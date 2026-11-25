From Adair to Fort Gibson, experienced starters and rising young players are preparing for another season of Oklahoma high school girls basketball. This first installment highlights players from schools beginning with A through F.

Explore the complete Oklahoma girls basketball players to watch series:

Oklahoma High School Girls Basketball Players to Watch in 2026-27: G-M

Oklahoma High School Girls Basketball Players to Watch in 2026-27: N-S

Oklahoma High School Girls Basketball Players to Watch in 2026-27: T-Z

To nominate a player to be added to this list, email her name, school and information about her accomplishments to Derrick.Smith@vype.com.

This story is provided by VYPE Oklahoma.

Kealey Sanders (Adair)

Sanders is a three-year starter who brings valuable postseason experience to Adair. She has played in the state tournament every year of her high school career.

Brynlee Victor (Afton)

Victor has been a steady presence over the past two seasons, combining a strong understanding of the game with toughness and physicality. She has established herself as a proven perimeter scorer, knocking down 87 3-pointers during that span. After playing an important role in Afton’s success, she will look to expand her impact this season.

Katee Shouse (Afton)

Shouse brings toughness, consistency and a competitive spirit to Afton, where her experience and leadership will be valuable during her senior season. Her dedication extends beyond basketball, as she serves as Afton FFA chapter president after previously holding the secretary and reporter positions. She helped her agronomy judging team finish second at state in 2026 and third in 2025, placing ninth and 14th individually, respectively. Whether competing on the court, participating in FFA events or showing breeding goats, Katee represents her school with commitment and character.

Mela Sanders (Afton)

Sanders is a dependable, unselfish player who willingly does whatever her team needs. She leads through her actions, consistently giving her best effort without seeking recognition. Her respect for teammates and coaches, positive attitude and team-first approach set a strong example for younger players.

Hayden Castillo (Altus)

Castillo is a dedicated player whose work ethic stands out. She will be counted on to lead Altus this season.

Kyler Hawthorne (Altus)

Hawthorne is a coachable player who consistently strives to do the right thing. Her approach makes her a valued member of the Altus program.

Kaylen Woods (Alva)

Woods enters her senior season with three years of varsity experience, three state tournament appearances and two trips to the semifinals. She brings relentless energy, diving for loose balls, taking charges and contributing on the boards. As a junior, she averaged six points per game and shot 34% from 3-point range, and she will take on a larger role this season. She plans to play softball at Oklahoma City University and has also received multiple college basketball offers.

Blakely Miller (Amber-Pocasset)

Miller enters her senior season fully healthy for the first time in two years after a challenging recovery from a torn ACL. She started 22 games as a freshman at Byng before transferring to Amber-Pocasset, where she suffered the injury in the fourth game of her sophomore season and continued playing before undergoing surgery afterward. After missing time early in her junior season, she returned to earn all-conference honors and averaged 12 points per game as the team’s second-leading scorer, helping fuel another state tournament appearance. Following a strong summer, she is eager to build on that success.

Charley Low (Antlers)

Low combines a strong work ethic with an upbeat personality that helps bring her teammates together. Whether offering encouragement or making someone laugh, she finds ways to lift those around her. Her composure on the court and contributions beyond scoring will make her an important part of Antlers’ success.

Halle Littau (Balko-Forgan)

Littau enters her fourth year as a starter following a tremendous summer and offseason. She will be counted on heavily at both ends of the floor, providing 3-point shooting, the ability to attack the rim and excellent court vision. Her character and experience make her a unifying presence for Balko-Forgan.

Addison Jones (Bartlesville)

Jones, a guard in the Class of 2028, averaged six points, 2.1 assists and 2.1 rebounds as a sophomore while contributing to a senior-heavy state tournament team. After spending the summer with Midwest Hustle Elite, she has expanded her game beyond perimeter shooting to become a more complete three-level scorer, dynamic passer and strong defender. Her development and work in the weight room have positioned her to lead the Lady Bruins at point guard.

Braylee Ward (Battiest)

Ward returns after earning MC6 all-conference honors last season. A versatile offensive threat, she can attack from the perimeter, knock down 3-pointers or battle inside the paint.

Katalina Bohanan (Battiest)

Bohanan is a tireless worker who consistently goes above and beyond in the gym and classroom. Her willingness to put teammates and classmates first reflects her unselfish character.

Kaylee Padilla (Beaver)

Padilla’s optimism and positivity make her someone teammates enjoy being around. After a fractured leg ended her season last year, she continued showing up to support and encourage her team. She also helps with translation at school and is a caring older sister to her brother, who has special needs. Her dedication in the classroom and on the court reflects the character she displays every day.

