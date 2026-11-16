The 2026 Oklahoma high school football playoffs continue Friday, Nov. 20, with 48 quarterfinal games across the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association's 12 classifications.

The opening round produced several remarkable results, including one of the highest-scoring games of the season, as Kingfisher defeated Kingston 71-70 in Class 3A.

Other notable results included Del City's 52-49 victory over Pryor in Class 5A, Keyes' 28-27 win over Beggs in Class 2A-II and Kiefer's 38-31 victory over Dickson in Class 2A-I.

Several of Oklahoma's most prominent football programs remain in contention, including Broken Arrow, Bixby, Jenks, Carl Albert, Weatherford, Tuttle and Cascia Hall.

In Class 6A-I, undefeated Broken Arrow will host Moore, while Bixby faces Tulsa Union and Jenks meets Yukon.

Class 5A features undefeated Carl Albert against Sapulpa and unbeaten Elgin against Bishop Kelley.

Class 4A includes undefeated Weatherford against Broken Bow and undefeated Sallisaw against Clinton.

The OSSAA postseason will continue through early December, with 12 state champions crowned between Dec. 3 and Dec. 12.

Here is a classification-by-classification look at the updated Oklahoma high school football playoff brackets, including Nov. 13 first-round scores, Nov. 20 quarterfinal matchups and links to all 12 tournaments.

Class 6A-I Oklahoma High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 6A-I features several of Oklahoma's strongest programs, including Broken Arrow, Bixby, Jenks and Owasso.

Broken Arrow enters the quarterfinals unbeaten and will host Moore, which advanced with a 40-19 victory over Edmond North.

Bixby will face Tulsa Union, which defeated Edmond Memorial 27-17.

Jenks will host Yukon after the Millers eliminated Norman North 35-21.

The remaining quarterfinal features Owasso against Mustang, which defeated Deer Creek 28-14.

Class 6A-I Quarterfinal Matchups — Friday, Nov. 20

Moore at Broken Arrow

Mustang at Owasso

Yukon at Jenks

Tulsa Union at Bixby

Class 6A-I First-Round Scores — Nov. 13

Moore 40, Edmond North 19

Mustang 28, Deer Creek 14

Yukon 35, Norman North 21

Tulsa Union 27, Edmond Memorial 17

Broken Arrow, Owasso, Jenks and Bixby received first-round byes.

Class 6A-II Oklahoma High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 6A-II features Choctaw, Stillwater, Bartlesville and Piedmont among the teams pursuing a state championship.

Choctaw will host Muskogee, which advanced with a 48-13 victory over Putnam City North.

Stillwater will face Ponca City after the Wildcats defeated Putnam City 21-18.

Bartlesville will host Norman, which defeated Tulsa Booker T. Washington 33-20.

Piedmont will face Sand Springs in the remaining quarterfinal.

Class 6A-II Quarterfinal Matchups — Friday, Nov. 20

Muskogee at Choctaw

Norman at Bartlesville

Ponca City at Stillwater

Sand Springs at Piedmont

Class 6A-II First-Round Scores — Nov. 13

Muskogee 48, Putnam City North 13

Norman 33, Tulsa Booker T. Washington 20

Ponca City 21, Putnam City 18

Tulsa Washington 57, Putnam City West 13

Choctaw, Bartlesville, Stillwater and Piedmont received first-round byes.

Class 5A Oklahoma High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 5A features undefeated Carl Albert and Elgin, along with several other leading championship contenders.

Carl Albert continued its unbeaten season with a dominant 63-7 victory over Shawnee.

The Titans will host Sapulpa, which defeated Claremore 42-30.

Elgin advanced with a 45-21 victory over Midwest City and will face Bishop Kelley, which defeated Collinsville 21-14.

Del City survived one of the most exciting games of the opening round, defeating Pryor 52-49.

The Eagles will face Newcastle, which defeated Lawton 52-7.

Bishop McGuinness shut out Coweta 48-0 and will face Guthrie, which defeated Lawton MacArthur 45-0.

Class 5A Quarterfinal Matchups — Friday, Nov. 20

Sapulpa at Carl Albert

Newcastle at Del City

Bishop Kelley at Elgin

Guthrie at Bishop McGuinness

Class 5A First-Round Scores — Nov. 13

Carl Albert 63, Shawnee 7

Sapulpa 42, Claremore 30

Del City 52, Pryor 49

Newcastle 52, Lawton 7

Elgin 45, Midwest City 21

Bishop Kelley 21, Collinsville 14

Bishop McGuinness 48, Coweta 0

Guthrie 45, Lawton MacArthur 0

Class 4A Oklahoma High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 4A features undefeated Weatherford and Sallisaw among the leading championship contenders.

