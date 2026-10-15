Oklahoma High School Softball State Tournament Live Streams: How to Watch OSSAA Championships Oct. 15–17

Oklahoma's high school softball season reaches its biggest stage this week as the 2026 OSSAA Fast-Pitch Softball State Championships continue Thursday through Saturday, Oct. 15–17.

Four classifications — Class 3A, 4A, 5A and 6A — will compete for state titles, bringing together teams that have survived the regular season and regional postseason competition.

Fans unable to attend the games in Oklahoma City can follow the action through the NFHS Network, which has scheduled broadcasts for the quarterfinals, semifinals and championship games.

The three-day tournament provides an opportunity to watch some of Oklahoma's best high school softball programs compete for a state championship, with every game carrying the possibility of ending a team's season.

Here is how to follow the action, including the streaming schedule for each classification.

How to Watch the Oklahoma High School Softball State Tournament

What: 2026 OSSAA Fast-Pitch Softball State Championships

When: Thursday–Saturday, Oct. 15–17, 2026

Where: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Classifications: Class 3A, Class 4A, Class 5A and Class 6A

Live stream: NFHS Network

WATCH LIVE: Oklahoma High School Softball State Championships on the NFHS Network

NFHS subscription required to watch. High School On SI is an affiliate partner of the NFHS Network.

Thursday, Oct. 15: State Quarterfinals

The state tournament begins with quarterfinal action across all four classifications.

Eight teams in each classification will enter the quarterfinal round, with only four advancing to Friday's semifinals.

The opening day is particularly important because it can produce unexpected results, with teams that dominated their regional schedules facing opponents from other parts of Oklahoma.

Each quarterfinal winner moves one step closer to a state championship, while the losing teams see their seasons come to an end.

Class 6A Quarterfinals

Oklahoma's largest-school classification begins its championship tournament Thursday, with four quarterfinal matchups scheduled.

WATCH LIVE: Class 6A State Quarterfinals on the NFHS Network

Class 5A Quarterfinals

Eight Class 5A teams will compete for four semifinal berths as the championship race intensifies.

WATCH LIVE: Class 5A State Quarterfinals on the NFHS Network

Class 4A Quarterfinals

Class 4A begins its state tournament with four elimination games and a place in Friday's semifinals at stake.

WATCH LIVE: Class 4A State Quarterfinals on the NFHS Network

Class 3A Quarterfinals

The Class 3A field also opens Thursday, with eight remaining teams pursuing a berth in the state semifinals.

WATCH LIVE: Class 3A State Quarterfinals on the NFHS Network

Friday, Oct. 16: State Semifinals

The championship picture becomes clearer Friday as the remaining four teams in each classification compete for a place in Saturday's title games.

Sixteen teams across the four classifications will enter the day, but only eight will advance.

The semifinal round often produces some of the most compelling games of the postseason. Teams are just one victory away from playing for a state championship, and every defensive play, pitching decision and scoring opportunity can become decisive.

Fans can follow the semifinal broadcasts through the NFHS Network.

WATCH LIVE: Oklahoma Class 3A and Class 4A State Semifinals

WATCH LIVE: Oklahoma Class 5A and Class 6A State Semifinals

Saturday, Oct. 17: Oklahoma State Championship Games

Four state champions are scheduled to be crowned Saturday as the OSSAA fast-pitch softball season concludes.

The championship matchups will feature the two surviving teams in each classification, with the winners earning the opportunity to finish their seasons with a state title.

Class 6A State Championship

The state's largest-school championship will determine the Class 6A winner.

WATCH LIVE: Oklahoma Class 6A Softball State Championship

Class 5A State Championship

The final two Class 5A teams will meet with the state championship at stake.

WATCH LIVE: Oklahoma Class 5A Softball State Championship

Class 4A State Championship

The Class 4A tournament concludes with its championship game.

WATCH LIVE: Oklahoma Class 4A Softball State Championship

Class 3A State Championship

Two Class 3A finalists will compete for the final prize of the season.

WATCH LIVE: Oklahoma Class 3A Softball State Championship

Oklahoma's Smaller Classifications Have Already Crowned Champions

The Class A, Class B, Class 2A and Class 1A state tournaments were held earlier in October, with their championship games scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 10.

The remaining four classifications now take center stage as Oklahoma completes its 2026 fall fast-pitch softball championship schedule.

Fans can also find previously completed tournament games available for replay through the NFHS Network.

Follow Oklahoma High School Softball on High School On SI

High School On SI will continue covering high school sports across Oklahoma and throughout the country, including postseason results, championship performances and stories involving the nation's top athletes.

For fans following this week's state softball tournaments, the NFHS Network provides a way to watch the championship action live or on demand.