The 2026 Oregon high school football playoffs have reached the semifinal round, with 28 teams remaining in contention for seven Oregon School Activities Association state championships.

Semifinal games are scheduled for Friday, Nov. 20, and Saturday, Nov. 21, with the state championship games set for Nov. 27-28.

Class 6A features a showdown of the state's top four seeds, with No. 1 Lake Oswego facing No. 4 Tualatin and No. 2 West Linn meeting No. 3 Nelson.

The quarterfinals also produced several significant upsets, including seventh-seeded Banks' 32-29 victory over No. 2 Sweet Home in Class 4A.

In Class 3A, sixth-seeded Burns eliminated No. 3 Klamath Union 36-20, while seventh-seeded Kennedy knocked off No. 2 Harrisburg 20-16.

Several top seeds delivered dominant performances, including Cascade Christian's 49-0 shutout of Junction City, Vale's 63-6 victory over Warrenton and Dufur's 80-28 win over Crane.

The Class 6A Columbia Cup championship is also set, with Glencoe and West Salem meeting Saturday, Nov. 21.

Here is a classification-by-classification look at the updated Oregon high school football playoff brackets, including semifinal matchups, quarterfinal scores and links to the complete tournaments.

Class 6A Oregon High School Football Playoff Bracket

The top four seeds have advanced to the Class 6A semifinals, setting up two compelling matchups.

Top-seeded Lake Oswego defeated Willamette 35-13 and will face No. 4 Tualatin, which survived a 46-38 shootout against Sheldon.

Second-seeded West Linn dominated Lincoln 44-8, while No. 3 Nelson defeated Ida B. Wells 44-36.

Class 6A State Semifinal Matchups — Nov. 20

No. 4 Tualatin vs. No. 1 Lake Oswego

7 p.m. — Hillsboro Stadium

No. 3 Nelson vs. No. 2 West Linn

7 p.m. — Sherwood High School

Class 6A State Quarterfinal Scores — Nov. 13

Lake Oswego 35, Willamette 13

Tualatin 46, Sheldon 38

Nelson 44, Ida B. Wells 36

West Linn 44, Lincoln 8

Class 5A Oregon High School Football Playoff Bracket

Top-seeded Silverton continued its championship pursuit with a 31-13 victory over Dallas.

Silverton will face fifth-seeded Wilsonville, which delivered a convincing 41-14 victory over No. 4 Mountain View.

The other semifinal features No. 2 Thurston against No. 3 West Albany.

Thurston defeated Sandy 23-14, while West Albany survived a 21-19 battle with Summit.

Class 5A State Semifinal Matchups — Nov. 20

No. 5 Wilsonville vs. No. 1 Silverton

7 p.m.

No. 3 West Albany vs. No. 2 Thurston

7 p.m.

Class 5A State Quarterfinal Scores — Nov. 13

Silverton 31, Dallas 13

Wilsonville 41, Mountain View 14

West Albany 21, Summit 19

Thurston 23, Sandy 14

Class 4A Oregon High School Football Playoff Bracket

Top-seeded Cascade Christian delivered one of the most dominant performances of the quarterfinal round, shutting out Junction City 49-0.

Cascade Christian will meet No. 4 Cascade, which advanced with a 42-7 victory over Henley.

The other semifinal features third-seeded Scappoose against No. 7 Banks.

Banks produced one of Oregon's biggest quarterfinal upsets, eliminating second-seeded Sweet Home 32-29.

Scappoose advanced with a 42-20 victory over Estacada.

Class 4A State Semifinal Matchups — Nov. 21

No. 4 Cascade vs. No. 1 Cascade Christian

2:30 p.m. — Cottage Grove High School

No. 7 Banks vs. No. 3 Scappoose

5 p.m. — Hillsboro Stadium

Class 4A State Quarterfinal Scores — Nov. 13

Cascade Christian 49, Junction City 0

Cascade 42, Henley 7

Scappoose 42, Estacada 20

Banks 32, Sweet Home 29

Class 3A Oregon High School Football Playoff Bracket

Top-seeded Vale remained firmly in championship contention with a 63-6 rout of Warrenton.

Vale will face fourth-seeded Sutherlin, which advanced with a 34-21 victory over Scio.

The other semifinal features two teams that knocked off higher-seeded opponents in the quarterfinals.

Sixth-seeded Burns defeated No. 3 Klamath Union 36-20, while seventh-seeded Kennedy edged No. 2 Harrisburg 20-16.

