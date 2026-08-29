Two Pennsylvania High School Football Games Halted Over Security Concerns

Two Pennsylvania high school football games were halted before completion Friday night after separate security incidents disrupted the opening weekend of the 2026 season.

Wilson's game against Governor Mifflin was stopped following a report that a student had a weapon, although school officials later said no weapon was found. In a separate incident, South Allegheny's game against Elizabeth Forward was ended after a shot was fired at Gladiator Stadium. No injuries were reported in either incident.

Wilson-Governor Mifflin Halted After Weapon Report

The game between Wilson and Governor Mifflin was halted after a student reported that another student was in possession of a weapon, according to a statement from the Governor Mifflin School District.

Multiple police agencies responded to the scene, according to WFMZ News, but investigator found that the student was not carrying a weapon, and no weapons were discovered on campus, the district said.

Wilson was leading 48-7 when the game was halted with 3 minutes, 22 seconds remaining in the third quarter. Governor Mifflin posted a statement on their Facebook page.

School officials said their Safe Schools team and local police immediately followed district safety protocols. The report ultimately proved unsubstantiated.

“It is always best to err on the side of caution and report any concerns regarding the safety of our students and school community to a trusted adult,” the district said.

South Allegheny-Elizabeth Forward Ends After Shot Fired

A separate incident brought South Allegheny's game against Elizabeth Forward to an early end Friday night.

The game, which had already been delayed until 8 p.m. because of an officials scheduling conflict, was stopped at 10:55 p.m. after a shot was fired at Gladiator Stadium.

South Allegheny Superintendent Dr. David MacDonald said a suspect was apprehended by South Allegheny School Police officers and that no one was injured. The suspect did not have an address within either school district, according to MacDonald.

The game was declared final with Elizabeth Forward leading 42-20 in the third quarter.

"Thankfully, no one was injured," MacDonald wrote. "Both teams were escoted to their respective locker rooms by local police, and all spectators have safely exited the stadium. We are greatful for the quick response of our South Allegheny School Police officers and the assistant of our local law enforcement partners. The safety of our student, athletes, families, staff and community remain our highest priority."

- Josh Rizzo | rizzo42789@gmail.com| @J_oshrizzo