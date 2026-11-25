From Navajo to Stroud, established standouts and emerging talents are ready to make their mark on the Oklahoma girls basketball season. This third installment covers schools beginning with N through S.

Explore the complete Oklahoma girls basketball players to watch series:

Oklahoma High School Girls Basketball Players to Watch in 2026-27: A-F

Oklahoma High School Girls Basketball Players to Watch in 2026-27: G-M

Oklahoma High School Girls Basketball Players to Watch in 2026-27: T-Z

To nominate a player to be added to this list, email her name, school and information about her accomplishments to Derrick.Smith@vype.com.

This story is provided by VYPE Oklahoma.

Ansley Warren (Navajo)

Warren is a four-year starter who has developed into a dependable scorer and facilitator. Her experience and continued growth have her positioned for another strong season.

Sadie McDowell (Navajo)

McDowell will take over as Navajo’s starting point guard this season. She combines athletic ability with the strong character her coach values.

Kinley Brown (Newkirk)

Brown is a two-year starter at point guard who also serves as an FFA chapter officer. Outside basketball, she shows goats and competes in livestock judging.

Madalyn Hutchasen (Newkirk)

Hutchasen is a senior who provides leadership for her teammates on and off the court. She also serves her classmates as a class officer.

Trinity Mills (Newkirk)

Mills averaged 10 points last season while sharing minutes in Newkirk’s 10-player rotation. The team’s top shooter, she combines offensive ability with quickness and solid defense. Her willingness to support her teammates adds to her value.

Aspynn Arterberry (Ninnekah)

Arterberry is a junior entering her second year as the Lady Owls’ team manager. She also serves as FFA president.

Sophia Brown (Ninnekah)

Brown is a straight-A student who consistently helps around the school. Her integrity and dependability make her someone others can trust to do the right thing, even when no one is watching.

Carly Wilson (Noble)

Wilson is a relentless competitor who combines toughness with the ability to attack the basket, finish through contact and score from the perimeter. Noble’s second-leading scorer last season, she also uses her court vision and basketball IQ to create quality opportunities for teammates. Her high-energy defense helps force turnovers and set the team’s tone. Her selflessness and work ethic make her a standard-setter for the program.

Aliyah Prestridge and Kinley McCoy (Norman North)

Aliyah earned first-team all-district honors as a sophomore while averaging 10 points, five rebounds and three assists. She also gained state tournament experience at Westmoore. Kinley earned first-team all-district recognition as a sophomore after leading her team in scoring at 14 points per game. She also averaged three rebounds and 2.5 assists.

Emory West (Okarche)

West is a coach’s daughter who consistently puts the team’s needs first. She has worked through multiple knee injuries to continue playing and remains committed to doing things the right way.

Katie Parham, Callie Cramer and Logan White (Okarche)

Katie Parham has earned state all-tournament honors twice, demonstrating her ability to perform on a big stage. Callie Cramer and Logan White have also earned their coach’s praise and confidence, joining Katie as valued members of Okarche’s program.

Jayden Berry, Emercyn Baldridge, Addie Randell and Zoey Fulton (Okay)

Jayden Berry, Emercyn Baldridge, Addie Randell and Zoey Fulton are experienced seniors whose work ethic will be important to Okay’s success. Each brings valuable experience and a strong commitment to the team. Emercyn has committed to continue her basketball career at Tabor College in Kansas.

Maddox Mendenhall (Oklahoma Bible Academy)

Mendenhall is a selfless teammate who willingly puts others’ needs ahead of her own. What she may lack in height or speed, she makes up for with heart and a desire to serve. Her commitment to her teammates makes her a valued part of the program.

Jaicee Jones (Oklahoma Union)

Jones brings toughness and effective post moves to Oklahoma Union’s lineup. An unselfish player, she recognizes when to pass out of the post and find an open teammate. She is expected to provide strong leadership this season.

Sawyer Jackson (Oklahoma Union)

Jackson is a senior who brings a positive attitude and a strong work ethic. She consistently embraces coaching and does what is asked of her.

