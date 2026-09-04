The 2026 Pennsylvania high school football season begins on Friday with 229 games across the state. You can follow all the action with our Pennsylvania high school football scoreboard.

The top games are No. 1 St. Joseph's Prep vs. Brentwood Academy (TN), No. 2 Central Catholic vs. Woodland Hills, and No. 3 Malvern Prep vs. No. 4 La Salle College.

Pennsylvania High School Football Scores, Results, Live Updates — September 4

Class 6A Scoreboard (select to view full scoreboard)

Class 5A Scoreboard (select to view full scoreboard)

Class 4A Scoreboard (select to view full scoreboard)

Class 3A Scoreboard (select to view full scoreboard)

Class 2A Scoreboard (select to view full scoreboard)

Class 1A Scoreboard (select to view full scoreboard)

View Pennsylvania high school football scoreboard.