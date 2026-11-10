Oklahoma High School Football Playoff Brackets: Scores, Updated Matchups for Nov. 13-14

The road to Oklahoma's 2026 high school football state championships begins Friday, Nov. 13, as the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association opens its postseason across 12 classifications.

The playoff field includes some of the state's most successful football programs, including Bixby, Jenks, Broken Arrow, Carl Albert, Tulsa Union, Lincoln Christian, Heritage Hall and Washington.

Several undefeated teams enter the postseason with championship expectations. Broken Arrow completed a perfect 10-0 regular season in Class 6A-I, while Carl Albert and Elgin are unbeaten in Class 5A. Weatherford and Sallisaw enter Class 4A postseason play with identical 10-0 records.

Unlike most classifications, Classes 6A-I and 6A-II award first-round byes to their top qualifiers. Broken Arrow, Owasso, Jenks and Bixby will sit out the opening weekend in 6A-I, while Choctaw, Bartlesville, Stillwater and Piedmont receive byes in 6A-II.

The remaining classifications begin their playoffs with first-round matchups Friday night.

Oklahoma's championship schedule is spread across December, with the first state titles scheduled for Dec. 3 and the final championship games scheduled for Dec. 12.

Here is a classification-by-classification look at the updated Oklahoma high school football playoff brackets, including first-round matchups, team records and championship dates.

Class 6A-I Oklahoma High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 6A-I features undefeated Broken Arrow, defending state champion Bixby, Jenks, Owasso and Tulsa Union.

Broken Arrow earned a first-round bye after finishing the regular season 10-0.

Bixby, which enters the postseason 9-1, also receives a bye, along with Jenks and Owasso.

The opening round includes four games, with Edmond North visiting Moore and Deer Creek traveling to Mustang.

Tulsa Union hosts Edmond Memorial, while Norman North faces Yukon.

Class 6A-I First-Round Matchups — Friday, Nov. 13

Edmond North (5-5) at Moore (7-3)

Deer Creek (5-5) at Mustang (7-3)

Yukon (6-4) at Norman North (7-3)

Edmond Memorial (4-6) at Tulsa Union (5-4)

First-round byes: Broken Arrow (10-0), Owasso (7-3), Jenks (7-2) and Bixby (9-1).

The Class 6A-I state championship is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 4.

Class 6A-II Oklahoma High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 6A-II features Choctaw, Stillwater, Bartlesville and Piedmont among the teams receiving first-round byes.

Choctaw enters the postseason 8-2, while Stillwater is 7-2.

Muskogee hosts Putnam City North in one of the opening-round games, while Norman welcomes Tulsa Booker T. Washington.

Sand Springs faces Putnam City West, and Putnam City hosts Ponca City.

Class 6A-II First-Round Matchups — Friday, Nov. 13

Putnam City North (2-8) at Muskogee (5-5)

Tulsa Booker T. Washington (3-7) at Norman (6-4)

Ponca City (5-5) at Putnam City (5-5)

Putnam City West (2-8) at Sand Springs (4-5)

First-round byes: Choctaw (8-2), Bartlesville (7-3), Stillwater (7-2) and Piedmont (6-4).

The Class 6A-II championship is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 5.

Class 5A Oklahoma High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 5A features two undefeated contenders in Carl Albert and Elgin.

Carl Albert, the defending state champion, completed a perfect 10-0 regular season and opens its championship defense against Shawnee.

Elgin also enters undefeated and will host Midwest City.

Bishop McGuinness enters the playoffs 9-1 and faces Coweta, while Del City hosts Pryor.

Other intriguing games include Sapulpa against Claremore and Collinsville against Tulsa Bishop Kelley.

Class 5A First-Round Matchups — Friday, Nov. 13

Shawnee (5-5) at Carl Albert (10-0)

Sapulpa (7-3) at Claremore (7-3)

Pryor (6-4) at Del City (8-2)

Lawton (5-5) at Newcastle (7-3)

Midwest City (5-5) at Elgin (10-0)

Collinsville (5-5) at Tulsa Bishop Kelley (8-2)

Coweta (8-2) at Bishop McGuinness (9-1)

Lawton MacArthur (5-5) at Guthrie (7-3)

The Class 5A championship is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 10.

Class 4A Oklahoma High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 4A features two undefeated teams, Weatherford and Sallisaw, along with several other strong contenders.

Weatherford completed a perfect 10-0 regular season and opens against Harrah.

Sallisaw also enters undefeated and will host Grove, which finished the regular season 6-4.

Fort Gibson, Broken Bow, Ardmore and Tuttle all enter with 9-1 records.

One of the classification's most intriguing opening-round games features Chickasha at Clinton. Chickasha enters 7-2, while Clinton is 8-2.

