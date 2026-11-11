Oregon High School Football Playoff Brackets: Scores, Updated Matchups for Nov. 13-14

The Oregon high school football playoffs are down to the quarterfinals, with championship contenders across seven classifications preparing for another critical weekend on the road to the OSAA state championships.

The postseason continues Friday, Nov. 13, and Saturday, Nov. 14, following an opening round that produced several notable upsets and narrow victories.

In Class 6A, No. 10 Lincoln eliminated No. 7 Jesuit 30-24, while No. 9 Willamette defeated No. 8 Sprague 42-29. Sheldon survived Lakeridge 35-34 in one of the most dramatic finishes of the opening round.

Top-seeded Lake Oswego continued its undefeated season with a 38-7 victory over Sherwood and will host Willamette in the quarterfinals.

Class 5A features top-seeded Silverton, which defeated Crater 44-14, along with Thurston, West Albany and Mountain View. No. 9 Dallas advanced with a 52-26 victory over Milwaukie.

In Class 4A, undefeated Cascade Christian rolled past Marist Catholic, while No. 9 Junction City eliminated No. 8 La Grande 24-20.

The smaller classifications also feature several compelling championship contenders, including Vale in Class 3A, Heppner in Class 2A, Dufur in eight-player Class 1A and Elkton in six-player Class 1A.

Oregon also conducts the Columbia Cup, a separate postseason tournament for Class 6A programs outside the 16-team state championship bracket.

The quarterfinal winners will advance to the state semifinals Nov. 20, with championship games scheduled for Nov. 27-28.

Here is a classification-by-classification look at the updated Oregon high school football playoff brackets, including first-round scores, upcoming matchups and direct links to every tournament.

Class 6A Oregon High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 6A features undefeated Lake Oswego and Ida B. Wells, along with West Linn, Tualatin, Nelson, Sheldon, Willamette and Lincoln.

Lake Oswego earned the No. 1 seed and advanced with a convincing 38-7 victory over Sherwood.

The Lakers will host No. 9 Willamette, which eliminated Sprague 42-29.

No. 5 Sheldon survived one of the opening round's closest games, defeating Lakeridge 35-34. The Irish will travel to No. 4 Tualatin, which defeated Grant 40-7.

No. 3 Nelson advanced with a 33-6 victory over North Medford and will host undefeated Ida B. Wells, which defeated Grants Pass 46-35.

The final quarterfinal features No. 10 Lincoln at No. 2 West Linn.

Lincoln advanced with a 30-24 upset of Jesuit, while West Linn defeated Central Catholic 42-27.

Class 6A Quarterfinal Matchups — Friday, Nov. 13

No. 9 Willamette at No. 1 Lake Oswego — 7 p.m.

No. 5 Sheldon at No. 4 Tualatin — 7 p.m.

No. 6 Ida B. Wells at No. 3 Nelson — 7 p.m.

No. 10 Lincoln at No. 2 West Linn — 7 p.m.

Class 6A First-Round Scores — Nov. 6

No. 1 Lake Oswego 38, No. 16 Sherwood 7

No. 9 Willamette 42, No. 8 Sprague 29

No. 5 Sheldon 35, No. 12 Lakeridge 34

No. 4 Tualatin 40, No. 13 Grant 7

No. 3 Nelson 33, No. 14 North Medford 6

No. 6 Ida B. Wells 46, No. 11 Grants Pass 35

No. 10 Lincoln 30, No. 7 Jesuit 24

No. 2 West Linn 42, No. 15 Central Catholic 27

The Class 6A semifinals are scheduled for Nov. 20, followed by the state championship Friday, Nov. 27.

Class 5A Oregon High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 5A features Silverton, Thurston, West Albany, Mountain View, Wilsonville, Summit, Sandy and Dallas in the quarterfinals.

Top-seeded Silverton advanced with a 44-14 victory over Crater and will host No. 9 Dallas, which defeated Milwaukie 52-26.