Addie Belk (Berryhill)

Belk leads by example through her work ethic, hustle and positive attitude. She responds to adversity with determination and is often the first to encourage a struggling teammate. Her respect for others and dependable effort have earned admiration throughout her team and community.

Leighton Inhofe (Berryhill)

Inhofe is Berryhill’s leading scorer and a trusted option when the team needs a basket. A three-level scorer, she can shoot from long range, attack the rim and create her own shot while contributing defensively. The junior also competes with one of the state’s top AAU programs and leads with integrity and a relentless competitive spirit. Her continued development makes her a player for college coaches to watch.

Camryn Regier (Bethany)

Regier averaged 20 points per game as a junior, showcasing the versatility to score from anywhere on the floor. Her relentless motor, defensive aggressiveness and determination make her an impact player at both ends. A future Division I soccer player at Creighton, she also possesses the basketball ability her coach believes could translate to that level. Her leadership and work ethic further distinguish her.

Bailey Tucker (Bethel)

Tucker enters her fourth year as a starter after surpassing 500 career rebounds during her junior season. She was Bethel’s third-leading scorer last year and will take on a larger role this season.

Kinley Bowles (Bethel)

Bowles will be counted on to provide strong leadership for a young Bethel team. She excels at encouraging teammates, keeping everyone engaged and helping the group stay connected.

Natalie Martin and Raelyn Calhoun (Big Pasture)

Natalie started during her freshman and sophomore seasons and presents a difficult matchup at 5-foot-11. As her game develops, she has the potential to become one of Class B’s top players. Raelyn is a hardworking guard whose basketball IQ and dedication position her for continued improvement. She is expected to have a strong season.

Caroline Dowdell (Bishop Kelley)

Dowdell will serve as one of Bishop Kelley’s two team captains, bringing the same selflessness to basketball that defines her involvement in the community. She serves through Christ the King mission trips, the North Tulsa Learning Center, Create for Kids and the Community Food Bank while remaining active in school organizations. Her involvement comes from a genuine desire to help and encourage others rather than seek recognition. That approach makes her a teammate who brings out the best in those around her.

Kennedy Wray (Bishop Kelley)

Wray, a 5-foot-9 shooting guard in the Class of 2027, averaged 9.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.9 steals and 0.8 blocks during the 2025-26 season. She followed that with a standout summer for Tulsa JYD, earning Select Events Basketball 17U Select 40 First Team and MVP honors after averaging 20.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.2 steals while shooting 19-for-31 from 3-point range in the tournament. Her size, toughness and shooting touch allow her to contribute as a scorer, rebounder and defender. She has committed to continue her basketball career at Benedictine College.

Mariah Conally and Kashlynn Cooper (Bishop McGuinness)

Mariah is a strong guard who attacks the rim effectively and has improved her 3-point shooting. She averaged 13 points and six rebounds last season while helping the Irish reach the Class 5A state tournament. Kashlynn totaled 896 points and 399 rebounds through her first two high school seasons, averaging 15.8 points and 6.8 rebounds last year. Her ability to play multiple positions will be valuable as she works to help the Irish return to state.

Hallie Jewell (Bixby)

Jewell is an involved, helpful student-athlete who consistently supports her teammates and peers. She has maintained a 4.0 GPA, and her teachers regularly praise her classroom work ethic. Her willingness to lend a hand makes her a valued part of the Bixby community.

Kourtney Wright (Bixby)

Wright enters her fourth season as a major contributor for Bixby after averaging double figures in scoring each year. She recently committed to Southeast Missouri State University on a full basketball scholarship.

Jaeden Munroe (Blackwell)

Munroe is a hardworking, team-first player who treats her teammates with respect. In addition to balancing school and basketball, she works night shifts as a nursing assistant.

Nina Glass (Blackwell)

Glass is a shooter with excellent range who has worked hard to become a stronger leader and communicator. Over the summer, she embraced the role of on-ball defender and excelled in that assignment.

Finley Lockwood (Blanchard)

Lockwood is a junior playmaker who combines size and athleticism with the ability to score at multiple levels. She is committed to play Division I softball at East Texas University.

Karolina Sikes (Blanchard)

Sikes stands out for her work ethic and willingness to put in extra time. She is also involved in a wide range of organizations at Blanchard, reflecting her commitment to her school.

