Oklahoma High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Oct. 21, 2026)

Week 7 was another very quiet week in Oklahoma high school football.

As a matter of fact, for the second consecutive week, 23 of the 25 teams ranked in the High School On SI Oklahoma poll all prevailed. The only two ranked teams which lost last week both hail from Canadian County, as Mustang and Yukon both took a tumble.

On paper, it looks like it could be another tranquil week as far as a massive shakeup. But Week 9 could be a pivotal one, particularly with must-see matchups like Broken Arrow-Bixby.

Here, now, are this week’s rankings:

PREVIOUS: PRESEASON | WK 0 | WK 1 | WK 2 | WK 3 | WK 4 | WK 5 | WK 6 | WK 7

1. Bixby (7-0)

Previous rank: 1

The Spartans held Norman North to 109 yards of total offense in a 58-0 win. They also forced three takeaways, including Nathan Hobbs returning a fumble for a touchdown.

Up Next: at Edmond North on Friday, Oct. 23

Offense, Defense and Special Teams all contribute for @BixbySpartanFB.@isaiahbutcherIV with the TD run.

85 yard punt by @McguireKyler4.

That sets up a Defensive TD -- sack by @GavinWilson2477, score by @NathanHobbs08.



Spartans hammer Norman North, 58-0. pic.twitter.com/m7uv4ebTiQ — Cayden McFarland (@caydenmc) October 16, 2026

2. Midwest City Carl Albert (8-0)

Previous rank: 2

Senior quarterback Anderson Collier had his highest completion percentage of the season (81.2%) as he completed 13-of-16 passes for 130 yards and two TDs in the Titans’ 47-20 win at Duncan, Carl Albert’s 61st consecutive win. He now has 13 TDs on the season, nine coming in the Titans’ last five games.

Up Next: Idle this week

3. Broken Arrow (7-0)

Previous rank: 3

The Tigers would like a balanced offense to take a bit of the pressure off of quarterback Shamar Banner. In last week’s 35-10 win against Mustang, they got 285 yards on the ground, 118 from tailback Corey Sango Jr., along with scoring twice. But Banner was still the top rusher, with 127 yards.

Up Next: vs. Southmoore on Friday, Oct. 23

4. Elgin (7-0)

Previous rank: 4

Elgin’s defense was on point in a 71-0 win at Oklahoma City Southeast. The Owls registered eight tackles for loss, five sacks, four quarterback pressures and three takeaways. They also had 410 yards of total offense. Pure efficiency.

Up Next: vs. El Reno on Friday, Oct. 23

5. Tuttle (6-1)

Previous rank: 5

A big night from senior tailback Darrius Johnson, who had 281 yards on 30 carries with four TDs in the Tigers’ 44-12 win at Harrah.

Up Next: vs. Western Heights on Friday, Oct. 23

Some runs last week vs harrah

Finished with 280 rushing yards and 4 td’s ‼️

1,000+ rushing yards and 18 td’s for the season. @CoachMattBrand @TuttleFootball @DDBELL10 pic.twitter.com/bSk2o44ft8 — Darrius Johnson (@DarriusJohnsonn) October 21, 2026

6. Lincoln Christian (6-1)

Previous rank: 6

The Bulldogs got a forfeited win last week when Spiro elected to cancel the remainder of its season due to low roster numbers.

Up Next: vs. Checotah on Friday, Oct. 23

7. Jenks (5-2)

Previous rank: 7

During the Trojans’ current four-game win streak, they have scored a total of 189 points. In their last two wins, they have scored 120 points, the latest a 64-7 win against Edmond Santa Fe.

Up Next: at Yukon on Friday, Oct. 23

8. Sulphur (6-1)

Previous rank: 8

The Bulldogs took care of business against Lone Grove, winning 48-0. They now head to Kingston in a game that should decide District 3A-2, with both teams coming in at 4-0 in the league. Kingston is also undefeated on the season.

Up Next: at Kingston on Friday, Oct. 23

WATCH: Sulphur battling Lone Grove in a big district matchup out in Murray County! The Bulldogs remain undefeated in the state as they take down the Longhorns 48-0!@SportsKTEN @briggbates @BulldogSulphur @TraberSartors @JojoGray123 @Jackson_Haggard pic.twitter.com/1h4Cnl7qrJ — Aidan Tyler (@tyleraidan2) October 16, 2026

9. Sallisaw (7-0)

Previous rank: 9

A talented senior class has been a constant all season long for the Black Diamonds, who will have their Senior Night game this week. One senior is quarterback Kase Adams, who passed for 158 yards and ran for 155 more in their 35-14 win at Ada. Other seniors like tailback Kenyan Hill and receiver Brodi Nickell have made huge contributions to the Diamonds’ offense, while on defense, linebacker Harley Schuh is the team’s top tackler and senior lineman Cade Tate leads in tackles for loss.

Up Next: vs. Tulsa McLain on Friday, Oct. 23

10. Broken Bow (6-1)

Previous rank: 10

The Savages turned in a shutout on their home field, 44-0 against Hilldale. They travel to Stilwell to face an Indians’ squad that is also 6-1 and continues to make waves in District 4A-4, coming off their first win against Poteau in nearly 20 years.

Up Next: at Stilwell on Friday, Oct. 23

Week 7 vs Hilldale! pic.twitter.com/ib8pOWlv0Y — Broken Bow Savage Football (@BBSavageFB) October 17, 2026

11. OKC Bishop McGuinness (6-1)

Previous rank: 11

The Fighting Irish rolled at home past Tulsa Memorial, 68-0. They now travel to Tulsa to play on a Thursday night.

