ben Kolar, a Stanford commit who caught 44 passes for 622 yards and eight TDs.

While the Tigers replace virtually all their skill players, they did get a solid addition at quarterback with the move-in of former Westmoore player Landyn York.

Mustang at Choctaw

When: Friday, Aug. 28 at 7 p.m.

Two teams with aspirations of playing for a gold ball in separate Class 6A divisions square off in Friday’s season opener.

Mustang finished 8-4 last season in Class 6A-I and will return seven starters on offense. Among them is senior receiver Gabe Osborne Jr., an Oklahoma commit who caught 22 passes for 591 yards and nine TDs last season while adding 130 yards rushing. Osborne is also one to watch on defense at cornerback, registering 65 tackles, two interceptions and nine pass breakups.

Choctaw is coming off back-to-back appearances in the 6A-II title game, winning it all in the first matchup. The Yellowjackets bring back a bevy of starters on both sides looking to get back to Edmond, including a pass-catching specialist themselves in senior tight end Titus Hawk, a Notre Dame commit who has 15 TDs over the past two seasons.

This will be the first time the Broncos and Yellowjackets have squared off since 2013, a 49-20 Mustang win. In fact, Mustang is 6-0 in games against Choctaw since 2004.