No. 4 Mountain View rolled past Aloha 47-21 and will face No. 5 Wilsonville, which defeated Churchill 56-22.

No. 3 West Albany advanced with a 42-7 victory over Springfield and will host No. 6 Summit.

Summit survived Canby 26-20 in one of the classification's closest first-round games.

The final quarterfinal features No. 7 Sandy at No. 2 Thurston.

Sandy edged Ridgeview 20-17, while Thurston dominated St. Helens 49-6.

Class 5A Quarterfinal Matchups — Friday, Nov. 13

No. 9 Dallas at No. 1 Silverton — 7 p.m.

No. 5 Wilsonville at No. 4 Mountain View — 7 p.m.

No. 6 Summit at No. 3 West Albany — 7 p.m.

No. 7 Sandy at No. 2 Thurston — 7 p.m.

Class 5A First-Round Scores — Nov. 6

No. 1 Silverton 44, No. 16 Crater 14

No. 9 Dallas 52, No. 8 Milwaukie 26

No. 5 Wilsonville 56, No. 12 Churchill 22

No. 4 Mountain View 47, No. 13 Aloha 21

No. 3 West Albany 42, No. 14 Springfield 7

No. 6 Summit 26, No. 11 Canby 20

No. 7 Sandy 20, No. 10 Ridgeview 17

No. 2 Thurston 49, No. 15 St. Helens 6

The Class 5A semifinals are scheduled for Nov. 20, followed by the state championship Friday, Nov. 27.

Class 4A Oregon High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 4A features top-seeded Cascade Christian, along with Sweet Home, Scappoose, Cascade, Henley, Estacada, Banks and Junction City.

Cascade Christian advanced with a 58-28 victory over Marist Catholic and will host No. 9 Junction City, which defeated La Grande 24-20.

No. 4 Cascade defeated Ashland 56-14 and will face No. 5 Henley, which shut out Central 21-0.

No. 3 Scappoose advanced with a 56-20 victory over Baker and will host No. 6 Estacada.

Estacada defeated Tillamook 50-20.

No. 2 Sweet Home advanced with a 35-15 victory over North Valley and will host No. 7 Banks, which defeated North Bend 28-14.

Class 4A Quarterfinal Matchups — Friday, Nov. 13

No. 9 Junction City at No. 1 Cascade Christian — 7 p.m., Crater High School

No. 5 Henley vs. No. 4 Cascade — 7 p.m., McNary High School

No. 6 Estacada at No. 3 Scappoose — 7 p.m.

No. 7 Banks at No. 2 Sweet Home — 7 p.m.

Class 4A First-Round Scores — Nov. 6

No. 1 Cascade Christian 58, No. 16 Marist Catholic 28

No. 9 Junction City 24, No. 8 La Grande 20

No. 5 Henley 21, No. 12 Central 0

No. 4 Cascade 56, No. 13 Ashland 14

No. 3 Scappoose 56, No. 14 Baker 20

No. 6 Estacada 50, No. 11 Tillamook 20

No. 7 Banks 28, No. 10 North Bend 14

No. 2 Sweet Home 35, No. 15 North Valley 15

The Class 4A semifinals are scheduled for Nov. 20, followed by the state championship Saturday, Nov. 28.

Class 3A Oregon High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 3A features Vale and Harrisburg as the top two seeds, both of which received first-round byes.

Vale will begin its postseason against No. 8 Warrenton, which survived Siuslaw 28-26.

Harrisburg will face No. 7 Kennedy, which defeated Santiam Christian 34-12.

No. 4 Sutherlin advanced with a 62-34 victory over Salem Academy and will face No. 5 Scio, which defeated Pleasant Hill 49-18.

No. 3 Klamath Union defeated Horizon Christian 49-14 and will host No. 6 Burns.

Burns advanced with a 29-0 shutout of Brookings-Harbor.

