PITTSBURGH – The highly-anticipated rematch fell a step short of materializing a year ago.

The Fort Cherry football teamed bowed out in the WPIAL Class 1A semifinals and watched Clairton go on to the win the district and state championship.

This year's Rangers, reinvigorated under freshman quarterback Colin Sieg and senior running back Eli Salvini, didn't forget what they missed out on.

Fort Cherry, which entered the district playoffs as the No. 4 seed, got another chance against the third-seeded Bears and prevailed again with a 20-7 victory Saturday at Acrisure Stadium.

Salvini, who has surpassed 2,000 career rushing yards, scored three rushing touchdowns in the first half.

“Our goal at the beginning of the year was to win a WPIAL championship,” Salvini said. “You know, seeing them win last year, that really hurt us. We felt like we were a pretty dominant team, but coming back here this year, especially senior year, means the world.”

It was the Rangers' third WPIAL championship in program history and their first since Fort Cherry defeated Clairton 21-20 in 2024.

Colin Sieg was crushed after watching his brother Matt, now a defensive back at West Virginia who led the Rangers to two titles, end his season one game short of the championship last year.

“I think last year watching that game against Laurel, I started tearing up after that game,” Sieg said. “I mean, I just wanted to work all off-season to get back here for all these guys and my teammates.”

Fort Cherry's Eli Salvini eludes Clairton defensive back Rheyjon Williams on his way to a 40-yard touchdown run during the WPIAL Class 1A championship game Saturday at Acrisure Stadium. | Josh Rizzo

Eli Salvini Breaks Through Against Clairton's Defense

Fort Cherry's running game wasn't perfect. Clairton isn't a program that typically allows opposing running backs much room to operate.

But when the Rangers sprang Salvini, he delivered big gains.

Salvini scored the game's first touchdown on a 38-yard run down the sideline with 1:15 remaining in the first quarter.

He added touchdown runs of 40 and 17 yards in the second quarter, finishing the game with 195 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 27 carries.

“They did a phenomenal job up front,” Salvini said. “They handled the adversity, played physical, and that was the reason I had my yards.”

Clairton coach Wayne Wade said he thought the Rangers were bigger than they appeared on film. Fort Cherry finished with a 214-69 advantage in rushing yards.

“(Eli's) a pretty big back,” Wade said. “He is a pretty big kid. I just think first half we lost our way a little bit defensively. We were giving up some gaps. We were taking some wrong gaps. I think we kind of fixed that the second half, but we missed a few tackles.”

Fort Cherry's Josh Silveira tackles Clairton punter Robert Wallace after he scooped up a high snap that sailed over his head during the WPIAL Class 1A championship game at Acrisure Stadium. | Josh Rizzo

Fort Cherry's Defense Sets the Tone

The Rangers (11-2) set the tone in the first half with their defense.

Fort Cherry limited the Bears, who entered the game riding an 11-game winning streak, to just two rushing yards on 18 carries in the first half.

Archie Shattuck led Fort Cherry's defensive effort with two sacks and three tackles for loss.

Meanwhile, the Rangers' offense was looking for room to operate.

Fort Cherry's first possession ended on downs, and the Rangers lost a fumble on their second possession.

Despite those early setbacks, Fort Cherry coach Tanner Garry believed the Rangers could eventually wear down the Bears.

“The idea of going into the game is you wanna score points on every possession, but I think there's wins and losses too, is whenever you can just wear teams down,” Garry said. “And sometimes whenever you punt, might not be the end of, of, you know, it might not be the result you wanted, but at the end of the day, you're kinda chipping away at them and, and hoping to, to slowly wear 'em down.”

Fort Cherry's Eli Salvini attempts to push past Clairton's Jaece Booker during the second quarter of the WPIAL Class 1A championship game Saturday at Acrisure Stadium. | Josh Rizzo

Clairton Scores, But Bears Can't Complete Comeback

The Bears' offense showed signs of life in the second half.

Jaece Booker scored on a 76-yard touchdown run early in the third quarter to cut Fort Cherry's lead to 20-7.

Clairton wouldn't get any closer.

Although Fort Cherry didn't score in the second half, the Rangers were able to consume valuable time off the clock. They also intercepted a pass to take away a Clairton scoring opportunity.

The Rangers did enough to secure their third WPIAL championship in four seasons, continuing an unprecedented stretch of success for the program.

“From top to bottom, we just have a really good group of guys and to say they made it down here three of the four years and won it three of the four years, made it to semis all four years, I mean, it is uncharted territory for Fort Cherry and I'm just super proud of what they've accomplished,” Garry said.

- Josh Rizzo | rizzo42789@gmail.com| @J_oshrizzo