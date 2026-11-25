From Gans to Mustang, Oklahoma girls basketball programs return talented scorers, versatile defenders and experienced leaders. This second installment features players from schools beginning with G through M.

Explore the complete Oklahoma girls basketball players to watch series:

Oklahoma High School Girls Basketball Players to Watch in 2026-27: A-F

Oklahoma High School Girls Basketball Players to Watch in 2026-27: N-S

Oklahoma High School Girls Basketball Players to Watch in 2026-27: T-Z

To nominate a player to be added to this list, email her name, school and information about her accomplishments to Derrick.Smith@vype.com.

This story is provided by VYPE Oklahoma.

Abigail Leach (Gans)

Leach consistently tries to do what is right, even when it requires putting others ahead of herself. She maintains a positive attitude and regularly helps younger players understand their responsibilities.

Maddi Pilkington (Gans)

Pilkington is a quick, hardworking starter whose active hands help her disrupt passing lanes. She also serves as the agriculture program’s president and remains heavily involved in its activities. Her willingness to serve and encourage others reflects her team-first character.

Nora Barnes (Gans)

Barnes provides the versatility to play any position, handle the ball and find open teammates. She enjoys creating opportunities for others but can also deliver a basket when needed. Defensively, she guards multiple positions, communicates constantly and finds ways to produce timely steals and rebounds.

Kenzey McConnell (Glencoe)

McConnell is a 6-foot player whose exceptional wingspan and instincts help her protect the basket. She also has the shooting touch to contribute from the perimeter.

Yaya Gibson, Avery Allen and Meske Proctor (Glenpool)

Yaya Gibson earned District 5A-4 Player of the Year honors after averaging 20 points, six assists, five rebounds and three steals, and she has committed to Rogers State. Avery Allen was the district’s Newcomer of the Year after averaging 10 points and five rebounds and is expected to take on a larger role. Meske Proctor contributes at multiple positions on offense and defense. Glenpool will look for increased offensive production from Meske while relying on all three players.

Camdyn Dotson (Gore)

Dotson brings thoughtfulness, enthusiasm and a lighthearted personality that keep her teammates energized. She consistently encourages others and demonstrates what it means to be supportive. Her positive presence makes her an important part of the Lady Pirates.

River Shoemake (Gore)

Shoemake provides a strong presence in the paint and makes a significant defensive impact. She led Gore in steals last season and will look to build on that production. Her leadership is valuable throughout the program.

Brynlee Jackson (Granite)

Jackson is a coachable, team-first player who willingly contributes wherever she is needed, inside or outside. She understands the team’s offensive and defensive responsibilities and consistently supports her teammates. Her quiet leadership and commitment also extend to the classroom.

Charlie Berry (Granite)

Berry leads Granite on and off the court, directing the offense and helping organize the defense. She sets the effort standard by diving for loose balls and competing relentlessly. A true point guard, she consistently puts teammates in position to succeed.

Kaisa Kyle (Granite)

Kyle is a sophomore who balances basketball, softball and cheerleading with an active role in FFA. She serves as the chapter secretary and shows sheep and pigs while keeping up with her athletic commitments. Her ability to manage those responsibilities reflects her leadership and dedication.

Gweneth Ward (Grove)

Ward is a selfless teammate who consistently puts others first and brings a positive attitude to the team. She is committed to improving and challenges herself academically with a schedule consisting entirely of AP courses. Her intelligence, kindness and character make her a strong role model.

Zoee Robertson (Grove)

Robertson is a senior forward whose athleticism, coachability and basketball IQ make her a valuable leader. She elevates the play of those around her and recently received a full scholarship offer from NOC Enid.

Addison Long (Guthrie)

Long is a versatile player who contributes through scoring, defense, rebounding and creating opportunities for teammates. Her basketball IQ, competitiveness and commitment to the little things allow her to impact nearly every area of the game. She leads by example through consistent effort and will remain a key contributor this season.

Emalyn Redman (Guthrie)

Redman brings energy, effort and a team-first approach that extend well beyond the stat sheet. Whether making an extra pass, pursuing a loose ball or communicating defensively, she consistently makes plays that help Guthrie compete. Her encouragement, accountability and ability to connect teammates make her an important leader.

