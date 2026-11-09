Oregon High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Nov. 9, 2026)

This week’s Oregon High School Football Top 25 State Rankings didn’t have a lot of changes as the first round of the playoffs went mostly according to chalk.

The biggest upset saw Lincoln go to Metro League champion Jesuit and knock off the Crusaders 30-24 — one of two victories for the PIL, which had not won a playoff game in the 6A championship bracket in nine years before the Cardinals and Ida B. Wells came through in Round 1.

Lincoln re-entered the rankings at No. 21 while the Crusaders fell all the way to No. 23. The Cardinals replaced Ridgeview, which was eliminated by No. 24 Sandy in the 5A first round.

Here are this week’s Oregon Top 25 Football State Rankings.

High School On SI

PREVIOUS WEEKS: Preseason | Wk0 | Wk1 | Wk2 | Wk3 | Wk4 | Wk5 | Wk6 | Wk7 | Wk8 | Wk9

Last week: 1 | Def. Sherwood 38-7

Ryder Lemm ran for two touchdowns and threw a touchdown pass to Ethan Uecker, and Jacob Lugo also rushed for two scores for the defending 6A champions.

Next week: vs. No. 15 Willamette, 6A quarterfinals

Last week: 2 | Def. North Medford 33-6

Kevin Cohen ran for two touchdowns, and Braylon Gaines tossed touchdown passes to Wyatt Blevins and Declan McGinnis.

Next week: vs. No. 14 Ida B. Wells, 6A quarterfinals

Last week: 3 | Def. Central Catholic 42-27

Senior QB Sloan Baker finished with 298 total yards, threw for three touchdowns and ran for three, and Tyson Donnerberg caught four passes for 138 yards and two TDs.

Next week: vs. No. 21 Lincoln, 6A quarterfinals

Last week: 4 | Def. Grant 40-7

Junior QB Lincoln Keeney threw for 172 yards and four touchdowns while also rushing for another score as the Timberwolves led 33-0 at halftime.

Next week: vs. No. 13 Sheldon, 6A quarterfinals

Last week: 5 | Def. Ashland 56-14

Madden Hughes was 8-for-8 passing for 64 yards and two touchdowns, and Josiah Hawkins returned a kickoff for a touchdown and had an interception.

Next week: vs. No. 22 Henley, 4A quarterfinals

Last week: 7 | Def. Aloha 47-21

Ryder Carpenter rushed for 183 yards and three touchdowns, and Tanner Loch had six tackles, three interceptions and two pass breakups.

Next week: vs. No. 18 Wilsonville, 5A quarterfinals

Last week: 8 | Def. Canby 26-20

Casey Westerhoff rushed for three touchdowns in place of injured starter Clay Johnson, who suffered a concussion in the Storm’s season finale and is expected to return next week.

Next week: at No. 11 West Albany, 5A quarterfinals

Last week: 9 | Def. Milwaukie 52-26

Senior Aiden Galusha was a two-way monster for the Dragons, rushing for 317 yards and five touchdowns on 17 carries while making five tackles, a sack, a fumble recovery and a pass breakup to help them build a 49-14 halftime lead.

Next week: at No. 9 Silverton, 5A quarterfinals

Last week: 10 | Def. Crater 44-14

The Foxes led 37-7 at halftime, with Levi Schurter ran for two second-quarter touchdowns and Keysean Davis rushed for a game-high 126 yards and a score.

Next week: vs. No. 8 Dallas, 5A quarterfinals

Last week: 11 | Def. St. Helens 49-6

Junior Bentlee Davenport returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown and later returned an interception and a punt for scores.

Next week: vs. No. 24 Sandy, 5A quarterfinals

Last week: 12 | Def. Springfield 42-7

Godfrey Conn rushed for 118 yards and three touchdowns on 20 carries, and Logan Marsh and Gavin Howell each caught touchdown passes.

Next week: vs. No. 7 Summit, 5A quarterfinals

Last week: 13 | Def. Marist Catholic 58-28

The Challengers finished with 599 total yards, with Bryson Walker rushing for 231 yards and five touchdowns and catching one of Jacoby Gettman’s three TD passes.