Weatherford improved to 11-0 with a 48-13 victory over Harrah.

The Eagles will face Broken Bow, which defeated Wagoner 45-14.

Sallisaw also remained unbeaten, defeating Grove 41-21.

The Black Diamonds will face Clinton, which shut out Chickasha 28-0.

Tuttle continued its championship pursuit with a 46-6 victory over Woodward.

The Tigers will face Stilwell, which defeated Skiatook 32-14.

Fort Gibson advanced with a 50-35 victory over Poteau and will face Ardmore, which defeated Bethany 35-7.

Class 4A Quarterfinal Matchups — Friday, Nov. 20

Broken Bow at Weatherford

Ardmore at Fort Gibson

Stilwell at Tuttle

Clinton at Sallisaw

Class 4A First-Round Scores — Nov. 13

Weatherford 48, Harrah 13

Broken Bow 45, Wagoner 14

Fort Gibson 50, Poteau 35

Ardmore 35, Bethany 7

Tuttle 46, Woodward 6

Stilwell 32, Skiatook 14

Sallisaw 41, Grove 21

Clinton 28, Chickasha 0

Class 3A Oklahoma High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 3A produced one of the most extraordinary games of the opening round.

Kingfisher defeated Kingston 71-70 in a contest featuring 141 combined points.

The Yellowjackets will face Perkins-Tryon, which shut out Vinita 35-0.

Mount St. Mary advanced with a 55-6 victory over Idabel and will face Metro Christian, which defeated Verdigris 31-21.

Sulphur continued its unbeaten season with a 31-25 victory over Oklahoma Christian School.

The Bulldogs will face Heritage Hall, which defeated Berryhill 35-7.

Jones advanced with a 52-14 victory over Bristow and will meet Marlow, which defeated Lone Grove 42-16.

Class 3A Quarterfinal Matchups — Friday, Nov. 20

Metro Christian at Mount St. Mary

Kingfisher at Perkins-Tryon

Heritage Hall at Sulphur

Marlow at Jones

Class 3A First-Round Scores — Nov. 13

Mount St. Mary 55, Idabel 6

Metro Christian 31, Verdigris 21

Perkins-Tryon 35, Vinita 0

Kingfisher 71, Kingston 70

Sulphur 31, Oklahoma Christian School 25

Heritage Hall 35, Berryhill 7

Jones 52, Bristow 14

Marlow 42, Lone Grove 16

Class 2A-I Oklahoma High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 2A-I features undefeated Cascia Hall and several other championship contenders.

Cascia Hall advanced with a 41-0 victory over Lindsay.

The Commandos will face Checotah, which defeated Sperry 47-27.

Lincoln Christian continued its postseason run with a 63-6 victory over Sequoyah of Claremore.

The Bulldogs will face Chisholm, which defeated Chandler 38-7.

Washington defeated Dewey 62-8 and will face Sequoyah of Tahlequah, which edged Rejoice Christian 35-28.

Holland Hall advanced with a 56-21 victory over Victory Christian and will meet Kiefer, which defeated Dickson 38-31.

Class 2A-I Quarterfinal Matchups — Friday, Nov. 20

Checotah at Cascia Hall

Chisholm at Lincoln Christian

Tahlequah Sequoyah at Washington

Kiefer at Holland Hall

Class 2A-I First-Round Scores — Nov. 13

Cascia Hall 41, Lindsay 0

Checotah 47, Sperry 27

Lincoln Christian 63, Claremore Sequoyah 6

Chisholm 38, Chandler 7

Washington 62, Dewey 8

Tahlequah Sequoyah 35, Rejoice Christian 28

Holland Hall 56, Victory Christian 21

Kiefer 38, Dickson 31

Class 2A-II Oklahoma High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 2A-II features undefeated Community Christian and Holdenville among the leading contenders.

Community Christian advanced with a 40-20 victory over Dibble.

The Royals will face Hartshorne, which edged Salina 30-26.

Holdenville remained unbeaten with a 68-20 victory over Wyandotte.

