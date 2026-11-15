Updated Pennsylvania High School Football Playoff Brackets: Scores, Matchups for Nov. 20-21

The 2026 Pennsylvania high school football playoffs are entering a critical stretch following a dramatic weekend that produced major upsets, narrow victories and several impressive performances by state championship contenders.

Across the Commonwealth, district championship races are narrowing, with the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association's six classifications moving closer to the statewide championship rounds.

The biggest developments came in western Pennsylvania, where Canon-McMillan stunned North Allegheny 24-21 in the WPIAL Class 6A semifinals, setting up a championship showdown with undefeated Pittsburgh Central Catholic.

In Class 4A, New Castle survived a 36-35 thriller against South Fayette, while Montour edged McKeesport 37-33. The two winners will meet for the WPIAL championship.

Class 3A also delivered a major result when Propel Braddock Hills defeated Aliquippa 42-7, eliminating one of Pennsylvania's most accomplished football programs.

Elsewhere, State College rolled past Erie McDowell 46-14 in Class 6A, Northwestern Lehigh defeated Executive Education 57-18 in Class 3A, and Westinghouse advanced with a 50-21 victory over Karns City in Class 2A.

The postseason continues Nov. 20-21 with district championship games, semifinals and statewide qualifying contests.

All six PIAA state championships are scheduled for Dec. 10-12 at Chapman Field at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg.

Here is a classification-by-classification look at the updated Pennsylvania high school football playoff brackets, including Nov. 13 results, confirmed upcoming matchups and links to the postseason brackets.

Class 6A Pennsylvania High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 6A features several of Pennsylvania's strongest programs, including undefeated Pittsburgh Central Catholic, which is one victory away from another WPIAL championship.

Central Catholic defeated Hempfield 45-13 in the semifinals and will face Canon-McMillan in the championship game Saturday, Nov. 21.

Canon-McMillan earned its opportunity with a dramatic 24-21 victory over North Allegheny, one of the most significant results of the weekend.

The WPIAL championship is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Pine-Richland High School.

Elsewhere, State College advanced with a convincing 46-14 victory over Erie McDowell, while Williamsport defeated Wyoming Valley West 41-13.

In District 3, Bishop McDevitt defeated Mechanicsburg 42-8, Central York rolled past Cumberland Valley 42-7, Harrisburg edged Wilson 14-9 and Cedar Crest eliminated Manheim Township 21-10.

Eastern Pennsylvania also featured several competitive games.

Downingtown East defeated Coatesville 30-27, Spring-Ford edged Plymouth Whitemarsh 28-21, and Council Rock South defeated North Penn 20-13.

Nazareth and Parkland advanced in District 11 with victories over Bethlehem Freedom and Whitehall, respectively.

Class 6A Confirmed Upcoming Matchup

WPIAL Championship — Saturday, Nov. 21

Canon-McMillan vs. Pittsburgh Central Catholic, 6 p.m., Pine-Richland High School

Class 6A Playoff Scores — Nov. 13

Pittsburgh Central Catholic 45, Hempfield 13

Canon-McMillan 24, North Allegheny 21

State College 46, Erie McDowell 14

Williamsport 41, Wyoming Valley West 13

Bishop McDevitt 42, Mechanicsburg 8

Central York 42, Cumberland Valley 7

Harrisburg 14, Wilson 9

Cedar Crest 21, Manheim Township 10

Downingtown East 30, Coatesville 27

Spring-Ford 28, Plymouth Whitemarsh 21

Council Rock South 20, North Penn 13

Nazareth 42, Bethlehem Freedom 27

Parkland 38, Whitehall 28

Class 5A Pennsylvania High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 5A features a compelling WPIAL semifinal round with two undefeated teams on a collision course.

Upper St. Clair and Penn-Trafford both enter the Nov. 20 semifinals undefeated after dominant quarterfinal performances.

Upper St. Clair defeated Armstrong 51-14, while Penn-Trafford shut out Thomas Jefferson 30-0.

The two programs will meet at North Allegheny High School with a berth in the WPIAL championship at stake.

The other semifinal features Pine-Richland against North Hills.

Pine-Richland defeated Trinity 24-6, while North Hills shut out West Allegheny 28-0.

Elsewhere, Southern Lehigh defeated Pocono Mountain East 26-20 to claim the District 11 championship.

Abington Heights advanced with a 42-35 victory over Hollidaysburg, while Garnet Valley rolled past West Chester Henderson 42-7.

District 3 produced several strong performances, including Twin Valley's 42-0 shutout of Cocalico and Solanco's 42-12 victory over Conestoga Valley.

