How to Watch Clairton vs. Fort Cherry Football: Pennsylvania Playoff Preview
Clairton and Fort Cherry meet in a Western Pennsylvania championship showdown. The teams are scheduled to meet Saturday, Nov. 28, in Pennsylvania high school football action, with a championship trophy providing the backdrop.
Fans who cannot make it to the game can watch the matchup through the NFHS Network, which lists an individual broadcast for the contest.
How to Watch Clairton vs. Fort Cherry
What: Clairton vs. Fort Cherry
When: Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026
Scheduled broadcast: 11:00 a.m. ET
Competition: WPIAL Football Championship
Live stream: WATCH CLAIRTON VS. FORT CHERRY ON NFHS NETWORK
NFHS subscription required to watch. High School On SI is an affiliate partner of the NFHS Network.
Clairton and Fort Cherry: What to Watch
Watch how Fort Cherry responds if Clairton is able to put together an extended scoring drive. The ability to answer with points, rather than simply move the ball between the 20-yard lines, could prove decisive.
The winner earns the championship, while the runner-up finishes its season one victory short of the title.
High School On SI will continue to follow Pennsylvania high school football as the 2026 season winds down.
Gary Adornato is the Publisher of High School On SI. He began covering high school sports with the Baltimore Sun in 1982. In 2003, he became one of the first journalists to cover high school sports online while operating MIAASports.com, the official website of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association. Later, Adornato pioneered market-wide coverage of high school sports with DigitalSports.com, introducing video highlights and player interviews while assembling an award-winning editorial staff. In 2010, he launched VarsitySportsNetwork.com which became the premier source of high school media coverage in the state of Maryland. In 2022, he sold VSN to The Baltimore Banner and joined High School On SI as East Coast Managing Editor. He took over as VP of Content in 2024 and assumed the title of Publisher in 2026.