Tyann Stacy (Oktaha)

Stacy is a three-year starter and Oktaha’s most experienced player. An athletic guard with scoring ability, she will also be asked to expand her contributions in other areas this season.

Macey Calico, Allie Charloe and Kallie Dougherty (Oologah)

Macey Calico is a tough senior scorer who is ready for a larger role after learning behind Kailee Seaba over the past two seasons. Allie Charloe brings outstanding athleticism, strong defense and the ability to take on greater ball-handling responsibilities after starting in basketball, soccer and softball for two years. Kallie Dougherty transfers in for her senior season after missing her junior year with an ACL injury, bringing 3-point shooting and state tournament experience from Keys. All three are coachable, competitive players expected to make important contributions.

McKayla Guffey and Karsyn Littlepage (Oologah)

McKayla Guffey and Karsyn Littlepage bring hard work, coachability and a team-first approach to Oologah. Both help younger athletes develop, whether at youth camps, junior high team camps or varsity practices. Their willingness to support others makes them important contributors to the program’s culture.

Kalai Johnson (Owasso)

Johnson has developed into a strong leader through patience, commitment and steady improvement. After becoming a consistent contributor last season, she is expected to take on a larger role. She guides younger players and provides an important voice and emotional presence for the team.

Macee Pruitt (Owasso)

Pruitt energizes Owasso with her defensive intensity and frequently draws the assignment of guarding the opponent’s best player. Her commitment to improving has also produced gains in her scoring percentages and assists.

Madi Hill (Owasso)

Hill is a four-year starter who has averaged double figures in scoring since her sophomore season. She earned state all-tournament honors as a freshman and reached 1,000 career points and 500 career rebounds as a junior. She holds multiple offers that include opportunities to play both basketball and volleyball.

Brooklyn Cheatwood (Paden)

Cheatwood enters her junior season with more than 1,000 career points after averaging approximately 20 points across her first two years. A fierce competitor and supportive teammate, she has the potential to continue playing in college. She also gives back by helping coach junior high and elementary players after completing her own workouts.

Jesse Logan (Panama)

Logan is a junior who consistently brings a positive attitude and strong effort. Her work ethic and willingness to support her teammates position her to contribute this season.

Kylee Gollihare and Kenna Nixon (Panama)

Kylee is a senior guard and three-year starter who combines consistent shooting with strong court vision. Kenna is a junior and two-year starter whose ability to read the floor and attack off the dribble gives Panama another experienced offensive option. Both worked hard during the offseason to expand their games. After helping Panama reach the area consolation finals last year, they will look to build on that success.

Audrianna Miles (Pawhuska)

Miles is a selfless teammate who supports her team enthusiastically, whether she is playing or encouraging others from the bench. She is dependable, hardworking and willing to take on whatever role the team needs. Her character and willingness to celebrate others set a strong example for younger players.

Brooklyn Miles (Pawhuska)

Miles has compiled 1,080 career points, 587 rebounds, 278 assists, 337 steals and 127 blocks while attracting 33 Division I offers. She also serves as student body president, junior class president and FCA president, with her faith guiding her leadership. Her goals this season include helping two teammates reach 1,000 career points. That commitment to others reflects the unselfish approach she brings to Pawhuska basketball.

Katie Drummond (Pawhuska)

Drummond is a dependable leader who balances basketball, academics and her responsibilities as FFA vice president. After dealing with health issues last season, she is healthy and ready for a larger impact. Her toughness, experience and willingness to do whatever the team needs will be valuable at both ends of the floor.

Lola Spears (Pawnee)

Spears is a three-year starter whose ball security, basketball IQ and deep shooting provide a steady presence for Pawnee. She has continued developing her game through four summers with JYD Tulsa. Her experience and leadership will make her an important part of the Lady Bears’ lineup.

Marty Laird (Pawnee)

Laird enters her senior season as a three-year starter and one of Pawnee’s top perimeter defenders in recent years. She regularly guards the opponent’s best perimeter player, using athleticism, intensity and competitiveness to make an impact. Improved 3-point shooting has added another dimension to her game. Her work ethic and leadership have positioned her for a strong final season.

