Clairton and Fort Cherry meet in a Western Pennsylvania championship showdown. The teams are scheduled to meet Saturday, Nov. 28, in Pennsylvania high school football action, with a championship trophy providing the backdrop.

Fans who cannot make it to the game can watch the matchup through the NFHS Network, which lists an individual broadcast for the contest.

How to Watch Clairton vs. Fort Cherry

What: Clairton vs. Fort Cherry

When: Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026

Scheduled broadcast: 11:00 a.m. ET

Competition: WPIAL Football Championship

Live stream: WATCH CLAIRTON VS. FORT CHERRY ON NFHS NETWORK

NFHS subscription required to watch. High School On SI is an affiliate partner of the NFHS Network.

Clairton and Fort Cherry: What to Watch

Watch how Fort Cherry responds if Clairton is able to put together an extended scoring drive. The ability to answer with points, rather than simply move the ball between the 20-yard lines, could prove decisive.

The winner earns the championship, while the runner-up finishes its season one victory short of the title.

High School On SI will continue to follow Pennsylvania high school football as the 2026 season winds down.