Andale vs. Jefferson West Football Live Stream: How to Watch Saturday
Andale and Jefferson West bring together two Kansas programs from different parts of the state. The teams are scheduled to meet Saturday, Nov. 28, in Kansas high school football action, with a late-season victory providing the backdrop.
Fans who cannot make it to the game can watch the matchup through the NFHS Network, which lists an individual broadcast for the contest.
How to Watch Andale vs. Jefferson West
What: Andale vs. Jefferson West
When: Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026
Scheduled broadcast: 12:00 p.m. CT / 1:00 p.m. ET
Competition: Kansas high school football
Live stream: WATCH ANDALE VS. JEFFERSON WEST ON NFHS NETWORK
NFHS subscription required to watch. High School On SI is an affiliate partner of the NFHS Network.
Andale and Jefferson West: What to Watch
One question for Andale is whether it can establish an early advantage without giving Jefferson West opportunities on a short field. For Jefferson West, winning the battle on third down could be just as important as producing explosive plays.
Both teams have an opportunity to deliver a memorable performance on the holiday weekend.
High School On SI will continue to follow Kansas high school football as the 2026 season winds down.
Gary Adornato is the Publisher of High School On SI. He began covering high school sports with the Baltimore Sun in 1982. In 2003, he became one of the first journalists to cover high school sports online while operating MIAASports.com, the official website of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association. Later, Adornato pioneered market-wide coverage of high school sports with DigitalSports.com, introducing video highlights and player interviews while assembling an award-winning editorial staff. In 2010, he launched VarsitySportsNetwork.com which became the premier source of high school media coverage in the state of Maryland. In 2022, he sold VSN to The Baltimore Banner and joined High School On SI as East Coast Managing Editor. He took over as VP of Content in 2024 and assumed the title of Publisher in 2026.