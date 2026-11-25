From Tahlequah to Yukon, returning leaders and promising newcomers are preparing to contribute to their teams this winter. This final installment of our statewide watch list covers schools beginning with T through Z.

Explore the complete Oklahoma girls basketball players to watch series:

Oklahoma High School Girls Basketball Players to Watch in 2026-27: A-F

Oklahoma High School Girls Basketball Players to Watch in 2026-27: G-M

Oklahoma High School Girls Basketball Players to Watch in 2026-27: N-S

To nominate a player to be added to this list, email her name, school and information about her accomplishments to Derrick.Smith@vype.com.

This story is provided by VYPE Oklahoma.

Lakyn Adams and Raylee McCarter (Tahlequah)

Lakyn is Tahlequah’s returning leading scorer and a three-year starter whose explosiveness and improved shooting make her an offensive threat. She holds several NAIA offers and was part of a state championship relay team in track. Raylee is a versatile 6-foot player who rebounds effectively and alters shots defensively. She can score in the post and stretch the floor with 3-point shooting.

Kinsley Acre (Taloga)

Acre is a senior who brings a positive approach to basketball and her relationships with teammates. She also competes in cross country.

Maysen Litzell (Taloga)

Litzell provides offensive versatility with the ability to score in the post and shoot 3-pointers. She also excels academically, earning a 31 on the ACT.

Atley Hill (Tecumseh)

Hill enters her senior season after an ACL tear in a preseason scrimmage sidelined her last year. Despite the injury, she remained committed and did not miss a team event, practice or game. Her extensive extra work, dependability and quiet competitiveness set a strong example. She is focused on helping her teammates succeed as she returns to competition.

Jazlyn Owens (Tecumseh)

Owens is a freshman who will take on point guard responsibilities for Tecumseh. Her athleticism, competitiveness and determination give her significant potential. She also embraces defensive challenges and is expected to develop into an important part of the program.

Jarianna Brown (Temple)

Brown is a senior leader who holds herself and her teammates accountable. Her commitment extends beyond the court, where she consistently handles her responsibilities. She will be a driving force in the Lady Tigers’ success this season.

Alaia Thomas (Timberlake)

Thomas made significant strides last season and provides on-court direction for her teammates. With scoring lost to graduation, she will take on greater offensive and leadership responsibilities. Her aggressive defense creates turnovers and deflections.

Aspen Thomas (Timberlake)

Thomas has shown determination while working through injuries over the past several years. She remains a fierce competitor who is willing to help wherever the team needs her.

Sky Wade (Tishomingo)

Wade is a senior guard who combines strong court vision with reliable shooting. She plays unselfishly and leads with confidence.

Jazz Burris (Tonkawa)

Burris contributes at both ends with rebounding, strong drives and an improving outside shot. She has developed into an effective on-ball defender who also anticipates passes well. Her toughness and competitive intensity help keep practices demanding. She holds herself to high expectations.

Kylie Lee (Tushka)

Lee is a senior center whose presence gives Tushka additional options on offense and defense. She earned several all-tournament selections last season. Her leadership and production are expected to be important to the Lady Tigers’ success.

Makenna Pannell (Tushka)

Pannell sets an example through her work in the classroom and on the court. She willingly completes extra repetitions, studies diligently and looks for ways to help others. Her dedication makes her a dependable teammate.

Jordyn Jackson (Tuttle)

Jackson is an FFA officer and a member of Tuttle’s successful judging team. She works hard to balance basketball with an FFA program that competes locally, statewide and nationally. Her leadership has earned her teammates’ respect.

Kenzie Ballard (Tuttle)

Ballard is a senior who stepped into a starting role during a crucial stretch last season when key players were unavailable. Her energy and ability to connect with teammates make her an important locker-room leader. She also participates in National Honor Society, has served as a football student trainer and has been involved in student council. Her academic schedule includes health careers training at CV Tech and concurrent college courses.

