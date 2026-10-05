Vote: Who Was the Pennsylvania High School Football Player of the Week? (Oct. 1-3)

We're already halfway through high school football season in Pennsylvania, and there were more top performers during the week of Oct. 1-3.

Palmerton's T.K. Gursky threw six touchdown passes, Northwestern Lehigh's Chase Sukanick rushed for 335 yards and five touchdowns, and Lewisburg's Jaylen Walker scored on all three facets in one game.

Those are just a few of this week's nominees for High School On SI Pennsylvania Football Player of the Week. Read about each nominee below, then cast your vote for the performance that impressed you the most.

Congratulations to last week's winner: Andre Watson Jr. of Coatesville.

Voting concludes at 11:59 p.m. PT on Oct. 11. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.

T.K. Gursky, Palmerton

Gursky, a junior quarterback, completed 17 of 25 passes for 271 yards and six touchdowns in Palmerton's 42-7 blowout victory over Salisbury Township.

Chase Sukanick, Northwestern Lehigh

Sukanick, a junior running back, rushed for a remarkable 335 yards and five touchdowns on 38 carries in Northwestern Lehigh's 49-14 blowout win over Jim Thorpe.

Jaylen Walker, Lewisburg

Walker scored on all three facets in Lewisburg's high-scoring 61-42 victory over Loyalsock Township. The senior wide receiver recorded eight catches for 144 yards and three touchdowns, along with a 79-yard rushing score on offense, a 45-yard pick-six on defense, and a 76-yard kickoff return on special teams.

Zion Hughes, Williamsport

Hughes, a senior quarterback, went 19-of-28 for 340 passing yards and three touchdowns, along with 69 rushing yards and two scores in Williamsport's 32-28 win over Jersey Shore.

Colton Sams, Southern Lehigh

Sams, a senior quarterback, passed for 253 yards and six touchdowns in Southern Lehigh's dominant 49-0 shutout victory over Saucon Valley.

Landon Barlow, Strath Haven

Barlow, a senior, had 15 carries for 212 rushing yards and three touchdowns in Strath Haven's 45-14 win over Marple Newtown.

Anthony Rodriguez, Conestoga Valley

Rodriguez, a senior wide receiver, hauled in three catches for 158 receiving yards and two touchdowns in Conestoga Valley's 47-25 victory over Cocalico.

Sebastian Williams, Bishop McDevitt

Williams completed 16 of 20 passes for 293 yards and four touchdowns, and had a two-yard rushing score in Bishop McDevitt's dominant 54-0 shutout win over Central Dauphin.

Christopher McClain, Upper Dauphin Area

McClain, a junior running back, had 14 carries for 211 rushing yards and two touchdowns in Upper Dauphin Area's 41-6 blowout victory over Camp Hill.

Anderson Fry, State College

Fry, a senior wide receiver, hauled in three catches for 129 receiving yards and a touchdown in State College's 41-15 win over Cumberland Valley.

Jason Klokis, Mount Carmel

Klokis, a junior linebacker, registered 14 tackles, a tackle for loss, and a fumble recovery in Mount Carmel's close 27-26 victory over Southern Columbia Area.

Cassius Comp, East Pennsboro

Comp, a junior linebacker, recorded 13 tackles, 11 solo stops, four tackles for loss, and a sack in East Pennsboro's 34-33 win over Middletown.