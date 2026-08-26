Oklahoma High School Football Preseason Top 25: Is Another Title In the Cards For No. 1 Bixby?

It’s a recurring question right before a new season in Oklahoma high school football.

Is this finally the year Bixby doesn’t claim a state championship?

The Spartans have put together arguably the greatest run in the modern history of high school football in the state. They have won the gold ball 11 times in the past 12 seasons, including a current run of eight straight gold balls - the last four coming as a member of Class 6A-I.

This season’s Bixby edition might be a bit vulnerable because the Spartans have holes to fill on both sides of the football. And there are a slew of fellow Tulsa-area contenders eager to knock the Spartans off their perch in 6A-I, with two of those teams - Owasso and Jenks - already on Bixby’s early-season schedule. And another Tulsa metro stalwart, Broken Arrow, looms late in the regular season.

It might be a rough start for the Spartans. But don’t be shocked to see them in December at Chad Richison Stadium in Edmond, playing yet again for another gold ball while keeping their title streak intact.

And especially until Bixby doesn’t hoist the gold ball, it is hard to pick anybody else other than the Spartans to garner the No. 1 spot in the High School On SI preseason Top 25 Oklahoma rankings. Although the No. 2 ranked team, Owasso, gets Bixby right out of the gate, with the two squaring off this Friday night.

Here, now, are the complete rankings going into the 2026 season.

Note: The records shown with each school indicate their 2025 season record.

1. Bixby (13-0)

Other than building the program into the behemoth it has become, this might be the biggest challenge for Bixby coach Loren Montgomery, entering his 17th season. He brings back three starters on both sides of the ball.

The Spartans do have a foundation up front with the return of top offensive line prospects in Oklahoma commit Kaeden Penny and junior Gavin Wilson, who has reported recent offers from the likes of Oklahoma, Tennessee, Auburn and LSU. Then on defense, senior linebacker Cain Brackney has received offers from Oklahoma State, Indiana, Colorado and Baylor.

2. Owasso (10-3)

Two of the Rams’ three defeats last season came against Bixby, the latter coming in the 6A-I title game, though Owasso had the Spartans on the ropes for much of that contest.

The Rams will get an immediate chance at revenge as they open up the season this Friday taking on - you guessed it - Bixby. Owasso also brings back plenty of experience, including senior quarterback Drew Frankenfield - who has thrown for nearly 5,700 yards and 60 TDs in his career - senior offensive linemen Hunter Goodenow, Shawn Kellogg and Nick Rosas and senior defensive back Peyton LeGrand, who has recorded 133 tackles and three interceptions over the past two seasons.

Owasso also has a valuable weapon at kicker in senior Juan Razo, who converted 59-of-60 PAT attempts and 9-of-12 field goals, including a long of 44 yards.

3. Midwest City Carl Albert (14-0)

If not for Bixby, then the Titans would have the most impressive championship run in recent memory. Carl Albert has a state record 20 titles, including nine of the last 10 years and four consecutive Class 5A crowns.

And guess what, the Titan train doesn’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon as they are once again the odds-on favorites to take 5A once again. Especially with the return of senior tailback Delijah Matthews, who had 2,033 rushing yards and 48 total TDs a season ago, senior receiver Jacson Webster, who had 56 catches for nearly 900 yards and 11 scores, and senior lineman Kalen Smith, who had 37 pancake blocks.

Oh, by the way, Carl Albert brings back seven defensive starters, headed up by All-State defensive end Joe Thomas (6 sacks and 7 quarterback pressures in ’25) and senior linebacker Darion Thomas (127 tackles, 11 TFLs and two takeaways).

4. Broken Arrow (9-3)

In his first season as coach, Travis Hill helped restore the Tigers’ brand, reversing a trend of three straight losing seasons into a trip to the 6A-I semifinals.

Now, BA is determined to take the next step. The offense has been rebuilt with the likes of quarterback Shamar Banner, a move-in from Georgia, and tailback Braeden Baker, who helped Lincoln Christian win three state titles.