Class 3A State Semifinal Matchups — Nov. 21

No. 4 Sutherlin vs. No. 1 Vale

11 a.m. — Summit High School, Bend

No. 7 Kennedy vs. No. 6 Burns

6 p.m. — Summit High School, Bend

Class 3A State Quarterfinal Scores — Nov. 13-14

Vale 63, Warrenton 6

Sutherlin 34, Scio 21

Burns 36, Klamath Union 20

Kennedy 20, Harrisburg 16

Class 2A Oregon High School Football Playoff Bracket

Top-seeded Heppner continued its impressive postseason with a 52-8 victory over Myrtle Point.

Heppner will face fourth-seeded Culver, which advanced with a 58-12 victory over Lowell.

The other semifinal features No. 2 Glide against No. 3 St. Paul.

Glide shut out Knappa 55-0, while St. Paul defeated Grant Union 48-14.

Class 2A State Semifinal Matchups — Nov. 21

No. 4 Culver vs. No. 1 Heppner

1 p.m. — Hermiston High School

No. 3 St. Paul vs. No. 2 Glide

6 p.m. — Cottage Grove High School

Class 2A State Quarterfinal Scores — Nov. 13-14

Heppner 52, Myrtle Point 8

Culver 58, Lowell 12

St. Paul 48, Grant Union 14

Glide 55, Knappa 0

Class 1A (8-Player) Oregon High School Football Playoff Bracket

Top-seeded Dufur delivered one of the highest-scoring performances of the quarterfinal round, overwhelming Crane 80-28.

Dufur will face No. 4 Imbler, which advanced with a 46-0 shutout of Perrydale.

Second-seeded Adrian defeated Harper Charter 60-20 and will face No. 3 Crosspoint Christian, which defeated Cove 50-24.

Class 1A (8-Player) State Semifinal Matchups — Nov. 21

No. 4 Imbler vs. No. 1 Dufur

4:30 p.m. — Hermiston High School

No. 3 Crosspoint Christian vs. No. 2 Adrian

2:30 p.m. — Summit High School, Bend

Class 1A (8-Player) State Quarterfinal Scores — Nov. 13-14

Dufur 80, Crane 28

Imbler 46, Perrydale 0

Crosspoint Christian 50, Cove 24

Adrian 60, Harper Charter 20

Class 1A (6-Player) Oregon High School Football Playoff Bracket

Top-seeded Elkton defeated Dayville/Monument/Long Creek 47-12 to advance to the semifinals.

Elkton will face fifth-seeded Crow, which eliminated No. 4 Ione/Arlington with a 45-24 victory.

Second-seeded Griswold shut out Days Creek 40-0 and will meet No. 3 Jordan Valley, which defeated North Lake 39-26.

Class 1A (6-Player) State Semifinal Matchups — Nov. 21

No. 5 Crow vs. No. 1 Elkton

11 a.m. — Cottage Grove High School

No. 3 Jordan Valley vs. No. 2 Griswold

1 p.m. — Baker High School

Class 1A (6-Player) State Quarterfinal Scores — Nov. 13-14

Elkton 47, Dayville/Monument/Long Creek 12

Crow 45, Ione/Arlington 24

Jordan Valley 39, North Lake 26

Griswold 40, Days Creek 0

Class 6A Columbia Cup Oregon High School Football Playoff Bracket

The Class 6A Columbia Cup will crown its champion Saturday, Nov. 21, when Glencoe faces West Salem.

Glencoe advanced with a 36-13 victory over Century in the semifinals.

West Salem earned its championship berth with a 30-26 victory over Mountainside.

Columbia Cup Championship Matchup — Nov. 21

Glencoe vs. West Salem

1 p.m. — Hillsboro Stadium

Columbia Cup State Semifinal Scores — Nov. 13

Glencoe 36, Century 13

West Salem 30, Mountainside 26

When Are the 2026 Oregon High School Football State Championships?

Oregon's seven OSAA state championship games are scheduled for Friday, Nov. 27, and Saturday, Nov. 28.

The Class 6A and Class 5A championships are scheduled for Friday, Nov. 27, with the remaining classifications crowning champions Saturday, Nov. 28.

The Columbia Cup championship will be played Saturday, Nov. 21, at Hillsboro Stadium.

What's Next in the Oregon High School Football Playoffs?

Oregon's semifinal weekend features several compelling matchups, including a Class 6A bracket in which all four top seeds remain alive.

Lake Oswego will face Tualatin, while West Linn meets Nelson for the other Class 6A championship berth.

In Class 4A, seventh-seeded Banks will attempt to continue its postseason run against Scappoose after eliminating second-seeded Sweet Home.

Class 3A features two lower-seeded semifinalists, Burns and Kennedy, who will meet with a state championship appearance at stake.

With seven state championships still undecided and the Columbia Cup championship approaching, Oregon's postseason is entering its decisive stretch.

High School On SI will continue updating the Oregon high school football playoff brackets with semifinal scores, championship matchups and final results as the 2026 season concludes.