Up Next: at Tulsa Edison on Thursday, Oct. 22

12. Owasso (4-3)

Previous rank: 12

In the Rams’ last two ballgames, junior Bryson Francis has rushed for 284 yards - mainly at quarterback - after having just 185 yards prior to that. He had 221 yards on the ground and four TDs on just nine carries in Owasso’s 37-10 win at Yukon.

Up Next: vs. Edmond Santa Fe on Friday, Oct. 23

13. Choctaw (6-2)

Previous rank: 13

The Yellowjackets have outscored the two Putnam City teams they have played, 138-0, including 66-0 against PC North. They can go for the sweep against the Putnam City schools this week, taking on Putnam City High.

Up Next: at Putnam City on Friday, Oct. 23

14. Stillwater (4-2)

Previous rank: 14

In a 49-9 win at defending 6AII champion Sand Springs, junior tailback Jaedan Adams rushed for 242 yards on 29 carries with four TDs. Stillwater now returns home for a Thursday night game with Muskogee, two other teams that have recently won a 6AII gold ball.

Up Next: vs. Muskogee on Thursday, Oct. 22

15. Jones (6-1)

Previous rank: 15

After a 46-0 win at Vinita, the Longhorns are in a three-way tie for first in District 3A-4 with Berryhill and Metro Christian at 4-0. That district will begin to shake things out beginning this week, when Jones and Metro square off.

Up Next: at Metro Christian on Friday, Oct. 23

16. Talihina (7-0)

Previous rank: 16

Junior tailback Gavin Brown rushed for 135 yards with two TDs and senior receiver Cy Ammons caught four passes for 103 yards and three scores in the Golden Tigers’ 63-12 win at Central Sallisaw. With those guys to complement quarterback Landen Griffith, it makes Talihina’s offense even harder to stop.

Up Next: vs. Drumright on Friday, Oct. 23

17. Cascia Hall (7-0)

Previous rank: 18

In a showdown between undefeated teams, the Commandos got past Kiefer, 28-14, as junior tailback Dason McBride scored all four TDs while carrying the ball 33 times for 240 yards.

Up Next: vs. Bethel on Friday, Oct. 23

Two undefeated teams enter, one remains.



Cascia Hall grinds out a win over Kiefer to improve to 7-0 on the season and 4-0 in district play.@DasonMcBride21 pic.twitter.com/fw1KW3h1Ec — Dan Lindblad (@DanLindbladTV) October 16, 2026

18. Coweta (6-1)

Previous rank: 17

After losing for the first time all season to Bishop Kelley, the Tigers got back on track with a 62-18 win at Tulsa East Central. They’re still looking up at Bishop Kelley in the 5A-3 standings, though.

Up Next: vs. Tulsa Rogers on Friday, Oct. 23

Coweta improves to 6-1 with a big win over East Central.



Check out the second play, Brock Heilman nearly had the touchdown of the year in Oklahoma high school football... pic.twitter.com/O18TTCtHXp — Dan Lindblad (@DanLindbladTV) October 17, 2026

19. Weatherford (8-0)

Previous rank: 23

In their season opener, the Eagles allowed 17 points. Since then, they have given up a total of 30 points, giving up a field goal in last week’s 31-3 win against Bethany.

Up Next: at Cache on Friday, Oct. 23

20. Washington (6-1)

Previous rank: 22

Quarterback Creed Barrett threw for 202 yards and three TDs, and tailback Josiah Dickerson ran for 182 yards and two scores as the Warriors downed Anadarko, 48-6.

Up Next: vs. Crossings Christian on Friday, Oct. 23

Another day another Washington win!@WashingtonWarr5 steamrolls Anadarko 48-6 to pick up their 5th-straight win #okpreps pic.twitter.com/FG20mg68tq — Holden Krusemark (@HoldenKrusemark) October 16, 2026

21. Bishop Kelley (6-1)

Previous rank: NR

The Comets lost to Bishop McGuinness in their second game of the season. They’ve now reeled off five straight wins, highlighted by a win at Coweta. Last week, they rolled past Glenpool, 46-7. A win against Del City this week could put Kelley in prime position for a district title.

Up Next: vs. Del City on Friday, Oct. 23

22. Muskogee (5-2)

Previous rank: 21

Last week, the Roughers got past Ponca City, 33-28. They go back on the road Thursday to take on Stillwater in a key District 6AII-2 contest with those two teams tied for the lead along with Bartlesville.

Up Next: at Stillwater on Thursday, Oct. 22

23. Ardmore (7-0)

Previous rank: NR

There are four teams in Class 4A that sport undefeated records. Half of those reside in District 4A-2, and those two teams happen to square off this week as the Tigers take on Chickasha. Ardmore went to 7-0 after a 33-14 win at Blanchard.

Up Next: vs. Chickasha on Friday, Oct. 23

24. Pawhuska (7-0)

Previous rank: 24

The Huskies were idle last week, but now get ready for the stretch drive.

Up Next: at Pawnee on Friday, Oct. 23

25. Holdenville (7-0)

Previous rank: 25

A week after returning four punts for TDs, RJ Lowe didn’t bring a punt back to the house. However, he still found the end zone twice in a 52-0 Wolverines’ win at Stroud, courtesy of two TD runs.

Up Next: vs. Hartshorne on Friday, Oct. 23