But perhaps the Tigers’ biggest playmaker is on defense in senior secondary standout Semaj Stanford, who had 109 tackles, five interceptions - including two pick-sixes, two forced fumbles and two blocked field goals. Stanford, who has committed to Oregon, also scored 14 total TDs in all three phases.

5. Choctaw (9-5)

The Yellowjackets’ bid to repeat as Class 6A-II champs came up short in the title game. But they still have the pieces to get back to Edmond and finish things off.

One impact player is Titus Hawk, a 6-foot-7 senior tight end who has already committed to Notre Dame and has scored 15 TDs over the last two seasons. Then there is junior quarterback Cal Whitnah, a move-in from nearby Harrah who was responsible for 2,400 yards and 38 TDs a season ago. Then, Oklahoma State commit Israel Hammons is a versatile two-way player who primarily lines up at receiver and linebacker.

6. Jenks (10-2)

It will be a challenge for the Trojans right out of the gate. Thursday, they travel to take on Texas power Southlake Carroll in Dallas’ Cotton Bowl; then play their next two games against Rogers, Ark., a state semifinalist last year, and Bixby, which will be at Tulsa’s Chapman Stadium.

But the Trojans may be up to the challenge, as they return eight starters back on both sides. That includes senior quarterback Landon Kizzar (nearly 3,000 yards and 29 TDs in ’25), receiver/defensive back Kailib Dillard (nearly 1,300 yards on 75 catches along with 80 tackles and four interceptions) and senior defensive lineman Luke McInelly (70 tackles, 15 TFLs, 4 sacks).

7. Stillwater (9-3)

Another team bringing back experience are the Pioneers, who return eight offensive starters and nine on defense.

The offense is solid with a trio of juniors in tailback Jae Adams (1,450 yards, 13 TDs), receiver David Thomas (49 catches for 880 yards and 12 TDs) and quarterback Satank Taptto (1,200 total yards and 20 total TDs). Likewise, the defense is full of impact players like senior linebackers Bryson Brown (86 tackles, 20 TFLs, 7 sacks, 2 takeaways), Jakoby Petree (85 tackles, 14 TFLs, 5 sacks) and Kyle Stokes (71 tackles, 13 TFLs, 6 sacks, 4 recovered fumbles).

8. Tuttle (14-0)

The defending Class 4A champs are back for more. And with good reason, as the Tigers bring back a talented group of receivers, led by senior twin brothers Jalen and Jordan Lane, who combined for 100 catches, nearly 1,850 yards and 25 TDs.

Another receiver, senior Wick Kohmescher, who caught the game-winning TD pass to beat Elgin for last season’s 4A title, is also a key player at linebacker, making 59 tackles, 4 TFLs and 2 sacks a year ago.

9. OKC Bishop McGuinness (12-2)

It was a memorable season for the Fighting Irish, who made it to the 5A title game before falling to Carl Albert.

They have the weapons to make another run at the gold ball. Back is senior quarterback Gage Chance (1,728 yards, 17 TDs), senior tailback DreAndre Bruton (983 yards on 145 carries with 10 TDs) and senior receiver Braydon Splitt (29 catches for 503 yards and 7 TDs). On defense, the Irish have some tackle machines in junior linebackers Marvelous Tyner-Walker (92 tackles, 16 TFLs) and Malachi Darby (96 tackles, 17 TFLs in his career).

10. Lincoln Christian (14-0)

The Bulldogs’ dominance in Class 3A has come to an end, as they have dropped down to 2A-I after ending 3A having won 42 consecutive ballgames, resulting in three straight gold balls. So on paper, they should still be dominant.

That is, if they are able to continue strong quarterback play with a new starter behind center in sophomore Major Brooks. But returning players like junior running back/receiver CJ Wright (1,270 total yards and 17 total TDs) and senior OL/DL Lincoln Torres (65 tackles, 24 TFLs, 8 sacks) should help make the transition an easier one and get Lincoln Christian right back to Edmond.

