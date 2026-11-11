Oklahoma High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Nov. 11, 2026)

In Oklahoma high school football, the highest level of play is Class 6AI.

For the most part, it’s a class that over decades has been dominated by the Tulsa-area schools, mainly Tulsa Union and Jenks. An East Side team has won the highest level of football in the state since 1995.

Broken Arrow and Owasso have also enjoyed success in recent years. And then of course, Bixby has become the premier program in the state with a current run of eight straight state titles, the last four coming in 6AI after the Spartans were elevated there prior to the 2022 season.

So it can’t be too surprising that a handful of 6AI teams from the East Side are among the higher ranked squads in the High School On SI Oklahoma Top 25. Four of those “Big Five” schools are among the Top 12, and the one that isn’t ranked, Tulsa Union, reeled off five straight wins after an 0-4 start before falling to Owasso in Week 10.

It may be more of the same in 6AI again, with a Tulsa-area team likely traveling back from Edmond on Interstate 44 bringing a gold ball trophy back with them. But with the playoffs approaching, anything is possible.

With the opening week of the playoffs finally upon us, here are the updated rankings:

PREVIOUS: PRESEASON | WK 0 | WK 1 | WK 2 | WK 3 | WK 4 | WK 5 | WK 6 | WK 7 | WK 8 | WK 9 | WK 10

1. Broken Arrow (10-0)

Previous rank: 1

In the midst of the Miami Dolphins’ fabled perfect season in 1972, Earl Morrall replaced regular injured starter Bob Griese at quarterback and helped them stay afloat. A similar comparison can be made for junior quarterback Javen Crowley, who took over for an injured Shamar Banner and had five total TDs to help BA stave off an upset bid from Edmond North before winning 56-39. Banner is expected to be good to go for the Tigers’ quarterfinal playoff game.

Up Next: Opening-round bye in the 6AI playoffs

The Tigers survive a Thursday night thriller at Edmond North to complete a perfect 10-0 regular season!



Final Stats: https://t.co/CuLgeaNsQo



Next up... The Tigers earn a first-round bye in the OSSAA Class 6A-I Playoffs and will host a quarterfinal matchup on November 20 at… pic.twitter.com/QXNgHFSnnx — Broken Arrow Athletics (@batigersports) November 6, 2026

2. Midwest City Carl Albert (10-0)

Previous rank: 2

Consistency remains a hallmark for the Titans, who now have won a state record 63 straight games. In their last five games, they have scored 41, 49, 47, 49 and 49 points, the latter a 49-13 win at Lawton.

Up Next: vs. Shawnee in the opening round of the 5A playoffs, 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 13

3. Bixby (9-1)

Previous rank: 3

The Spartans got a rebound win following their loss to Broken Arrow, beating Southmoore, 63-7. Now they’re determined to make it five straight 6AI gold balls, though the Spartans will have to wait a week to start their postseason run.

Up Next: Opening-round bye in the 6AI playoffs

4. Elgin (10-0)

Previous rank: 4

A very impressive debut season in Class 5A for the Owls, who achieved regular-season perfection with a 41-7 win against Shawnee. Can they be the team to end Carl Albert’s longtime reign over the 5A landscape?

Up Next: vs. Midwest City in the opening round of the 5A playoffs, 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 13

5. Tuttle (9-1)

Previous rank: 5

In a showdown for the 4A-2 district title, it was all Tuttle in a 41-6 victory against Woodward. The Tigers now get set to begin their playoff run toward repeating as 4A champions.

Up Next: vs. Woodward in the opening round of the 4A playoffs, 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 13

Ardmore Tigers competing for their first district title since 2021! All roads lead to Tuttle to face the defending state champ Tigers.



