Oregon High School Football Preseason Top 25 Rankings: Lake Oswego Opens at No. 1

Lake Oswego ended the 2025 Oregon high school football season on top. The defending Class 6A state champion will begin 2026 in exactly the same place.

Despite losing several stars from the team that rolled past Central Catholic 35-6 in the OSAA Class 6A championship game, the Lakers have reloaded and open the season at No. 1 in the High School On SI Oregon Top 25 football rankings.

West Linn opens at No. 2, followed by Willamette, defending Class 5A champion Silverton and Nelson. Central Catholic, last year's 6A runner-up, begins at No. 6.

With several contenders returning experienced quarterbacks, impact transfers and Division I prospects, Lake Oswego's path to another championship should be anything but easy.

Here are the High School On SI 2026 Oregon high school football preseason Top 25 rankings:

High School On SI

Final 2025 ranking: 1

Key returnees: DL Josh Christensen, senior; LB Cash Wilks, senior; WR Jasiah Agnimel, senior; S Summit Cvitash, senior

If senior QB Ryder Lemm can replace Kurland’s production, the Lakers have plenty of weapons around him and a defense capable of shutting down most opponents.

Final 2025 ranking: 4

Key returnees: QB Sloan Baker, senior; WR/CB Josiah Molden, senior; OL Xander Mishkin, senior; S Shane Peters, senior

The Lions elevated Anthony Newman to head coach and have the motivation of coming up inches short of converting on fourth down in the final minute of a 6A semifinal loss to Central Catholic.

Final 2025 ranking: 8

Key returnees: QB Zeke Thomas, junior; TE/LB Kawai Chamberlin, senior; RB Zuzi Alwineyan, senior; DE Tripp Johansen, senior

Willamette's Zeke Thomas, right, looks for an opening to throw a pass during the game against Sprague last season. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Wolverines jump from No. 8 to No. 3 after winning their first league title since 2007 and adding several standout transfers, including RB Conner Harvey (Marist Catholic) and WRs Derek Earl (North Eugene) and Sterling Holland (Crescent Valley).

Final 2025 ranking: 2

Key returnees: G/DE Mark Bailey, senior; LB Luke Horner, senior; WR/S Lincoln Teeney, senior; RB Keysean Davis, junior

Transfer QB Quenton Lake takes over for the departed Chase Dominguez as the Foxes begin their defense of the 5A state championship.

Final 2025 ranking: 6

Key returnees: WR/CB Malachi Garlington, senior; LB Drew Newbury, senior; LB Asa Kirkland, senior; RB Jalen Crichton, junior

The Hawks won’t sneak up on anybody this year after winning their first Mt. Hood Conference title.

Final 2025 ranking: 3

Key returnees: C Nate Peau, senior; OL PJ Tautu, junior; WR Talon Sosky, senior; TE/DE George VanSandt, senior

The Rams might have the best offensive line in the state as they look to return to the 6A championship game.

Final 2025 ranking: 5

Key returnees: QB Andrew Guthrie, senior; OL Ben Goalen, senior; WR Cade Mackeson, senior; OL Peter Stanley, junior

Guthrie, a Northern Arizona commit, will have an athletic group of tall receivers surrounding him.

Final 2025 ranking: 15

Key returnees: RB/LB Iden Rule, junior; RB/LB Cole Hachmeister, senior; TE/DE Brady Knips, junior; WR/DB Houston Lillard, senior

The Timberwolves might go with a two-quarterback system again with senior Carter Powers and junior Lincoln Keeney.

Final 2025 ranking: Not ranked

Key returnees: QB Micaiah Turin, senior; WR/LB Gracyn Fitch, senior; DB Mason Frederickson, senior; WR/DB James Richards, senior

One of the biggest newcomers to the preseason Top 25, the Pioneers immediately become Class 5A contenders after reaching the 6A Columbia Cup final last season.

Final 2025 ranking: 11

Key returnees: RB Luke Ortner, senior; TE/DE Oliver Holverson, senior; QB Jack Wilson, senior; LB Luke Hanifan, senior

A new era opens at the Southwest Portland campus as Phil Rombach takes over Ken Potter, the winningest high school football coach in Oregon history.

Final 2025 ranking: 14

Key returnees: WR/CB Sean Bour-Nelson, senior; RB/S Easton Lawson, senior; RB Colby Owen, senior; C Caleb Klein, senior

The Pacers will be a young team this year thrown into the Three Rivers League gauntlet.

