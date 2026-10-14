Defending Pennsylvania State Football Champion Clairton Loses Second Straight Game From Schedule

Nothing is guaranteed for small schools hoping to play a full football schedule in Pennsylvania this fall. The Leechburg Area School District announced Tuesday that it wouldn't have enough players to play defending PIAA and WPIAL Class 1A champion Clairton this Friday.

In a Facebook statement posted Tuesday, Leechburg announced that it is postponing its Eastern Conference matchup with the Bears. Given the amount of time remaining in the regular season, it is unlikely it will be made up.

"Due to recent injuries and resulting roster constraints, our coaching and administrative staff have determined that we cannot safely field a team for this contest," the statement said. "The health, safety and physical well-being of out student athletes will always be out highest priority."

Leechburg's Had a Tough Year

The Blue Devils were hit hard by injuries after they hosted a home playoff game last season. The Blue Devils are 0-7 overall this season, including 0-3 in conference play. Leechburg lost to Monessen, 32-21, in a non-conference game last week.

Clairton's Had an Odd Year

The Bears will be without an opponent for the second consecutive week. Springdale chose to forfeit agianst Clairton last week due to a lack of players.

The Bears (5-2, 3-0) had to forfeit their Week 2 game against Steel Valley due to "personnel matters."

Clairton's Quntin Napper looks for space against Riverview during the Bears' Oct. 3 win at Riverside Park in Oakmont, Pa. | Josh Rizzo

What's Next?

Clairton has two remaining games on its schedule. The Beras will close the year with a road contest against Greensburg Central Catholic and end the year by hosting Jeannette.

- Josh Rizzo | rizzo42789@gmail.com| @J_oshrizzo