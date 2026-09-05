Pennsylvania High School Football Final Scores - September 4
The 2026 Pennsylvania high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has final scores from around the state.
Pennsylvania High School Football Final Scores - September 4
Lehighton 35, Pocono Mountain West 0
Archbishop Wood 38, Germantown Academy 34
Pennington 38, William Penn Charter 14
John Bartram 26, Academy of the New Church 16
Lower Moreland 32, Samuel Fels 6
Maret 14, Penn Wood 8
(#3) Malvern Prep 21, (#4) La Salle College 0
Cardinal O'Hara 34, Conwell-Egan Catholic 7
Hanover 36, Kennard-Dale 14
Erie 14, Meadville 9
Coudersport 20, Cameron County 6
Susquehannock 14, Littlestown 10
Wilmington 62, Reynolds 12
Palmerton 62, Greater Nanticoke Area 14
Waynesburg Central 27, Chartiers-Houston 14
Renaissance Academy 54, Murrell Dobbins Vo-Tech 12
Greenville 58, Mercer 0
Williamsport 49, Hazleton Area 21
Archbishop Carroll 51, Bristol 17
Huntingdon 28, Somerset 14
Mifflinburg 28, Selinsgrove 10
Karns City 49, Keystone 6
Belle Vernon 35, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 0
General McLane 27, Fort LeBoeuf 26
Stroudsburg 38, Wilkes-Barre 20
(#19) Avonworth 28, Central Valley 14
Central Bucks East 35, Liberty 26
Conestoga Valley 35, J.P. McCaskey 14
DuBois 34, Brockway 18
Troy 31, Athens 21
Blackhawk 55, Beaver 40
Marion Center 27, Portage 0
(#25) Montour 28, McKeesport 17
Warrior Run 42, Central Mountain 19
Kane 42, Bradford 20
Northern York 24, Mechanicsburg 13
Slippery Rock 57, Conneaut Area 21
Seneca 20, Northwestern 7
Bloomsburg 28, Loyalsock Township 21
Clearfield 7, Bedford 2
Norwin 38, Greater Latrobe 28
Mt. Pleasant 47, Yough 14
North Star 49, Curwensville 0
Shikellamy 21, Lewisburg 0
Meyersdale 21, Moshannon Valley 0
Tri-Valley 25, Halifax 0
North Pocono 35, Scranton 6
Northeastern 41, James Buchanan 6
Henderson 38, Hatboro-Horsham 20
Northampton 28, Delaware Valley 24
(#12) Easton Area 32, Pennsbury 7
Elizabeth Forward 34, North Catholic 28
Altoona 41, Central Dauphin 27
Lower Dauphin 19, Waynesboro 7
Springfield Township 40, Overbrook 0
Jeannette 33, Southmoreland 0
South Williamsport 55, Sayre 0
Freedom Area 35, Quaker Valley 8
Phillipsburg 24, Emmaus 10
Susquenita 51, Olney 46
(#11) Central Bucks West 35, Wilson 23
Gettysburg 28, Hershey 14
Nazareth Area 49, Whitehall 13
Imani Christian Academy 48, New Castle 28
Mid Valley 28, Tunkhannock 13
Homer-Center 42, UV (CO-OP) 0
Mahanoy Area 41, Catasauqua 34
Uniontown 21, Ambridge 13
Roxborough 34, Salisbury Township 28
Harbor Creek 42, Warren 6
(#17) State College 38, Chambersburg 0
East Allegheny 42, Mapletown 6
Don Bosco Prep 38, (#5) Roman Catholic 14
Hollidaysburg 31, Allegany 9
Butler 36, Taylor Allderdice 0
Great Valley 31, Oxford 8
Frazier 33, Keystone Oaks 25
Monessen 38, Carmichaels 0
Burrell 27, South Park 26
Lampeter-Strasburg 23, Warwick 21
Apollo Ridge 42, Greensburg Central Catholic 6
Tyrone 34, Westmont Hilltop 7
Towanda 46, North Penn-Mansfield 14
South Western 30, Greencastle-Antrim 14
Albert Gallatin 33, Connellsville 28
Wellsboro 26, Cowanesque Valley 13
Northwest Area 23, Central Columbia 10
West Greene 50, Brownsville 6
East Pennsboro 21, Eastern York 7
Plum 42, Franklin Regional 20
Riverside 26, South Side 0
Cumberland Valley 35, Carlisle 6
(#16) Aliquippa 42, Mars 27
Charleroi 47, Carlynton 12
Northern Lebanon 28, Hamburg 0
Midd-West 66, Columbia Montour Vo-Tech 0
Bellefonte 28, Forest Hills 21
McDowell 38, Chardon 31
Line Mountain 42, Glendale 8
Shamokin Area 53, Danville 14
Philipsburg-Osceola 34, Chestnut Ridge 14
Sto-Rox 36, Rochester 28
Carbondale Area 38, West Scranton 8
Owen J. Roberts 21, Quakertown 14