Hannah Burghart (Harrah)

Burghart was a key contributor to Harrah’s 24-4 state tournament team last season. Her work ethic has positioned her to meet high expectations this year.

Laney Hanson (Harrah)

Hanson is a leader who consistently approaches her responsibilities the right way. Her positive attitude sets an example for her teammates.

Addison Bernardi (Hartshorne)

Bernardi is one of Hartshorne’s top returning players and leads through her work ethic, character and commitment to teammates. She is on track to graduate at the top of her class and has earned multiple opportunities to continue playing basketball in college.

Ava Draper (Haskell)

Draper has the ability to change a game’s momentum in several ways. Whether scoring, rebounding or making a defensive play, she consistently finds opportunities to contribute.

Kannon Lawley (Haskell)

Lawley is a dedicated student-athlete who holds herself to high standards. She works hard to meet those expectations in the classroom and in competition.

Autumn Deason (Haworth)

Deason balances athletics with involvement in other school activities. She brings a strong work ethic to every responsibility she takes on.

Brielle Green (Haworth)

Green arrives at practice each day ready to work and improve. Her willingness to give consistent effort without complaining makes her a strong leader for Haworth.

Myla Green (Haworth)

Green was Idabel’s leading rebounder last season. She also stood out as the team’s top forward.

Peyton Stewart (Healdton)

Stewart excels in basketball and softball and led Healdton in scoring and rebounding last season, averaging 12.8 points and 5.3 rebounds. The point guard recorded multiple 20-point performances, including a career-high 32 points in January. She will also anchor the defense, whether the team plays zone or man-to-man. Entering her senior season, she has an opportunity to reach both 1,000 career points and 500 career rebounds.

Clare Munroe (Hennessey)

Munroe is a versatile post player who combines an array of interior moves with reliable midrange and 3-point shooting. Her length helps her alter shots defensively and find open teammates from the high or low post. She also sets a strong example for younger players through her character and approach.

Jordyn Goodman (Henryetta)

Goodman is a senior who leads by example and consistently encourages her teammates. She willingly handles overlooked responsibilities, including cleaning locker rooms at home and on the road. Her readiness to volunteer and help wherever needed reflects her team-first character.

Zoe Boatright (Henryetta)

Boatright is a physical point guard whose steady presence drives Henryetta’s offense. She can score in bunches while setting the pace for the team in steals and assists. Her dependability makes her difficult to take off the floor.

Addie Venables and Laney Venables (Heritage Hall)

Addie and Laney bring complementary strengths to Heritage Hall in their final season playing together. Addie was the team’s go-to offensive option last season, finding ways to create scoring opportunities when needed. Laney makes her greatest impact defensively, using big plays at that end to fuel her offensive contributions. The sisters play well off one another and will remain important to the team’s success.

Payton Zodrow, Paizlee Zodrow and Brooke-Lynn Norton (Hilldale)

Payton Zodrow is a Southwestern Oklahoma State commit whose basketball IQ, passion and unselfish play make her an effective point guard. Paizlee Zodrow brings toughness, natural athletic ability and a knack for anticipating plays while helping direct the team. Brooke-Lynn Norton combines strong 3-point shooting with hard-nosed defense and a willingness to create for teammates. Her ability to deliver in crucial moments adds another dimension to Hilldale’s lineup.

Sage Norton (Hobart)

Norton has earned VYPE Top 100 recognition in each of the past two years. An explosive scorer and ball-handler, she also plays unselfishly and looks for opportunities to involve her teammates.

Harlow Evans (Holdenville)

Evans enters her freshman season with exceptional speed and athleticism. She averaged more than 20 points per game in junior high and followed that with a double-double average during summer competition. As she adjusts to the physical demands of high school basketball, she has the potential to make an immediate impact.

Adison Hill (Holland Hall)

Hill pairs a passion for basketball with a tireless work ethic, spending time in the gym each day. Her dedication to improving her 3-point shot has helped her develop into a three-level scorer. She also brings strong defense and a highly competitive approach.

