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Pennsylvania High School Football Final Scores - August 28

See final scores from Friday night's action
Jack Butler|
Pocono Mountain East football celebrates winning the 65th Battle for the Old Oaken Bucket on Oct. 10, 2025.
Pocono Mountain East football celebrates winning the 65th Battle for the Old Oaken Bucket on Oct. 10, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Pennsylvania high school football season is underway, and High School On SI has final scores from around the state.

View our full Pennsylvania high school football scoreboard.

Pennsylvania High School Football Final Scores - August 28

Lower Moreland 51, Vaux Big Picture 22

Central 39, Olney 14

Roxborough 12, Murrell Dobbins Vo-Tech 6

Simon Gratz 37, Eastside 28

Renaissance Academy 24, Kensington 8

Loyola Blakefield 41, Scranton Prep 34

Upper Darby 54, Bensalem 7

St. Augustine Prep 24, (#12) MBAPC (CO-OP) 20

Conwell-Egan Catholic 39, St. Joseph 7

Sun Valley 22, Penncrest 21

Exeter Township 28, Norristown 6

Wheeling Central Catholic 50, Perry Traditional Academy 8

Wilmington 55, Slippery Rock 13

Pottsgrove 28, Methacton 14

Mount Union 42, Tussey Mountain 7

Seton LaSalle 32, North Catholic 25

Valley 14, Serra Catholic 12

Carbondale Area 40, Greater Nanticoke Area 7

Greenville 30, Mercyhurst Prep 20

Williamsport 41, Wyoming Valley West 21

Crestwood 22, Hanover Area 6

West Scranton 38, Hazleton Area 17

Fort LeBoeuf 49, Fairview 14

Cambria Heights 50, UV (CO-OP) 7

(#21) Upper St. Clair 35, Mt. Lebanon 0

Meyersdale 41, Glendale 24

Homer-Center 35, Northern Cambria 28

Bethel Park 14, Hempfield Area 13

Penn Cambria 35, Somerset 13

Susquehannock 16, Trinity 13

Conestoga Valley 33, Dover 27

Pope John Paul II 37, Lansdale Catholic 0

Minersville 27, Halifax 7

Cathedral Prep 15, Sharon 13

Bellwood-Antis 26, Clearfield 14

Ridgway/Johnsonburg 40, St. Marys 13

Shikellamy 26, Mifflinburg 21

Archbishop Carroll 23, Marple Newtown 7

(#11) Pine-Richland 48, Avon 18

Mount Carmel 48, Schuylkill Haven 41

Panther Valley 14, Mahanoy Area 7

Seneca Valley 27, Mars 14

Littlestown 31, Kennard-Dale 14

Warrior Run 14, Muncy 7

Red Land 30, Cedar Cliff 20

Phoenixville 27, Reading 14

Port Allegany 68, Coudersport 0

Keystone 34, Brockway 20

Fleetwood 46, Kutztown 26

Northern Lehigh 17, EEACS 14

Pennridge 35, Liberty 0

Central Valley 28, Beaver 18

Waynesburg Central 43, West Greene 0

Line Mountain 14, Tri-Valley 7

Thomas Jefferson 34, Belle Vernon 6

Pocono Mountain West 27, Scranton 0

Connellsville 21, Southmoreland 15

Freedom Area 28, South Side 7

(#9) Bishop McDevitt 35, Our Lady of Good Counsel 21

Greensburg Central Catholic 41, Yough 0

(#16) State College 35, Central York 28

Newport 14, Delone Catholic 0

Ephrata 32, Warwick 21

Central Bucks West 36, (#10) Easton Area 7

Montour 28, Moon Area 25

Fort Cherry 42, Chartiers-Houston 7

Whitehall 21, Wilkes-Barre 19

Catasauqua 7, Wilson Area 6

East Allegheny 15, South Park 14

Ambridge 32, Quaker Valley 14

Greencastle-Antrim 35, Waynesboro 13

Warren 34, Seneca 21

South Williamsport 48, North Penn-Mansfield 0

South Fayette 34, West Mifflin 21

Blackhawk 41, Beaver Falls 20

Eastern Lebanon County 35, Boiling Springs 6

Apollo Ridge 42, Riverview 19

Monessen 36, Charleroi 14

Pleasant Valley 41, Saucon Valley 7

Hampton 26, Deer Lakes 13

Forest Hills 13, Westmont Hilltop 10

New Hope-Solebury 23, South Hunterdon 14

Cambridge Springs 21, Rochester 8

Loyalsock Township 47, Central Columbia 14

Hershey 20, Milton Hershey 18

Moshannon Valley 36, Windber 35

Avella 48, Mapletown 0

Delaware County Christian 6, Overbrook 0

Uniontown 47, Brownsville 0

Riverside 41, Ellwood City 0

Daniel Boone 55, Lebanon 0

Upper Merion Area 30, Lower Merion 16

Bishop Canevin 40, USO (CO-OP) 0

Tyrone 14, Bellefonte 7

Burrell 32, Albert Gallatin 7

Interboro 19, Springfield Township 12

South Range 48, Jeannette 28

Southern Columbia Area 34, Wyomissing 27

Allentown Central Catholic 10, Abington Heights 3

Paramus Catholic 35, (#2) La Salle College 14

Bethlehem Catholic 21, Delaware Valley 20

Mentor 31, McDowell 30

Plymouth Whitemarsh 21, Coatesville 20

South Western 35, Carlisle 9

