Ithaca and Whiteford meet in a championship pairing of two established small-school programs. The teams are scheduled to meet Saturday, Nov. 28, in Michigan high school football action, with a championship trophy providing the backdrop.

Fans who cannot make it to the game can watch the matchup through the NFHS Network, which lists an individual broadcast for the contest.

How to Watch Ithaca vs. Whiteford

What: Ithaca vs. Whiteford

When: Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026

Scheduled broadcast: 9:30 a.m. ET

Competition: MHSAA Division 7 Football Championship

Live stream: WATCH ITHACA VS. WHITEFORD ON NFHS NETWORK

NFHS subscription required to watch. High School On SI is an affiliate partner of the NFHS Network.

Ithaca and Whiteford: What to Watch

The opening possessions could offer a clue to how this matchup develops. If Ithaca can sustain drives, it could put pressure on Whiteford to make the most of fewer offensive opportunities. A quick score by Whiteford, on the other hand, could change the complexion of the contest.

The winner earns the championship, while the runner-up finishes its season one victory short of the title.

High School On SI will continue to follow Michigan high school football as the 2026 season winds down.