Faith Shockley (Booker T. Washington)

Shockley brings enthusiasm, energy and a relentless motor to the court. She consistently uplifts her teammates with her positive attitude and willingness to work. Her coach believes that approach has positioned her for a strong season.

Tianna Butler (Booker T. Washington)

Butler enters her senior season with valuable experience and an expanding offensive game. She shot 37% from 3-point range last year and can score at all three levels. Her length, versatility and growing confidence make her a catalyst with the ability to take over games. After a productive summer, she is ready to embrace the challenges of her final high school season.

Bella Hernandez-Davis (Bridge)

Hernandez-Davis is a team leader whose competitiveness and willingness to help others set an example for her teammates. After injuring her knee on the second play of last season’s regional opener, she continued playing through the team’s final two games and led the team in points and plus-minus during that stretch. She spent the summer rehabilitating the injury and is expected to be ready for her senior season. Her approach reflects respect for her teammates, opponents and the game.

Mila Muro (Bridge)

Muro combines size and skill to create difficult matchups, contributing as a three-level scorer and strong on-ball defender. She provides leadership and willingly takes on whatever her team asks of her. After continuing to improve over the summer, she enters her senior season committed to play at Redlands.

Josie Morgan (Bristow)

Morgan has started since her freshman year and has led Bristow in most statistical categories. A talented, hardworking player, she makes those around her better and brings an exciting presence to the floor.

Janaya McCrary, Gracie Sanders, Suriah Matthew, Audrey Dow and Lia Peters (Broken Arrow)

Janaya McCrary sets the tone with defensive pressure, explosive playmaking, excellent court vision and three-level scoring, drawing offers from Division II, junior college and NAIA programs. Gracie Sanders, an Arkansas-Monticello commit, returns as the team’s leading scorer with strong perimeter shooting and rebounding, while Suriah Matthew brings exceptional leadership, an expanded perimeter game and the versatility to play and defend every position, along with several junior college offers. Audrey Dow combines dependable 3-point shooting with length, basketball IQ and strong defense, and she holds several NAIA offers. Lia Peters led the team in scoring and rebounding in four of its final six games last season, and her athleticism and developing playmaking have attracted inquiries from Division II, Division III, junior college and NAIA programs.

A’nyah Griffin (Broken Bow)

Griffin is always willing to do whatever her team needs to succeed. Her energy and positivity make her an important presence at practice every day.

Kendry Camp (Broken Bow)

Camp balances basketball with active involvement in FFA and its competitions. Her commitment allows her to consistently participate in both programs while keeping up with practices and games.

Tyson Woolsey and Jaylen Cauthron (Broken Bow)

Tyson averaged 15 points, eight rebounds and two blocks as a junior while providing leadership on the court. She has expanded her game beyond the post, adding ball-handling and outside shooting to her skill set. Jaylen averaged 20 points, eight rebounds, three assists and five steals, combining three-level scoring with exceptional defensive quickness. Both players are expected to continue their careers at the Division I level.

Morgan Matzke (Burlington)

Matzke averaged 16 points and four rebounds as a sophomore while shooting 42% from 3-point range, making 101 of 241 attempts, and 91% from the free-throw line. She earned all-conference honors in both the Orient and Cherokee Strip conferences. A floor general who represents her school and community with pride, she is expected to increase her scoring and defensive production as she continues to develop.

Rylee Sims (Burlington)

Sims serves as FFA vice president, basketball team captain and a member of the superintendent’s leadership advisory committee. She devotes countless hours to improving her school while encouraging her peers through kindness, enthusiasm and a positive attitude.

Burlington's Rylee Sims | VYPE OKlahoma

Avery Probst (Cache)

Probst has worked tirelessly to develop her basketball skills. Her dedication and continued growth will make her an important part of Cache’s success this season.

Maycee Nunley (Cache)

Nunley brings a strong work ethic to basketball and her responsibilities outside the gym. After practice, she continues her day caring for her animals, showing the same dedication that helps her excel in the arena.

Hayden Mayfield (Calumet)

Mayfield enjoyed a breakout freshman season, averaging more than 22 points and 12 rebounds while scoring 604 points despite missing three games with an injury. She also set a single-game school record with 51 points against Geary. Her basketball IQ, passing ability and leadership make the players around her better.

Jaycee Tant (Caney Valley)

Tant is a team-first player whose leadership extends beyond the court. She mentors younger teammates and sets an example through her volunteer work and strong work ethic.