Lancaster Catholic 42, Camp Hill 13

Conrad Weiser 27, Schuylkill Valley 13

Southern Lehigh 55, Quakertown 0

Neshaminy 20, Emmaus 13

Pocono Mountain East 42, Louis E. Dieruff 0

Cornell 28, Sto-Rox 6

Hamburg 42, Midd-West 7

Hollidaysburg 24, Altoona 7

Danville 42, Lewisburg 22

Chestnut Ridge 50, Greater Johnstown 34

Hopewell 35, (#8) Avonworth 14

Manheim Township 20, Cumberland Valley 14

McGuffey 35, Bentworth 7

Dallas 42, Tunkhannock 0

West Allegheny 17, Chartiers Valley 14

Ridley 28, Central Bucks East 7

Berlin Brothersvalley 25, Juniata Valley 14

Dunmore 42, Wyoming Area 0

Blue Mountain 48, Jim Thorpe 0

Union/Allegheny-Clarion Valley 27, Brookville 7

Montgomery 24, Hughesville 0

Mt. Pleasant 24, Laurel Highlands 17

Mifflin County 28, Central Mountain 19

Smethport 72, Otto-Eldred 29

Palmerton 34, Marian Catholic 33

Penn Wood 26, Boys' Latin Charter 0

Solanco 45, Lampeter-Strasburg 14

Burgettstown 42, Jefferson-Morgan 7

Hempfield 30, Dallastown 7

York Catholic 36, Susquenita 7

Lehighton 44, Tamaqua 20

Bermudian Springs 26, Biglerville 6

Highlands 50, Greensburg Salem 21

Ligonier Valley 42, Frazier 0

Madison Plains 71, Grove City Christian 7

Twin Valley 42, Middletown 0

River Valley 42, Penns Manor 12

Shenango 41, New Brighton 14

East 35, Conestoga 0

Montoursville 26, Troy 19

Garden Spot 28, Palmyra 13

Bald Eagle Area 35, Huntingdon 27

Donegal 21, Elizabethtown 14

Gettysburg 32, New Oxford 10

Notre Dame-Green Pond 48, Berks Catholic 14

General McLane 21, CC (CO-OP) 15

Montrose 13, Nativity BVM 0

Williams Valley 15, Upper Dauphin Area 14

Hanover 33, Annville-Cleona 27

West York Area 19, Susquehanna Township 9

Conemaugh Township 28, Purchase Line 9

Upper Perkiomen 24, Boyertown 0

Bishop Guilfoyle 46, Penns Valley Area 14

Columbia 27, J.P. McCaskey 7

Cocalico 40, Muhlenberg 21

Spring-Ford 31, Souderton 14

Washington 21, Steel Valley 6

Northampton 35, Martin Luther King 6

Portage 31, West Shamokin 29

(#6) Harrisburg 40, William Penn 19

Jersey Shore 49, North Schuylkill 34

Canton 22, Cowanesque Valley 9

Carmichaels 20, Leechburg 13

Punxsutawney 63, Bradford 14

Phillipsburg 28, (#23) Parkland 21

Grove City 42, Corry 7

William Tennent 20, Council Rock North 7

Freeport 22, Indiana 0

Southern Huntingdon County 47, Everett 7

Chester 22, Strath Haven 10

Penn Hills 34, Franklin Regional 21

Richland 28, Central Cambria 7

James Buchanan 36, Claysburg-Kimmel 6

Karns City 55, Moniteau 0

Garnet Valley 63, Nazareth Area 34

Big Spring 42, Shippensburg 34

Steelton-Highspire 34, Eastern York 18

Penn Manor 33, Red Lion 14

Marion Center 56, Conemaugh Valley 0

Manheim Central 24, Chambersburg 19

Valley View 28, (#25) Northwestern Lehigh 16

Henderson 31, Avon Grove 21

Mechanicsburg 27, Central Dauphin 21

Titusville 41, Franklin 13

Greater Latrobe 38, Derry 14

Great Valley 35, Unionville 28

Girard 19, Saegertown 16

Bloomsburg 29, Milton 13

Conneaut Area 60, Northwestern 23

Redbank Valley 36, Kane 7

Bristol 33, Palisades 0

West Perry 30, York Suburban 12

Archbishop Wood 35, Central Bucks South 17

Elizabeth Forward 42, South Allegheny 20

Selinsgrove 23, Juniata 0

Butler 17, Shaler Area 14

Wissahickon 35, Upper Dublin 7

Wilson 48, Governor Mifflin 7

Canon-McMillan 19, (#7) Peters Township 3

Lakeview 22, Union City 8

East Stroudsburg South 50, Pittston 32

Iroquois 35, Eisenhower 20

Harbor Creek 28, North East 20

Kennett 28, Abington 0

Neshannock 14, Laurel 7

Independence 28, Armstrong 21

(#24) McKeesport 55, Brashear 0

Western Wayne 27, Lackawanna Trail 14

Riverside 42, Susquehanna 7

North Star 42, West Branch 14

Northern Lebanon 40, Pine Grove 2

Shamokin Area 41, Pottsville 7

Central 43, Philipsburg-Osceola 20

Reynolds 32, Cochranton 18

North Pocono 36, Berwick 20

Spring Grove 21, Northern York 14

Cedar Crest 45, Central Dauphin East 12

Bethlehem Center 34, Brentwood 6

North Hills 13, (#15) North Allegheny 3

Bedford 14, Bishop McCort 6

Penn-Trafford 31, Norwin 7

(#3) Central Catholic 45, Bergen Catholic 30

St. John Bosco 45, (#4) Roman Catholic 25

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Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

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