Vote: Who Was the Pennsylvania High School Football Player of the Week? (Nov. 5-7)

The Pennsylvania high school football playoffs have already begun, and there were more top performers during the week of Nov. 5-7.

Cedar Crest's Steven Reyes totaled eight touchdowns in a comeback victory, Upper Dauphin Area's Christopher McClain rushed for 244 yards and four touchdowns, and State College's Anderson Fry had 130 receiving yards and four scores.

Those were just a few of this week's nominees for High School On SI Pennsylvania Football Player of the Week. Read about each nominee below, and cast your vote for the performance that impressed you the most.

Congratulations to last week's winner: Manny Regus of Central Catholic.

Voting concludes at 11:59 p.m. PT on Nov. 15. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.

Steven Reyes, Cedar Crest

Reyes completed 23 of 33 passes for 345 passing yards and five touchdowns, and ran for 117 yards and three scores on 11 carries in Cedar Crest's 49-42 comeback victory over Hempfield in the PIAA District 3 Class 6A First Round.

Christopher McClain, Upper Dauphin Area

McClain had 28 carries for 244 rushing yards and four touchdowns in Upper Dauphin Area's 49-6 blowout win over Columbia in the PIAA District 3 Class 2A First Round.

Anderson Fry, State College

Fry hauled in five catches for 130 receiving yards and four touchdowns in State College's dominant 55-0 shutout victory over Erie.

Joey McLeish, Imhotep Charter

McLeish went 17-of-26 for 375 passing yards and two touchdowns in Imhotep Charter's 35-0 shutout win over West Philadelphia.

DaZarie Carson, Cathedral Prep

Carson, a senior running back, had 14 carries for 275 rushing yards and two touchdowns in Cathedral Prep's 37-0 shutout victory over Oil City.

Cash Roe, Valley View

Roe, a junior, hauled in seven catches for 232 receiving yards and two touchdowns, and ran for a score in Valley View's 42-21 win over Honesdale.

London Evans, North Penn

Evans, a senior quarterback, went 9-of-12 for 250 passing yards and four touchdowns in North Penn's 38-21 victory over Pennridge.

Colton Reber, Schuylkill Haven

Reber rushed for 253 yards and three touchdowns on 28 carries in Schuylkill Haven's 42-14 win over Catasauqua.

Ethan Coke, Hollidaysburg

Coke hauled in five catches for 162 receiving yards and two touchdowns in Hollidaysburg's 42-22 victory over DuBois.

TyJeir Hooper, Mount Union

Hooper, a senior, had rushing and receiving touchdowns on offense, along with 13 tackles, seven solo stops, and a 40-yard pick-six on defense in Mount Union's 42-20 win over Penns Valley Area.

Ty'Shaun Bair, Williams Valley

Bair, a senior, had five carries for 143 rushing yards and two touchdowns on offense, and 14 tackles, 11 solo stops, a tackle for loss, and a fumble recovery in Williams Valley's 49-24 victory over Lackawanna Trail.

Jackson Marr, Mifflinburg

Marr, a senior, had a 95-yard pick-six on defense and a receiving touchdown on offense in Mifflinburg's 43-14 win over Danville.