Class 5A Confirmed Upcoming Matchups

WPIAL Semifinals — Friday, Nov. 20

North Hills vs. Pine-Richland, 7 p.m., Chartiers Valley High School

Upper St. Clair vs. Penn-Trafford, 7 p.m., North Allegheny High School

Class 5A Playoff Scores — Nov. 13

Upper St. Clair 51, Armstrong 14

Penn-Trafford 30, Thomas Jefferson 0

Pine-Richland 24, Trinity 6

North Hills 28, West Allegheny 0

Southern Lehigh 26, Pocono Mountain East 20

Abington Heights 42, Hollidaysburg 35

Garnet Valley 42, West Chester Henderson 7

Springfield 22, Upper Perkiomen 17

Great Valley 20, Unionville 17

Twin Valley 42, Cocalico 0

Solanco 42, Conestoga Valley 12

Northern York 21, Ephrata 7

Exeter 13, Spring Grove 12

Class 4A Pennsylvania High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 4A delivered two of the most dramatic finishes in the WPIAL semifinals.

New Castle edged South Fayette 36-35, while Montour defeated McKeesport 37-33.

The victories set up a WPIAL championship showdown Saturday, Nov. 21, at Pine-Richland High School.

New Castle enters the championship game with a 9-3 record, while Montour is 9-2.

Outside western Pennsylvania, General McLane defeated Cathedral Prep 35-31 to claim the District 10 championship.

Shikellamy edged Jersey Shore 28-27 in another one-point thriller, while undefeated Dallas defeated Wallenpaupack 14-6.

North Pocono delivered one of the classification's most impressive performances with a 42-0 shutout of Valley View.

In District 3, West York shut out Conrad Weiser 44-0, Lampeter-Strasburg defeated Big Spring 38-18 and Susquehanna Township beat Littlestown 29-7.

Hanover survived an overtime battle against Northern Lebanon, winning 22-21.

Class 4A Confirmed Upcoming Matchup

WPIAL Championship — Saturday, Nov. 21

Montour vs. New Castle, noon, Pine-Richland High School

Class 4A Playoff Scores — Nov. 13

Montour 37, McKeesport 33

New Castle 36, South Fayette 35

General McLane 35, Cathedral Prep 31

Shikellamy 28, Jersey Shore 27

Dallas 14, Wallenpaupack 6

North Pocono 42, Valley View 0

West York 44, Conrad Weiser 0

Lampeter-Strasburg 38, Big Spring 18

Susquehanna Township 29, Littlestown 7

Hanover 22, Northern Lebanon 21, OT

Pottsgrove 16, Pope John Paul II 7

Class 3A Pennsylvania High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 3A produced one of the biggest surprises of the Pennsylvania postseason when Propel Braddock Hills defeated Aliquippa 42-7.

Aliquippa entered the playoffs with a long history of championship success, but Braddock Hills delivered a convincing victory to advance to the WPIAL semifinals.

Braddock Hills will face Hopewell, which defeated North Catholic 27-21.

The other semifinal features defending WPIAL champion Avonworth against Belle Vernon.

Avonworth defeated West Mifflin 42-13, while Belle Vernon advanced with a 21-10 victory over Elizabeth Forward.

Outside the WPIAL, Northwestern Lehigh delivered a dominant 57-18 victory over Executive Education.

Notre Dame-Green Pond rolled past Jim Thorpe 55-21, while Mount Carmel defeated Montoursville 41-7.

Scranton Prep also impressed, defeating Wyoming Area 50-7.

Class 3A Confirmed Upcoming Matchups

WPIAL Semifinals — Friday, Nov. 20

Belle Vernon vs. Avonworth, 7 p.m., Canon-McMillan High School

Hopewell vs. Propel Braddock Hills, 7 p.m., Dormont Stadium

Class 3A Playoff Scores — Nov. 13

Propel Braddock Hills 42, Aliquippa 7

Avonworth 42, West Mifflin 13

Belle Vernon 21, Elizabeth Forward 10

Hopewell 27, North Catholic 21

Northwestern Lehigh 57, Executive Education 18

Notre Dame-Green Pond 55, Jim Thorpe 21

Mount Carmel 41, Montoursville 7

Scranton Prep 50, Wyoming Area 7

Hickory 49, Fort LeBoeuf 7

Sharon 27, Grove City 14

Central 29, Cambria Heights 18

Athens 23, Mifflinburg 21

Annville-Cleona 21, Schuylkill Valley 14

Class 2A Pennsylvania High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 2A features undefeated Bishop Canevin and several other strong championship contenders entering the WPIAL semifinals.

Bishop Canevin defeated Beaver Falls 49-12 to remain unbeaten.

The Crusaders will face Western Beaver, which survived a defensive battle against Steel Valley, winning 8-6.

The other WPIAL semifinal features Apollo-Ridge against Seton LaSalle.

Apollo-Ridge defeated Neshannock 33-21, while Seton LaSalle rolled past Ligonier Valley 48-10.

