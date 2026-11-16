Updated Oklahoma High School Football Playoff Brackets: Scores, Matchups for Nov. 20
The 2026 Oklahoma high school football playoffs continue Friday, Nov. 20, with 48 quarterfinal games across the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association's 12 classifications.
The opening round produced several remarkable results, including one of the highest-scoring games of the season, as Kingfisher defeated Kingston 71-70 in Class 3A.
Other notable results included Del City's 52-49 victory over Pryor in Class 5A, Keyes' 28-27 win over Beggs in Class 2A-II and Kiefer's 38-31 victory over Dickson in Class 2A-I.
Several of Oklahoma's most prominent football programs remain in contention, including Broken Arrow, Bixby, Jenks, Carl Albert, Weatherford, Tuttle and Cascia Hall.
In Class 6A-I, undefeated Broken Arrow will host Moore, while Bixby faces Tulsa Union and Jenks meets Yukon.
Class 5A features undefeated Carl Albert against Sapulpa and unbeaten Elgin against Bishop Kelley.
Class 4A includes undefeated Weatherford against Broken Bow and undefeated Sallisaw against Clinton.
The OSSAA postseason will continue through early December, with 12 state champions crowned between Dec. 3 and Dec. 12.
Here is a classification-by-classification look at the updated Oklahoma high school football playoff brackets, including Nov. 13 first-round scores, Nov. 20 quarterfinal matchups and links to all 12 tournaments.
Class 6A-I Oklahoma High School Football Playoff Bracket
Class 6A-I features several of Oklahoma's strongest programs, including Broken Arrow, Bixby, Jenks and Owasso.
Broken Arrow enters the quarterfinals unbeaten and will host Moore, which advanced with a 40-19 victory over Edmond North.
Bixby will face Tulsa Union, which defeated Edmond Memorial 27-17.
Jenks will host Yukon after the Millers eliminated Norman North 35-21.
The remaining quarterfinal features Owasso against Mustang, which defeated Deer Creek 28-14.
Class 6A-I Quarterfinal Matchups — Friday, Nov. 20
Moore at Broken Arrow
Mustang at Owasso
Yukon at Jenks
Tulsa Union at Bixby
Class 6A-I First-Round Scores — Nov. 13
Moore 40, Edmond North 19
Mustang 28, Deer Creek 14
Yukon 35, Norman North 21
Tulsa Union 27, Edmond Memorial 17
Broken Arrow, Owasso, Jenks and Bixby received first-round byes.
VIEW THE UPDATED CLASS 6A-I PLAYOFF BRACKET
Class 6A-II Oklahoma High School Football Playoff Bracket
Class 6A-II features Choctaw, Stillwater, Bartlesville and Piedmont among the teams pursuing a state championship.
Choctaw will host Muskogee, which advanced with a 48-13 victory over Putnam City North.
Stillwater will face Ponca City after the Wildcats defeated Putnam City 21-18.
Bartlesville will host Norman, which defeated Tulsa Booker T. Washington 33-20.
Piedmont will face Sand Springs in the remaining quarterfinal.
Class 6A-II Quarterfinal Matchups — Friday, Nov. 20
Muskogee at Choctaw
Norman at Bartlesville
Ponca City at Stillwater
Sand Springs at Piedmont
Class 6A-II First-Round Scores — Nov. 13
Muskogee 48, Putnam City North 13
Norman 33, Tulsa Booker T. Washington 20
Ponca City 21, Putnam City 18
Tulsa Washington 57, Putnam City West 13
Choctaw, Bartlesville, Stillwater and Piedmont received first-round byes.
VIEW THE UPDATED CLASS 6A-II PLAYOFF BRACKET
Class 5A Oklahoma High School Football Playoff Bracket
Class 5A features undefeated Carl Albert and Elgin, along with several other leading championship contenders.
Carl Albert continued its unbeaten season with a dominant 63-7 victory over Shawnee.