Final 2025 ranking: 22

Key returnees: QB Emmit Distefano, senior; WR Bodie Bonar, senior; DE Leofatu Filipe, junior; LB Caleb Jones, senior

Thurston wide receiver Bodie Bonar breaks away for a touchdown. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Colts were a year ahead of schedule last year when they reclaimed the Midwestern League title.

Final 2025 ranking: 23

Key returnees: QB Jordan Rossetta, senior; RB Treyton Powers, senior; WR/DB Brevik Hill, senior; WR James Traylor, junior

The Cavemen found themselves in plenty of shootouts last season. If the defense can produce a few more stops, Grants Pass could make a significant jump.

Final 2025 ranking: Not ranked

Key returnees: OT/DL Levi Klostreich, senior; RB/LB Jayden Wallace, junior; QB Kai Boatsman, Sherwood; WR Michael Brandt, senior

The Bowmen enter 2026 riding a 27-game Pacific Conference winning streak as they pursue a sixth consecutive conference championship.

Final 2025 ranking: 7

Key returnees: WR/DB Josiah Hawkins, senior; TE/DE Jamison Walsh, senior; WR/LB Jay Erickson, senior; OL/DL Jacob Roden, senior

Cascade's Josiah Hawkins pumps up the team before the OSAA 4A state championship game. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

A pair of transfers from nearby rival Stayton (QB Madden Hughes and RB Wyatt Kerrigan) will help offset graduation losses.

Final 2025 ranking: 13

Key returnees: QB Trevor Glos, senior; OL/DL Daniel Lazaro, senior; TE/DE Luke Brainard, senior; WR/S Ben Wiepert, senior

The Wildcats have two Division I commits in Brainard (Colorado State) and Wiepert (New Mexico) as they look to return to the Class 5A final.

Final 2025 ranking: 10

Key returnees: QB Liam Wheir, senior; RB/DB Ryder Carpenter, senior; TE/DE Jettson Gillam, senior; LB Landon Wimmer, senior

Wheir returns from an illness-plagued junior season and will benefit from the development of Gillam, a Washington State commit.

Final 2025 ranking: Not ranked

Key returnees: QB Tommy Hess, senior; RB/DE Aidan Galusha, senior; C Asher Olliff, senior; OT/DL Bertram Latta, junior

Galusha is one of the most underrated prospects in the 5A ranks.

Final 2025 ranking: 9

Key returnees: RB/DB Bryson Walker, senior; LB Mikey Covey, junior; LB Seth Scaglione, senior; OL Wyatt Hurley, senior

The Challengers won three 3A titles in four years but now must embrace the challenge of moving up to 4A in reclassification.

Final 2025 ranking: 12

Key returnees: TE/DE Ryder Nagel, junior; LB Finnely Curington, junior; OT Julien Kennedy, senior

Churchill's Ryder Nagel carries the ball against Marist Catholic. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

If transfer QB Talon Jerabek can take command of the Lancers' double-wing offense, another trip to the Class 5A semifinals is within reach.

Final 2025 ranking: 25

Key returnees: OL/DL Isaiah Ormond, senior; RB/LB Kade Laraway, junior; LB Toren Drucker, senior; S Isaac Conner, junior

The biggest question is at quarterback, where the Mavericks must replace Cade Mitchell, now at New Mexico.

Final 2025 ranking: 19

Key returnees: QB Will Kessi, senior; RB Elijah Grennan Biggs, senior; LB Dexter Olson, senior; S Sam Morris, senior

The Indians hope to get past the semifinal round with a veteran group led by returning starter Kessi behind center.

Final 2025 ranking: Not ranked

Key returnees: QB/DB Cal Johnson, junior; OL/DL Calvin Longoni, senior; RB/LB Tate Cook, senior; WR Kellen Hartley, senior

The Vikings will duel their Southeast Oregon rivals Burns for league and 3A supremacy again this season.

Final 2025 ranking: 21

Key returnees: QB Nate Lyda, senior; OL/DL Cade Wilson, senior; RB/LB Wyatt Jackson, senior; LB Cristian Medina, senior

The Braves return to 4A and the Cowapa League, resuming rivalries with Scappoose, Tillamook and Seaside.

Final 2025 ranking: Not ranked

Key returnees: WR/S Greyson Murff, senior; RB/LB Leo Correani, senior; RB/LB Emmanuel Wisbrock, senior; WR/DB Reed Eldridge, senior

The PIL has not won a 6A championship bracket game since 2017, but the Cardinals have the skill players to compete.

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Under Consideration

Burns

Canby

Glencoe

Henley

Lebanon

Milwaukie

Tillamook

West Salem