Class 4A First-Round Matchups — Friday, Nov. 13

Harrah (6-4) at Weatherford (10-0)

Wagoner (5-5) at Broken Bow (9-1)

Poteau (6-4) at Fort Gibson (9-1)

Bethany (5-5) at Ardmore (9-1)

Woodward (6-4) at Tuttle (9-1)

Stilwell (8-2) at Skiatook (6-4)

Grove (6-4) at Sallisaw (10-0)

Chickasha (7-2) at Clinton (8-2)

The Class 4A championship is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 5.

Class 3A Oklahoma High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 3A features several established championship contenders, including Heritage Hall, Metro Christian, Perkins-Tryon, Sulphur and Jones.

Heritage Hall enters the postseason 7-3 and will host Berryhill.

Metro Christian, which finished 8-2, opens against Verdigris, also 8-2.

Sulphur, Jones, Kingston and Marlow each enter with 9-1 records, making the classification one of the more competitive championship fields.

Class 3A First-Round Matchups — Friday, Nov. 13

Idabel (5-5) at Mount St. Mary (8-2)

Verdigris (8-2) at Metro Christian (8-2)

Vinita (5-5) at Perkins-Tryon (8-2)

Kingfisher (8-2) at Kingston (9-1)

Oklahoma Christian School (5-4) at Sulphur (9-1)

Berryhill (6-4) at Heritage Hall (7-3)

Bristow (5-5) at Jones (9-1)

Lone Grove (5-5) at Marlow (9-1)

The Class 3A championship is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 10.

Class 2A-I Oklahoma High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 2A-I features undefeated Cascia Hall, along with Lincoln Christian, Washington, Sequoyah Tahlequah and Kiefer.

Cascia Hall completed a 10-0 regular season and opens against Lindsay.

Lincoln Christian enters 9-1 and hosts Sequoyah Claremore.

Washington, another 9-1 contender, welcomes Dewey, while Sequoyah Tahlequah faces Rejoice Christian.

Class 2A-I First-Round Matchups — Friday, Nov. 13

Lindsay (5-5) at Cascia Hall (10-0)

Checotah (8-2) at Sperry (7-2)

Sequoyah Claremore (4-6) at Lincoln Christian (9-1)

Chisholm (7-3) at Chandler (7-3)

Dewey (6-4) at Washington (9-1)

Rejoice Christian (5-5) at Sequoyah Tahlequah (9-1)

Victory Christian (6-4) at Holland Hall (8-2)

Dickson (8-2) at Kiefer (9-1)

The Class 2A-I championship is expected Dec. 11 or Dec. 12, with its final assignment pending.

Class 2A-II Oklahoma High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 2A-II features undefeated Community Christian and Holdenville.

Community Christian completed a 10-0 regular season and opens against Dibble.

Holdenville also enters 10-0 and faces Wyandotte.

Hartshorne, Adair and Marietta are among the other contenders, while Millwood begins its postseason against Davis.

Class 2A-II First-Round Matchups — Friday, Nov. 13

Dibble (5-5) at Community Christian (10-0)

Salina (6-3) at Hartshorne (9-1)

Wilburton (7-3) at Adair (9-1)

Cashion (6-4) at Marietta (7-3)

Millwood (6-4) at Davis (8-2)

Beggs (5-5) at Keys (Park Hill) (8-2)

Wyandotte (7-3) at Holdenville (10-0)

Tishomingo (6-4) at Hennessey (6-4)

The Class 2A-II championship is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 12.

Class A-I Oklahoma High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class A-I features undefeated Fairview and Mangum, along with several strong contenders.

Fairview opens against Luther after completing a perfect 10-0 regular season.

Mangum also enters 10-0 and hosts Hooker.

Wynnewood, Pawhuska and Tonkawa each enter with 9-1 records, creating several potential championship contenders.

Class A-I First-Round Matchups — Friday, Nov. 13

Luther (6-4) at Fairview (10-0)

Colcord (6-4) at Coalgate (8-2)

Vian (6-4) at Pawnee (8-2)

Crescent (7-3) at Wynnewood (9-1)

Hooker (5-5) at Mangum (10-0)

Panama (5-5) at Pawhuska (9-1)

Morrison (5-5) at Pocola (8-2)

Minco (6-4) at Tonkawa (9-1)

The Class A-I championship is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 11.

Class A-II Oklahoma High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class A-II features undefeated Talihina and Ketchum, along with unbeaten Konawa.

Talihina completed a perfect 10-0 regular season and opens against Quapaw.

Ketchum also enters 10-0 and will host Liberty.

Konawa, which finished the regular season 9-0, begins its postseason against Empire.

