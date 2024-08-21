Pennsylvania high school football: Top junior defensive linemen recruits for the 2024 season
The 2024 Pennsylvania high school football season is upon us, and it is time to take a look at some of highest rated recruits in the state. In this series, we will focus on the top recruits at a handful of positions for a specific graduating class.
We started by introducing you to the top senior recruits at nine different positions - quarterbacks, running backs, linebackers, edge rushers, wide receivers, defensive backs, tight ends offensive linemen and defensive linemen.
Then we moved to the top junior recruits, where we started with the quarterbacks, running backs and offensive linemen. Now we focus on the other side of the trenches with the defensive linemen.
Of the 21 ranked players for the class of 2026 on 247Sports in Pennsylvania for the 2026 class, there are two defensive linemen listed - Cameron Brickle of Malvern Prep and Alexander Haskell of St. Joseph's Prep. Both players are uncommitted 3-star recruits.
All rankings are based off 247Sports.com.
Top 2 junior defensive linemen recruits in Pennsylvania:
1. Cameron Brickle, Malvern Prep; 6-foot1.5, 305 pounds (No. 10 overall in Pennsylvania 2026 class)
Uncommitted
Transferred to Malvern Prep from Santa Margarita Catholic in California, where he played jyst three games last season due to a shoulder injury. He holds nearly 30 offers as he starts his junior year, including Georgia, Michigan, Penn State, Notre Dame and Wisconsin.
2. Alexander Haskell, St. Joseph's Prep; 6-foot-3, 230 pounds (No. 18 overall)
Uncommitted
Helped the Hawks win their second straight PIAA Class 6A state championship last season and holds offers from schools such as Wisconsin, West Virginia, Penn State and Minnesota.
Stay tuned to SBLive Pennsylvania all season long for all of your high school football coverage. You can check out our Pennsylvania high school football scoreboards all season long.
-- Ryan Isley | ryan@scorebooklive.com | @sblivepa