Next week: vs. Junction City, 4A quarterfinals

Last week: 14 | Def. Lakeridge 35-34

In one of the best first-round games of any classifications, Ryker Rohaley threw for 214 yards and three touchdowns, including this 39-yarder to Barry Myles with 9:47 to play that gave the Irish a two-score advantage.

Touchdown, Sheldon



Barry Myles has his second from 39 yards out on a catch-fumble-recovery which was ruled a touchdown.



No. 12 Lakeridge 26-35 No. 5 Sheldon | 9:47 4Q#opreps pic.twitter.com/ZJiumpliSn — Owen Murray (@byowenmurray) November 7, 2026

Next week: at No. 4 Tualatin, 6A quarterfinals

Last week: 16 | Def. Grants Pass 46-35

Lucius Coon ran for four touchdowns, and quarterback Jude Nolan ran for one score and threw for another as the Guardians won their first playoff game since 2003.

Next week: at No. 2 Nelson, 6A quarterfinals

Last week: 15 | Def. Sprague 42-28

Junior QB Zeke Thomas’ 80-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter finally sealed the deal for the Wolverines in a back-and-forth game against the Olympians.

Next week: at No. 1 Lake Oswego, 6A quarterfinals

Last week: 17 | Idle

The Vikings had the week off as the top seed in the 3A bracket.

Next week: vs. Warrenton, 3A quarterfinals

Last week: 18 | Def. Baker 56-20

Senior QB Will Kessi threw for 201 yards and five touchdowns, then drove to Eugene the next day to watch younger sister Kate, a freshman, win the 4A state cross country title.

Next week: vs. No. 25 Estacada, 4A quarterfinals

Last week: 19 | Def. Churchill 56-22

Trevor Glos threw for 241 yards and six touchdowns, including four to Cavan Rogers, as the Wildcats advanced to the quarterfinals for the 12th straight season.

Next week: at No. 6 Mountain View, 5A quarterfinals

Last week: 21 | Def. North Valley 35-15

Sam Barringer ran for a touchdown and returned the second-half kickoff 79 yards for another score that pushed the Huskies’ lead to 35-0 as they earned their first playoff win since 2011.

Next week: vs. No. 20 Banks, 4A quarterfinals

Last week: 22 | Def. North Bend 28-14

Jaic Lamb and Nate Lyda each rushed for two touchdowns, and Cade Wilson had three tackles for loss and four quarterback hurries.

Next week: at No. 19 Sweet Home, 4A quarterfinals

Last week: Not ranked | Def. No. 23 Jesuit 30-24

The Cardinals returned to the rankings with their victory over the Metro League champions, with QB Auden Rose throwing for 110 yards and two touchdowns and rushing for 107 yards and a score.

Next week: at No. 2 West Linn, 6A quarterfinals

Last week: 23 | Def. Central 27-0

The Hornets scored three defensive touchdowns, with Brody Fullerton and Jesse Smith returning interceptions for scores and Hayden Campos adding a 25-yard scoop-and-score.

Next week: at No. 5 Cascade, 4A quarterfinals

Last week: 6 | Lost to No. 21 Lincoln 30-24

The Crusaders trailed for most of the game but had a chance to win late, with Jack Wilson hitting Jora Atwal in the back corner of the end zone — only for Keaton Rader to wrestle the ball away from Atwal for an interception with 22 seconds to play.

Next week: Season ended

Last week: 24 | Def. then-No. 20 Ridgeview 20-17

Gracyn Fitch ran for 139 yards and two touchdowns, and Braydon Daugherty recovered a fumble at the Pioneers 25 with four minutes left that helped them seal their first win in the championship bracket since 1998.

Next week: at No. 10 Thurston, 5A quarterfinals

Last week: 25 | Def. Tillamook 50-20

Thomas Classen rushed for 110 yards and three touchdowns, and Dane Carpenter threw for two touchdowns and ran for another.

Next week: at No. 17 Scappoose, 4A quarterfinals

–

Dropped Out

No. 20 Ridgeview

Under Consideration

Century

Harrisburg

Junction City

Klamath Union

Sutherlin

West Salem