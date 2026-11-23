The Pennsylvania high school football playoffs continued this weekend, and there were more top performers during the week of Nov. 20-21.

Notre Dame-Green Pond's Tommy Murphy threw for 314 yards and four touchdowns, Central Catholic's Chrys Black Jr. helped his team with their third straight WPIAL title, and Bishop McDevitt's Sebastian Williams passed for 316 yards and four scores.

Those were just a few of this week's nominees for High School On SI Pennsylvania Football Player of the Week. Read about each nominee below, and cast your vote for the performance that impressed you the most.

Congratulations to last week's winner: Bobby Felmy of Shikellamy.

Voting concludes at 11:59 p.m. PT on Nov. 29. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.

Tommy Murphy, Notre Dame-Green Pond

Murphy completed 21 of 22 passes for 314 yards and four touchdowns, and rushed for 84 yards and a score in Notre Dame-Green Pond's 44-13 blowout victory over Northwestern Lehigh for the PIAA District 11 Class 3A championship.

Chrys Black Jr., Central Catholic

Black rushed for 168 yards and three touchdowns in Central Catholic's dominant 57-7 win over Canon-McMillan for the team's third consecutive WPIAL 6A championship.

Sebastian Williams, Bishop McDevitt

Williams went 12-of-15 for 316 passing yards and four touchdowns in Bishop McDevitt's 51-14 blowout victory over Cedar Crest in the PIAA District 3 Class 6A Semifinals.

Brody Foose, Blue Mountain

Foose had 36 carries for 295 rushing yards and two touchdowns in Blue Mountain's 37-34 win over Bethlehem Catholic for the PIAA District 11 Class 4A championship.

Trays Walker, Harrisburg

Walker hauled in eight catches for 184 yards, two touchdowns, seven tackles, two tackles for loss, and an interception in Harrisburg's 35-27 victory over Central York for the team's sixth straight PIAA District 3 Class 6A title.

Weston Yannone, Dunmore

Yannone had 13 carries for 284 rushing yards and two touchdowns in Dunmore's 42-7 blowout win over Northern Lehigh in the PIAA Class 2A First Round.

Colton Sams, Southern Lehigh

Sams went 25-of-28 for 266 passing yards and three touchdowns in Southern Lehigh's 46-15 victory over Abington Heights in the PIAA Class 5A First Round.

Ashten Howell, Bellefonte

Howell rushed for 204 yards and four touchdowns on 16 carries in Bellefonte's 38-21 upset win over Shikellamy in the PIAA Class 4A First Round.

Aaron Strader, Pine-Richland

Strader totaled 314 yards and five touchdowns (four passing, one rushing) in Pine-Richland's 42-7 victory over North Hills in the WPIAL Class 5A Semifinals.

Lucas Myers, Twin Valley

Myers finished with six rushing touchdowns along with 98 yards on 15 carries in Twin Valley's 56-7 win over Exeter Township in the PIAA District 3 Class 5A Semifinals.

Josiah Everett, West Catholic

Everett completed 13 of 18 passes for 272 yards and four touchdowns, and rushed for a score in West Catholic's 46-7 victory over Upper Dauphin Area in the PIAA Class 2A First Round.

Eli Salvini, Fort Cherry

Salvini had 23 carries for 255 rushing yards and three touchdowns in Fort Cherry's 45-21 win over Washington in the WPIAL Class 1A Semifinals.