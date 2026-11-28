Andale and Jefferson West bring together two Kansas programs from different parts of the state. The teams are scheduled to meet Saturday, Nov. 28, in Kansas high school football action, with a late-season victory providing the backdrop.

Fans who cannot make it to the game can watch the matchup through the NFHS Network, which lists an individual broadcast for the contest.

How to Watch Andale vs. Jefferson West

What: Andale vs. Jefferson West

When: Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026

Scheduled broadcast: 12:00 p.m. CT / 1:00 p.m. ET

Competition: Kansas high school football

Live stream: WATCH ANDALE VS. JEFFERSON WEST ON NFHS NETWORK

NFHS subscription required to watch. High School On SI is an affiliate partner of the NFHS Network.

Andale and Jefferson West: What to Watch

One question for Andale is whether it can establish an early advantage without giving Jefferson West opportunities on a short field. For Jefferson West, winning the battle on third down could be just as important as producing explosive plays.

Both teams have an opportunity to deliver a memorable performance on the holiday weekend.

High School On SI will continue to follow Kansas high school football as the 2026 season winds down.