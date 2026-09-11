Jenks vs. Bixby Live Updates: Oklahoma High School Football

One of the top rivalries in Oklahoma high school football has a new home this season.

Suburban Tulsa superpowers Jenks and Bixby face off in the Battle for the Big Q (named after Tulsa-based convenience store chain Quik Trip), which will take place at H.A. Chapman Stadium on the University of Tulsa campus.

Bixby, the four-time defending Class 6A-I state champions, is off to another strong start this season as the Spartans are 2-0 and ranked No. 1 in the current High School On SI Oklahoma Top 25. Jenks is 1-1 and ranked No. 7 in the state.

The Spartans have owned this rivalry of late, having beaten the Trojans every year but once since 2018. That one game Jenks did win in that stretch came in 2022, when the Trojans ended Bixby’s state-record 58-game win streak with a 38-35 win, although the Spartans got revenge later that season in the Class 6A-I semifinals.

Last season, Bixby outscored Jenks, 66-35, as the Spartans eventually went on to win their fourth straight 6A-I title.

Follow High School On SI correspondent Buck Ringgold (@Bucks_Ballpark) for all of the live updates and scoring from Tulsa.

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JENKS 0, BIXBY 0 1ST QTR.

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PREGAME

- Live from Chapman Stadium in Tulsa, it’s the Battle for the Big Q as longtime rivals Jenks and Bixby are about to square off.

ABOUT JENKS

The Trojans bounced back from their shocking opening-week loss to Texas power Southlake Carroll with a 50-13 win on the road at Rogers, Ark.

Kailib Dillard, a senior receiver/defensive back who is committed to the University of Florida, caught nine passes for 174 yards and a pair of TDs in the win against Rogers.

ABOUT BIXBY

Bixby opened the season with a hard-fought 35-27 road win at Owasso in a rematch of last season’s 6A-I title game. Then last week, the Spartans raced past Stillwater, 56-28.

First-year quarterback Isaiah “Q” Butcher, who played at Jenks last season, has thrown for 118 yards and a TD and leads the Spartans with 266 yards rushing along with five scores.