HIGHLIGHTS: https://t.co/08gGu0GbJ4@ardmorefootball @tyson_laster @JamaneStubb2010 pic.twitter.com/fHUFnPGwYg — Drew Mowrer (@mowrerdrew) November 7, 2026

6. Lincoln Christian (9-1)

Previous rank: 6

The Bulldogs blitzed their way through District 2A-I-3, scoring 296 points in their last five games, including a 58-12 home win against Roland. Last season’s 3A state champs now attempt to turn the trick in 2A-I.

Up Next: vs. Sequoyah-Claremore in the opening round of the 2A-I playoffs, 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 13

7. Jenks (7-2)

Previous rank: 7

Jenks will be off another week, returning to action next week with a 6AI home quarterfinal against either Norman North or Yukon.

Up Next: Opening-round bye in the 6AI playoffs

8. Sulphur (9-1)

Previous rank: 8

Can the third time be the charm for the Bulldogs, who came up short in the Class 3A title game each of the past two seasons? They entered the playoffs after downing Pauls Valley, 55-0.

Up Next: vs. Oklahoma Christian School in the opening round of the 3A playoffs, 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 13

WATCH: We all know the Sulphur Bulldogs are on a mission to bring their first state title home since 2004, but you've gotta finish the regular season!



The Sulphur Bulldogs remain perfect in district play! Corey Cole's Dawgs get the road kill over Pauls Valley, 55-0!… pic.twitter.com/FIEYfReNEy — Brigg Bates (@briggbates) November 7, 2026

9. Sallisaw (10-0)

Previous rank: 9

It will be a drive remembered forever in the annals of Black Diamond football, an 11-play, 94-yard march that ended with a go-ahead TD from Gunner Griffey with 50 seconds left, lifting Sallisaw to a 24-21 win at Poteau and a perfect 10-0 regular season, Sallisaw’s first in 25 years. The 4A-4 champions return home to start its postseason ride.

Up Next: vs. Grove in the opening round of the 4A playoffs, 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 13

10. Broken Bow (9-1)

Previous rank: 10

After dropping their 4A-4 opener to Sallisaw, the Savages have reeled off six straight wins by an average margin of 33.7 points; the latest a 37-7 win against Mannford in last week’s regular season finale.

Up Next: vs. Wagoner in the opening round of the 4A playoffs, 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 13

11. OKC Bishop McGuinness (9-1)

Previous rank: 11

Don’t count out the Fighting Irish in the 5A playoff race. They ended the regular season with three shutouts in four games, including a 59-0 whitewash of Tulsa Hale this past week.

Up Next: vs. Coweta in the opening round of the 5A playoffs, 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 13

12. Owasso (7-3)

Previous rank: 12

The second half of the regular season was a lot better for the Rams than the first half. Owasso entered its sixth game at 2-3 before reeling off five straight wins, capped by a 39-22 home victory against Tulsa Union that decided the No. 2 seed in 6AI-2. Even better, the Rams get a bye into next week’s quarterfinals.

Up Next: Opening-round bye in the 6AI playoffs

Owasso protects home turf and beats Union to claim the 2 seed in the district and get the first rounf bye in the playoffs.



Union, who entered the game on a 5-game win streak, will host Edmond Memorial next week. pic.twitter.com/lXaO3qW7b8 — Dan Lindblad (@DanLindbladTV) November 7, 2026

13. Choctaw (8-2)

Previous rank: 13

In six road victories this season, the Yellowjackets scored 264 points, including 63 in last week’s 63-6 win at Lawton Eisenhower. They will start the 6AII playoffs at home, however, though Choctaw went a combined 138-0 in its last two home games.

Up Next: Opening-round bye in the 6AII playoffs

14. Stillwater (7-2)

Previous rank: 14

The Pioneers went a perfect 5-0 in 6AII-2 play, punctuated by a 76-12 win against Bartlesville last week for the district title.

Up Next: Opening-round bye in the 6AII playoffs

15. Jones (9-1)

Previous rank: 15

Last week, the Longhorns had their lowest point total in a district game with 38. But it was still good enough for another decisive win, as Jones capped 3A-4 play with a 38-14 win at Berryhill to go 7-0 in the league.