Class 3A Quarterfinal Matchups — Nov. 13-14

No. 8 Warrenton at No. 1 Vale

No. 5 Scio at No. 4 Sutherlin — Friday, Nov. 13

No. 6 Burns at No. 3 Klamath Union — Friday, Nov. 13

No. 7 Kennedy at No. 2 Harrisburg — Friday, Nov. 13

Class 3A First-Round Scores

No. 8 Warrenton 28, No. 9 Siuslaw 26

No. 5 Scio 49, No. 12 Pleasant Hill 18

No. 4 Sutherlin 62, No. 13 Salem Academy 34

No. 3 Klamath Union 49, No. 14 Horizon Christian 14

No. 6 Burns 29, No. 11 Brookings-Harbor 0

No. 7 Kennedy 34, No. 10 Santiam Christian 12

First-round byes: No. 1 Vale and No. 2 Harrisburg.

The Class 3A semifinals are scheduled for Nov. 20, followed by the state championship Saturday, Nov. 28.

Class 2A Oregon High School Football Playoff Bracket

Oregon's nine-player Class 2A tournament features top-seeded Heppner, along with Glide, St. Paul, Culver, Lowell, Grant Union, Knappa and Myrtle Point.

Heppner opened its postseason with a 58-6 victory over Clatskanie and will host No. 8 Myrtle Point.

Myrtle Point defeated Toledo 30-8 to reach the quarterfinals.

No. 5 Lowell advanced with a 52-16 victory over Oakland and will face No. 4 Culver, which defeated Rainier 70-12.

No. 3 St. Paul defeated St. Mary's 30-8 and will host No. 11 Grant Union.

Grant Union advanced with a 16-8 victory over Waldport.

The final quarterfinal features No. 7 Knappa at No. 2 Glide.

Knappa defeated Santiam 41-13, while Glide rolled past La Pine 57-8.

Class 2A Quarterfinal Matchups — Nov. 13-14

No. 8 Myrtle Point at No. 1 Heppner

No. 5 Lowell at No. 4 Culver — Friday, Nov. 13

No. 11 Grant Union at No. 3 St. Paul

No. 7 Knappa at No. 2 Glide

Class 2A First-Round Scores

No. 1 Heppner 58, No. 16 Clatskanie 6

No. 8 Myrtle Point 30, No. 9 Toledo 8

No. 5 Lowell 52, No. 12 Oakland 16

No. 4 Culver 70, No. 13 Rainier 12

No. 3 St. Paul 30, No. 14 St. Mary's 8

No. 11 Grant Union 16, No. 6 Waldport 8

No. 7 Knappa 41, No. 10 Santiam 13

No. 2 Glide 57, No. 15 La Pine 8

The Class 2A semifinals are scheduled for Nov. 20, followed by the state championship Saturday, Nov. 28.

Class 1A Eight-Player Oregon High School Football Playoff Bracket

The Class 1A eight-player tournament features Dufur and Adrian as the top two seeds, both of which received first-round byes.

Dufur will begin its postseason against No. 8 Crane, which defeated Mohawk 44-16.

Adrian will face No. 7 Harper Charter, which defeated Chiloquin 76-50 in one of the highest-scoring games of the opening round.

No. 4 Imbler advanced with a 58-6 victory over Camas Valley and will face No. 5 Perrydale, which defeated Sherman 66-20.

No. 3 Crosspoint Christian defeated Echo 54-14 and will host No. 11 Cove.

Cove advanced with a 32-30 victory over North Douglas.

Class 1A Eight-Player Quarterfinal Matchups — Nov. 13-14

No. 8 Crane at No. 1 Dufur — Friday, Nov. 13, 6 p.m.

No. 5 Perrydale at No. 4 Imbler

No. 11 Cove at No. 3 Crosspoint Christian

No. 7 Harper Charter at No. 2 Adrian — Friday, Nov. 13, 7 p.m. Mountain

Class 1A Eight-Player First-Round Scores

No. 8 Crane 44, No. 9 Mohawk 16

No. 5 Perrydale 66, No. 12 Sherman 20

No. 4 Imbler 58, No. 13 Camas Valley 6

No. 3 Crosspoint Christian 54, No. 14 Echo 14

No. 11 Cove 32, No. 6 North Douglas 30

No. 7 Harper Charter 76, No. 10 Chiloquin 50

First-round byes: No. 1 Dufur and No. 2 Adrian.