Presley Smith (Caney Valley)

Smith averaged 16 points, four steals and four rebounds during a standout sophomore season. She scores at all three levels and distinguishes herself with her defensive intensity. After becoming a more vocal leader as the season progressed, she is poised for an even more productive junior year.

KJ Smith (Canton)

Smith is a hardworking student-athlete who participates in nearly every activity Canton offers. She leads through her actions and is someone her teammates and coaches can consistently count on.

Kynzlee Hulse (Canton)

Hulse earned Orient all-conference honors as a freshman while showcasing the versatility to play all five positions. She combines deep shooting range and the ability to create her own shot with strong rebounding and shot-blocking skills. Her basketball IQ and fierce competitiveness make her a threat at both ends of the floor.

Mackenzie Day (Canton)

Day understands her role and embraces whatever her team needs. Her willingness to handle the dirty work and compete on every possession makes her a valuable part of the program.

Hadyn Harrell (Carl Albert)

Harrell enters her third year as a starter, bringing strong on-ball defense and the ability to direct the offense or knock down shots when needed. She started on Carl Albert’s 2026 Class 5A state championship team. She was also a member of the Lady Titans’ 2025 Class 5A academic state championship team.

Meliah Hatchett and Kynlee Sutton (Carl Albert)

Meliah is a senior with three years of starting experience whose basketball IQ and willingness to play any position help her contribute beyond the stat sheet. She was a member of Carl Albert’s 2026 Class 5A state championship team and its 2025 academic state championship team. Kynlee also helped win the 2026 basketball title, leading the team in charges, and was the starting pitcher on Carl Albert’s 2026 Class 5A softball championship team. Both players embrace their roles and provide leadership on the court and in the classroom.

Emmalynn Drake (Carney)

Drake is a competitive, high-energy guard who pushes the pace and organizes the offense. Defensively, her communication, toughness and consistent effort help set the tone. She also takes her classroom responsibilities seriously, reflecting her well-rounded approach as a student-athlete.

Kate Naifeh (Casady)

Naifeh enters her senior season as a 1,000-point scorer, a four-year starter and a two-time team captain. She has averaged nearly 10 rebounds per game throughout her career and was named the GMAC Conference Offensive Player of the Year last season. Her ability to contribute inside and outside will make her production and leadership essential this year.

Brooke Shafer (Cashion)

Shafer has received her coach’s nomination each year. That repeated recognition reflects her coach’s continued support.

Olivia Bowen (Catoosa)

Bowen has been a cornerstone of Catoosa’s program for two seasons, leading the team in most statistical categories since her freshman year. She averaged 13.2 points and 10 rebounds last season while recording 81 blocks, a total her coach identified as the state’s best. At 6-foot, she combines size with ball-handling, shooting ability and a strong basketball IQ. Her contributions as a teammate further strengthen her value to the program.

Catoosa's Olivia Bowen | VYPE Oklahoma

Sara Williams (Central)

Williams is a dedicated student of the game who consistently puts in extra work. She will play all five positions for Central, combining three-level scoring and excellent court vision with strong rebounding and shot-blocking instincts. Her ability to find open teammates and defend multiple positions gives the team valuable flexibility.

Kimberly Denny and Emma Bogges (Cheyenne/Reydon)

Kimberly creates matchup problems with her deep shooting range and ability to score in the post. Emma combines quickness and strength with strong ball-handling and passing skills. She led the team in steals and assists for the second consecutive season and competes on every possession.

Makenna Austin (Choctaw)

Austin is a tough, high-energy player who competes on every possession. Her anticipation and active hands create turnovers that can quickly become offensive opportunities. She willingly handles the dirty work and can shift a game’s momentum through effort and defensive intensity.

Paislee Carter (Choctaw)

Carter brings starting experience dating to her freshman year and helped Harrah reach the state tournament last season. She also earned MVP honors at the Harrah tournament. A National Honor Society student, she remains actively involved in her school and community.

Parker Johnson (Choctaw)

Johnson is Choctaw’s most experienced senior and will play a significant role this season. Her length and athleticism allow her to disrupt opponents and alter shots. The team will also rely heavily on her leadership on and off the court.

Claire Pilkington (Claremore)

Pilkington is a 6-foot sophomore who provides a strong interior presence for the Lady Zebras. She earned all-district honorable mention recognition as a freshman after shooting 58% from the field, averaging 4.8 rebounds and recording 14 blocks. Her size, physicality and continued development make her a player to watch this season.