Kenley Crawford (Piedmont)

Crawford is Piedmont’s only returning starter after leading the team with 12.5 points per game while averaging 4.14 rebounds and shooting 74% from the free-throw line. She made 62 3-pointers at a 35% clip as a junior, showcasing exceptional range. The senior is expected to reach 1,000 career points early this season and is also approaching 500 rebounds. She has committed to continue her basketball career at UCO.

Taylor Warren (Piedmont)

Warren has made significant improvements in her game while remaining a consistently positive teammate. She readily takes time to help others and offers encouragement whenever it is needed. Her influence benefits the team on and off the court.

Bailey Dotson (Pioneer-Pleasant Vale)

Dotson is a high-energy player whose length and athleticism allow her to defend all five positions. She uses a quick first step to attack the basket and finish while also shooting better than 40% from 3-point range. Her coachability and consistent effort complement her physical ability.

Brinley Scott (Pioneer-Pleasant Vale)

Scott is an unselfish, hardworking player whose energy remains constant, whether she is on the floor or supporting from the bench. She embraces any assignment and takes particular pride in playing fearless defense. Her dependability makes her a valuable teammate.

Taylynn Conder and Taibree Melton (Pittsburg)

Taylynn led Pittsburg in scoring, finished second in rebounding and recorded 60 blocks last season. Her contributions make her effective at both ends of the court. Her sister, Taibree, directs the offense at point guard and averaged 11 points while totaling 207 assists and 117 steals.

Ally Wood (Plainview)

Wood is an unselfish teammate who willingly accepts whatever role her coach asks her to fill. Her toughness, coachability and commitment to others make her a valued part of the program.

Hadley Kamas (Plainview)

Kamas is an outstanding leader who can score at all three levels. She has consistently worked to improve her game throughout her career.

Hadlee Taylor (Pocola)

Taylor is a crafty freshman guard who combines speed, shooting ability and a strong basketball IQ. She puts in extensive work to improve and brings the potential to challenge opponents at both ends. Her offensive skill and defensive activity make her a young player to watch.

Jurnie Smith (Pocola)

Smith is a vocal leader who helps teammates understand their assignments while holding herself accountable. She leads through consistent effort and a willingness to push herself, even on difficult days. Her positive communication and dependability have earned her coach’s trust.

Cailyn Olechnowicz (Ponca City)

Olechnowicz leads by example through perseverance, hard work and a consistently positive attitude. She remains committed to improving and encouraging teammates, even when facing challenges. An excellent student, she brings the same dependability, respect and high standards to the classroom and community.

Natalia Good (Ponca City)

Good is a senior leader who paces Ponca City in every major statistical category. Her production reflects the hard work she puts in outside the spotlight. She holds herself to high standards, willingly meets the team’s needs and sets a strong example for younger players.

Alana Banks (Pond Creek-Hunter)

Banks is a junior point guard who led Pond Creek-Hunter in scoring and rebounding last season. Her ability to attack the basket and finish through contact makes her a difficult matchup. She brings a relentless offensive motor and a competitive approach at both ends of the floor.

Hallie Jones (Pond Creek-Hunter)

Jones is a senior sharpshooter whose confidence and consistency provide valuable leadership. She also sets an example through her work ethic, respect for others and commitment to academics. Her dependability and willingness to encourage those around her make her a positive representative of her school and community.

Heidi McGuire (Poteau)

McGuire transfers from Panama, where she was a two-year starter and averaged 12 points, seven rebounds, four blocks and four steals as a junior. She helped Panama finish one game shy of the state tournament last season. Her length, athleticism and touch around the rim complement her ability to defend all five positions. Poteau will rely on her production and leadership.

Solei Hackler (Poteau)

Hackler is a coachable, dependable teammate who consistently offers encouragement and a helping hand. Her integrity has earned the respect of teammates, teachers, peers and coaches. She also participates in school and church organizations, extending her positive influence beyond basketball.

