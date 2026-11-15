Updated Pennsylvania High School Football Playoff Brackets: Scores, Matchups for Nov. 20-21
The 2026 Pennsylvania high school football playoffs are entering a critical stretch following a dramatic weekend that produced major upsets, narrow victories and several impressive performances by state championship contenders.
Across the Commonwealth, district championship races are narrowing, with the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association's six classifications moving closer to the statewide championship rounds.
The biggest developments came in western Pennsylvania, where Canon-McMillan stunned North Allegheny 24-21 in the WPIAL Class 6A semifinals, setting up a championship showdown with undefeated Pittsburgh Central Catholic.
In Class 4A, New Castle survived a 36-35 thriller against South Fayette, while Montour edged McKeesport 37-33. The two winners will meet for the WPIAL championship.
Class 3A also delivered a major result when Propel Braddock Hills defeated Aliquippa 42-7, eliminating one of Pennsylvania's most accomplished football programs.
Elsewhere, State College rolled past Erie McDowell 46-14 in Class 6A, Northwestern Lehigh defeated Executive Education 57-18 in Class 3A, and Westinghouse advanced with a 50-21 victory over Karns City in Class 2A.
The postseason continues Nov. 20-21 with district championship games, semifinals and statewide qualifying contests.
All six PIAA state championships are scheduled for Dec. 10-12 at Chapman Field at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg.
Here is a classification-by-classification look at the updated Pennsylvania high school football playoff brackets, including Nov. 13 results, confirmed upcoming matchups and links to the postseason brackets.
Class 6A Pennsylvania High School Football Playoff Bracket
Class 6A features several of Pennsylvania's strongest programs, including undefeated Pittsburgh Central Catholic, which is one victory away from another WPIAL championship.
Central Catholic defeated Hempfield 45-13 in the semifinals and will face Canon-McMillan in the championship game Saturday, Nov. 21.
Canon-McMillan earned its opportunity with a dramatic 24-21 victory over North Allegheny, one of the most significant results of the weekend.
The WPIAL championship is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Pine-Richland High School.
Elsewhere, State College advanced with a convincing 46-14 victory over Erie McDowell, while Williamsport defeated Wyoming Valley West 41-13.
In District 3, Bishop McDevitt defeated Mechanicsburg 42-8, Central York rolled past Cumberland Valley 42-7, Harrisburg edged Wilson 14-9 and Cedar Crest eliminated Manheim Township 21-10.
Eastern Pennsylvania also featured several competitive games.
Downingtown East defeated Coatesville 30-27, Spring-Ford edged Plymouth Whitemarsh 28-21, and Council Rock South defeated North Penn 20-13.
Nazareth and Parkland advanced in District 11 with victories over Bethlehem Freedom and Whitehall, respectively.
Class 6A Confirmed Upcoming Matchup
WPIAL Championship — Saturday, Nov. 21
- Canon-McMillan vs. Pittsburgh Central Catholic, 6 p.m., Pine-Richland High School
Class 6A Playoff Scores — Nov. 13
- Pittsburgh Central Catholic 45, Hempfield 13
- Canon-McMillan 24, North Allegheny 21
- State College 46, Erie McDowell 14
- Williamsport 41, Wyoming Valley West 13
- Bishop McDevitt 42, Mechanicsburg 8
- Central York 42, Cumberland Valley 7
- Harrisburg 14, Wilson 9
- Cedar Crest 21, Manheim Township 10
- Downingtown East 30, Coatesville 27
- Spring-Ford 28, Plymouth Whitemarsh 21
- Council Rock South 20, North Penn 13
- Nazareth 42, Bethlehem Freedom 27
- Parkland 38, Whitehall 28
VIEW THE PENNSYLVANIA CLASS 6A PLAYOFF BRACKET
Class 5A Pennsylvania High School Football Playoff Bracket
Class 5A features a compelling WPIAL semifinal round with two undefeated teams on a collision course.
Upper St. Clair and Penn-Trafford both enter the Nov. 20 semifinals undefeated after dominant quarterfinal performances.
