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Pennsylvania High School Football Final Scores - September 4

Get results from Friday night's action
Jack Butler|
Pocono Mountain West High School football fell to Lehighton 35-0 in a weather-delayed Week 2 contest on September 3 and 4, 2026 in Pocono Summit, Pa.
Pocono Mountain West High School football fell to Lehighton 35-0 in a weather-delayed Week 2 contest on September 3 and 4, 2026 in Pocono Summit, Pa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The 2026 Pennsylvania high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has final scores from around the state.

Pennsylvania High School Football Final Scores - September 4

Lehighton 35, Pocono Mountain West 0

Archbishop Wood 38, Germantown Academy 34

Pennington 38, William Penn Charter 14

John Bartram 26, Academy of the New Church 16

Lower Moreland 32, Samuel Fels 6

Maret 14, Penn Wood 8

(#3) Malvern Prep 21, (#4) La Salle College 0

Cardinal O'Hara 34, Conwell-Egan Catholic 7

Hanover 36, Kennard-Dale 14

Erie 14, Meadville 9

Coudersport 20, Cameron County 6

Susquehannock 14, Littlestown 10

Wilmington 62, Reynolds 12

Palmerton 62, Greater Nanticoke Area 14

Waynesburg Central 27, Chartiers-Houston 14

Renaissance Academy 54, Murrell Dobbins Vo-Tech 12

Greenville 58, Mercer 0

Williamsport 49, Hazleton Area 21

Archbishop Carroll 51, Bristol 17

Huntingdon 28, Somerset 14

Mifflinburg 28, Selinsgrove 10

Karns City 49, Keystone 6

Belle Vernon 35, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 0

General McLane 27, Fort LeBoeuf 26

Stroudsburg 38, Wilkes-Barre 20

(#19) Avonworth 28, Central Valley 14

Central Bucks East 35, Liberty 26

Conestoga Valley 35, J.P. McCaskey 14

DuBois 34, Brockway 18

Troy 31, Athens 21

Blackhawk 55, Beaver 40

Marion Center 27, Portage 0

(#25) Montour 28, McKeesport 17

Warrior Run 42, Central Mountain 19

Kane 42, Bradford 20

Northern York 24, Mechanicsburg 13

Slippery Rock 57, Conneaut Area 21

Seneca 20, Northwestern 7

Bloomsburg 28, Loyalsock Township 21

Clearfield 7, Bedford 2

Norwin 38, Greater Latrobe 28

Mt. Pleasant 47, Yough 14

North Star 49, Curwensville 0

Shikellamy 21, Lewisburg 0

Meyersdale 21, Moshannon Valley 0

Tri-Valley 25, Halifax 0

North Pocono 35, Scranton 6

Northeastern 41, James Buchanan 6

Henderson 38, Hatboro-Horsham 20

Northampton 28, Delaware Valley 24

(#12) Easton Area 32, Pennsbury 7

Elizabeth Forward 34, North Catholic 28

Altoona 41, Central Dauphin 27

Lower Dauphin 19, Waynesboro 7

Springfield Township 40, Overbrook 0

Jeannette 33, Southmoreland 0

South Williamsport 55, Sayre 0

Freedom Area 35, Quaker Valley 8

Phillipsburg 24, Emmaus 10

Susquenita 51, Olney 46

(#11) Central Bucks West 35, Wilson 23

Gettysburg 28, Hershey 14

Nazareth Area 49, Whitehall 13

Imani Christian Academy 48, New Castle 28

Mid Valley 28, Tunkhannock 13

Homer-Center 42, UV (CO-OP) 0

Mahanoy Area 41, Catasauqua 34

Uniontown 21, Ambridge 13

Roxborough 34, Salisbury Township 28

Harbor Creek 42, Warren 6

(#17) State College 38, Chambersburg 0

East Allegheny 42, Mapletown 6

Don Bosco Prep 38, (#5) Roman Catholic 14

Hollidaysburg 31, Allegany 9

Butler 36, Taylor Allderdice 0

Great Valley 31, Oxford 8

Frazier 33, Keystone Oaks 25

Monessen 38, Carmichaels 0

Burrell 27, South Park 26

Lampeter-Strasburg 23, Warwick 21

Apollo Ridge 42, Greensburg Central Catholic 6

Tyrone 34, Westmont Hilltop 7

Towanda 46, North Penn-Mansfield 14

South Western 30, Greencastle-Antrim 14

Albert Gallatin 33, Connellsville 28

Wellsboro 26, Cowanesque Valley 13

Northwest Area 23, Central Columbia 10

West Greene 50, Brownsville 6

East Pennsboro 21, Eastern York 7

Plum 42, Franklin Regional 20

Riverside 26, South Side 0

Cumberland Valley 35, Carlisle 6

(#16) Aliquippa 42, Mars 27

Charleroi 47, Carlynton 12

Northern Lebanon 28, Hamburg 0

Midd-West 66, Columbia Montour Vo-Tech 0

Bellefonte 28, Forest Hills 21

McDowell 38, Chardon 31

Line Mountain 42, Glendale 8

Shamokin Area 53, Danville 14