The Class 1A eight-player championship is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 28.

Class 1A Six-Player Oregon High School Football Playoff Bracket

The Class 1A six-player tournament features top-seeded Elkton, along with Griswold, Jordan Valley, Ione/Arlington, Crow, North Lake, Days Creek and Dayville/Monument/Long Creek.

Elkton received a first-round bye and will begin its postseason against No. 9 Dayville/Monument/Long Creek, which defeated Triangle Lake 51-26.

No. 2 Griswold will face No. 7 Days Creek, which defeated Eddyville Charter 40-13.

The other quarterfinals feature No. 5 Crow against No. 4 Ione/Arlington and No. 6 North Lake against No. 3 Jordan Valley.

Class 1A Six-Player Quarterfinal Matchups — Nov. 13-14

No. 9 Dayville/Monument/Long Creek at No. 1 Elkton

No. 5 Crow at No. 4 Ione/Arlington — Friday, Nov. 13

No. 6 North Lake at No. 3 Jordan Valley

No. 7 Days Creek at No. 2 Griswold

Class 1A Six-Player First-Round Scores

No. 9 Dayville/Monument/Long Creek 51, No. 8 Triangle Lake 26

No. 7 Days Creek 40, No. 10 Eddyville Charter 13

First-round byes: Elkton, Griswold, Jordan Valley, Ione/Arlington, Crow and North Lake.

The Class 1A six-player championship is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 28.

Oregon Class 6A Columbia Cup Playoff Bracket

The Columbia Cup is a separate postseason tournament for Class 6A programs outside the 16-team state championship bracket.

The tournament opened with four quarterfinal games Nov. 6 and advances to the semifinals Friday, Nov. 13.

Century produced one of the tournament's closest results, defeating Westview 24-22.

Glencoe advanced with a 54-41 victory over South Salem, while Mountainside defeated Franklin 48-6.

West Salem completed the semifinal field with a 21-14 victory over Tigard.

Columbia Cup Semifinal Matchups — Friday, Nov. 13

No. 24 Century at No. 21 Glencoe — 7 p.m., Hare Field

No. 22 Mountainside at No. 18 West Salem — 7 p.m.

Columbia Cup Quarterfinal Scores — Nov. 6

No. 24 Century 24, No. 17 Westview 22

No. 21 Glencoe 54, No. 20 South Salem 41

No. 22 Mountainside 48, No. 19 Franklin 6

No. 18 West Salem 21, No. 23 Tigard 14

The Columbia Cup championship is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 20.

When Are the 2026 Oregon High School Football State Championships?

The OSAA state football championships are scheduled for Thanksgiving weekend, with seven state titles to be awarded Nov. 27-28.

The Class 6A and 5A championship games are scheduled for Friday, Nov. 27.

The remaining five state championships will be decided Saturday, Nov. 28.

Friday, Nov. 27

Class 6A state championship

Class 5A state championship

Saturday, Nov. 28

Class 4A state championship

Class 3A state championship

Class 2A nine-player state championship

Class 1A eight-player state championship

Class 1A six-player state championship

The separate Class 6A Columbia Cup championship is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 20.

What's Next in the Oregon High School Football Playoffs?

The OSAA quarterfinals take place Nov. 13-14, with the winners advancing to the state semifinals Nov. 20.

The Class 6A Columbia Cup will determine its two finalists Nov. 13, with the championship game scheduled one week later.

Across the seven state championship brackets, the remaining teams are now just three victories away from winning a state title.

The postseason concludes Nov. 27-28, when Oregon's seven state champions will be crowned.

High School On SI will continue updating the Oregon high school football playoff brackets with final scores, semifinal matchups and championship information throughout November.