The top five teams in the Oregon High School Football Top 25 State Rankings remained the same, but behind them, there was a whole lot of shaking going on as the quarterfinal round of the OSAA playoffs took shape.

Expect more changes next week as the four 6A powers meet in what should be two fantastic semifinal games, while the 5A semifinals also promise to provide plenty of fireworks.

Three teams entered the ranks this week, with Columbia Cup finalists West Salem and Glencoe were joined by 3A semifinalist Sutherlin.

Here are this week’s Oregon Top 25 Football State Rankings.

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PREVIOUS WEEKS: Preseason | Wk0 | Wk1 | Wk2 | Wk3 | Wk4 | Wk5 | Wk6 | Wk7 | Wk8 | Wk9 | Wk10

Last week: 1 | Def. No. 17 Willamette 35-13

Senior QB Ryder Lemm came through yet again with another big game, throwing for three touchdowns and running for another as the Lakers built a 35-0 lead early in the third quarter.

Next week: vs. No. 4 Tualatin, 6A semifinals

Last week: 2 | Def. No. 16 Ida B. Wells 44-36

Senior RB Kevin Cohen’s 2-yard touchdown run with 2:11 remaining broke a 36-36 tie as the Hawks survived the absence of University of Oregon commit Malachi Garlington, out for the second consecutive game due to injury.

Next week: vs. No. 3 West Linn, 6A semifinals

Last week: 3 | Def. No. 23 Lincoln 44-8

Cohen Bissell rushed for 136 yards and three first-half touchdowns, and Sloan Baker added two second-quarter touchdown runs as the Lions led 37-0 at halftime.

Next week: vs. No. 2 Nelson, 6A semifinals

Last week: 4 | Def. No. 15 Sheldon 46-38

The Wolves were Jekyll and Hyde within the same game but made just enough plays — the biggest a strip sack by junior Brady Knips that he recovered with 1:50 remaining — to survive and advance.

Next week: vs. No. 1 Lake Oswego, 6A semifinals

Last week: 5 | Def. then-No. 22 Henley 42-7

Wyatt Kerrigan ran for 109 yards and a season-high three touchdowns as the Cougars spotted Henley an early 7-0 lead before racing away to victory.

Next week: vs. No. 9 Cascade Christian, 4A semifinals

Last week: 9 | Def. No. 11 Dallas 31-13

The Foxes avenged their Week 7 defeat to the Dragons and marched on in their pursuit of a second straight 5A title, with University of Idaho commit Lincoln Teeney rushing for 143 yards and two touchdowns while tossing a 45-yard TD pass.

Next week: vs. No. 10 Wilsonville, 5A semifinals

Last week: 11 | Def. No. 18 Summit 21-19

Beau Harvey ran for 101 yards and two second-half touchdowns as the Bulldogs built a 21-0 lead in the fourth quarter, then survived a furious rally.

Next week: vs. No. 8 Thurston, 5A semifinals

Last week: 10 | Def. then-No. 24 Sandy 23-14

The Colts trailed 14-0 early and were without starting quarterback Emmit Distefano due to an ankle injury, but two pick-sixes and a touchdown pass on a fleaflicker saw them go through.

Next week: vs. No. 7 West Albany, 5A semifinals

Last week: 12 | Def. Junction City 49-0

The Challengers rode their defense to victory, holding Junction City to 119 total yards and forcing three first-half turnovers they converted into touchdowns while building a 42-0 lead.

Next week: vs. No. 5 Cascade, 4A semifinals

Last week: 18 | Def. No. 19 Mountain View 41-14

This might have been one of the more surprising scores of the quarterfinal round as the Wildcats were clinical in victory, getting five touchdown passes from senior Trevor Glos and a 99-yard pick-six from senior Luke Cutting.

Next week: vs. No. 6 Silverton, 5A semifinals

Last week: 8 | Lost to No. 6 Silverton 31-3

The Dragons couldn’t overcome a spirited performance from the defending state champs and saw their season end in the quarterfinals for the third straight season.

Next week: Season over

Last week: 16 | Def. Warrenton 63-6

The Vikings looked none the worse for not having played for 22 days, with junior QB Cal Johnson throwing for 259 yards and three touchdowns and running for 101 yards and another score.

Next week: vs. No. 25 Sutherlin, 3A semifinals

Last week: 17 | Def. then-No. 25 Estacada 42-20

Elijah Greenan Biggs rushed for four touchdowns, and the Indians forced four turnovers to secure a fifth consecutive semifinal trip.

Next week: vs. No. 14 Banks, 4A semifinals

Last week: 20 | Def. No. 22 Sweet Home 32-29

The Braves led for much of the game, watched the Huskies rallied to take the lead with 36 seconds left, then answered with a 61-yard touchdown pass from Nate Lyda to younger cousin Ben 19 seconds later.

Next week: vs. No. 13 Scappoose, 4A semifinals

Last week: 13 | Lost to No. 4 Tualatin 46-38

Twice, the Irish closed 22-point deficits in the second half to get within one score, but they never could get over the hump to execute one of their miracle finishes.

Next week: Season over

Last week: 14 | Lost to No. 2 Nelson 44-36

The best season in Guardians history almost extended for another week as they went toe-to-toe with the Hawks, but they couldn’t come up with one final score to send their quarterfinal to overtime.

Next week: Season over

Last week: 15 | Lost to No. 1 Lake Oswego 35-13

For the second time this season, the Wolverines were overwhelmed by the Lakers — this time ending their season in the quarterfinals.

Next week: Season over

Last week: 7 | Lost to No. 7 West Albany 21-19

Three of the Storm’s losses this season ended when they couldn’t make a two-point conversion late that would have sent a game to overtime.

Next week: Season over

Last week: 6 | Lost to No. 10 Wilsonville 41-14

The Cougars struggled to get anything going on their home field against the Wildcats, who beat them in the playoffs for the third time in four years.

Next week: Season over

Last week: Not ranked | Def. Mountainside 30-26

The Titans rallied from a 26-3 halftime deficit to reach the title game of the OSAA’s consolation tournament for 6A teams that missed the championship bracket cutoff.

Next week: vs. No. 21 Glencoe, Columbia Cup final

Last week: Not ranked | Def. Century 36-13

The Crimson Tide will face West Salem in the Columbia Cup final after dominating their crosstown rival.

Next week: vs. No. 20 West Salem, Columbia Cup final

Last week: 19 | Lost to No. 14 Banks 32-29

The Huskies were a sentimental choice to win a state championship, but their run ended when they let their guard down on Banks’ final drive.

Next week: Season over

Last week: 21 | Lost to No. 2 West Linn 44-8

The Cardinals couldn’t keep pace with the Lions but can take pride in reaching the quarterfinals for the first time since 2015.

Next week: Season over

Last week: 23

Next week: Season over

Last week: Not ranked | Def. Scio 34-21

The Bulldogs face a tall task this week against Vale but can celebrate a first semifinal berth in program history after getting 117 rushing yards and three touchdowns from Eden Cardoza.

Next week: vs. No. 12 Vale, 3A semifinals

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Dropped Out

No. 22 Henley

No. 24 Sandy

No. 25 Estacada

Under Consideration

Burns

Kennedy