Kenya Surman (Hollis)

Surman averaged 15.3 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists last season. Her athleticism and ability to score from anywhere on the floor make her a key offensive threat. Hollis will count on her leadership at both ends of the court.

Finley Duncan (Hooker)

Duncan is a two-year starter who made significant strides late in her sophomore season. She is expected to lead Hooker in scoring while taking on the challenge of defending opponents’ top guards.

Summer Fischer (Hooker)

Fischer has remained patient while waiting for her opportunity to contribute. She is also active in her community and involved in her youth group.

Brilee Scarberry (Howe)

Scarberry is a well-rounded player who willingly takes on whatever role helps her team win. One of Howe’s top defenders, she will also be asked to provide more scoring this season. Her timely elbow jumper in the state championship game against Vanoss helped restore momentum after the lead had been cut to two points.

Charis Wright (Howe)

Wright provides spiritual leadership through her faith, kindness and treatment of others. She is also on track to become her class valedictorian. Her example extends well beyond basketball.

Mia Cloud (Hulbert)

Cloud is a 5-foot-6 senior guard/forward who gained valuable experience through several starts and important minutes last season. A hardworking athlete, she consistently accepts her assignments and competes without backing down from contact. Her defensive ability and dependability will earn her a larger role this season.

Mya Soap-Henson, Lily Potts and Brandy Parker (Hulbert)

Mya Soap-Henson is a 5-foot-6 senior guard and three-year starter who averaged 10.4 points and 2.4 steals while making 35 3-pointers last season. Lily Potts, a 5-foot-6 junior guard/forward and two-year starter, averaged 6.4 points and a team-leading 5.8 rebounds while knocking down 36 3-pointers. Brandy Parker is a 5-foot-8 junior forward/center and two-year starter who averaged five points and 4.5 rebounds, combining strength and mobility with inside-out scoring ability. All three are expected to take on larger offensive roles while providing valuable defensive contributions.

Harlan Blackfox (Jay)

Blackfox is a 5-foot-6 junior guard who averaged more than eight points as a sophomore and scored at least 20 points on three occasions. She aggressively looks for opportunities to score or create for teammates. Jay will count on her to increase her production and provide leadership this season.

Keely Hollenback (Jay)

Hollenback serves as FFA reporter, shows pigs at local and state events, and competes in cattle grading, milk quality and livestock judging. She also participates in basketball, track, student council, science club, FOMC, FCS, Girl Scouts and her church youth group. Her community service includes decorating cemeteries for Memorial Day and helping organize school events honoring veterans.

Hazel Ifeoma (Jenks)

Ifeoma leads Jenks through her scoring, rebounding, communication and energy. She has received multiple small-college offers and plans to continue playing at the next level. A strong student, she also devotes time to her church.

Jayda Sykes (Jenks)

Sykes is a quiet leader whose work ethic, preparation and composure set the standard for Jenks. She consistently puts in extra gym time, excels in conditioning and the weight room, and encourages teammates to improve. A 4.0 student, she will attend Missouri S&T on a basketball scholarship and plans to study engineering. She is also involved in her church and National Honor Society.

Aleah Hankins (Jones)

Hankins is a senior guard who averaged 13 points and nearly five rebounds while leading Jones in scoring. A three-level scorer, she can finish strongly at the rim, connect from midrange and shoot from well beyond the 3-point line. She enters the season just 23 points shy of 1,000 for her career. Her college offers include MACU, NOC Tonkawa, Bethel, McPherson and Hesston, with additional interest continuing to develop.

Jones' Aleah Hankins | Dustin Glover

Peyton Higgins (Jones)

Higgins’s caring nature has earned her the affectionate nickname “team mom” from her teammates. She consistently offers encouragement, assistance and support to those around her. Her kindness and selflessness make her an important part of the team.

Lorelai Pilcher (Kansas)

Pilcher has been a leader for Kansas since joining the program. She remains heavily involved in school clubs and student council while earning honor roll recognition. Her commitment extends across basketball, academics and school activities.