The Titans will host Sapulpa, which defeated Claremore 42-30.
Elgin advanced with a 45-21 victory over Midwest City and will face Bishop Kelley, which defeated Collinsville 21-14.
Del City survived one of the most exciting games of the opening round, defeating Pryor 52-49.
The Eagles will face Newcastle, which defeated Lawton 52-7.
Bishop McGuinness shut out Coweta 48-0 and will face Guthrie, which defeated Lawton MacArthur 45-0.
Class 5A Quarterfinal Matchups — Friday, Nov. 20
Sapulpa at Carl Albert
Newcastle at Del City
Bishop Kelley at Elgin
Guthrie at Bishop McGuinness
Class 5A First-Round Scores — Nov. 13
Carl Albert 63, Shawnee 7
Sapulpa 42, Claremore 30
Del City 52, Pryor 49
Newcastle 52, Lawton 7
Elgin 45, Midwest City 21
Bishop Kelley 21, Collinsville 14
Bishop McGuinness 48, Coweta 0
Guthrie 45, Lawton MacArthur 0
VIEW THE UPDATED CLASS 5A PLAYOFF BRACKETS
Class 4A Oklahoma High School Football Playoff Bracket
Class 4A features undefeated Weatherford and Sallisaw among the leading championship contenders.
Weatherford improved to 11-0 with a 48-13 victory over Harrah.
The Eagles will face Broken Bow, which defeated Wagoner 45-14.
Sallisaw also remained unbeaten, defeating Grove 41-21.
The Black Diamonds will face Clinton, which shut out Chickasha 28-0.
Tuttle continued its championship pursuit with a 46-6 victory over Woodward.
The Tigers will face Stilwell, which defeated Skiatook 32-14.
Fort Gibson advanced with a 50-35 victory over Poteau and will face Ardmore, which defeated Bethany 35-7.
Class 4A Quarterfinal Matchups — Friday, Nov. 20
Broken Bow at Weatherford
Ardmore at Fort Gibson
Stilwell at Tuttle
Clinton at Sallisaw
Class 4A First-Round Scores — Nov. 13
Weatherford 48, Harrah 13
Broken Bow 45, Wagoner 14
Fort Gibson 50, Poteau 35
Ardmore 35, Bethany 7
Tuttle 46, Woodward 6
Stilwell 32, Skiatook 14
Sallisaw 41, Grove 21
Clinton 28, Chickasha 0
VIEW THE UPDATED CLASS 4A PLAYOFF BRACKETS
Class 3A Oklahoma High School Football Playoff Bracket
Class 3A produced one of the most extraordinary games of the opening round.
Kingfisher defeated Kingston 71-70 in a contest featuring 141 combined points.
The Yellowjackets will face Perkins-Tryon, which shut out Vinita 35-0.
Mount St. Mary advanced with a 55-6 victory over Idabel and will face Metro Christian, which defeated Verdigris 31-21.
Sulphur continued its unbeaten season with a 31-25 victory over Oklahoma Christian School.
The Bulldogs will face Heritage Hall, which defeated Berryhill 35-7.
Jones advanced with a 52-14 victory over Bristow and will meet Marlow, which defeated Lone Grove 42-16.
Class 3A Quarterfinal Matchups — Friday, Nov. 20
Metro Christian at Mount St. Mary
Kingfisher at Perkins-Tryon
Heritage Hall at Sulphur
Marlow at Jones
Class 3A First-Round Scores — Nov. 13
Mount St. Mary 55, Idabel 6
Metro Christian 31, Verdigris 21
Perkins-Tryon 35, Vinita 0
Kingfisher 71, Kingston 70
Sulphur 31, Oklahoma Christian School 25
Heritage Hall 35, Berryhill 7
Jones 52, Bristow 14
Marlow 42, Lone Grove 16
VIEW THE UPDATED CLASS 3A PLAYOFF BRACKETS
Class 2A-I Oklahoma High School Football Playoff Bracket
Class 2A-I features undefeated Cascia Hall and several other championship contenders.