Lakyn Smith (Tuttle)

Smith started at point guard during her freshman and sophomore seasons, totaling 441 points, 79 assists and 75 steals. She combines 3-point shooting with the ability to attack the basket and find open teammates. Her continued commitment to skill development makes her a player to watch as a junior.

Jada Davis, Mika Davis, Demoia Gater, Daelen Pitts, Jhazmyn Herron, Londyn Cormier and Rayne Jones (Union)

Jada Davis and Mika Davis are among the state’s most highly recruited players, while scoring guard Demoia Gater added four Division I offers over the summer. Daelen Pitts is a strong forward transferring from Texas who received an Air Force offer. Jhazmyn Herron is a four-year starter whose contributions have been central to Union’s recent success, and she plans to continue playing at Johnson County Community College. Freshmen Londyn Cormier and Rayne Jones are expected to earn significant minutes and make immediate contributions.

Keely Riley (Union City)

Riley returns as Union City’s leading scorer from last season. Her shooting ability will present challenges for opposing defenses.

Reyna Mendoza (Union City)

Mendoza has served as Union City’s sixth player for the past two seasons. She now has an opportunity to move into the starting lineup while continuing to bring strong character to the team.

Olivia England (Valliant)

England is a supportive teammate whose character makes her a valued part of Valliant’s program. She is also a state qualifier in powerlifting.

Raylynn Parsons (Valliant)

Parsons is a sophomore forward who can shoot from outside and uses her length effectively on defense. She participates in several organizations and is on track to graduate with honors.

Karsyn Lowry (Varnum)

Lowry is a versatile athlete who has qualified for state in cross country and multiple track events. She is also one of Varnum’s highest-achieving students. Her caring personality and strong character have earned the respect of those around her.

Abby Pollock (Velma-Alma)

Pollock stays busy with FFA and several other commitments. Her time-management skills allow her to balance those responsibilities successfully.

Saylar Garrett (Velma-Alma)

Garrett is a leader and role model who consistently helps others and strives to do the right thing. Her welcoming smile and positive presence make an impression throughout the school.

Tegan Bowen (Velma-Alma)

Bowen makes her teammates better through communication and encouragement. As the team’s primary ball-handler, she also provides the ability to score in multiple ways.

Addie Russell (Verdigris)

Russell is an unselfish player who understands that team success requires everyone to fulfill a role. Her athleticism and competitive spirit make her an important contributor.

Jackie Beauchamp and Rilyn Stringfellow (Verdigris)

Jackie Beauchamp and Rilyn Stringfellow bring athleticism and energy to Verdigris. Their ability to run the floor, defend and create transition opportunities gives the team valuable flexibility.

Aliyah Tucker (Vian)

Tucker is a senior who consistently puts in extra time, arriving early and staying late. Her coachability, determination and daily effort allow her to lead by example.

Olivia Lovell (Vian)

Lovell enters her sophomore season after making a significant impact as a freshman and frequently leading Vian in scoring. Her quickness, ball-handling and ability to read the floor make her difficult to defend. She is expected to provide leadership at both ends of the court.

Nevaeh Grant (Vici)

Grant improves the play of those around her through scoring, defense and leadership. She understands the importance of being a supportive teammate.

Eliana Linn (Victory Christian)

Linn led Victory Christian in scoring as a freshman, averaging 13 points and four rebounds while earning three all-tournament selections. She can score at all three levels and handle point guard responsibilities. Her length, court awareness and offensive versatility make her a difficult matchup.

Kinsley McLaughlin (Victory Christian)

McLaughlin is a senior transfer from Bixby who quickly earned her teammates’ trust and a captain’s role. She leads with confidence, positivity and a strong work ethic. Her willingness to push herself and others sets an important standard.

Ayla Hency (Vinita)

Hency returns after an ACL injury interrupted her season last year. Previously Vinita’s leading scorer, she brings the versatility to play all five positions. Her 3-point shooting adds an important offensive weapon.

Avery Dyke (Walters)

Dyke averaged 14 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 3.7 steals while shooting 49% from the field and 36% from 3-point range. She balances leading Walters offensively with defending the opponent’s best player. Her unselfish approach and coachability complement her production. She also excels academically, earning a 31 on the ACT.

