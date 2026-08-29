Pennsylvania High School Football Final Scores - August 28
The Pennsylvania high school football season is underway, and High School On SI has final scores from around the state.
View our full Pennsylvania high school football scoreboard.
Pennsylvania High School Football Final Scores - August 28
Lower Moreland 51, Vaux Big Picture 22
Central 39, Olney 14
Roxborough 12, Murrell Dobbins Vo-Tech 6
Simon Gratz 37, Eastside 28
Renaissance Academy 24, Kensington 8
Loyola Blakefield 41, Scranton Prep 34
Upper Darby 54, Bensalem 7
St. Augustine Prep 24, (#12) MBAPC (CO-OP) 20
Conwell-Egan Catholic 39, St. Joseph 7
Sun Valley 22, Penncrest 21
Exeter Township 28, Norristown 6
Wheeling Central Catholic 50, Perry Traditional Academy 8
Wilmington 55, Slippery Rock 13
Pottsgrove 28, Methacton 14
Mount Union 42, Tussey Mountain 7
Seton LaSalle 32, North Catholic 25
Valley 14, Serra Catholic 12
Carbondale Area 40, Greater Nanticoke Area 7
Greenville 30, Mercyhurst Prep 20
Williamsport 41, Wyoming Valley West 21
Crestwood 22, Hanover Area 6
West Scranton 38, Hazleton Area 17
Fort LeBoeuf 49, Fairview 14
Cambria Heights 50, UV (CO-OP) 7
(#21) Upper St. Clair 35, Mt. Lebanon 0
Meyersdale 41, Glendale 24
Homer-Center 35, Northern Cambria 28
Bethel Park 14, Hempfield Area 13
Penn Cambria 35, Somerset 13
Susquehannock 16, Trinity 13
Conestoga Valley 33, Dover 27
Pope John Paul II 37, Lansdale Catholic 0
Minersville 27, Halifax 7
Cathedral Prep 15, Sharon 13
Bellwood-Antis 26, Clearfield 14
Ridgway/Johnsonburg 40, St. Marys 13
Shikellamy 26, Mifflinburg 21
Archbishop Carroll 23, Marple Newtown 7
(#11) Pine-Richland 48, Avon 18
Mount Carmel 48, Schuylkill Haven 41
Panther Valley 14, Mahanoy Area 7
Seneca Valley 27, Mars 14
Littlestown 31, Kennard-Dale 14
Warrior Run 14, Muncy 7
Red Land 30, Cedar Cliff 20
Phoenixville 27, Reading 14
Port Allegany 68, Coudersport 0
Keystone 34, Brockway 20
Fleetwood 46, Kutztown 26
Northern Lehigh 17, EEACS 14
Pennridge 35, Liberty 0
Central Valley 28, Beaver 18
Waynesburg Central 43, West Greene 0
Line Mountain 14, Tri-Valley 7
Thomas Jefferson 34, Belle Vernon 6
Pocono Mountain West 27, Scranton 0
Connellsville 21, Southmoreland 15
Freedom Area 28, South Side 7
(#9) Bishop McDevitt 35, Our Lady of Good Counsel 21
Greensburg Central Catholic 41, Yough 0
(#16) State College 35, Central York 28
Newport 14, Delone Catholic 0
Ephrata 32, Warwick 21
Central Bucks West 36, (#10) Easton Area 7
Montour 28, Moon Area 25
Fort Cherry 42, Chartiers-Houston 7
Whitehall 21, Wilkes-Barre 19
Catasauqua 7, Wilson Area 6
East Allegheny 15, South Park 14
Ambridge 32, Quaker Valley 14
Greencastle-Antrim 35, Waynesboro 13
Warren 34, Seneca 21
South Williamsport 48, North Penn-Mansfield 0
South Fayette 34, West Mifflin 21
Blackhawk 41, Beaver Falls 20
Eastern Lebanon County 35, Boiling Springs 6
Apollo Ridge 42, Riverview 19
Monessen 36, Charleroi 14
Pleasant Valley 41, Saucon Valley 7
Hampton 26, Deer Lakes 13
Forest Hills 13, Westmont Hilltop 10
New Hope-Solebury 23, South Hunterdon 14
Cambridge Springs 21, Rochester 8
Loyalsock Township 47, Central Columbia 14
Hershey 20, Milton Hershey 18
Moshannon Valley 36, Windber 35
Avella 48, Mapletown 0
Delaware County Christian 6, Overbrook 0
Uniontown 47, Brownsville 0
Riverside 41, Ellwood City 0
Daniel Boone 55, Lebanon 0
Upper Merion Area 30, Lower Merion 16
Bishop Canevin 40, USO (CO-OP) 0
Tyrone 14, Bellefonte 7
Burrell 32, Albert Gallatin 7
Interboro 19, Springfield Township 12
South Range 48, Jeannette 28
Southern Columbia Area 34, Wyomissing 27
Allentown Central Catholic 10, Abington Heights 3
Paramus Catholic 35, (#2) La Salle College 14
Bethlehem Catholic 21, Delaware Valley 20
Mentor 31, McDowell 30
Plymouth Whitemarsh 21, Coatesville 20
South Western 35, Carlisle 9
Lancaster Catholic 42, Camp Hill 13
Conrad Weiser 27, Schuylkill Valley 13
Southern Lehigh 55, Quakertown 0