Cascia Hall advanced with a 41-0 victory over Lindsay.
The Commandos will face Checotah, which defeated Sperry 47-27.
Lincoln Christian continued its postseason run with a 63-6 victory over Sequoyah of Claremore.
The Bulldogs will face Chisholm, which defeated Chandler 38-7.
Washington defeated Dewey 62-8 and will face Sequoyah of Tahlequah, which edged Rejoice Christian 35-28.
Holland Hall advanced with a 56-21 victory over Victory Christian and will meet Kiefer, which defeated Dickson 38-31.
Class 2A-I Quarterfinal Matchups — Friday, Nov. 20
Checotah at Cascia Hall
Chisholm at Lincoln Christian
Tahlequah Sequoyah at Washington
Kiefer at Holland Hall
Class 2A-I First-Round Scores — Nov. 13
Cascia Hall 41, Lindsay 0
Checotah 47, Sperry 27
Lincoln Christian 63, Claremore Sequoyah 6
Chisholm 38, Chandler 7
Washington 62, Dewey 8
Tahlequah Sequoyah 35, Rejoice Christian 28
Holland Hall 56, Victory Christian 21
Kiefer 38, Dickson 31
VIEW THE UPDATED CLASS 2A-I PLAYOFF BRACKETS
Class 2A-II Oklahoma High School Football Playoff Bracket
Class 2A-II features undefeated Community Christian and Holdenville among the leading contenders.
Community Christian advanced with a 40-20 victory over Dibble.
The Royals will face Hartshorne, which edged Salina 30-26.
Holdenville remained unbeaten with a 68-20 victory over Wyandotte.
The Wolverines will meet Hennessey, which defeated Tishomingo 49-21.
Adair defeated Wilburton 56-20 and will face Marietta, which advanced with a 50-36 victory over Cashion.
Davis defeated Millwood 44-14 and will face Keys, which survived a 28-27 victory over Beggs.
Class 2A-II Quarterfinal Matchups — Friday, Nov. 20
Hartshorne at Community Christian
Marietta at Adair
Keys at Davis
Hennessey at Holdenville
Class 2A-II First-Round Scores — Nov. 13
Community Christian 40, Dibble 20
Hartshorne 30, Salina 26
Adair 56, Wilburton 20
Marietta 50, Cashion 36
Davis 44, Millwood 14
Keys 28, Beggs 27
Holdenville 68, Wyandotte 20
Hennessey 49, Tishomingo 21
VIEW THE UPDATED CLASS 2A-II PLAYOFF BRACKETS
Class A-I Oklahoma High School Football Playoff Bracket
Class A-I features undefeated Mangum and several other strong championship contenders.
Mangum continued its unbeaten season with a 45-7 victory over Hooker.
The Tigers will face Pawhuska, which shut out Panama 50-0.
Fairview advanced with a 42-7 victory over Luther and will face Coalgate, which defeated Colcord 48-19.
Pawnee shut out Vian 38-0 and will meet Wynnewood, which defeated Crescent 49-22.
Pocola defeated Morrison 42-14 and will face Tonkawa, which shut out Minco 13-0.
Class A-I Quarterfinal Matchups — Friday, Nov. 20
Coalgate at Fairview
Wynnewood at Pawnee
Pawhuska at Mangum
Tonkawa at Pocola
Class A-I First-Round Scores — Nov. 13
Fairview 42, Luther 7
Coalgate 48, Colcord 19
Pawnee 38, Vian 0
Wynnewood 49, Crescent 22
Mangum 45, Hooker 7
Pawhuska 50, Panama 0
Pocola 42, Morrison 14
Tonkawa 13, Minco 0
VIEW THE UPDATED CLASS A-I PLAYOFF BRACKET
Class A-II Oklahoma High School Football Playoff Bracket
Class A-II features undefeated Konawa and Ketchum, along with several other championship contenders.