Up Next: vs. Bristow in the opening round of the 3A playoffs, 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 13

16. Talihina (10-0)

Previous rank: 16

Senior quarterback Landen Griffith had 291 total yards in a 63-8 win against Liberty. That performance allowed Griffith to become the state’s new all-time leader in combined passing and rushing yards, as he now has 15,238 total yards (10,658 passing and 4,580 rushing). Griffith is also four TDs away from setting the state’s all-time record for combined passing and rushing scores.

Up Next: vs. Quapaw in the opening round of the A-II playoffs, 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 13

🚨 RECORD BROKEN ALERT!! 🚨 #IWasAtTheGameStats



TALIHINA #OKPreps LANDEN GRIFFITH has broken the #OKPreps ALL-TIME Football Record for most Career Combined Rushing and Passing yards.



LANDEN combined for 291 yards (128/3 TD passing and 163/4 TD rushing) Friday night against… pic.twitter.com/v3WIE3i3NM — I Was At The Game ™️ (@IWasAtTheGame) November 7, 2026

17. Cascia Hall (10-0)

Previous rank: 17

The Commandos ended the regular season with three consecutive shutouts (56-0 vs. Bethel, 49-0 at Perry and 62-0 vs Dewey). Can they make it four straight shutouts in the first round of the 2A-I playoffs?

Up Next: vs. Lindsay in the opening round of the 2A-I playoffs, 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 13

18. Weatherford (10-0)

Previous rank: 18

The Eagles return from their bye week to start the first round of the 4A postseason.

Up Next: vs. Harrah in the opening round of the 4A playoffs, 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 13

19. Washington (9-1)

Previous rank: 19

A dominant run through 2A-I-2 was finished with a 63-0 home victory against Chandler which decided the district title. The Warriors had three shutout wins in district play.

Up Next: vs. Dewey in the opening round of the 2A-I playoffs, 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 13

20. Holdenville (10-0)

Previous rank: 21

With their 56-7 win at Beggs last week, the Wolverines ended 2A-II-4 play allowing 47 points in their seven victories, finishing 7-0 in the district.

Up Next: vs. Wyandotte in the opening round of the 2A-II playoffs, 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 13

21. Fairview (10-0)

Previous rank: 22

The Yellowjackets won all seven games in District A-I-1 by an average margin of 28.4 points. Last week’s regular season finale was actually the fewest margin of points, 10, a 27-17 win at Crescent.

Up Next: vs. Luther in the opening round of the A-I playoffs, 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 13

22. Adair (9-1)

Previous rank: 23

Since a season-opening loss to Gravette, Ark., the Warriors rolled through their in-state foes, winning nine straight games. They finished off Chouteau-Mazie last week, 48-6, and now prepare to defend their 2A-II championship.

Up Next: vs. Wilburton in the opening round of the 2A-II playoffs, 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 13

23. Fort Gibson (9-1)

Previous rank: 24

Another team that embarked on a nine-game winning streak after dropping their season opener, the Tigers finished off an impressive run through 4A-3 with a 49-15 win against Grove.

Up Next: vs. Poteau in the opening round of the 4A playoffs, 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 13

24. Mangum (10-0)

Previous rank: NR

The Tigers began District A-I-2 play with a 31-28 win against Wynnewood. After that, it was wins by margins of 62, 63, 55, 49 and 46, a 53-7 win against Luther in the regular-season finale. They also had a 13-point win against Minco in that span.

Up Next: vs. Hooker in the opening round of the A-I playoffs, 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 13

25. Community Christian (10-0)

Previous rank: NR

It was a successful run through 2A-II-1 for the Royals, who won all seven district games. But there were some tight fits along the way, as they won their last two games by a combined four points, the latter a 10-7 triumph against Cashion. Community Christian also survived a one-point overtime win in its season opener against Oklahoma Christian.

Up Next: vs. Dibble in the opening round of the 2A-II playoffs, 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 13