Upper St. Clair defeated Armstrong 51-14, while Penn-Trafford shut out Thomas Jefferson 30-0.
The two programs will meet at North Allegheny High School with a berth in the WPIAL championship at stake.
The other semifinal features Pine-Richland against North Hills.
Pine-Richland defeated Trinity 24-6, while North Hills shut out West Allegheny 28-0.
Elsewhere, Southern Lehigh defeated Pocono Mountain East 26-20 to claim the District 11 championship.
Abington Heights advanced with a 42-35 victory over Hollidaysburg, while Garnet Valley rolled past West Chester Henderson 42-7.
District 3 produced several strong performances, including Twin Valley's 42-0 shutout of Cocalico and Solanco's 42-12 victory over Conestoga Valley.
Class 5A Confirmed Upcoming Matchups
WPIAL Semifinals — Friday, Nov. 20
- North Hills vs. Pine-Richland, 7 p.m., Chartiers Valley High School
- Upper St. Clair vs. Penn-Trafford, 7 p.m., North Allegheny High School
Class 5A Playoff Scores — Nov. 13
- Upper St. Clair 51, Armstrong 14
- Penn-Trafford 30, Thomas Jefferson 0
- Pine-Richland 24, Trinity 6
- North Hills 28, West Allegheny 0
- Southern Lehigh 26, Pocono Mountain East 20
- Abington Heights 42, Hollidaysburg 35
- Garnet Valley 42, West Chester Henderson 7
- Springfield 22, Upper Perkiomen 17
- Great Valley 20, Unionville 17
- Twin Valley 42, Cocalico 0
- Solanco 42, Conestoga Valley 12
- Northern York 21, Ephrata 7
- Exeter 13, Spring Grove 12
VIEW THE PENNSYLVANIA CLASS 5A PLAYOFF BRACKET
Class 4A Pennsylvania High School Football Playoff Bracket
Class 4A delivered two of the most dramatic finishes in the WPIAL semifinals.
New Castle edged South Fayette 36-35, while Montour defeated McKeesport 37-33.
The victories set up a WPIAL championship showdown Saturday, Nov. 21, at Pine-Richland High School.
New Castle enters the championship game with a 9-3 record, while Montour is 9-2.
Outside western Pennsylvania, General McLane defeated Cathedral Prep 35-31 to claim the District 10 championship.
Shikellamy edged Jersey Shore 28-27 in another one-point thriller, while undefeated Dallas defeated Wallenpaupack 14-6.
North Pocono delivered one of the classification's most impressive performances with a 42-0 shutout of Valley View.
In District 3, West York shut out Conrad Weiser 44-0, Lampeter-Strasburg defeated Big Spring 38-18 and Susquehanna Township beat Littlestown 29-7.
Hanover survived an overtime battle against Northern Lebanon, winning 22-21.
Class 4A Confirmed Upcoming Matchup
WPIAL Championship — Saturday, Nov. 21
- Montour vs. New Castle, noon, Pine-Richland High School
Class 4A Playoff Scores — Nov. 13
- Montour 37, McKeesport 33
- New Castle 36, South Fayette 35
- General McLane 35, Cathedral Prep 31
- Shikellamy 28, Jersey Shore 27
- Dallas 14, Wallenpaupack 6
- North Pocono 42, Valley View 0
- West York 44, Conrad Weiser 0
- Lampeter-Strasburg 38, Big Spring 18
- Susquehanna Township 29, Littlestown 7
- Hanover 22, Northern Lebanon 21, OT
- Pottsgrove 16, Pope John Paul II 7
VIEW THE PENNSYLVANIA CLASS 4A PLAYOFF BRACKET
Class 3A Pennsylvania High School Football Playoff Bracket
Class 3A produced one of the biggest surprises of the Pennsylvania postseason when Propel Braddock Hills defeated Aliquippa 42-7.
Aliquippa entered the playoffs with a long history of championship success, but Braddock Hills delivered a convincing victory to advance to the WPIAL semifinals.