Kynlee Martin (Preston)

Martin is a strong, athletic left-hander who can contribute on the perimeter or in the post. She averaged nearly nine points and five rebounds as a sophomore and earned 2025-26 Heartland all-conference honors. Preston expects her production to increase this season.

Caylee Kerr and Journey Nunley (Pryor)

Caylee Kerr and Journey Nunley gained valuable varsity experience and delivered important moments for Pryor last season. Both are expected to continue developing as players and take on greater leadership responsibilities this year.

Tayla Vance (Pryor)

Vance is a senior leader who puts her team first and sets an example through her work ethic. After playing an important role over the past two seasons, she will be counted on to help lead Pryor this year.

De’Andra Minor (Putnam City North)

Minor is a 6-foot-1 senior guard whose court vision and playmaking consistently create opportunities for her teammates. She qualified for USA Basketball team trials in 2025 and 2026 and was selected for the 2026 Women’s U18 National Team Training Camp. Although she can score effectively, she embraces an unselfish approach and works to bring her teammates together. Her leadership and dedication make her valuable on and off the court.

Alazia Gutierrez (Putnam City West)

Gutierrez is a quick, shifty guard whose ability to create keeps defenders guessing. She has made tremendous strides over the past two seasons despite limited organized basketball experience outside school competition. Her coach expects her confidence and continued development to produce a breakout junior season.

Amanda Quiroz Fuentes (Putnam City West)

Fuentes is a selfless, dependable leader who willingly accepts any role that benefits her team. She and her twin sister have been two of the program’s most consistent contributors over the past several years. Her loyalty, work ethic and commitment make her an important presence in the locker room.

Aaliyah Madison Rogers (Riverside Indian School)

Rogers is a three-time state champion and 1,000-point scorer who earned North Carolina first-team all-state honors. She scored 30 points while earning NCHSAA state finals MVP recognition and is ranked fifth in North Carolina’s Class of 2027. A 4.0 student, she also holds a Division I offer from Elon.

Ashlynn Carruth (Rush Springs)

Carruth has started since her freshman season and leads Rush Springs in scoring, steals, assists and deflections. Her quick hands and feet create problems for opponents defensively. Continued improvement in her ball-handling and shooting has strengthened her all-around game.

Micah Villareeal (Ryan)

Villareeal is a competitive leader who motivates her teammates to perform at a high level. She provides strong defense and directs the offense at point guard. Her leadership makes her the heart of Ryan’s team.

Katelyn Carlton (Sallisaw)

Carlton averaged nine points as a sophomore while leading Sallisaw in steals and deflections. Her speed, quickness and defensive energy help establish the team’s tone. After expanding her scoring ability over the summer, she is expected to take on a larger offensive role.

Ella Wadley (Sand Springs)

Wadley averaged 13 points, 6.7 rebounds and three assists as a freshman while shooting 80% from the free-throw line and recording three double-doubles. After an injury ended her season in January and required surgery, she returned in June and scored 36 points at the University of Tulsa team camp. She combines deep shooting range with the strength to attack the paint and post up smaller guards. Her competitiveness, communication and resilience continue to shape her development as a leader.

Emily Logan (Sand Springs)

Logan brings consistent effort, positivity and encouragement regardless of her role or playing time. She continued working to improve last season while supporting her teammates despite limited varsity minutes. An honor roll student, she also balanced a summer job with her basketball commitments. Her selflessness and dependability make her a valued part of the program.

Aubriana Herrin (Sapulpa)

Herrin leads through her Christian faith and the respect she shows her teammates. Her supportive communication and willingness to encourage others have earned the trust of players and coaches. She consistently brings those values to the court and classroom.

Finley Yocham (Sapulpa)

Yocham is heavily involved in FFA and continues her family’s tradition of showing livestock. She has placed at state and national events with her steer and goat. She also competes in speaking events and has qualified for state competition.

Kianna Littlebear (Sapulpa)

Littlebear brings leadership, experience and athleticism to Sapulpa’s lineup. She made significant strides over the summer, particularly in her midrange scoring and court vision. Those improvements position her to play an important role in helping the team reach its goals.

