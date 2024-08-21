High School

Pennsylvania high school football: Top junior defensive linemen recruits for the 2024 season

Cameron Brickle of Malvern Prep and Alexander Haskell of St. Joseph's Prep lead the junior defensive linemen in Pennsylvania high school football in 2024

Ryan Isley, SBLive Sports

St. Joseph's Prep's Alexander Haskell pressures the quarterback in the 2023 PIAA Class 6A state championship game
St. Joseph's Prep's Alexander Haskell pressures the quarterback in the 2023 PIAA Class 6A state championship game / Paul Burdick, SBLive Sports

The 2024 Pennsylvania high school football season is upon us, and it is time to take a look at some of highest rated recruits in the state. In this series, we will focus on the top recruits at a handful of positions for a specific graduating class.

We started by introducing you to the top senior recruits at nine different positions - quarterbacks, running backs, linebackers, edge rushers, wide receivers, defensive backs, tight ends offensive linemen and defensive linemen.

Then we moved to the top junior recruits, where we started with the quarterbacks, running backs and offensive linemen. Now we focus on the other side of the trenches with the defensive linemen.

Of the 21 ranked players for the class of 2026 on 247Sports in Pennsylvania for the 2026 class, there are two defensive linemen listed - Cameron Brickle of Malvern Prep and Alexander Haskell of St. Joseph's Prep. Both players are uncommitted 3-star recruits.

All rankings are based off 247Sports.com.

Top 2 junior defensive linemen recruits in Pennsylvania:

1. Cameron Brickle, Malvern Prep; 6-foot1.5, 305 pounds (No. 10 overall in Pennsylvania 2026 class)
Uncommitted

Transferred to Malvern Prep from Santa Margarita Catholic in California, where he played jyst three games last season due to a shoulder injury. He holds nearly 30 offers as he starts his junior year, including Georgia, Michigan, Penn State, Notre Dame and Wisconsin.

2. Alexander Haskell, St. Joseph's Prep; 6-foot-3, 230 pounds (No. 18 overall)
Uncommitted

Helped the Hawks win their second straight PIAA Class 6A state championship last season and holds offers from schools such as Wisconsin, West Virginia, Penn State and Minnesota.

Stay tuned to SBLive Pennsylvania all season long for all of your high school football coverage. You can check out our Pennsylvania high school football scoreboards all season long.

-- Ryan Isley  | ryan@scorebooklive.com | @sblivepa

Published
Ryan Isley, SBLive Sports

RYAN ISLEY, SBLIVE SPORTS

Ryan Isley is a Regional Editor for SBLive Sports, covering Ohio and Pennsylvania. 

Home/Pennsylvania