Elsewhere, Westinghouse advanced with a 50-21 victory over Karns City and will face North Star in the statewide playoffs.

North Star defeated Berlin Brothersvalley 16-7 to earn its place in the matchup.

Southern Columbia, one of Pennsylvania's most accomplished small-school programs, advanced with a 21-14 victory over Troy.

Dunmore also claimed a district championship, defeating Lakeland 45-13.

Class 2A Confirmed Upcoming Matchups

WPIAL Semifinals — Friday, Nov. 20

Western Beaver vs. Bishop Canevin, 7 p.m., Central Valley High School

Apollo-Ridge vs. Seton LaSalle, 7 p.m., Deer Lakes High School

PIAA First Round — Nov. 20 or 21

Westinghouse vs. North Star, site and kickoff time to be announced

Class 2A Playoff Scores — Nov. 13

Bishop Canevin 49, Beaver Falls 12

Western Beaver 8, Steel Valley 6

Seton LaSalle 48, Ligonier Valley 10

Apollo-Ridge 33, Neshannock 21

Westinghouse 50, Karns City 21

North Star 16, Berlin Brothersvalley 7

Southern Columbia 21, Troy 14

Dunmore 45, Lakeland 13

Northern Lehigh 40, Schuylkill Haven 13

Upper Dauphin 39, York Catholic 7

Philadelphia West Catholic 42, Bristol 0

South Williamsport 43, Bloomsburg 42, OT

Mount Union 47, Marion Center 7

Richland 20, Bellwood-Antis 19

Class 1A Pennsylvania High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 1A features undefeated Shenango, which continued its impressive season with a 31-6 victory over Monessen.

Shenango will face Clairton in the WPIAL semifinals after Clairton defeated California 28-8.

The other semifinal features Washington against Fort Cherry.

Washington advanced with a 35-7 victory over Beth-Center, while Fort Cherry shut out Laurel 28-0.

Elsewhere, Port Allegany survived a 40-35 thriller against Brockway, while Keystone advanced with a 42-14 victory over Ridgway.

In central Pennsylvania, Steelton-Highspire claimed a district championship with a 32-23 victory over Delone Catholic.

Bishop Guilfoyle defeated Moshannon Valley 45-14, and Bishop McCort advanced with a 46-23 victory over Homer-Center.

Williams Valley also delivered a dominant performance, defeating Tri-Valley 40-7.

Class 1A Confirmed Upcoming Matchups

WPIAL Semifinals — Friday, Nov. 20

Fort Cherry vs. Washington, 7 p.m., Peters Township High School

Clairton vs. Shenango, 7 p.m., Beaver High School

Class 1A Playoff Scores — Nov. 13

Shenango 31, Monessen 6

Clairton 28, California 8

Washington 35, Beth-Center 7

Fort Cherry 28, Laurel 0

Port Allegany 40, Brockway 35

Keystone 42, Ridgway 14

Steelton-Highspire 32, Delone Catholic 23

Bishop Guilfoyle 45, Moshannon Valley 14

Bishop McCort 46, Homer-Center 23

Williams Valley 40, Tri-Valley 7

Montgomery 48, Canton 6

Line Mountain 35, Muncy 0

Northern Bedford 21, Meyersdale 0

Belmont Charter 35, Delaware County Christian 14

When Are the 2026 Pennsylvania High School Football State Championships?

The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association will crown six state football champions Dec. 10-12 at Chapman Field at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg.

Pennsylvania's postseason differs from many states because teams advance through district and regional qualifying competitions before reaching the statewide championship rounds.

The WPIAL, which represents District 7, will crown champions in Classes 6A and 4A on Nov. 21, while the remaining classifications continue semifinal competition.

Other districts are also determining champions and representatives for the statewide tournament.

The six PIAA state championship games will conclude the season over three days in December.

What's Next in the Pennsylvania High School Football Playoffs?

The Nov. 20-21 weekend promises several major showdowns as the district championship picture continues to take shape.

In Class 6A, undefeated Pittsburgh Central Catholic will attempt to claim another WPIAL championship against Canon-McMillan, which enters with momentum after eliminating North Allegheny.

Class 5A features a particularly intriguing semifinal between undefeated Upper St. Clair and Penn-Trafford.

In Class 4A, Montour and New Castle will meet after both survived dramatic semifinal victories.

Class 3A features a major opportunity for Propel Braddock Hills, which will attempt to build on its decisive victory over Aliquippa against Hopewell.

Class 2A also features an undefeated championship contender in Bishop Canevin, while Shenango remains unbeaten in Class 1A.

As the postseason progresses, the district champions and remaining qualifiers will advance toward the six PIAA state championship games Dec. 10-12.

High School On SI will continue updating the Pennsylvania high school football playoff brackets with district championship results, statewide matchups and championship information throughout the postseason.