Payge Schaefer (Cleveland)

Schaefer is a 5-foot-11 forward with guard skills who can shoot from beyond the arc, attack off the dribble and operate effectively in the pick-and-roll. Defensively, she takes on larger post players and uses her instincts and shot-blocking ability to disrupt opponents. Her coachability, relentless hustle and commitment to making teammates feel valued distinguish her on and off the court.

Stevie Gabriel (Cleveland)

Gabriel is a senior whose energy and leadership extend across basketball, track and the performing arts. She sings in the choir and helped establish the school’s new stage production class. Whether competing, performing or supporting school activities, she brings enthusiasm and school spirit.

Brook Aston (Clinton)

Aston returns for her senior season after missing her junior year with an ACL injury. She remained one of the team’s strongest supporters while sidelined and provides leadership for both high school and junior high players. A 4.0 student who plans to pursue education and coaching, she brings an uplifting personality to the gym.

Rhylee Rodebush (Clinton)

Rodebush is a two-year starter who averaged 11 points and 7.8 rebounds as a sophomore. A productive summer with her travel team helped her attract interest from two Division II colleges.

Drai Sparks (Comanche)

Sparks brings an infectious attitude that positively impacts her teammates. She consistently puts their success ahead of her own and embraces a team-first approach.

Raelee Ellis (Comanche)

Ellis led Comanche in every major statistical category last season. Her competitiveness, work ethic and coachability make her a dependable presence. She willingly accepts any assignment and celebrates her teammates’ accomplishments as enthusiastically as her own.

Bella Hart (Commerce)

Hart brings consistent effort and energy while leading by example. Her willingness to put teammates first reflects the standards Commerce wants its players to represent.

Mia Williams (Commerce)

Williams is a tenacious defender whose intensity and determination set the tone for Commerce. A confident point guard, she continues to work hard to expand her offensive game. After earning all-conference honors as a sophomore, she was named the Lucky 7 Conference Defensive Player of the Year as a junior.

Landri Tompkins (Community Christian School)

Tompkins returns as the team’s leading scorer after averaging nine points per game last season. She handled much of the point guard workload but should have more opportunities to score as those responsibilities are shared this year. Her offseason work has positioned her to improve both her production and efficiency.

Jacklynn Thompson (Copan)

Thompson returns as Copan’s leading scorer heading into her sophomore season. A quick, hardworking guard, she combines a reliable jumper with the ability to attack the basket. Her leadership, ball-handling and scoring will be important to the team’s success.

Kahleya Klaus (Copan)

Klaus balances basketball with active involvement in FFA, giving her best effort to both programs. Her work ethic and commitment will continue to make her an important contributor in each.

Macee Secondine (Copan)

Secondine leads through her work ethic and positive attitude on and off the court. She is often among the first to encourage teammates through both her words and actions.

Calliy Walker (Cordell)

Walker is a senior guard who averaged 17 points and six assists last season. She creates opportunities for teammates while competing hard at both ends of the court. Cordell will again rely on her leadership and experience.

Cordell's Calliy Walker | Divina M. Photography

Dakota Ivey (Cordell)

Ivey is a freshman who has already made a positive impression with her work ethic and attitude. Her willingness to learn gives her a strong foundation as she develops as a player and teammate.

Eva Rennison (Cordell)

Rennison is a sophomore who consistently arrives ready to work and do whatever her team needs. Her dedication and willingness to support teammates make her a valued member of the program.

Brylie Driskill (Corn Bible Academy)

Driskill has been a starter at Corn Bible Academy since her freshman season. She brings outstanding leadership and enters this season approaching the 1,000-point milestone.

Lillie Stowers (Covington-Douglas)

Stowers recorded 304 points and 294 rebounds last season while making significant strides as an interior player. Her work ethic and emerging leadership have positioned her for another step forward. She has the potential to become a dominant presence inside.

Paisley Dickson (Covington-Douglas)

Dickson returns after a major knee injury sidelined her for all of last season. Cleared over the summer, she brings shooting, slashing ability and defense as she works to regain her previous form. Her determination has helped her navigate a challenging recovery.

Gia Dennis (Coweta)

Dennis is a four-year starter who is expected to reach the 1,000-point milestone this season. Her basketball IQ and competitive drive make her a key contributor for Coweta.

Macey Whitehead (Coweta)

Whitehead is a strong student-athlete whose positive attitude keeps her teammates engaged and energized. She consistently brings a smile and an encouraging presence to the program.

Hayleigh Miller (Coyle)

Miller is a sophomore who serves as her FFA chapter’s secretary. Hardworking and dependable, she takes pride in helping her chapter and continues to develop as a leader. Her dedication and willingness to contribute make her a deserving FFA Student of the Month nominee.