Shawnee Steele, Jaycee Lawerence and Lorelia Pilcher (Kansas)

Shawnee Steele, Jaycee Lawerence and Lorelia Pilcher are experienced contributors who each average double figures in scoring. Shawnee offers the versatility to play all five positions. Jaycee nearly averaged a double-double in points and rebounds last season. Lorelia directs the team as its point guard and floor leader.

Hunter Sheely (Keys)

Sheely brings a positive attitude and consistently gives maximum effort. Her dedication makes her one of the hardest workers in the gym.

Channing Hallum and Posey LaBouff (Kiefer)

Channing is a junior guard who averaged 13 points, three rebounds and four assists during a strong sophomore season. Her basketball IQ and unselfish play elevate her teammates, and she is expected to increase her production after finishing second in conference player of the year voting. Posey is a senior forward who averaged 10 points, six rebounds and two assists despite battling an injury. Her guard skills and leadership will make her an important scoring option again this season.

Jenah Bowman (Kiefer)

Bowman is an unselfish teammate who consistently thinks of others. Her smile and willingness to brighten someone else’s day make her a positive presence in the program.

Ela Hartman and Mattie Slezickey (Kingfisher)

Ela earned second-team all-conference honors last season, combining length, scoring ability and a high basketball IQ. She holds offers from SWOSU, UCO, Northeastern, Harding, Oklahoma Christian, Oklahoma City, Newman and Maryville. Mattie earned first-team all-conference and Defensive Player of the Year honors while finishing among the state’s top 10 players in steals and assists. A quick point guard, she also provides efficient 3-point shooting.

Lily Voth (Kingfisher)

Voth is a 4.0 student whose leadership and coachability make her a valued presence in the locker room and on the court. She is actively involved in FCA and consistently treats others with respect. Her character and positive influence extend throughout the community.

Ryan Scammahorn (Kingfisher)

Scammahorn balances basketball, softball, cheerleading, golf and FFA while maintaining a 4.0 GPA. She approaches each commitment with hard work and a positive attitude. Her willingness to support others makes her a teammate people value.

Zowie Blackshire (KIPP Tulsa University Prep)

Blackshire returns for her senior season after finishing as the team’s second-leading scorer last year. A four-year member of the program, she gained state tournament playing experience as a freshman. Her team expects her to have a strong final season.

Katy Jo Hayes (Kremlin-Hillsdale)

Hayes Jo averaged 15 points and five assists last season. She provides reliable three-level scoring and contributes defensively.

Rylee Jones (Latta)

Jones is a talented softball player who has signed with Murray State College but remains fully committed to her basketball teammates. Her daily effort and leadership make an impact in practice, games and the locker room. She is also one of the top students in her class and brings strong character to the program.

Ke’Mya Davis (Lawton)

Davis is a hardworking athlete whose natural leadership continues to grow as she finds her voice. She brings discipline, kindness and reliability while encouraging teammates to reach their potential. Her honesty and willingness to build others up make her a trusted presence.

Raian Ellzey (Lawton)

Ellzey is a skilled guard whose footwork and strength allow her to contribute at all five positions. Her experience as an undersized post helped her develop an effective midrange game, while a quick release makes her a threat from 3-point range. She also runs the floor well and understands how to find open scoring opportunities.

Azariah Woodruff (Lincoln Christian)

Woodruff is a junior with multiple Division I offers who started on Lincoln Christian’s back-to-back state championship teams. Her ability to attack the basket and improved 3-point shooting make her a difficult matchup. She also pressures opposing point guards defensively and finished as the team’s third-leading rebounder last season. Her increased energy and all-around production position her for a major role this year.

Jayla Albert (Lincoln Christian)

Albert enters her fourth year as a starter after helping Lincoln Christian compile an 85-8 record over three seasons, including a state runner-up finish and consecutive state championships. A strong student, she also volunteers weekly at Church on the Move and participates in school and church service projects. She will continue her basketball career at Rogers State University while pursuing a nursing degree.