Neshaminy 20, Emmaus 13
Pocono Mountain East 42, Louis E. Dieruff 0
Cornell 28, Sto-Rox 6
Hamburg 42, Midd-West 7
Hollidaysburg 24, Altoona 7
Danville 42, Lewisburg 22
Chestnut Ridge 50, Greater Johnstown 34
Hopewell 35, (#8) Avonworth 14
Manheim Township 20, Cumberland Valley 14
McGuffey 35, Bentworth 7
Dallas 42, Tunkhannock 0
West Allegheny 17, Chartiers Valley 14
Ridley 28, Central Bucks East 7
Berlin Brothersvalley 25, Juniata Valley 14
Dunmore 42, Wyoming Area 0
Blue Mountain 48, Jim Thorpe 0
Union/Allegheny-Clarion Valley 27, Brookville 7
Montgomery 24, Hughesville 0
Mt. Pleasant 24, Laurel Highlands 17
Mifflin County 28, Central Mountain 19
Smethport 72, Otto-Eldred 29
Palmerton 34, Marian Catholic 33
Penn Wood 26, Boys' Latin Charter 0
Solanco 45, Lampeter-Strasburg 14
Burgettstown 42, Jefferson-Morgan 7
Hempfield 30, Dallastown 7
York Catholic 36, Susquenita 7
Lehighton 44, Tamaqua 20
Bermudian Springs 26, Biglerville 6
Highlands 50, Greensburg Salem 21
Ligonier Valley 42, Frazier 0
Madison Plains 71, Grove City Christian 7
Twin Valley 42, Middletown 0
River Valley 42, Penns Manor 12
Shenango 41, New Brighton 14
East 35, Conestoga 0
Montoursville 26, Troy 19
Garden Spot 28, Palmyra 13
Bald Eagle Area 35, Huntingdon 27
Donegal 21, Elizabethtown 14
Gettysburg 32, New Oxford 10
Notre Dame-Green Pond 48, Berks Catholic 14
General McLane 21, CC (CO-OP) 15
Montrose 13, Nativity BVM 0
Williams Valley 15, Upper Dauphin Area 14
Hanover 33, Annville-Cleona 27
West York Area 19, Susquehanna Township 9
Conemaugh Township 28, Purchase Line 9
Upper Perkiomen 24, Boyertown 0
Bishop Guilfoyle 46, Penns Valley Area 14
Columbia 27, J.P. McCaskey 7
Cocalico 40, Muhlenberg 21
Spring-Ford 31, Souderton 14
Washington 21, Steel Valley 6
Northampton 35, Martin Luther King 6
Portage 31, West Shamokin 29
(#6) Harrisburg 40, William Penn 19
Jersey Shore 49, North Schuylkill 34
Canton 22, Cowanesque Valley 9
Carmichaels 20, Leechburg 13
Punxsutawney 63, Bradford 14
Phillipsburg 28, (#23) Parkland 21
Grove City 42, Corry 7
William Tennent 20, Council Rock North 7
Freeport 22, Indiana 0
Southern Huntingdon County 47, Everett 7
Chester 22, Strath Haven 10
Penn Hills 34, Franklin Regional 21
Richland 28, Central Cambria 7
James Buchanan 36, Claysburg-Kimmel 6
Karns City 55, Moniteau 0
Garnet Valley 63, Nazareth Area 34
Big Spring 42, Shippensburg 34
Steelton-Highspire 34, Eastern York 18
Penn Manor 33, Red Lion 14
Marion Center 56, Conemaugh Valley 0
Manheim Central 24, Chambersburg 19
Valley View 28, (#25) Northwestern Lehigh 16
Henderson 31, Avon Grove 21
Mechanicsburg 27, Central Dauphin 21
Titusville 41, Franklin 13
Greater Latrobe 38, Derry 14
Great Valley 35, Unionville 28
Girard 19, Saegertown 16
Bloomsburg 29, Milton 13
Conneaut Area 60, Northwestern 23
Redbank Valley 36, Kane 7
Bristol 33, Palisades 0
West Perry 30, York Suburban 12
Archbishop Wood 35, Central Bucks South 17
Elizabeth Forward 42, South Allegheny 20
Selinsgrove 23, Juniata 0
Butler 17, Shaler Area 14
Wissahickon 35, Upper Dublin 7
Wilson 48, Governor Mifflin 7
Canon-McMillan 19, (#7) Peters Township 3
Lakeview 22, Union City 8
East Stroudsburg South 50, Pittston 32
Iroquois 35, Eisenhower 20
Harbor Creek 28, North East 20
Kennett 28, Abington 0
Neshannock 14, Laurel 7
Independence 28, Armstrong 21
(#24) McKeesport 55, Brashear 0
Western Wayne 27, Lackawanna Trail 14
Riverside 42, Susquehanna 7
North Star 42, West Branch 14
Northern Lebanon 40, Pine Grove 2
Shamokin Area 41, Pottsville 7
Central 43, Philipsburg-Osceola 20
Reynolds 32, Cochranton 18
North Pocono 36, Berwick 20
Spring Grove 21, Northern York 14
Cedar Crest 45, Central Dauphin East 12
Bethlehem Center 34, Brentwood 6
North Hills 13, (#15) North Allegheny 3
Bedford 14, Bishop McCort 6
Penn-Trafford 31, Norwin 7
(#3) Central Catholic 45, Bergen Catholic 30
St. John Bosco 45, (#4) Roman Catholic 25
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Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.Follow @Butler917