Leighton McNair (Crescent)

McNair is a senior captain who has played an important role in rebuilding Crescent’s program over the past four years. She has also served as FFA chapter president and is set to graduate as valedictorian. Her commitment to basketball, livestock showing and her three younger siblings reflects the leadership and dedication she brings to every responsibility.

Trinity Webster (Crescent)

Webster is on pace to become Crescent’s all-time leading scorer before the end of her junior season. She set a school record with 469 points last year, has twice broken the single-season 3-point record with totals of 62 and 66, and has twice reset the single-game mark with seven and eight. She enters the season nine 3-pointers away from breaking the career record. Following her strongest offseason yet, she will move to point guard and look to expand her impact.

Paris Mozee (Crooked Oak)

Mozee is an athletic, left-handed guard who transfers to Crooked Oak from Douglass. She brings summer AAU experience, tough defense and the ability to attack the rim. Her coach expects her to contend for the team’s leading scoring role.

Sarai Ralls (Crooked Oak)

Ralls transfers from Midwest City and is quickly emerging as a potential senior leader. She is a 4.0 student, participates in ROTC and qualified for state in track last season. She has also picked up college offers this fall.

Amaya Van Zante (Crossings Christian)

Zante returns after averaging 12 points and seven rebounds as a freshman. Following summer knee surgery, she has remained focused on her recovery and preparing to contribute as a sophomore. Her toughness, experience and ability to impact both ends of the floor make her an important part of the lineup.

Khloe Goombi (Cyril)

Goombi enters her fourth year as a starter after averaging 12 points per game across her first three seasons. She has helped Cyril reach three state tournaments and win a state championship, earning MVP honors in the 2025 championship game. A guard who can also score in the post, she contributes at both ends and has consistently earned all-tournament recognition.

Montana Carter (Davis)

Carter combines speed and athleticism with the versatility to handle the ball, shoot 3-pointers and score in the post. She has averaged double figures in each of her first two high school seasons and takes on the responsibility of guarding opponents’ top players. She is also a state champion in the 100-meter hurdles.

Arianna Brison (Del City)

Brison leads through consistent effort, discipline and a willingness to hold herself and her teammates accountable. She remains actively involved in school and extracurricular activities while maintaining her academic focus, earning acceptance to numerous colleges.

Kamyiah Morgan (Del City)

Morgan is a three-year varsity starter who has helped Del City make multiple state tournament appearances, including last season’s semifinal run. She averaged 15 points and five rebounds while shooting 35% from 3-point range. Her scoring versatility, leadership and experience make her an important presence for the team.

Tajaya Lewis (Dewar)

Lewis averaged a double-double last season with 18.9 points and 11.2 rebounds per game. She combines ball-handling ability with an effective post game and the range to knock down 3-pointers. Her willingness to handle the dirty work complements the offensive production she provides.

Chesney McGahas (Dibble)

McGahas brings a positive attitude to practice and consistently puts her team first. Her athleticism allows her to contribute in several areas.

Emma Griffin (Dibble)

Griffin is a strong shooter who pairs basketball intelligence with the ability to finish around the rim. She consistently competes with effort and determination.

Emma McGinley (Dibble)

McGinley is a dependable player who consistently gives her best effort. She competes with confidence and brings a positive attitude to everything she does.

Justice Woods (Douglass)

Woods enters her junior season with several Division I offers and significant recruiting interest. She has helped Douglass reach the state championship game in each of her high school seasons. Her intensity on the court and 3.67 GPA reflect her commitment as a student-athlete.

Victoria Martinez (Douglass)

Martinez brings positivity and encouragement wherever she goes. She motivates her teammates through communication and a willingness to learn and help others.

Makay Reed (Drumright)

Reed is an explosive sophomore who led Drumright in defensive statistics as a freshman while finishing among the team’s top five scorers. Her work ethic and commitment make her a valuable part of the program.

Torin Bray (Drumright)

Bray is a junior forward who has been a starter and team captain since her freshman season. She competes with tremendous effort and consistently carries herself with strong character.

Willow Mattox (Drumright)

Mattox is a junior who balances basketball with involvement in FFA. She is also a strong student and a valued teammate.

Ellie Petersen (Duncan)

Petersen sets an example through her integrity and willingness to go beyond what is required. During conditioning, she continues running until every teammate has finished. Her character has earned the trust and respect of those around her.

