Vote: Who Is the Pennsylvania High School Football Player of the Week? (Aug. 31-Sept. 5)

The Pennsylvania high school football season continued with another collection of standout performances in Week 2.

Plum's Semaj Robinson had 176 receiving yards and three touchdowns, St. Joseph's Prep's Jett Harrison had 171 receiving yards and two TDs, and Bishop McDevitt's Sebastian Williams threw five TD passes.

Those are just a few of this week's nominees for High School On SI Pennsylvania High School Football Player of the Week. Read about all 12 candidates below, then cast your vote.

Congratulations to last week's winner: Jaylen Delaney of Mount Carmel.

Voting concludes at 11:59 p.m. PT on Sept. 13. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.

Semaj Robinson, Plum

Robinson, a junior wide receiver, had three catches for 176 yards and three touchdowns in Plum's 42-20 victory over Franklin Regional.

Jett Harrison, St. Joseph's Prep

Harrison, a junior wide receiver and Ohio State commit, caught five passes for 171 yards and two TDs in St. Joseph's Prep's 31-23 win over Brentwood Academy (Tenn.).

Sebastian Williams, Bishop McDevitt

Williams completed 9-of-13 passes for 204 yards and five TDs in Bishop McDevitt's 45-0 win over Central Dauphin East.

Brandon Bennett, Montour

Bennett, a junior quarterback/safety, rushed for two TDs and intercepted three passes on defense in Montour's 28-17 win over McKeesport.

T.K. Gursky, Palmerton

Gursky, a junior quarterback, went 6-of-8 for five touchdowns and 144 yards in Palmerton's 62-14 blowout victory over Greater Nanticoke Area.

Louie Cipollo, Central Bucks West

Cipollo, a senior, recorded three interceptions, a rushing TD and a receiving TD in Central Bucks West's 35-23 win over Wilson.

Vinnie Feliciano, Mercyhurst Prep

Feliciano, a senior running back and Western Michigan commit, rushed for 325 yards and four TDs on 15 carries in Mercyhurst Prep's 71-6 win over Union City.

Nick Vennare, Mercyhurst Prep

Vennare, a junior linebacker, recorded 11 tackles and three tackles for loss in Mercyhurst Prep's 71-6 win over Union City.

Jamin Ilgenfritz, Central York

Ilgenfritz, a sophomore quarterback, completed 16-of-22 passes for 233 yards and six TDs in Central York's 42-33 win over North Penn.

Gavin Zillman, Harborcreek

Zillman, a senior running back, rushed for 269 yards and four TDs on 17 carries in Harbor Creek's 42-6 win over Warren.

Jaylen Delaney, Mount Carmel

Last week's Player of the Week winner delivered again, rushing for 203 yards and three TDs on 16 carries in Mount Carmel's 47-20 win over Pottsville.

Tayvon Jacoby, New Oxford

Jacoby, a senior wide receiver, caught 10 passes for 205 yards and two TDs in New Oxford's 38-19 win over Bermudian Springs.