Konawa advanced with a dominant 74-0 victory over Empire.
The Tigers will face Regent Prep, which defeated Hominy 41-22.
Ketchum continued its unbeaten season with a 45-6 victory over Liberty.
The Warriors will meet Hobart, which defeated Ringling 34-20.
Talihina advanced with a 70-6 victory over Quapaw and will face Wewoka, which edged Southwest Covenant 23-20.
Thomas-Fay-Custer defeated Wayne 50-12 and will face Woodland, which defeated Central 30-20.
Class A-II Quarterfinal Matchups — Friday, Nov. 20
Woodland at Thomas-Fay-Custer
Wewoka at Talihina
Regent Prep at Konawa
Hobart at Ketchum
Class A-II First-Round Scores — Nov. 13
Thomas-Fay-Custer 50, Wayne 12
Woodland 30, Central 20
Talihina 70, Quapaw 6
Wewoka 23, Southwest Covenant 20
Konawa 74, Empire 0
Regent Prep 41, Hominy 22
Ketchum 45, Liberty 6
Hobart 34, Ringling 20
VIEW THE UPDATED CLASS A-II PLAYOFF BRACKETS
Class B-I Oklahoma High School Football Playoff Bracket
Class B-I features undefeated Hollis and Caddo among the leading championship contenders.
Hollis continued its unbeaten season with a 52-6 victory over Seiling.
The Tigers will face Savanna, which defeated Weleetka 60-34.
Caddo remained unbeaten with a 70-46 victory over Coyle.
The Bruins will face Cherokee, which defeated Cyril 74-26.
Laverne advanced with a 46-0 victory over Rush Springs and will meet Quinton, which defeated Garber 66-20.
Dewar defeated Strother 62-14 and will face Pioneer-Pleasant Vale, which defeated Waurika 48-22.
Class B-I Quarterfinal Matchups — Friday, Nov. 20
Quinton at Laverne
Pioneer-Pleasant Vale at Dewar
Savanna at Hollis
Cherokee at Caddo
Class B-I First-Round Scores — Nov. 13
Laverne 46, Rush Springs 0
Quinton 66, Garber 20
Dewar 62, Strother 14
Pioneer-Pleasant Vale 48, Waurika 22
Hollis 52, Seiling 6
Savanna 60, Weleetka 34
Caddo 70, Coyle 46
Cherokee 74, Cyril 26
VIEW THE UPDATED CLASS B-I PLAYOFF BRACKETS
Class B-II Oklahoma High School Football Playoff Bracket
Class B-II features undefeated Pond Creek-Hunter and Davenport among the leading contenders.
Pond Creek-Hunter advanced with a 52-0 victory over Keota.
The Panthers will face Okeene, which defeated Turpin 62-40.
Davenport remained unbeaten with a 52-0 victory over Welch.
The Bulldogs will face Shattuck, which defeated Mountain View-Gotebo 40-20.
Texhoma defeated Canton 60-8 and will meet Wetumka, which defeated Copan 40-22.
Oklahoma Bible Academy advanced with a 66-18 victory over Boise City and will face Depew, which defeated Webbers Falls 54-40.
Class B-II Quarterfinal Matchups — Friday, Nov. 20
Wetumka at Texhoma
Okeene at Pond Creek-Hunter
Depew at Oklahoma Bible Academy
Shattuck at Davenport
Class B-II First-Round Scores — Nov. 13
Texhoma 60, Canton 8
Wetumka 40, Copan 22
Pond Creek-Hunter 52, Keota 0
Okeene 62, Turpin 40
Oklahoma Bible Academy 66, Boise City 18
Depew 54, Webbers Falls 40
Davenport 52, Welch 0
Shattuck 40, Mountain View-Gotebo 20
VIEW THE UPDATED CLASS B-II PLAYOFF BRACKETS
Class C Oklahoma High School Football Playoff Bracket
Class C features several of Oklahoma's leading six-player football programs, including Sharon-Mutual, Medford, Tipton and Sasakwa.
