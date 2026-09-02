Pennsylvania High School Football Week 1 Rewind: Eric Kasperowicz Wins North Hills Debut

Eric Kasperowicz winning a high school football game isn't particularly surprising. Doing it in his North Hills debut against rival North Allegheny 13-3 is another matter.

The Indians stunned North Allegheny 13-3 Friday night at Newman Stadium, giving Kasperowicz a memorable victory in his return to his alma mater.

North Hills finished 3-8 last season before bringing Kasperowicz, a 1994 graduate, back to his alma mater. Kasperowicz spent the previous four seasons at Mars, compiling a 30-17 record with the Planets.

Before Mars, Kasperowicz went 85-17 at Pine-Richland from 2013-20, winning two state championships and four WPIAL titles. Against North Allegheny, Nicco Thomas scored the lone touchdown of the game for North Hills on a 2-yard run.

Kasperowicz's debut was only one of several notable developments from the opening weekend of Pennsylvania high school football. Records fell, streaks ended and milestones were reached across the commonwealth.

Here's a look at some of the biggest Week 1 developments.

Solanco Wins Milk Jug for First Time Since 2022

Solanco defeated Lampeter-Strasburg 45-14 Friday to reclaim the Milk Jug trophy for the first time since 2022. Wesley Bard led the Golden Mules with 214 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Kali Hines added two touchdowns.

Warren Wins at Home for First Time in Four Years

Warren ended several droughts with a 34-21 win over Seneca. Warren also scored at least 30 points for the first time since its previous home victory, a 42-17 win over Titusville on Oct. 14, 2022, according to YDLSportsNetwork.com.

Aiden Eger led Warren with 230 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Warren had four scoring plays that went for more than 60 yards.

Whitehall Staves Off Comeback

The Zephyrs needed some late magic to hold off Wilkes-Barre Friday night. Whitehall needed one final defensive play to hold off Wilkes-Barre on Friday night. Rocco Fonzone intercepted a pass on a two-point conversion attempt to preserve a 21-19 win over Wilkes-Barre.

Whitehall led 21-7 entering the fourth quarter. According to NEPAfootball.com, Fonzone also returned a blocked punt for a touchdown in the second quarter.

Turner Sets Record at Garnet Valley

Garnet Valley rolled to a 63-34 win over Nazareth behind a record-setting performance from quarterback Coltan Turner. Turner completed 8 of 10 passes for 247 yards and a school-record five touchdowns, according to EasternPAFootball.com.

Central Bucks West Halts Easton's Regular-Season Winning Streak

The Bucks beat Easton 36-7 to hand the Red Rovers their first regular-season defeat since 2024. Liam Laphen caught two touchdown passes for the Central Bucks West.

Columbia Collects Program's 500th Win

Columbia defeated J.P. McCaskey 27-7 to earn the 500th victory in program history. Senior quarterback Cameron McClair accounted for all four Columbia touchdowns, throwing for three and running for another.

Hopewell quarterback James Armstrong (5) stiff arms Avonworth defensive end Romello Harris (7) in the second half of the Week 1 non-conference game between Avonworth and Hopewell, Friday, Aug. 28, 2026 at Tony Dorsett Stadium in Hopewell Twp., Pa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Hopewell Asserts Itself in Class 3A

Hopewell made an early statement in Class 3A, opening the season with a 34-14 win over defending WPIAL and PIAA champion Avonworth. Penn State quarterback commit James "Booboo" Armstrong led the way, passing for 188 yards and a touchdown while rushing for 99 yards and two more scores.

Armstrong passed for 188 yards and a score, while he added 99 rushing yards and scored two touchdowns.

- Josh Rizzo | rizzo42789@gmail.com| @J_oshrizzo