Bristol Inglett and Paisley LaBounty (Warner)

Bristol transfers from Chouteau after averaging 13.4 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 3.4 steals last season. Her length and athleticism make her an effective defender as well as an offensive contributor. Paisley averaged 7.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists and two steals as a freshman. Her quickness, ability to attack the basket and outside shooting position her for a larger role.

Ella LaBounty (Warner)

LaBounty is a talented athlete who contributes in basketball and softball. She is also active in her church and consistently sets a positive example for others.

Aubri Clary (Washington)

Clary is Washington’s only senior this season. She has played a vital role in the Warriors’ success over the past two years.

Bentli Brantley, Jaylee Gray, Briley Beller and Harper Johnson (Washington)

Bentli Brantley has attracted recruiting interest from Michigan, Oklahoma State, Nebraska and other Division I programs. Jaylee Gray helped Canute win the Class A state championship last season and earned state tournament MVP honors. Briley Beller was a two-year starter on consecutive state championship teams that each won the title game by more than 30 points. Harper Johnson is a 6-foot guard who combines strong shooting with the ability to attack off the dribble and finish near the rim.

Harmoney Daniels (Watonga)

Daniels averaged 21 points and 10 rebounds as a sophomore while helping Watonga reach the area tournament for the first time in four years. She also surpassed 1,000 career points during that season.

Kaylor Lingle (Watonga)

Lingle consistently strives to do the right thing on and off the court. She is a coachable teammate who willingly accepts any assignment and gives her best effort.

Temperance Bouziden (Waynoka)

Bouziden averages 17.4 points and approximately 6.5 rebounds while making an impact at both ends. Her shooting touch and ability to attack the basket make her difficult to contain. She complements those skills with consistent hustle.

Ella Strickler (Weatherford)

Strickler is Weatherford’s only senior and a returning starter with two years of experience who averaged 7.6 points and 5.8 rebounds last season. Her toughness was evident in the area consolation final, when the 5-foot-9 defender held an opposing 6-foot-1 leading scorer to 13 points, well below her 20.5-point average. That effort helped Weatherford reach the state tournament for the first time since 2022. Her leadership and willingness to embrace difficult assignments make her essential to the team.

Gracie Martinez (Weatherford)

Martinez is a team-first player who encourages others and communicates effectively. Her positive attitude remains steady through both success and adversity. Her respect, selflessness and genuine concern for teammates reflect Weatherford’s “More Than Me” motto.

Abbie Patterson (Webbers Falls)

Patterson is a respected captain who leads with grit and a willingness to help wherever needed. She also ranks at the top of her class. Her teammates value and support the example she sets.

Jada Thrape (Webbers Falls)

Thrape is an incoming freshman whose left-handed scoring and strength make her a force in the paint. Her competitiveness gives her the potential to contribute immediately at both ends. She also brings a respectful approach to the program.

Ray Leigh Ogg (Webbers Falls)

Ogg Leigh is an FFA officer who participates in a wide range of chapter activities. She brings leadership, competitiveness and coachability to basketball. Her intelligence and character make her a valued contributor on and off the court.

Hadley Chenoweth (Welch)

Chenoweth earned Lucky 7 Conference MVP honors as a freshman. Her versatility, skill and basketball IQ allow her to contribute in several areas.

Whitley Goodwin (Welch)

Goodwin is a well-rounded player who provides good size on the perimeter. Her leadership and example make her a role model for teammates.

Dacie Murray (Wellston)

Murray is a dependable student-athlete who participates in FFA, track and basketball. She also helps with her family’s rodeo production business. Her commitment extends across school, athletics and family responsibilities.

Savanah Gaylord (Wellston)

Gaylord has led Wellston in scoring since her freshman season and surpassed 1,000 career points last year. She earned Heartland Conference MVP honors and VYPE Top 100 recognition. Her quickness and defensive intensity set the tone at the front of Wellston’s pressure defense. She pairs that competitiveness with humility and kindness.