Braddock Hills will face Hopewell, which defeated North Catholic 27-21.
The other semifinal features defending WPIAL champion Avonworth against Belle Vernon.
Avonworth defeated West Mifflin 42-13, while Belle Vernon advanced with a 21-10 victory over Elizabeth Forward.
Outside the WPIAL, Northwestern Lehigh delivered a dominant 57-18 victory over Executive Education.
Notre Dame-Green Pond rolled past Jim Thorpe 55-21, while Mount Carmel defeated Montoursville 41-7.
Scranton Prep also impressed, defeating Wyoming Area 50-7.
Class 3A Confirmed Upcoming Matchups
WPIAL Semifinals — Friday, Nov. 20
- Belle Vernon vs. Avonworth, 7 p.m., Canon-McMillan High School
- Hopewell vs. Propel Braddock Hills, 7 p.m., Dormont Stadium
Class 3A Playoff Scores — Nov. 13
- Propel Braddock Hills 42, Aliquippa 7
- Avonworth 42, West Mifflin 13
- Belle Vernon 21, Elizabeth Forward 10
- Hopewell 27, North Catholic 21
- Northwestern Lehigh 57, Executive Education 18
- Notre Dame-Green Pond 55, Jim Thorpe 21
- Mount Carmel 41, Montoursville 7
- Scranton Prep 50, Wyoming Area 7
- Hickory 49, Fort LeBoeuf 7
- Sharon 27, Grove City 14
- Central 29, Cambria Heights 18
- Athens 23, Mifflinburg 21
- Annville-Cleona 21, Schuylkill Valley 14
VIEW THE PENNSYLVANIA CLASS 3A PLAYOFF BRACKET
Class 2A Pennsylvania High School Football Playoff Bracket
Class 2A features undefeated Bishop Canevin and several other strong championship contenders entering the WPIAL semifinals.
Bishop Canevin defeated Beaver Falls 49-12 to remain unbeaten.
The Crusaders will face Western Beaver, which survived a defensive battle against Steel Valley, winning 8-6.
The other WPIAL semifinal features Apollo-Ridge against Seton LaSalle.
Apollo-Ridge defeated Neshannock 33-21, while Seton LaSalle rolled past Ligonier Valley 48-10.
Elsewhere, Westinghouse advanced with a 50-21 victory over Karns City and will face North Star in the statewide playoffs.
North Star defeated Berlin Brothersvalley 16-7 to earn its place in the matchup.
Southern Columbia, one of Pennsylvania's most accomplished small-school programs, advanced with a 21-14 victory over Troy.
Dunmore also claimed a district championship, defeating Lakeland 45-13.
Class 2A Confirmed Upcoming Matchups
WPIAL Semifinals — Friday, Nov. 20
- Western Beaver vs. Bishop Canevin, 7 p.m., Central Valley High School
- Apollo-Ridge vs. Seton LaSalle, 7 p.m., Deer Lakes High School
PIAA First Round — Nov. 20 or 21
- Westinghouse vs. North Star, site and kickoff time to be announced
Class 2A Playoff Scores — Nov. 13
- Bishop Canevin 49, Beaver Falls 12
- Western Beaver 8, Steel Valley 6
- Seton LaSalle 48, Ligonier Valley 10
- Apollo-Ridge 33, Neshannock 21
- Westinghouse 50, Karns City 21
- North Star 16, Berlin Brothersvalley 7
- Southern Columbia 21, Troy 14
- Dunmore 45, Lakeland 13
- Northern Lehigh 40, Schuylkill Haven 13
- Upper Dauphin 39, York Catholic 7
- Philadelphia West Catholic 42, Bristol 0
- South Williamsport 43, Bloomsburg 42, OT
- Mount Union 47, Marion Center 7
- Richland 20, Bellwood-Antis 19
VIEW THE PENNSYLVANIA CLASS 2A PLAYOFF BRACKET
Class 1A Pennsylvania High School Football Playoff Bracket
Class 1A features undefeated Shenango, which continued its impressive season with a 31-6 victory over Monessen.