The Wolverines will meet Hennessey, which defeated Tishomingo 49-21.

Adair defeated Wilburton 56-20 and will face Marietta, which advanced with a 50-36 victory over Cashion.

Davis defeated Millwood 44-14 and will face Keys, which survived a 28-27 victory over Beggs.

Class 2A-II Quarterfinal Matchups — Friday, Nov. 20

Hartshorne at Community Christian

Marietta at Adair

Keys at Davis

Hennessey at Holdenville

Class 2A-II First-Round Scores — Nov. 13

Community Christian 40, Dibble 20

Hartshorne 30, Salina 26

Adair 56, Wilburton 20

Marietta 50, Cashion 36

Davis 44, Millwood 14

Keys 28, Beggs 27

Holdenville 68, Wyandotte 20

Hennessey 49, Tishomingo 21

Class A-I Oklahoma High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class A-I features undefeated Mangum and several other strong championship contenders.

Mangum continued its unbeaten season with a 45-7 victory over Hooker.

The Tigers will face Pawhuska, which shut out Panama 50-0.

Fairview advanced with a 42-7 victory over Luther and will face Coalgate, which defeated Colcord 48-19.

Pawnee shut out Vian 38-0 and will meet Wynnewood, which defeated Crescent 49-22.

Pocola defeated Morrison 42-14 and will face Tonkawa, which shut out Minco 13-0.

Class A-I Quarterfinal Matchups — Friday, Nov. 20

Coalgate at Fairview

Wynnewood at Pawnee

Pawhuska at Mangum

Tonkawa at Pocola

Class A-I First-Round Scores — Nov. 13

Fairview 42, Luther 7

Coalgate 48, Colcord 19

Pawnee 38, Vian 0

Wynnewood 49, Crescent 22

Mangum 45, Hooker 7

Pawhuska 50, Panama 0

Pocola 42, Morrison 14

Tonkawa 13, Minco 0

Class A-II Oklahoma High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class A-II features undefeated Konawa and Ketchum, along with several other championship contenders.

Konawa advanced with a dominant 74-0 victory over Empire.

The Tigers will face Regent Prep, which defeated Hominy 41-22.

Ketchum continued its unbeaten season with a 45-6 victory over Liberty.

The Warriors will meet Hobart, which defeated Ringling 34-20.

Talihina advanced with a 70-6 victory over Quapaw and will face Wewoka, which edged Southwest Covenant 23-20.

Thomas-Fay-Custer defeated Wayne 50-12 and will face Woodland, which defeated Central 30-20.

Class A-II Quarterfinal Matchups — Friday, Nov. 20

Woodland at Thomas-Fay-Custer

Wewoka at Talihina

Regent Prep at Konawa

Hobart at Ketchum

Class A-II First-Round Scores — Nov. 13

Thomas-Fay-Custer 50, Wayne 12

Woodland 30, Central 20

Talihina 70, Quapaw 6

Wewoka 23, Southwest Covenant 20

Konawa 74, Empire 0

Regent Prep 41, Hominy 22

Ketchum 45, Liberty 6

Hobart 34, Ringling 20

Class B-I Oklahoma High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class B-I features undefeated Hollis and Caddo among the leading championship contenders.

Hollis continued its unbeaten season with a 52-6 victory over Seiling.

The Tigers will face Savanna, which defeated Weleetka 60-34.

Caddo remained unbeaten with a 70-46 victory over Coyle.

The Bruins will face Cherokee, which defeated Cyril 74-26.

Laverne advanced with a 46-0 victory over Rush Springs and will meet Quinton, which defeated Garber 66-20.

Dewar defeated Strother 62-14 and will face Pioneer-Pleasant Vale, which defeated Waurika 48-22.

Class B-I Quarterfinal Matchups — Friday, Nov. 20

Quinton at Laverne

Pioneer-Pleasant Vale at Dewar

Savanna at Hollis

Cherokee at Caddo

Class B-I First-Round Scores — Nov. 13

Laverne 46, Rush Springs 0

Quinton 66, Garber 20

Dewar 62, Strother 14

Pioneer-Pleasant Vale 48, Waurika 22

Hollis 52, Seiling 6

Savanna 60, Weleetka 34

Caddo 70, Coyle 46

Cherokee 74, Cyril 26

Class B-II Oklahoma High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class B-II features undefeated Pond Creek-Hunter and Davenport among the leading contenders.