Savanah Gaylord and Kamber Goodman (Wellston)

Savanah is a returning VYPE Top 100 selection and Heartland Conference MVP who has led Wellston in scoring throughout her high school career. She surpassed 1,000 career points last season and anchors the team’s defensive pressure. Kamber is a versatile junior who can score at all three levels and defend any position. After a productive summer with Wellston and Team Oklahoma, she has become a more vocal leader and could approach 1,000 career points this season.

Khamyiah Laster (Western Heights)

Laster is a four-year starter and three-year captain whose rebounding and shot-blocking provide an important presence. Her honors include ACA Tournament MVP, Idabel Classic all-tournament recognition and district honorable mention for 2024-25. She ranks in the top 10% of her class and has earned Superintendent’s Honor Roll recognition. A National Honor Society member, she also takes concurrent, AP and honors courses.

Amrie Gregory (Westville)

Gregory has started since her freshman season and will move into the point guard role this year. She combines strong 3-point shooting with the ability to attack the basket and finish through contact. Westville expects her to emerge as a leader on and off the floor.

Kayleigh Whitmire (Westville)

Whitmire consistently arrives with a positive attitude and a willingness to give her best. Limited playing time has not changed her commitment to improving or supporting the team. She is expected to earn more minutes this season.

Aryzona Wright (Wilburton)

Wright is a senior captain who averaged more than 20 points last season. She combines strong rebounding with the ability to attack the rim in difficult situations. Her support for teammates adds to her value as a leader.

Sarah Lawerence (Wilburton)

Lawerence plays with toughness and determination that exceed her size. She leads by example and brings a genuine love for basketball and her teammates.

Katelyn Bulla (Wilson)

Bulla, known as “KK,” is a returning starter whose toughness and hustle help establish Wilson’s identity. She willingly takes charges, competes defensively and leads the offense at point guard. Her court vision and ability to keep the offense organized make her a dependable floor leader.

Reese Herring (Wilson Henryetta)

Herring is a dedicated student-athlete who finished as the team’s second-leading scorer last season. She also contributed as one of its strongest defenders.

Olivia Scott (Woodland)

Scott returns for her senior season after an ACL injury in the preseason sidelined her as a junior. A two-year starter before the injury, she averaged 13.7 points, six rebounds, 2.4 steals and 1.2 assists as a sophomore. She has worked through rehabilitation while improving her shot. Woodland will rely on her experience, leadership and contributions at both ends.

Haylee Nail (Woodward)

Nail has been involved in Woodward FFA for several years and has enjoyed considerable success showing animals. Those accomplishments reflect her discipline and willingness to work hard.

Maci Miller (Woodward)

Miller participates in multiple sports, National Honor Society and her church youth group. She brings a positive attitude to her activities and regularly supports classmates when she is not competing herself. Her personality and commitment to doing things the right way make her a valued part of the school community.

Taylor Floyd (Woodward)

Floyd has been central to Woodward’s offensive and defensive plans throughout her high school career. She has led the team in assists since her sophomore season and uses her court vision to create opportunities. Defensively, she disrupts passing lanes with deflections and steals. Her leadership extends beyond the floor.

Kambree Robitaille (Wyandotte)

Robitaille returns after leading Wyandotte in scoring last season. She combines point guard skills and strong shooting with tough defense.

Karsyn Siegrist (Wyandotte)

Siegrist is a supportive teammate who consistently puts the team ahead of herself. She participates in school activities and has qualified for state in cross country. Her character makes her a valued presence throughout the program.

Paige Fulmer, Amira Harrison and Kamiyah Porter (Yukon)

Paige Fulmer is an Oklahoma Baptist commit and three-level scorer who averaged more than 11 points while earning third-team all-district honors last season. Amira Harrison earned District Freshman of the Year and first-team all-district recognition, averaging just over 13 points and leading the district with 4.6 assists per game. Kamiyah Porter received district honorable mention and provides the versatility to defend all five positions. Her developing inside-out offensive game adds to her considerable potential.