Lincoln Christian's Jayla Albert | VYPE Oklahoma

Abbi Dodson (Lindsay)

Dodson is a quick guard who led Lindsay in scoring at 15 points per game last season. She will be counted on to lead the team offensively again this year.

Julia Blair (Locust Grove)

Blair is Locust Grove’s top defender and one of its toughest players. Her kindness and Christian faith make her a positive role model on and off the court.

Olivia Stokes (Locust Grove)

Stokes combines outstanding athleticism with a strong work ethic and a quiet, action-oriented approach to leadership. Her character and commitment make her a pleasure to coach. Her coach believes she is well-positioned to thrive at the next level.

Gracie Lewis (Lone Grove)

Lewis’s work ethic and strong defense make her an important contributor. She is also expected to be one of Lone Grove’s leading scorers this season.

Kyeisha Wilkerson (Lone Grove)

Wilkerson leads by example through her tireless work ethic. She consistently gives maximum effort on and off the court.

Maggie Nance (Lone Grove)

Nance contributes as a player while bringing positive energy to the gym. That same attitude carries into the classroom.

Adalynn Luttrell (Lookeba-Sickles)

Luttrell is a competitor who wants the ball in important moments. Her commitment to developing her game, combined with her leadership, makes her a dependable presence for the team.

Marlee McNair (Luther)

McNair returns for her sophomore season after leading the Lady Lions in scoring as a freshman. A physical guard with good size, she attacks the basket, creates opportunities for teammates and has improved her perimeter shooting. Her versatility allows her to defend both guards and post players. Luther will rely on her scoring, toughness and competitive drive.

Paeton Heron (Luther)

Heron enters her senior season as a four-year player and a respected leader for the Lady Lions. Her defensive ability, composure and versatility allow her to contribute in ways that extend beyond the stat sheet. She consistently puts the team first and willingly accepts any assignment. Her reliability and competitive spirit make her an invaluable part of the program.

Addison Pehrson (Mannford)

Pehrson enters her senior season with extensive experience and strong leadership. She has already surpassed 1,000 career points and will look to build on that achievement while helping Mannford pursue its team goals.

Adley Elliott (Mannford)

Elliott enters her senior season following a strong summer and significant development over the past three years. Mannford expects her to be a major contributor and an important leader as the team works toward its goals.

Tenley Gore (Marlow)

Gore is a sharp-shooting perimeter threat who can score quickly from 3-point range. After averaging 8.4 points as a freshman, she is expected to shoulder more of the scoring load this season.

Kambree Zummer (McAlester)

Zummer is a competitive point guard who battles for every possession despite her size. She creates scoring opportunities for herself and teammates while using her outside shooting to stretch the floor. Her on-ball defense adds toughness and intensity at the other end.

Katy Ivy (McAlester)

Ivy leads by example through accountability, encouragement and a commitment to doing things the right way. She puts in extra time in the gym to improve as both a player and teammate. Her daily habits help strengthen the program’s culture.

Abbygail Bales (McCurtain)

Bales prioritizes winning over individual statistics and willingly handles point-of-attack defense and ball-handling responsibilities. Her coaches trust both her basketball skills and her ability to make good decisions on and off the court.

Brinlee Ford (McCurtain)

Ford serves as McCurtain’s FFA chapter president and ranks at the top of her graduating class. A multiyear basketball starter, she contributes through team defense, rebounding and screening. Her selflessness and willingness to handle the dirty work make her essential to the team.

Dezirae Baker (McCurtain)

Baker returns as McCurtain’s leading scorer and is poised to become one of its leaders. A fierce competitor, she combines aggressive scoring with disruptive defense. Increased opportunities should allow her production to grow this season.

Creighton Conley, Emma Eslinger and Claire Mapira (McLoud)

Creighton Conley is a three-year starter, three-year leading scorer and two-time VYPE Top 100 selection who helped McLoud finish 29-3 and reach the state semifinals last season. Emma Eslinger is a versatile junior whose skill, basketball IQ and growing confidence allow her to contribute at both ends. Claire Mapira is a three-time Defensive Player of the Year who made significant strides as a scorer and playmaker last season. Their experience, competitiveness and complementary abilities make all three important to McLoud’s continued success.