Pond Creek-Hunter advanced with a 52-0 victory over Keota.

The Panthers will face Okeene, which defeated Turpin 62-40.

Davenport remained unbeaten with a 52-0 victory over Welch.

The Bulldogs will face Shattuck, which defeated Mountain View-Gotebo 40-20.

Texhoma defeated Canton 60-8 and will meet Wetumka, which defeated Copan 40-22.

Oklahoma Bible Academy advanced with a 66-18 victory over Boise City and will face Depew, which defeated Webbers Falls 54-40.

Class B-II Quarterfinal Matchups — Friday, Nov. 20

Wetumka at Texhoma

Okeene at Pond Creek-Hunter

Depew at Oklahoma Bible Academy

Shattuck at Davenport

Class B-II First-Round Scores — Nov. 13

Texhoma 60, Canton 8

Wetumka 40, Copan 22

Pond Creek-Hunter 52, Keota 0

Okeene 62, Turpin 40

Oklahoma Bible Academy 66, Boise City 18

Depew 54, Webbers Falls 40

Davenport 52, Welch 0

Shattuck 40, Mountain View-Gotebo 20

Class C Oklahoma High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class C features several of Oklahoma's leading six-player football programs, including Sharon-Mutual, Medford, Tipton and Sasakwa.

Sharon-Mutual advanced with a 57-0 victory over Temple.

The Trojans will face Bluejacket, which defeated Olive 65-27.

Medford defeated Bowlegs 54-7 and will face Ryan, which edged Timberlake 28-20.

Tipton shut out Tyrone 48-0 and will meet Covington-Douglas, which defeated Maud 60-6.

Sasakwa advanced with a 58-12 victory over South Coffeyville and will face Geary, which defeated Grandfield 46-18.

Class C Quarterfinal Matchups — Friday, Nov. 20

Bluejacket at Sharon-Mutual

Ryan at Medford

Covington-Douglas at Tipton

Geary at Sasakwa

Class C First-Round Scores — Nov. 13

Sharon-Mutual 57, Temple 0

Bluejacket 65, Olive 27

Medford 54, Bowlegs 7

Ryan 28, Timberlake 20

Tipton 48, Tyrone 0

Covington-Douglas 60, Maud 6

Sasakwa 58, South Coffeyville 12

Geary 46, Grandfield 18

When Are the 2026 Oklahoma High School Football State Championships?

The OSSAA will crown 12 state football champions between Dec. 3 and Dec. 12.

The championship schedule begins with the smaller classifications before moving through the remaining divisions.

Thursday, Dec. 3: Class C and Class B-II championships.

Friday, Dec. 4: Class B-I and Class 6A-I championships.

Saturday, Dec. 5: Class 4A and Class 6A-II championships.

Thursday, Dec. 10: Class 3A and Class 5A championships.

Friday, Dec. 11: Class A-I and Class A-II championships.

Friday or Saturday, Dec. 11-12: Class 2A-I championship, with the final date to be determined.

Saturday, Dec. 12: Class 2A-II championship.

The 11-player state championship games are scheduled for Chad Richison Stadium at the University of Central Oklahoma in Edmond.

The eight-player championship locations have not yet been finalized.

What's Next in the Oklahoma High School Football Playoffs?

The Nov. 20 quarterfinal round will reduce the field from 96 teams to 48 across Oklahoma's 12 classifications.

Several matchups have major championship implications.

In Class 6A-I, Broken Arrow faces Moore, while Bixby meets Tulsa Union and Jenks takes on Yukon.

Class 6A-II features Choctaw against Muskogee and Stillwater against Ponca City.

In Class 5A, undefeated Carl Albert faces Sapulpa, while undefeated Elgin meets Bishop Kelley.

Class 4A features undefeated Weatherford against Broken Bow and undefeated Sallisaw against Clinton.

Class 3A includes Mount St. Mary against Metro Christian, Sulphur against Heritage Hall and Kingfisher against Perkins-Tryon.

The smaller classifications also feature several intriguing matchups, including Mangum against Pawhuska in Class A-I, Konawa against Regent Prep in Class A-II and Hollis against Savanna in Class B-I.

The winners will advance to the state semifinals, moving one step closer to Oklahoma's 12 state championships in December.

High School On SI will continue updating the Oklahoma high school football playoff brackets with quarterfinal scores, semifinal matchups and championship information throughout the postseason.