Sharon-Mutual advanced with a 57-0 victory over Temple.
The Trojans will face Bluejacket, which defeated Olive 65-27.
Medford defeated Bowlegs 54-7 and will face Ryan, which edged Timberlake 28-20.
Tipton shut out Tyrone 48-0 and will meet Covington-Douglas, which defeated Maud 60-6.
Sasakwa advanced with a 58-12 victory over South Coffeyville and will face Geary, which defeated Grandfield 46-18.
Class C Quarterfinal Matchups — Friday, Nov. 20
Bluejacket at Sharon-Mutual
Ryan at Medford
Covington-Douglas at Tipton
Geary at Sasakwa
Class C First-Round Scores — Nov. 13
Sharon-Mutual 57, Temple 0
Bluejacket 65, Olive 27
Medford 54, Bowlegs 7
Ryan 28, Timberlake 20
Tipton 48, Tyrone 0
Covington-Douglas 60, Maud 6
Sasakwa 58, South Coffeyville 12
Geary 46, Grandfield 18
VIEW THE UPDATED CLASS C PLAYOFF BRACKETS
When Are the 2026 Oklahoma High School Football State Championships?
The OSSAA will crown 12 state football champions between Dec. 3 and Dec. 12.
The championship schedule begins with the smaller classifications before moving through the remaining divisions.
Thursday, Dec. 3: Class C and Class B-II championships.
Friday, Dec. 4: Class B-I and Class 6A-I championships.
Saturday, Dec. 5: Class 4A and Class 6A-II championships.
Thursday, Dec. 10: Class 3A and Class 5A championships.
Friday, Dec. 11: Class A-I and Class A-II championships.
Friday or Saturday, Dec. 11-12: Class 2A-I championship, with the final date to be determined.
Saturday, Dec. 12: Class 2A-II championship.
The 11-player state championship games are scheduled for Chad Richison Stadium at the University of Central Oklahoma in Edmond.
The eight-player championship locations have not yet been finalized.
What's Next in the Oklahoma High School Football Playoffs?
The Nov. 20 quarterfinal round will reduce the field from 96 teams to 48 across Oklahoma's 12 classifications.
Several matchups have major championship implications.
In Class 6A-I, Broken Arrow faces Moore, while Bixby meets Tulsa Union and Jenks takes on Yukon.
Class 6A-II features Choctaw against Muskogee and Stillwater against Ponca City.
In Class 5A, undefeated Carl Albert faces Sapulpa, while undefeated Elgin meets Bishop Kelley.
Class 4A features undefeated Weatherford against Broken Bow and undefeated Sallisaw against Clinton.
Class 3A includes Mount St. Mary against Metro Christian, Sulphur against Heritage Hall and Kingfisher against Perkins-Tryon.
The smaller classifications also feature several intriguing matchups, including Mangum against Pawhuska in Class A-I, Konawa against Regent Prep in Class A-II and Hollis against Savanna in Class B-I.
The winners will advance to the state semifinals, moving one step closer to Oklahoma's 12 state championships in December.
High School On SI will continue updating the Oklahoma high school football playoff brackets with quarterfinal scores, semifinal matchups and championship information throughout the postseason.
Gary Adornato is the Publisher of High School On SI. He began covering high school sports with the Baltimore Sun in 1982. In 2003, he became one of the first journalists to cover high school sports online while operating MIAASports.com, the official website of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association. Later, Adornato pioneered market-wide coverage of high school sports with DigitalSports.com, introducing video highlights and player interviews while assembling an award-winning editorial staff. In 2010, he launched VarsitySportsNetwork.com which became the premier source of high school media coverage in the state of Maryland. In 2022, he sold VSN to The Baltimore Banner and joined High School On SI as East Coast Managing Editor. He took over as VP of Content in 2024 and assumed the title of Publisher in 2026.