Layla Stout (Sayre)

Stout is a well-rounded player who can score at all three levels and produce defensive stops. She also brings energy and leadership to the court.

Lynnley Holmes (Sayre)

Holmes combines strong play with dependable leadership. She encourages her teammates while holding them accountable.

Sayre's Lynnley Holmes | VYPE Oklahoma

Baylee Chain and Cameron Little Coyote (Seiling)

Baylee has contributed to Seiling’s past two state semifinal teams and was its second-leading scorer as a sophomore. She is expected to take another step forward during her junior season. Cameron returns for her second year as a starter and provides strong 3-point shooting. She will take on a larger offensive role this season.

Kimber Manuel (Seiling)

Manuel enters her second season as a starter and contributes through the details that help teams succeed. She can defend all five positions and provides strong rebounding and communication. Her impact extends well beyond scoring.

Seiling's Kimber Manuel | VYPE Oklahoma

Brenly Lamb (Sequoyah Tahlequah)

Lamb is a versatile player who can handle responsibilities from point guard to small forward. She combines 3-point shooting and an effective midrange game with strong defense against opposing guards. Several colleges have expressed interest, and she holds an offer from Southern Nazarene University.

Alexandria Wood (Sequoyah Claremore)

Wood is a freshman guard with a strong shooting touch from 3-point range. She is also a dedicated student and supportive teammate.

Kristen Holt (Sequoyah Claremore)

Holt earned Five Lakes all-conference honors as a freshman and has been recognized by Prep Girls Hoops as one of northeastern Oklahoma’s top sophomores. She also stood out at the organization’s September expo. Her high motor and explosive drives make her a difficult player to contain.

Addison Farrell (Sharon-Mutual)

Farrell is a hardworking junior and multisport athlete who attacks the paint aggressively. Last season, she helped Sharon-Mutual win its first district championship in 10 years and joined the program’s 40-point club. Her team will look for her to build on those accomplishments.

Allie Morris (Sharon-Mutual)

Morris is an incoming freshman who brings energy both on the floor and from the bench. She also participates in several school clubs and sports.

Abigail Clements (Shawnee)

Clements leads by example while balancing basketball, golf and a wide range of school activities. She serves as student council president and participates in FCA, National Honor Society and Shawnee’s gifted and talented program. Her involvement reflects her commitment to her school.

JaNya Bruner (Shawnee)

Bruner led Shawnee in scoring at 14.6 points per game, rebounding at 5.4 and steals at 2.8 while shooting a team-best 47% from the field. Her athleticism allows her to influence the game defensively as well as offensively. She played an important role in helping Shawnee return to the Class 5A state tournament.

Mia Goodlow (Silo)

Goodlow averaged more than 14 points during the playoffs as a freshman. She enters her sophomore season positioned for a breakout year.

Aubrea Franklin (Skiatook)

Franklin scored 326 points, averaging 13 per game, and collected 224 rebounds last season while adding 43 steals, 39 assists, 57 deflections and 12 blocks. She surpassed 500 career rebounds and enters her senior season with 1,000 career points within reach. Her physical play and willingness to battle inside reflect her toughness. As a senior leader, she sets an example through her effort and competitiveness.

Cheresh Tubbs (Snyder)

Tubbs expanded her offensive game last season, becoming a reliable 3-point threat while maintaining her ability to attack the rim. She will look to build her playmaking and create more opportunities for teammates this year. Her coach expects another strong season.

Madison Hebensperger (Snyder)

Hebensperger is a dependable student-athlete who consistently strives to do the right thing. She looks out for others and brings strong effort to every responsibility.

Claire Rice (Southmoore)

Rice is a junior entering her third year as a starter for the Lady Sabercats. Her work ethic, kindness and willingness to help others make her a role model for younger players. Southmoore will count on her positive leadership this season.

