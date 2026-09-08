Oklahoma High School Football Top 25 Rankings: No. 2 Midwest City Carl Albert Puts Long Win Streak On the Line

An Oklahoma high school football record may fall in the coming weeks.

Midwest City Carl Albert has continued its lengthy winning streak, and now stand three wins away from tying the all-time 11-man record for the longest winning streak in the state. The Titans have now won 55 straight games following a 39-18 win against Tulsa Booker T. Washington.

Bixby holds the state record for the longest winning streak by an 11-man program with 58. Ironically, Bixby and Carl Albert are the top two teams in the High School On SI Oklahoma Top 25 rankings.

Carl Albert does have a huge challenge this week in attempting to keep its win streak intact. The Titans go on the road to Bishop McGuinness in a matchup of Top 10 squads. It’s also a rematch of last season’s Class 5A championship game, won by the Titans, 48-7.

There’s also a team in the Top 10 that has a long winning streak of its own. Lincoln Christian has reeled off a current 44-game win streak.

Here are the rest of the rankings:

PREVIOUS: PRESEASON | WK 0 | WK 1

1. Bixby (2-0)

Previous rank: 1

In a 56-28 win against Stillwater, the Spartans had 479 yards of total offense. Quarterback Preston Carter threw for 161 yards, while another quarterback, Isaiah “Q” Butcher, was the top rusher with 84 yards.

Up Next: vs. Jenks on Friday, Sept. 11 (at Chapman Stadium, Tulsa)

2. Midwest City Carl Albert (2-0)

Previous rank: 2

The Titans won at home for the second straight week, the latest a 39-18 win against Tulsa Booker T. Washington.

Up Next: at Bishop McGuinness on Friday, Sept. 11

3. Broken Arrow (2-0)

Previous rank: 3

In a 41-14 win at Tulsa Union, Shamar Banner accounted for 170 total yards and four total TDs, while Corey Sango added 91 yards rushing and a pair of TDs.

Up Next: vs. Owasso on Friday, Sept. 11

4. Owasso (0-1)

Previous rank: 4

Maybe the best game of the week is on Friday, when the Rams travel to face Broken Arrow in a Top 5 matchup. Owasso definitely doesn’t want to start off 0-2.

Up Next: at Broken Arrow on Friday, Sept. 11

5. Tuttle (2-0)

Previous rank: 6

The Tigers took care of business at rival Newcastle, winning 28-14. Now they’re playing a familiar foe in Elgin, a rematch of the last Class 4A state title games, with the Owls winning it two years ago before Tuttle returned the favor last season.

Up Next: at Elgin on Friday, Sept. 11

6. Lincoln Christian (2-0)

Previous rank: 7

The Bulldogs, who squeaked past Heritage Hall 20-19 last week, put their 44-game win streak on the line against Shiloh Christian, last season’s Arkansas Class 6A state champions who are now playing up a class in 7A.

Up Next: vs. Shiloh Christian on Friday, Sept. 11

7. Jenks (1-1)

Previous rank: 8

Jenks rebounded from its stunning opening-week loss to Southlake Carroll (Texas) with a 50-13 win at Rogers (Ark.). Kailib Dillard caught nine passes for 174 yards and a pair of scores.

Up Next: vs. Bixby on Friday, Sept. 11 (at Chapman Stadium, Tulsa)

8. Bishop McGuinness (2-0)

Previous rank: 9

The Fighting Irish rolled past Bishop Kelley, 42-7. They return home this week and now set their sights on ending Carl Albert’s 55-game win streak.

Up Next: vs. Midwest City Carl Albert on Friday, Sept. 11

9. Stillwater (1-1)

Previous rank: 5

The Pioneers will have a week off to lick their wounds from the loss to Bixby. They’ll be making a long road trip to Lawton next week.

Up Next: Idle this week

10. Broken Bow (2-0)

Previous rank: 10

Another convincing win on the road for the Savages, beating Durant, 48-0. They finally return home this week, and will play on their new turf surface at historic Memorial Stadium, against McCurtain County rival Idabel.