Regent Prep and Thomas are also among the leading contenders, each entering with a 9-1 record.

Class A-II First-Round Matchups — Friday, Nov. 13

Wayne (7-3) at Thomas (9-1)

Central Sallisaw (6-4) at Woodland (6-4)

Quapaw (5-5) at Talihina (10-0)

Southwest Covenant (7-3) at Wewoka (7-3)

Empire (5-5) at Konawa (9-0)

Hominy (6-4) at Regent Prep (9-1)

Liberty (6-4) at Ketchum (10-0)

Ringling (7-3) at Hobart (8-2)

The Class A-II championship is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 11.

Class B-I Oklahoma High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class B-I features undefeated Hollis and Caddo, along with Quinton, Cherokee and defending champion Dewar.

Hollis enters the postseason 10-0 and hosts Seiling.

Caddo also finished the regular season undefeated and opens against Coyle.

Quinton, which enters 9-1, faces Garber, while Cherokee hosts Cyril.

Dewar begins its title defense against Strother.

Class B-I First-Round Matchups — Friday, Nov. 13

Rush Springs (7-3) at Laverne (6-3)

Garber at Quinton (9-1)

Strother (6-4) at Dewar (8-2)

Pioneer (7-3) at Waurika (6-4)

Seiling (4-6) at Hollis (10-0)

Savanna (5-5) at Weleetka (7-3)

Coyle at Caddo (10-0)

Cyril (7-3) at Cherokee (9-1)

The Class B-I championship is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 4.

Class B-II Oklahoma High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class B-II features undefeated Pond Creek-Hunter and Davenport.

Pond Creek-Hunter completed a 10-0 regular season and opens against Keota.

Davenport also enters 10-0 and hosts Welch.

Oklahoma Bible, Wetumka and Okeene are among the other contenders in the classification.

Class B-II First-Round Matchups — Friday, Nov. 13

Canton (4-6) at Texhoma (6-4)

Copan (8-2) at Wetumka (8-2)

Keota (4-5) at Pond Creek-Hunter (10-0)

Turpin (8-2) at Okeene (8-2)

Boise City (6-3) at Oklahoma Bible (8-2)

Webbers Falls (5-4) at Depew (7-3)

Welch (4-6) at Davenport (10-0)

Mountain View-Gotebo (6-4) at Shattuck (5-4)

The Class B-II championship is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 3.

Class C Oklahoma High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class C features undefeated Sharon-Mutual, along with Medford, Tipton, Ryan and several other contenders.

Sharon-Mutual enters the postseason 10-0 and opens against Temple.

Medford enters 9-1 and hosts Bowlegs, while Tipton faces Tyrone.

Ryan, the defending state champion, begins its postseason against Timberlake.

Class C First-Round Matchups — Friday, Nov. 13

Temple (5-5) at Sharon-Mutual (10-0)

Bluejacket (8-2) at Olive (7-2)

Bowlegs (5-5) at Medford (9-1)

Timberlake (6-4) at Ryan (8-2)

Tyrone (5-5) at Tipton (8-1)

Maud (4-6) at Covington-Douglas (8-2)

South Coffeyville (4-5) at Sasakwa (8-2)

Grandfield (7-3) at Geary (8-2)

The Class C championship is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 3.

When Are the 2026 Oklahoma High School Football State Championships?

The OSSAA state championships are scheduled for Dec. 3-12, with 12 state titles to be awarded.

The championship schedule begins with the smaller classifications before moving through the remaining divisions.

Thursday, Dec. 3

Class C championship

Class B-II championship

Friday, Dec. 4

Class B-I championship

Class 6A-I championship

Saturday, Dec. 5

Class 4A championship

Class 6A-II championship

Thursday, Dec. 10

Class 3A championship

Class 5A championship

Friday, Dec. 11

Class A-I championship

Class A-II championship

Class 2A-I championship — possible date

Saturday, Dec. 12

Class 2A-I championship — possible date

Class 2A-II championship

The listed 11-player championship games are scheduled for Chad Richison Stadium at the University of Central Oklahoma in Edmond. The eight-player championship locations have not yet been finalized.

What's Next in the Oklahoma High School Football Playoffs?

The first round of the OSSAA playoffs begins Friday, Nov. 13, with most games scheduled for 7 p.m. Central.

Classes 6A-I and 6A-II will have four opening-round games apiece, with the other four qualifying teams in each division receiving byes.

The remaining classifications will begin with eight first-round matchups, setting up the next stage of the postseason.

The playoffs continue through November and early December before 12 state champions are crowned.

High School On SI will continue updating the Oklahoma high school football playoff brackets with final scores, second-round matchups and championship information throughout the postseason.