11. Sulphur (13-1)

If there’s a team that’s more than happy to see Lincoln Christian move away from 3A, it’s Sulphur, which lost in each of the past two 3A championship games.

But now with Lincoln Christian gone, it’s the Sulphur Bulldogs that may be the favorites in 3A.

They bring back seven offensive starters like senior tailback JoJo Gray (1,304 yards on 153 carries and 12 TDs) and senior receiver Carter Cole (1,133 all-purpose yards and 9 total TDs). Then on defense, they return six starters like Cole at defensive back (89 tackles, 3 INTs), along with senior linebackers Kash Pickett (151 tackles, 11 TFLs, 3 sacks) and Madden Duck (94 tackles, 2 sacks).

12. Sand Springs (11-2)

The Sandites broke through last season by claiming the 6A-II championship. It may be a bit rough at first as Sand Springs brings back five starters on both sides of the ball, but the Sandites may be battle-tested again come playoff time.

A big key will be the play of new quarterback, Cash Koertner, a senior transfer from Norman.

13. Broken Bow (11-2)

From the southeastern corner of the state, the Savages are wanting to claim the entire state as they are a favorite to capture the gold ball in Class 4A.

A big reason for that is the presence of one of the state’s most dynamic players, senior quarterback Greydon Howell, an Oklahoma commit. Last season, Howell passed for 2,817 yards and 27 TDs along with running for 1,514 yards and 20 TDs). If that’s not enough, then there’s senior tailback Jattairrius Neal, who rushed for 1,563 yards and 19 TDs while adding 530 yards receiving and nine more scores.

14. Mustang (8-4)

The Broncos are determined to be the team to break up the monopoly of Tulsa-area powers and take the 6A-I title back to the Oklahoma City metro.

Mustang has the pieces to become a strong contender for state, bringing back seven offensive starters. While the Broncos don’t return as many on defense, they do have the luxury of returning senior cornerback Gabe Osborne Jr. The Oklahoma commit registered 65 tackles, two interceptions, two fumble recoveries and nine pass breakups, and Osborne is also a standout receiver, hauling in 22 passes for 591 yards and nine scores.

15. Jones (14-0)

Another team bidding to win the gold ball in the reconfigured 3A are the Longhorns, who won it all last season in 2A-I before moving up to 3A entering 2026.

Jones brings in a strong package deal in its bid to win another crown. Jeremy Reed takes over as coach after having been the coach at Altus, while his son, Jeymon Reed, had a fantastic freshman season at quarterback there, accounting for nearly 3,900 yards of total offense and 50 TDs - 34 of those through the air. The Longhorns also welcome back nine defensive starters, headed up by senior linebacker Jesse Hernandez.

16. Newcastle (9-3)

After a run to the 4A semifinals each of the past two seasons, the Racers now try their hand at Class 5A.

They will have a new head coach in Bo Bradshaw, who was promoted from defensive coordinator. He will have a talented and skilled senior class to work with, led by tailback/linebacker Ben Rogers, Ashton Shumard, who can play quarterback and receiver, another receiver in Alec Shumard and OL/DL Cody Nix.

17. Adair (14-0)

Last season, the Warriors captured the gold ball for the first time in 10 years when they won it all in 2A-II. They’re hoping the wait to win another won’t be as long this time around.

They do bring back nine defensive starters, like returning sacks leader Zack Wilson, a sophomore defensive end, and senior defensive back Camden Ferder, who picked off five passes. But they will have to break in new skill players on offense, particularly at quarterback and running back.

18. Muskogee (6-6)

Dale Condict enters his second year as coach with the belief that the Roughers bring back plenty of experience on both sides to make a run at the 6A-II title.

It could be determined by the trenches, as the Roughers have size and athleticism. That includes senior offensive tackle Jomontae Alexander, senior defensive lineman Anthony Harris Jr. and junior defensive lineman James Haws.