Duncan's Ellie Petersen | VYPE Oklahoma

Layla Talley (Duncan)

Talley is Duncan’s floor leader and provides the versatility to play multiple positions on offense and defense. She communicates throughout practice and consistently encourages her teammates. Her steady presence makes her difficult to take off the court.

Ella Sorrals, Iyana Wilson and Anslee Morse (Durant)

Ella Sorrals, Iyana Wilson and Anslee Morse have each continued to develop their games. All three bring different strengths, and Durant will count on each of them to contribute this season.

Lilly Gentry (Earlsboro)

Gentry has served as a team captain during both of her high school seasons and earned multiple tournament MVP awards. She was named conference player of the year in 2024-25 and averages 18 points per game. Her 5-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio highlights the decision-making she brings to an offensively talented team.

Caidrian Counts (East Central)

Counts maintains a 4.0 GPA while taking college courses at Tulsa Community College. She competes in basketball, flag football and track and field while also serving on student council. Her dedication carries across the classroom, athletics and school involvement.

Cam’Reigh Hammon (East Central)

Hammon is a quiet leader whose play makes a strong impression. A true point guard, she combines three-level scoring with strong defense. Her focused approach on the court is balanced by a fun-loving personality away from competition.

Chloe Woodson (East Central)

Woodson brings the ability to push the pace, attack the rim and create opportunities for teammates. She also applies defensive pressure and competes with intensity. Her positive energy and enjoyable personality make her a welcome presence each day.

Moccah Galbreath (Edison Prep)

Galbreath is a four-year varsity starter who has averaged double figures in every high school season. She enters the year within a few games of reaching 1,000 career points.

Taylor Low (Edmond Memorial)

Low is a junior whose continued development has drawn attention from Division I programs. She embraces coaching, hard work and accountability while leading through her daily approach. An outstanding student, she also represents Edmond Memorial with strong character.

Bella Malyi (Edmond Santa Fe)

Malyi brings exceptional dedication and a tireless work ethic to the gym. Often the first to arrive and last to leave, she accepts any assignment and consistently gives maximum effort.

Desiree Langston (Edmond Santa Fe)

Langston is a quick, feisty guard whose activity creates defensive stops and problems for opponents. A three-year starter, she brings experience and energy to Edmond Santa Fe. She is expected to be a major contributor this season.

Jaden Smith (El Reno)

Smith contributes to FFA through judging, livestock showing and speaking competitions. Beyond those activities, she regularly volunteers whenever her agriculture teachers need help.

Jaida Richardson (El Reno)

Richardson led El Reno in scoring as a freshman, totaling 247 points while sharing point guard responsibilities. She shot 40% from the field and 42% from 3-point range, showcasing a strong catch-and-shoot game. Her ability to push the pace and rebound complements the improved offensive and defensive communication she demonstrated over the summer.

Joy Gitau (Elgin)

Gitau is one of Elgin’s hardest workers. Her positive attitude and consistent effort help set an example for her teammates.

Kynli Garrett (Elgin)

Garrett is a quick guard who handles the ball and can score at all three levels. Her coach expects her to have a strong season.

Suzy Milligan (Elmore City-Pernell)

Milligan enters her senior season having started every year since she was a freshman. She led the team in scoring and rebounding as a junior and is approaching 1,000 career points. Her ability to contribute inside and outside gives the team valuable versatility.

Avery Smith (Empire)

Smith is a dedicated player who has spent the offseason working to improve her game. She balances personal goals with an unselfish commitment to helping Empire return to the state tournament during her senior season. Her respectfulness, consistent effort and pride in the program position her to make a significant impact.

Chanlie Rochell, Chazlie Massey and Kenzie Brackin (Empire)

Chanlie Rochell is a quick point guard who pressures ball-handlers, disrupts passing lanes and attacks the rim, and she has worked to expand her shooting range. Chazlie Massey combines disciplined defense with deep shooting ability and will provide a calm senior presence. Kenzie Brackin is a relentless rebounder who has added strength while developing her finishing, midrange shooting and perimeter game. All three will be counted on for important contributions this season.

Addy Yates (Enid)

Yates made a significant impact as a sophomore, shooting 40% from 3-point range over the final 10 games. She will remain an outside threat while taking on a broader role this season. Her toughness, determination and steady attitude allow her to lead by example.

Anabelle Miller (Enid)

Miller averaged a double-double and led Enid in scoring last season while surpassing 1,000 career points as a junior. She scores inside and on the perimeter, with improved midrange and 3-point shooting expanding her offensive impact. Her physicality and toughness also help her control the boards at both ends. She enters her senior season as a major contributor on offense and defense.