Kaila Ferris (McLoud)

Ferris is a dependable teammate whose kindness and willingness to serve others extend beyond basketball. She encourages those around her, celebrates their accomplishments and offers support during difficult moments.

Kayse Higdon (McLoud)

Higdon balances basketball, softball and showing swine while holding herself to high standards in every activity. She embraces the discipline, responsibility and hard work those commitments require. Her determination to improve carries from the court to the field and show ring.

Kassidy Kilian (Medford)

Kilian is a versatile athlete who delivers when Medford needs a play on offense or defense. Her energetic, lighthearted personality helps make practices enjoyable and teammates feel included. She brings humor and positivity without sacrificing her competitive impact.

Kaydence Kilian and Brinklee Blanton (Medford)

Kaydence and Brinklee both average double figures in scoring for the Lady Cardinals. Kaydence uses her physical strength to establish herself as a dependable offensive option. Despite being one of the team’s smaller players, Brinklee is among its leading rebounders at seven per game.

Kyana De La Cruz (Merritt)

De La Cruz is a senior guard whose character, positive attitude and dedication have already made an impression as a newcomer to Merritt. She embraces the program’s core beliefs of character, trust and commitment through a team-first approach. Her leadership and integrity make her a valuable addition on and off the court.

Allie Britton (Merritt Public School)

Britton is a senior forward whose toughness, competitiveness and determination set the standard for the Oilerettes. Her work ethic and willingness to handle the little things make her essential to the team’s success. She provides leadership on and off the court while representing the commitment Merritt wants its program built around.

Rhyan Long (Miami)

Long consistently works hard on the floor and spends extra time in the gym developing her game. Her dedication has positioned her for continued growth this season and beyond.

Miami's Rhyan Long | VYPE Oklahoma

Xiona Belcher (Miami)

Belcher sets an example through her dependability, work ethic and willingness to stay after practice for extra work. She also excels academically and brings a positive presence to the classroom. Her daily approach reflects the culture Miami wants to build.

Reighan Carey and Lyric Gillispie (Millwood)

Reighan played a pivotal role in Millwood’s state tournament season, earning VYPE Top 100 recognition and Greater Metro Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year honors. Lyric transfers from Choctaw, where she made important contributions last season, including a game-winning shot against Douglass in the opener. Both will be key pieces as Millwood works to return to state and make a deeper postseason run.

Olivia Clem (Mooreland)

Clem is Mooreland’s only senior and a four-year starter who has played a major role in the program’s success. She has helped lead the Lady Bearcats to the area tournament throughout her career. A contributor at both ends of the court, she works to improve her own game while helping her teammates get better.

Judith Arciniega (Morrison)

Arciniega averaged 9.8 points and 4.5 rebounds while providing reliable contributions at both ends of the floor. She regularly accepted the challenge of guarding the opposing team’s best offensive player. Her willingness to embrace that demanding assignment made Morrison a stronger team.

Amarie Duran (Muldrow)

Duran brings an exceptionally positive attitude and genuine concern for her teammates. She recognizes when someone needs extra encouragement and is consistently ready to offer support.

Kilah Ellingberg (Muldrow)

Ellingberg is a two-year starter who has made an impact since joining the lineup. She earned conference Defensive Player of the Year and first-team all-conference honors. Her athleticism makes her a challenging matchup for opponents.

Elexis Holmes, Kashae Brown, Jaedyn Jones and Klaire Bracken (Muskogee)

Elexis Holmes, Kashae Brown, Jaedyn Jones and Klaire Bracken bring energy, toughness and a strong desire to win. Each contributes at both ends of the floor and is expected to play an important role in Muskogee’s success.

Kashae Brown (Muskogee)

Brown leads by example through her work ethic, accountability and team-first attitude. She is respectful, coachable and dependable while bringing positive energy to those around her.

Lovely Haywood and Sionna Williams (Mustang)

Lovely Haywood and Sionna Williams have earned high praise from their coach. Both are regarded by their coach as among the best players in the state.