Daysha Holt and Kenci Brown (Southmoore)

Daysha is a returning sophomore starter who averaged 6.2 points and four rebounds as a freshman. Her quickness allows her to attack the basket, while her outside shooting adds another offensive option. Kenci is a junior entering her third year as a starter after averaging 6.4 points, four rebounds and two steals last season. A previous VYPE Top 100 selection, she combines versatile scoring with impactful defense.

Jada Rader (Southwest Covenant)

Rader is a three-sport athlete who competes in volleyball, basketball and track. She averaged 13.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and three steals, using her athleticism to score from the perimeter, attack the rim and post up defenders. Her ability to disrupt passes adds to her defensive impact.

Danni Edmondson (Sperry)

Edmondson is a 5-foot-7 senior guard who has earned All-Tulsa 7 Conference honors in each of the past two seasons. She regularly produces double-doubles and combines strong 3-point shooting with open-court ball-handling and post scoring. Several junior colleges have offered her opportunities to continue playing.

Mel Bustamante (Sperry)

Bustamante sets an example through her treatment of others and consistent effort in practice. Her commitment on and off the court has earned the admiration of her teammates. She is a strong representative of Sperry’s program.

Rylie McSperitt (Sperry)

McSperitt brings toughness and athleticism to Sperry’s lineup. She willingly sacrifices for her teammates and consistently looks for ways to make winning plays.

Rylee Darneal and Kamdyn McClure (Spiro)

Rylee Darneal and Kamdyn McClure are close friends whose leadership and Christian faith help shape their approach to basketball. Both are talented players who set a positive example for teammates and classmates. Their influence also extends to the next generation of Lady Bulldogs.

Ty’Leah Thompson (Star Spencer)

Thompson is a senior shooting guard who has been an important part of Star Spencer’s program for the past two seasons. She combines strong ball-handling with excellent court vision and passing ability. She is focused on improving her shooting as she works toward an opportunity to play in college.

Landry Curry (Sterling)

Curry made an immediate impact as a freshman, totaling 259 points, 108 rebounds, 49 steals, 45 assists and six blocks. Her competitiveness and confidence allow her to score in important moments while creating opportunities for teammates.

Lexi Kates (Stigler)

Kates is a talented multisport athlete who excels in basketball and softball. She attacks the basket effectively and uses her length and athleticism to disrupt opponents defensively. Her work ethic drives her continued improvement.

Chloe Henderson (Stillwater)

Henderson has earned her teammates’ trust through hard work, selflessness and a consistently positive attitude. Her leadership provides a steady presence when pressure builds or mistakes occur.

Stillwater's Chloe Henderson | VYPE Oklahoma

Graycie Murray and Ava Marsh (Stillwater)

Graycie returns as Stillwater’s leading scorer and holds a Division I offer from Sacramento State. She can play positions one through four and combines versatile scoring with a high basketball IQ and disruptive defense. Ava is an athletic guard whose ability to attack the rim makes her difficult to contain. After leading the team in plus-minus last season, she has continued improving and is expected to make a significant impact.

Jaylee Grace (Stonewall)

Grace is an athletic guard who combines scoring ability with excellent passing skills. Her defensive instincts helped her lead Stonewall in steals, blocks and deflections last season.

Kylie Alford (Stonewall)

Alford is a four-year FFA member and the daughter of the school’s FFA teacher. She has overcome ACL tears in both knees in consecutive years. Her determination through those setbacks has helped her grow personally.

Erin Henderson (Stratford)

Henderson led Stratford in scoring last season. She combines athleticism and deep shooting range with the ability to finish inside.

Camryn Wilson (Stroud)

Wilson balances basketball and softball with involvement in student council, National Honor Society and her church youth group. She participates in community outreach, including Thanksgiving food collections and the school’s Angel Tree toy drive. She also reads to elementary classes monthly. Her kindness and welcoming personality make others feel comfortable around her.

Nakaya Hogan (Stroud)

Hogan is a senior beginning her first school basketball season at Stroud after three years in a homeschool/AAU league, where she averaged 20 points and seven assists. She combines quickness and strong ball-handling with effective finishing and 3-point shooting. Committed to Oklahoma Wesleyan, she is expected to provide scoring and create opportunities for teammates.