Shenango will face Clairton in the WPIAL semifinals after Clairton defeated California 28-8.
The other semifinal features Washington against Fort Cherry.
Washington advanced with a 35-7 victory over Beth-Center, while Fort Cherry shut out Laurel 28-0.
Elsewhere, Port Allegany survived a 40-35 thriller against Brockway, while Keystone advanced with a 42-14 victory over Ridgway.
In central Pennsylvania, Steelton-Highspire claimed a district championship with a 32-23 victory over Delone Catholic.
Bishop Guilfoyle defeated Moshannon Valley 45-14, and Bishop McCort advanced with a 46-23 victory over Homer-Center.
Williams Valley also delivered a dominant performance, defeating Tri-Valley 40-7.
Class 1A Confirmed Upcoming Matchups
WPIAL Semifinals — Friday, Nov. 20
- Fort Cherry vs. Washington, 7 p.m., Peters Township High School
- Clairton vs. Shenango, 7 p.m., Beaver High School
Class 1A Playoff Scores — Nov. 13
- Shenango 31, Monessen 6
- Clairton 28, California 8
- Washington 35, Beth-Center 7
- Fort Cherry 28, Laurel 0
- Port Allegany 40, Brockway 35
- Keystone 42, Ridgway 14
- Steelton-Highspire 32, Delone Catholic 23
- Bishop Guilfoyle 45, Moshannon Valley 14
- Bishop McCort 46, Homer-Center 23
- Williams Valley 40, Tri-Valley 7
- Montgomery 48, Canton 6
- Line Mountain 35, Muncy 0
- Northern Bedford 21, Meyersdale 0
- Belmont Charter 35, Delaware County Christian 14
VIEW THE PENNSYLVANIA CLASS 1A PLAYOFF BRACKET
When Are the 2026 Pennsylvania High School Football State Championships?
The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association will crown six state football champions Dec. 10-12 at Chapman Field at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg.
Pennsylvania's postseason differs from many states because teams advance through district and regional qualifying competitions before reaching the statewide championship rounds.
The WPIAL, which represents District 7, will crown champions in Classes 6A and 4A on Nov. 21, while the remaining classifications continue semifinal competition.
Other districts are also determining champions and representatives for the statewide tournament.
The six PIAA state championship games will conclude the season over three days in December.
What's Next in the Pennsylvania High School Football Playoffs?
The Nov. 20-21 weekend promises several major showdowns as the district championship picture continues to take shape.
In Class 6A, undefeated Pittsburgh Central Catholic will attempt to claim another WPIAL championship against Canon-McMillan, which enters with momentum after eliminating North Allegheny.
Class 5A features a particularly intriguing semifinal between undefeated Upper St. Clair and Penn-Trafford.
In Class 4A, Montour and New Castle will meet after both survived dramatic semifinal victories.
Class 3A features a major opportunity for Propel Braddock Hills, which will attempt to build on its decisive victory over Aliquippa against Hopewell.
Class 2A also features an undefeated championship contender in Bishop Canevin, while Shenango remains unbeaten in Class 1A.
As the postseason progresses, the district champions and remaining qualifiers will advance toward the six PIAA state championship games Dec. 10-12.
High School On SI will continue updating the Pennsylvania high school football playoff brackets with district championship results, statewide matchups and championship information throughout the postseason.
Gary Adornato is the Publisher of High School On SI. He began covering high school sports with the Baltimore Sun in 1982. In 2003, he became one of the first journalists to cover high school sports online while operating MIAASports.com, the official website of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association. Later, Adornato pioneered market-wide coverage of high school sports with DigitalSports.com, introducing video highlights and player interviews while assembling an award-winning editorial staff. In 2010, he launched VarsitySportsNetwork.com which became the premier source of high school media coverage in the state of Maryland. In 2022, he sold VSN to The Baltimore Banner and joined High School On SI as East Coast Managing Editor. He took over as VP of Content in 2024 and assumed the title of Publisher in 2026.