Up Next: vs. Idabel on Friday, Sept. 11

11. Sulphur (1-0)

Previous rank: 11

In one of the state’s exciting finishes last week, the Bulldogs stopped Washington on a game-winning two-point conversion and came away with a 28-27 win in overtime. Quarterback Traber Sartors rushed for three TDs, passed for another and helped make the game-saving tackle in the overtime session.

Up Next: vs. Davis on Friday, Sept. 11

12. Muskogee (2-0)

Previous rank: 14

The Roughers found a way to pull off another win. After a six-point win against Springdale (Ark.), they held off McAlester, 20-17.

Up Next: at Claremore on Friday, Sept. 11

13. Sand Springs (1-1)

Previous rank: 16

In the 100th edition of what is known as the Highway 97 Rivalry with Sapulpa, the Sandites rebounded from their opening-week loss with a 21-14 win.

Up Next: at Norman North on Friday, Sept. 11

14. Mustang (1-1)

Previous rank: 11

The Broncos lost to their traditional rival, Yukon, for the first time since 2018 when the Millers kicked a 42-yard field goal late for a wild 36-35 victory.

Up Next: vs. Norman on Friday, Sept. 11

15. Jones (1-1)

Previous rank: 17

A week after losing to Lincoln Christian, the Longhorns bounced back with a satisfying 53-6 win against Bethany.

Up Next: at Mount St. Mary on Friday, Sept. 11

16. Tulsa Booker T. Washington (1-1)

Previous rank: 17

The Hornets make a second straight trip to the Oklahoma City metro, this time paying a visit to Putnam City.

Up Next: at Putnam City on Friday, Sept. 11

17. Choctaw (0-2)

Previous rank: 13

After a 28-21 home loss to Moore dropped them to 0-2, the Yellowjackets now travel to face another 0-2 team in Tulsa Union. Feels strange to be typing that.

Up Next: at Tulsa Union on Friday, Sept. 11

18. Talihina (1-0)

Previous rank: 18

Following an open week, the Golden Tigers get right back in action on Friday. They are at home against Mansfield (Ark.) in a matchup of defending state champions.

Up Next: vs. Mansfield (Ark.) on Friday, Sept. 11

19. Tulsa Metro Christian (1-0)

Previous rank: 19

The Patriots return to the field this week to take on crosstown foe Cascia Hall.

Up Next: vs. Cascia Hall on Friday, Sept. 11

20. Sallisaw (2-0)

Previous rank: 23

Last week, the Black Diamonds posted a 39-28 win against Fort Smith (Ark.) Southside, which continues Sallisaw’s mastery of Fort Smith schools this century. They won four straight games against the other main Fort Smith school, Northside, in the early 2000s.

Up Next: at Rogers Heritage on Friday, Sept. 11

21. Elgin (2-0)

Previous rank: 25

In two road wins, the Owls outscored their foes, 80-10. They return home this week with a little revenge on their minds, playing Tuttle - which beat Elgin in last season’s 4A title game on a late TD pass.

Up Next: vs. Tuttle on Friday, Sept. 11

22. Washington (1-1)

Previous rank: 20

The Warriors now try to rebound from their tough overtime loss to Sulphur as they finally have their home opener.

Up Next: vs. Purcell on Friday, Sept. 11

23. Coweta (2-0)

Previous rank: NR

Down 16-0 at one point, the Tigers rallied and eventually held off Pryor, 45-43, in an epic contest last week. Running back Brock Heilmann, who scored six TDs in Coweta’s opening-week win at Wagoner, found the end zone four more times in the win at Pryor.

Up Next: vs. Tulsa McLain on Friday, Sept. 11

24. Norman North (1-0)

Previous rank: 24

Last week, the Timberwolves got to savor their “Crosstown Clash” win against Norman a little longer, but they’ll be back at it this Friday.

Up Next: vs. Sand Springs on Friday, Sept. 11

25. Davis (1-0)

Previous rank: NR

The Wolves opened their season last week with a 50-21 win at Lone Grove. This week, they play at Sulphur, coming off the dramatic OT win against Washington.

Up Next: at Sulphur on Friday, Sept. 11