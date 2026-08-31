South Carolina High School Football Top 25 Rankings: Summerville, Rock Hill Make Big Moves

Just two weeks into the football regular season, a major shakeup has already taken place in the South Carolina High School On SI Top 25.

Dominant performances by Berkeley and Loris have moved both teams into the rankings for the first time this season, while Gray Collegiate Academy and Spartanburg return after one-week absences.

There was also significant movement within the Top 25. Summerville climbed eight spots to No. 5, while Rock Hill made the week's biggest jump, rising 15 places to No. 7.

Dutch Fork, South Pointe and Northwestern remain entrenched in the top three.

High School On SI

PREVIOUS: PRESEASON | WK1 | WK 2

1. Dutch Fork (1-0)

Previous rank: No. 1

The offense was firing at all cylinders as quarterback Jaxon Knotts threw for two touchdowns and rushed for two scores against Ridge View. | at No. 25 Spartanburg

2. South Pointe (1-0)

Previous week: No. 2

The Stallions now own the Palmetto State’s longest winning streak at 15 games. They opened with a 56-0 shutout of Nation Ford. | at Lake Wylie

3. Northwestern (1-1)

Previous rank: No. 3

The Trojans avoided their first 0-2 start since 2018 by beating Indian Land 52-7 for the third time in 10 months. | vs. Stratford

4. Dorman (2-0)

Previous rank: No. 5

The Cavaliers shut out the Rebels in the second half for the 35-21 win. They next head to The Reservation Sept. 11 to face Gaffney. | bye

5. Summerville (2-0)

Previous rank: No. 6

The Green Wave made the long trek to Hillcrest and came away with a 45-28 victory. They return to the Lowcountry looking to keep alive their 9-game home winning streak. | vs. West Charlotte

6. Gaffney (2-0)

Previous rank: No. 8

The Indians’ defense held J.L. Mann to 17 rushing yards and forced two turnovers. | vs. Lancaster

7. Rock Hill (2-0)

Previous rank: No. 14

The Bearcats carried over their momentum from the Irmo win with a 54-7 thumping of Ashley Ridge. | at No. 16 Hilton Head Island

8. J.F. Byrnes (1-1)

Previous rank: No. 4

The Rebels look to rebound from a rivalry loss to rival Dorman in two weeks against Greer. | bye

9. Irmo (1-1)

Previous rank: No. 12

The Yellow Jackets bounced back with a 37-0 road win at Spring Valley. | at Lower Richland

10. T.L. Hanna (2-0)

Previous rank: No. 13

There was no last field goal heroics needed by Corben Lack. He still contributed a 44-yard field goal for the Yellow Jackets, whose defense held Powdersville to 50 total yards. | at White Knoll

11. James Island (2-0)

Previous rank: No. 17

The Trojans defeated South Florence 34-14 behind 307 passing yards and three touchdowns from quarterback Brady Dantzler and 201 rushing yards and a score by Mykell Warthen. | at No. 22 Gray Collegiate Academy

12. Ridge View (0-1)

Previous rank: No. 9

The Blazers’ “Champions’ Tour” Friday has produced a ‘no contest’ and loss, both in weather-affected games. | at No. 14 Oceanside Collegiate Academy

13. Indian Land (1-1)

Previous rank: No. 7

The Warriors fell to 0-7 all-time against Northwestern. | vs. Butler

14. Oceanside Collegiate Academy (0-2)

Previous rank: No. 10

Quarterback Aiden Maravian threw three touchdowns in a 1-point loss to Concord (N.C.). | vs. No. 12 Ridge View

15. Westside (1-1)

Previous rank: No. 11

Bear Woods’ three touchdowns were not enough to keep the Rams in contention against Jefferson (Ga.). | vs. Mauldin

16. Hilton Head Island (2-0)

Previous rank: No. 16

The Seahawks forced four turnovers against defending Class A champion Bamberg-Ehrhardt to continue their strong start. | vs. No. 7 Rock Hill

17. Daniel (2-0)

Previous rank: No. 19

The Lions got two touchdowns each from three players in the win over Wren. | vs. Belton-Honea Path

18. Berkeley (2-0)

Previous rank: Not ranked

The Stags have outscored their first two opponents 80-15. | at St. James

19. Sumter (1-1)

Previous rank: No. 20

Without quarterback Franklin Richardson, the Gamecocks utilized a rushing game that produced close to 320 yards against White Knoll. | vs. West Florence

20. Strom Thurmond (2-0)

Previous rank: No. 24

The Rebels became the first team in 12 years to shut out state power Abbeville. Quarterback A.J. Hillary threw for 151 yards and a touchdown. | bye

21. Greenwood (1-1)

Previous rank: No. 15

Despite limiting Spartanburg to 75 rushing yards, the Eagles were unable to hold the lead in the final five minutes. | at No. 25 North Augusta

22. Gray Collegiate Academy (1-1)

Previous rank: Not ranked

Trevon Williamson rushed for 222 yards and two touchdowns to lift the War Eagles to a 27-0 win at River Bluff. | vs. No. 11 James Island

23. Camden (1-1)

Previous rank: No. 21

The Bulldogs face Hartsville in the 97th meeting of the series dating back to 1922, the longest rivalry in South Carolina. | vs. Hartsville

24. Loris (2-0)

Previous rank: Not ranked

The Lions have outscored their first two opponents 104-7. Makel Stephens had four touchdowns in the win over Green Sea-Floyd. | vs. South Columbus

25 (tie). North Augusta (1-1)

Previous rank: No. 25

Quarterback Collin Tillman had three touchdown passes in the win over Lexington. | vs. No. 21 Greenwood

25 (tie). Spartanburg (1-1)

Previous rank: Not ranked

The Vikings avoided a 0-2 start with a touchdown and 2-point conversion with 32 seconds left against Greenwood for the win. | vs. No. 1 Dutch Fork.

DROPPED: South Florence, Belton Honea-Path, Hartsville