Another key to the season comes from junior quarterback Brayden McMullen, who had been a backup at Lincoln Christian but did look good in the action he did see, completing 13-of-15 passes for three TDs.

19. Talihina (14-0)

One of the state’s most amazing stories on the gridiron this decade comes from the Golden Tigers. Four years ago, they didn’t field a program due to low numbers. Now, they’re coming off their first state title since 1966 and are favored to take it all in Class A-II.

They bring back senior quarterback Landen Griffith, who threw for 4,300 yards and 53 TDs while adding 1,300 yards rushing and 22 scores. They also have a 1,000-yard rusher in junior Gavin Brown and a 1,000-yard receiver in senior Noah Lloyd. And they bring back nine starters on defense, anchored by senior linebacker Talon Griffith (138 tackles and 4 sacks).

20. Tulsa Booker T. Washington (7-4)

The Hornets are seeking to be part of the mix in 6A-II after moving up from 5A.

There’s plenty of talent for them to take that huge step forward, with quarterback Jordan Deroin, a transfer from crosstown school Hale, senior receiver TJ Taylor and defensive linemen Joseph Graves - a Kansas State commit - and Cadriann Olds, who’s committed to Baylor.

21. Tulsa Metro Christian (11-1)

Jared McCoy enters his 26th season as coach, and he likes what he sees in his latest edition of the Patriots.

He actually has two solid quarterbacks at his disposal in sophomore Brody Smith - a Regent Prep transfer - and junior Colson Holder. Whoever lines up behind center has options, ranging from junior tailback Finn Kouplen and junior receiver Carter Flam. Another junior, Laken Lee, is a name to watch at defensive end.

22. Washington (12-2)

The Warriors fell one game short of winning their fourth straight state title a season ago. But they’re not going away in 2A-I, a class that also includes a recent multiple state champ in Lincoln Christian.

They also return three-year starting quarterback Creed Barrett, who has thrown for more than 5,200 yards and 60 TDs in his career. On defense, senior linebacker Case Alexander is a Penn State commit, and another senior, end Hunter Sanders, should also be playing at the next level.

23. Hooker (9-3)

While the Bulldogs lost some key seniors from a state quarterfinal squad, they bring back several impact players.

One of those is senior running back Justin Palacios, who has rushed for more than 4,000 yards and more than 70 TDs in his career. He found the end zone 27 times as a junior.

But Palacios is just as valuable on the defensive side at linebacker, where he registered 116 tackles, 11 TFLs, three sacks and three interceptions. Junior Kip Nunley is an anchor at both the offensive line and linebacker, where he had 65 tackles, 13 TFLs and six sacks.

24. Pocola (10-3)

The Indians had a breakthrough last season with their first-ever trip to the state semifinals. Now they set their sights on making their first-ever trip to play for a state title, as they are bonafide Class A-I contenders.

Pocola brings back five starters on offense. Though the Indians have a new quarterback in junior Dabin Gaines - a transfer from Greenwood, Ark. - he has some outstanding targets in sophomore Brody Merritt (38 catches, 602 yards, 7 TDs) and senior Ty Jerrell (35 catches for 575 yards and 7 TDs).

Jerrell also stands out at linebacker after a season in which he had 87 tackles, 17 TFLs, seven sacks and two interceptions. Senior linebacker Garrett Bobst (138 tackles, 23 TFLs, 3 sacks) and senior defensive end Dameir Bruce (35 tackles, 15 TFLs, 10 sacks) also head up a physical defense.

25. Sallisaw (7-4)

A senior-laden group of Black Diamonds makes them a team to watch in both the ultra-competitive District 4A-4 and Class 4A in general.

Quarterback Kase Adams is a three-year starter and accounted for nearly 2,500 yards of total offense last season. Another three-year starter is left tackle Dagan Grizzle, one of three returning offensive linemen.

On defense, the Diamonds have an array of seniors like lineman Cade Tate (42 tackles), and defensive backs Kenyan Hill, Chase Stephens and Logan Bethel, who combined for 155 tackles and eight interceptions.