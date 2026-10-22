Muskogee at Stillwater Live Updates: Oklahoma High School Football

A highly contested district title race in Oklahoma high school football starts to sort itself out starting Thursday night.

Muskogee travels to face Stillwater in a matchup between two teams which are part of a three-way tie for first place in District 6AII-2.

The Roughers come in at 5-2 overall along with a 2-0 district record. As for Stillwater, the Pioneers are 4-2 overall and also 2-0 in the district. Bartlesville is the other team sharing first place in the district.

Both Muskogee and Stillwater are also in the current High School On SI Oklahoma Top 25, with the Pioneers at No. 14 and the Roughers coming in at No. 22.

Follow High School On SI correspondent Buck Ringgold (@Bucks_Ballpark) for all of the live updates and scoring from Stillwater.

Scroll down for live score and game updates from kickoff to the postgame. Refresh this page for the latest.

MUSKOGEE 0, STILLWATER 0 1ST QTR.

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PREGAME

- Live from the campus of Stillwater High School, the Pioneers get set to welcome in the Roughers from Muskogee High School, with the winner at the moment getting sole possession of first place in 6AII-2.

ABOUT MUSKOGEE

The Roughers started the season 3-0, winning those three games by a combined 13 points, before suffering back-to-back home losses to Choctaw and Piedmont.

But Muskogee has bounced back since the start of district play, getting a 39-18 home win against Tulsa Booker T. Washington before surviving a trip to Ponca City, prevailing 33-28.

After Thursday’s game, the Roughers return home on Oct. 30 to take on Bartlesville before wrapping up the regular season at defending 6AII champion Sand Springs on Nov. 6.

ABOUT STILLWATER

The Pioneers began their season 2-2, beating Fayetteville (Ark.) and Lawton while dropping games to Bixby and Owasso.

They’ve also been rejuvenated by the start of district action, getting a 63-14 win against Ponca City before going to Sand Springs last week and prevailing, 49-9. In that win, tailback Jaedan Adams rushed for a season-high 242 yards on 29 carries and four TDs.

Stillwater goes to Booker T. Washington next week before ending the regular season at home against Bartlesville.