Newport 38, Lancaster Catholic 14
Northgate 13, Serra Catholic 6
Southern Huntingdon County 43, Tussey Mountain 0
Burgettstown 32, Avella 0
Manheim Township 35, Neshaminy 14
Garden Spot 27, Spring Grove 7
(#18) Hopewell 35, Chartiers Valley 20
CC (CO-OP) 50, Union/Allegheny-Clarion Valley 0
Milton 35, Hughesville 0
Wyoming Area 47, Hanover Area 6
Pequea Valley 48, Thomas A. Edison 0
Southern Lehigh 45, Blue Mountain 36
Purchase Line 34, Northern Cambria 22
Seton LaSalle 55, Western Beaver 7
Mt. Gilead 42, Grove City Christian 7
New Brighton 42, Union Area 21
Palmyra 40, Red Land 27
Schuylkill Valley 38, Octorara Area 7
Steel Valley 78, Clairton 0
Middletown 19, York Suburban 7
Otto-Eldred 28, Bucktail 20
Bishop Shanahan 42, High School of the Future 12
(#2) Central Catholic 45, Woodland Hills 0
Central Cambria 37, Penns Valley Area 20
Grove City 42, Titusville 0
Central York 42, (#22) North Penn 33
Berwick 36, Pittston 17
New Oxford 38, Bermudian Springs 19
Punxsutawney 49, Brookville 0
Montgomery 48, Canton 14
Baldwin 29, Carrick 12
Notre Dame-Green Pond 38, North Schuylkill 7
Jersey Shore 27, Montoursville 13
Spring-Ford 21, Exeter Township 7
William Allen 31, Martin Luther King 23
Elizabethtown 46, Manheim Central 13
Donegal 26, Columbia 20
Shippensburg 36, Mifflin County 22
Bald Eagle Area 35, Penn Cambria 32
Upper Dauphin Area 42, Delone Catholic 7
Twin Valley 17, Susquehanna Township 13
Juniata Valley 21, Northern Bedford County 14
Bishop Canevin 55, Neshannock 7
Highlands 45, Kiski Area 22
Cambria Heights 29, River Valley 23
Sharpsville 35, Cochranton 14
Ligonier Valley 34, Brentwood 18
Port Allegany 56, Smethport 7
Dallas 45, Wyoming Valley West 12
Knoch 21, McGuffey 20
Boys' Latin Charter 42, Benjamin Franklin 28
Parkland 41, (#24) Freedom 21
Derry 29, Laurel Highlands 25
Cornell 21, Leechburg 9
St. Marys 34, Moniteau 0
West Mifflin 35, Deer Lakes 0
Lakeland 42, Lake-Lehman 22
Wallenpaupack Area 35, East Stroudsburg South 13
Penn Manor 28, Upper Dublin 14
Martins Ferry 53, Brashear 15
Shenandoah Valley 52, Pine Grove 13
Indiana 42, Greensburg Salem 27
Ringgold 53, Valley 7
Farrell 61, Lakeview 0
New Hope-Solebury 33, Kensington 6
Penns Manor 51, Conemaugh Valley 26
Oil City 63, Franklin 3
Big Spring 42, Boiling Springs 15
Valley View 19, Crestwood 6
Ephrata 17, Cocalico 8
Bellwood-Antis 33, Bishop McCort 6
(#6) Pine-Richland 59, West Allegheny 20
Bentworth 41, Jefferson-Morgan 21
Cambridge Springs 31, Saegertown 0
Westinghouse 33, Steelton-Highspire 6
Dunmore 62, Lackawanna Trail 7
Jim Thorpe 42, Minersville 10
Boyertown 28, Governor Mifflin 21
Berlin Brothersvalley 49, West Branch 14
Riverside 42, Holy Cross 0
Central 44, Greater Johnstown 0
Chester 40, George Washington 7
Mount Union 43, Everett 0
West Perry 21, Juniata 0
Laurel 27, Mohawk Area 6
South Fayette 14, (#9) Peters Township 0
Solanco 40, Dallastown 0
Fairview 44, Eisenhower 14
Fort Cherry 43, California 14
Tamaqua 40, Schuylkill Haven 27
Western Wayne 14, Old Forge 7
Maplewood 21, Iroquois 2
Shaler Area 24, Fox Chapel 10
Gateway 34, Penn Hills 33
York Catholic 49, Camp Hill 12
Washington 55, South Allegheny 20
Saucon Valley 40, Pen Argyl 0
William Penn 32, Hempfield 21
Windber 41, Claysburg-Kimmel 7
Downingtown West 28, Central Bucks South 20
Pottsgrove 49, Sun Valley 15
Freeport 45, Ellwood City 7
Mount Carmel 47, Pottsville 20
Armstrong 27, Hampton 20
Honesdale 50, East Stroudsburg North 7
Lawrenceville School 30, (#14) Episcopal Academy 17
Marian Catholic 26, Panther Valley 6
(#20) Upper St. Clair 21, North Allegheny 14
Richland 21, Bishop Guilfoyle 16
(#1) St. Joseph's Prep 31, Brentwood Academy 23
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Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.Follow @Butler917