Philipsburg-Osceola 34, Chestnut Ridge 14

Sto-Rox 36, Rochester 28

Carbondale Area 38, West Scranton 8

Owen J. Roberts 21, Quakertown 14

Newport 38, Lancaster Catholic 14

Northgate 13, Serra Catholic 6

Southern Huntingdon County 43, Tussey Mountain 0

Burgettstown 32, Avella 0

Manheim Township 35, Neshaminy 14

Garden Spot 27, Spring Grove 7

(#18) Hopewell 35, Chartiers Valley 20

CC (CO-OP) 50, Union/Allegheny-Clarion Valley 0

Milton 35, Hughesville 0

Wyoming Area 47, Hanover Area 6

Pequea Valley 48, Thomas A. Edison 0

Southern Lehigh 45, Blue Mountain 36

Purchase Line 34, Northern Cambria 22

Seton LaSalle 55, Western Beaver 7

Mt. Gilead 42, Grove City Christian 7

New Brighton 42, Union Area 21

Palmyra 40, Red Land 27

Schuylkill Valley 38, Octorara Area 7

Steel Valley 78, Clairton 0

Middletown 19, York Suburban 7

Otto-Eldred 28, Bucktail 20

Bishop Shanahan 42, High School of the Future 12

(#2) Central Catholic 45, Woodland Hills 0

Central Cambria 37, Penns Valley Area 20

Grove City 42, Titusville 0

Central York 42, (#22) North Penn 33

Berwick 36, Pittston 17

New Oxford 38, Bermudian Springs 19

Punxsutawney 49, Brookville 0

Montgomery 48, Canton 14

Baldwin 29, Carrick 12

Notre Dame-Green Pond 38, North Schuylkill 7

Jersey Shore 27, Montoursville 13

Spring-Ford 21, Exeter Township 7

William Allen 31, Martin Luther King 23

Elizabethtown 46, Manheim Central 13

Donegal 26, Columbia 20

Shippensburg 36, Mifflin County 22

Bald Eagle Area 35, Penn Cambria 32

Upper Dauphin Area 42, Delone Catholic 7

Twin Valley 17, Susquehanna Township 13

Juniata Valley 21, Northern Bedford County 14

Bishop Canevin 55, Neshannock 7

Highlands 45, Kiski Area 22

Cambria Heights 29, River Valley 23

Sharpsville 35, Cochranton 14

Ligonier Valley 34, Brentwood 18

Port Allegany 56, Smethport 7

Dallas 45, Wyoming Valley West 12

Knoch 21, McGuffey 20

Boys' Latin Charter 42, Benjamin Franklin 28

Parkland 41, (#24) Freedom 21

Derry 29, Laurel Highlands 25

Cornell 21, Leechburg 9

St. Marys 34, Moniteau 0

West Mifflin 35, Deer Lakes 0

Lakeland 42, Lake-Lehman 22

Wallenpaupack Area 35, East Stroudsburg South 13

Penn Manor 28, Upper Dublin 14

Martins Ferry 53, Brashear 15

Shenandoah Valley 52, Pine Grove 13

Indiana 42, Greensburg Salem 27

Ringgold 53, Valley 7

Farrell 61, Lakeview 0

New Hope-Solebury 33, Kensington 6

Penns Manor 51, Conemaugh Valley 26

Oil City 63, Franklin 3

Big Spring 42, Boiling Springs 15

Valley View 19, Crestwood 6

Ephrata 17, Cocalico 8

Bellwood-Antis 33, Bishop McCort 6

(#6) Pine-Richland 59, West Allegheny 20

Bentworth 41, Jefferson-Morgan 21

Cambridge Springs 31, Saegertown 0

Westinghouse 33, Steelton-Highspire 6

Dunmore 62, Lackawanna Trail 7

Jim Thorpe 42, Minersville 10

Boyertown 28, Governor Mifflin 21

Berlin Brothersvalley 49, West Branch 14

Riverside 42, Holy Cross 0

Central 44, Greater Johnstown 0

Chester 40, George Washington 7

Mount Union 43, Everett 0

West Perry 21, Juniata 0

Laurel 27, Mohawk Area 6

South Fayette 14, (#9) Peters Township 0

Solanco 40, Dallastown 0

Fairview 44, Eisenhower 14

Fort Cherry 43, California 14

Tamaqua 40, Schuylkill Haven 27

Western Wayne 14, Old Forge 7

Maplewood 21, Iroquois 2

Shaler Area 24, Fox Chapel 10

Gateway 34, Penn Hills 33

York Catholic 49, Camp Hill 12

Washington 55, South Allegheny 20

Saucon Valley 40, Pen Argyl 0

William Penn 32, Hempfield 21

Windber 41, Claysburg-Kimmel 7

Downingtown West 28, Central Bucks South 20

Pottsgrove 49, Sun Valley 15

Freeport 45, Ellwood City 7

Mount Carmel 47, Pottsville 20

Armstrong 27, Hampton 20

Honesdale 50, East Stroudsburg North 7

Lawrenceville School 30, (#14) Episcopal Academy 17

Marian Catholic 26, Panther Valley 6

(#20) Upper St. Clair 21, North Allegheny 14

Richland 21, Bishop Guilfoyle 16

(#1) St. Joseph's Prep 31, Brentwood Academy 23

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Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

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