Enid's Anabelle Miller | VYPE Oklahoma

Lilly Oren (Erick)

Oren is a hardworking, team-first player who competes consistently despite drawing frequent double-teams. She has an opportunity to reach 500 career rebounds and potentially 200 career blocks.

Maddy Bussey (Erick)

Bussey overcomes a lack of size with exceptional rebounding effort and determination. She never takes a possession off and leads through both her voice and her example. Her heart and toughness set a standard for her teammates.

Ava Neill, Ayana Siers and Carly Dismukes (Eufaula)

Ava Neill is a 6-foot-1 sophomore post whose mobility, footwork and touch around the rim make her a promising interior presence after a hand injury interrupted her progress last season. Ayana Siers is a 5-foot-1 sophomore point guard who gained valuable experience playing 20 minutes per game as a freshman and has improved her shooting and decision-making. Carly Dismukes is a 5-foot-4 sophomore transfer who averaged seven points on 45% shooting as a freshman and quickly adapted to Eufaula’s system over the summer. Together, the three give Eufaula a talented young core with significant potential.

Sami Jo Adams (Eufaula)

Adams Jo is a 5-foot-5 sophomore guard who brings toughness, strong defense and rebounding along with a reliable 15-foot jumper. She also competes in barrel racing and has qualified for state in cattle grading.

Addilyn Lollar (Fairland)

Lollar sets an example for younger players through her strong grades, good decisions and dependable character. She holds herself to high standards and takes her responsibilities seriously. Her coach considers her a role model for the junior high program.

Paige Kleinknight (Fairland)

Kleinknight balances basketball, FFA and other extracurricular activities without making excuses or complaining. She works hard in the classroom and consistently finds time to fulfill her commitments. Her dependability and dedication stand out.

Remington Wyrick (Fairland)

Wyrick pairs exceptional basketball IQ with a willingness to learn, communicate and embrace coaching. She plays aggressively, moves well without the ball and consistently finds openings in the defense. Her footwork, post moves and touch around the rim make her effective inside despite her slender build.

Bentlee Bernard (Fairview)

Bernard has been Fairview’s starting point guard for three years, combining strong defense with the ability to involve teammates offensively. Much of her work happens outside the spotlight, but her competitiveness and commitment to winning are unmistakable. She also excels in cross country and track and holds leadership roles in FCA and student council. Her work ethic and team-first character make her a strong candidate for character recognition.

Embassy White (Fairview)

White is a junior who brings a positive attitude and a team-first approach to basketball. She also plays fast-pitch softball, raises and shows sheep, and competes in FFA speaking events.

Josi Hayes and Harlee Hamar (Fairview)

Josi has led Fairview in scoring and rebounding for the past two seasons and earned Three-Rivers Conference MVP honors as a sophomore. Her length, scoring ability and defensive versatility allow her to impact every area of the game. Harlee is also a versatile defender whose length creates problems for opponents. She can score from anywhere on the floor and is poised for a strong senior season.

Kooper Trent (Fort Cobb-Broxton)

Trent is a strong shooter who understands how to get the ball to the right teammate. Her positive attitude and willingness to handle overlooked responsibilities make her a valuable team player. Away from the court, she treats others kindly and helps without needing to be asked.

Teagen Bellamy (Fort Cobb-Broxton)

Bellamy is a senior leader who has started at point guard throughout her four-year career. Her versatility may allow her to move into different roles this season to meet the team’s needs. She approaches those responsibilities with a positive attitude.

Amelia Price, Avery Skaggs and Zoe Hyde (Fort Gibson)

Amelia Price led Fort Gibson with 14 points per game as a sophomore and increased that average to 17 during the playoff stretch, combining scoring with strong passing skills. Avery Skaggs is a long, competitive guard who shot approximately 45% from 3-point range from early January through the end of last season and can finish through contact. Zoe Hyde handled point guard responsibilities as a freshman, using her speed and strong left hand to create opportunities while continuing to develop her jump shot. All three bring offensive talent and the potential to make a significant impact defensively.

Brenlee Moore (Fort Gibson)

Moore is a dependable, team-first player who consistently attends practices and weight-room sessions. She contributes as a defender, screen-setter and scorer while willingly taking on a variety of responsibilities. After returning last season from an ACL tear suffered as a sophomore, she is expected to take another step forward. Her character and determination positively influence those around her.