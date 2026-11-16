Vote: Who Was the Pennsylvania High School Football Player of the Week? (Nov. 13-15)

The Pennsylvania high school football playoffs continued this week, and there were more top performers during the week of Nov. 13-15.

Notre Dame-Green Pond's Tommy Murphy totaled seven touchdowns, Williams Valley's Fletcher Thompson rushed for 248 yards and three scores, and Bloomsburg's Jharee Moore-Stewart was stellar in an OT loss.

Those were just a few of this week's nominees for High School On SI Pennsylvania Football Player of the Week. Read about each nominee below, and cast your vote for the performance that impressed you the most.

Congratulations to last week's winner: Joey McLeish of Imhotep Charter.

Voting concludes at 11:59 p.m. PT on Nov. 22. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.

Tommy Murphy, Notre Dame-Green Pond

Murphy went 11-of-22 for 274 passing yards and five touchdowns, and rushed for 124 yards and two scores on six carries in Notre Dame-Green Pond's 55-21 victory over Jim Thorpe in the PIAA District 11 Class 4A Semifinals.

Fletcher Thompson, Williams Valley

Thompson had 20 carries for 248 rushing yards and three touchdowns in Williams Valley's 40-7 win over Tri-Valley in the PIAA District 11 Class 1A Championship.

Jharee Moore-Stewart, Bloomsburg

Moore-Stewart was stellar in a losing effort with eight catches for 144 receiving yards and three touchdowns in Bloomsburg's 43-42 overtime loss to South Williamsport in the PIAA District Class 2A Semifinals.

Sebastian Williams, Bishop McDevitt

Williams completed 10 of 12 passes for 237 yards and four touchdowns in Bishop McDevitt's 42-8 blowout victory over Mechanicsburg in the PIAA District Class 6A Quarterfinals.

Vinnie Feliciano, Mercyhurst Prep

Feliciano had 12 carries for 246 rushing yards and five touchdowns in Mercyhurst Prep's 55-13 blowout win over Maplewood in the PIAA District 10 Class 1A Semifinals.

Christopher McClain, Upper Dauphin Area

McClain rushed for 264 yards and three touchdowns on 16 carries in Upper Dauphin Area's 39-7 victory over York Catholic to win the PIAA District 3 Class 2A Championship.

Bobby Felmy, Shikellamy

Felmy went 18 of 31 for 248 passing yards and four touchdowns in Shikellamy's 28-27 win over Jersey Shore to claim the PIAA District 4 Class 4A Championship.

Jayden Anglin, Abington Heights

Anglin had 33 carries for 227 rushing yards and three touchdowns in Abington Heights' 42-35 victory over Hollidaysburg in the PIAA District 2-6 Class 5A Subregional Final.

Chrys Black Jr., Central Catholic

Black rushed for 163 yards and four touchdowns on eight carries in Central Catholic's 45-13 win over Hempfield Area in the WPIAL Class 6A Semifinals.

Josh Snyder, Upper St. Clair

Snyder completed 11 of 12 passes for 194 yards and four touchdowns, all in the first half, in Upper St. Clair's 51-14 victory over Armstrong in the WPIAL Class 5A Quarterfinals.

Rahmeir Smith, Mount Union

Smith registered nine tackles, four tackles for loss, three sacks, and two forced fumbles in Mount Union's 47-7 win over Marion Center in the PIAA District 6 Class 2A Semifinals.

Joshua Bahr, Central York

Bahr registered 11 tackles, eight solo stops, a tackle for loss, a fumble recovery, and a blocked punt returned for a touchdown in Central York's 42-7 victory over Cumberland Valley in the PIAA District 3 Class 6A Quarterfinals.