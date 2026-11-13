Edmond Memorial at Tulsa Union Live Updates: Oklahoma High School Football

It is finally time for postseason play in Oklahoma high school football.

One of the state’s legendary programs will be part of the opening night of playoff action. Tulsa Union is going to be at home to take on Edmond Memorial in the opening round of the Class 6AI playoffs at Union-Tuttle Stadium.

The Redhawks have rebounded from a rough start, when they dropped their first four ballgames. But they proceeded to reel off five straight wins before falling in last week’s regular-season finale to Owasso, which dropped Union to the No. 3 playoff seed out of 6AI-2.

Edmond Memorial comes in at 4-6 overall and finished District 6AI-1 play at 2-5. The Bulldogs lost their first three district games before winning two of their next three games, beating Southmoore and Westmoore to get the No. 6 playoff seed out of the district.

Friday’s winner will advance to next week’s 6AI quarterfinals and take on Bixby, the No. 2 seed from 6AI-1.

Follow High School On SI correspondent Buck Ringgold (@Bucks_Ballpark) for all of the live updates and scoring from Tulsa.

Scroll down for live score and game updates from kickoff to the postgame. Refresh this page for the latest.

EDMOND MEMORIAL 0, TULSA UNION 0 1ST QTR.

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PREGAME

- Live from Union-Tuttle Stadium in Tulsa, it’s the opening round of the Class 6AI playoffs as Union’s Redhawks welcome in the Bulldogs from Edmond Memorial.

ABOUT EDMOND MEMORIAL

The Bulldogs lost their starting quarterback, Talon Wilkerson, to an injury late in the regular season. Ace Long has taken over and has thrown for nearly 300 yards and two TDs.

Another player to watch on Memorial’s offense is running back Cash Merriman, who has 514 yards on 93 carries and five scores.

ABOUT TULSA UNION

It will be the 37th straight season Union has made the playoffs. The Redhawks are also going for their eighth consecutive postseason victory at home with a win on Friday.

They’re also seeking their first state championship in 10 years. Union won eight state titles from 2002-16.

Union quarterback Dylan Taylor has thrown for nearly 1,650 yards and 21 TDs, and one of his main targets is receiver Tristian Birmingham, who has hauled in 47 passes for 502 yards and seven scores.